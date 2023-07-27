FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Revenues of $864.6 Million, Up 14.5% Compared to $755.0 Million in Prior Year Quarter

Second Quarter 2023 EPS of $1.75, Up 22.4% Compared to $1.43 in Prior Year Quarter

Company Lowers Upper End of 2023 Revenue Guidance Range and Lowers 2023 EPS Guidance Range



WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 revenues of $864.6 million increased $109.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to revenues of $755.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand across all business segments. Net income of $62.4 million compared to $51.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in direct compensation, which includes the impact of an 11.3% increase in billable headcount, higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, a higher effective tax rate and an unfavorable impact from FX remeasurement losses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $100.2 million, or 11.6% of revenues, compared to $76.2 million, or 10.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2023 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $1.75 compared to $1.43 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "This quarter we, once again, achieved double-digit organic revenue growth and continued to attract and develop some of the most talented professionals in the market. Those twin accomplishments, to me, reflect the attractiveness of our firm for outstanding professionals who are driven to partner with our clients as they navigate their most significant opportunities and challenges."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash used in operating activities of $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $35.0 million of net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The year-over-year increase in net cash used in operating activities was primarily due to an increase in salaries, largely related to headcount growth, and higher operating expenses and income tax payments, which was partially offset by an increase in cash collections.

Cash and cash equivalents of $203.5 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $255.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $238.5 million at March 31, 2023. Total debt, net of cash, of $137.2 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $60.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $122.7 million at March 31, 2023.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $460.7 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $23.4 million, or 8.4%, to $300.4 million in the quarter compared to $277.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand for restructuring and business transformation services, which was partially offset by lower demand for transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $50.0 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, compared to $55.0 million, or 19.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 15.5% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $18.0 million, or 10.9%, to $182.2 million in the quarter compared to $164.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for investigations and data & analytics services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $21.1 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, compared to $16.7 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, higher contractor expenses and an increase in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $37.8 million, or 23.0%, to $201.8 million in the quarter compared to $164.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher realized bill rates, primarily from the recognition of revenues previously deferred and higher demand for non-merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust, M&A-related antitrust and international arbitration services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $35.5 million, or 17.6% of segment revenues, compared to $21.6 million, or 13.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes higher variable compensation and the impact of an 11.1% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $19.7 million, or 25.3%, to $97.4 million in the quarter compared to $77.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations and litigation services, which was partially offset by lower demand for information governance, privacy & security services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $20.1 million, or 20.6% of segment revenues, compared to $8.4 million, or 10.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 16.2% increase in billable headcount, compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $10.8 million, or 15.0%, to $82.7 million in the quarter compared to $71.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.3 million, or 14.8% of segment revenues, compared to $11.5 million, or 16.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 13.1% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2023 Guidance

The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2023 will range between $3.330 billion and $3.400 billion, which compares to the prior range of between $3.330 billion and $3.470 billion. The Company now estimates EPS for full year 2023 will range between $6.50 and $7.20, which compares to the prior range of between $6.80 and $7.70. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company's investor relations website here .

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Total Segment Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

Free Cash Flow



We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment's share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment's share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment's ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company's ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Any references to standards of measurement and performance made regarding our climate change-, ESG- or other sustainability-related plans, goals, commitments, intentions, aspirations, forecasts or projections, or expectations are developing and based on assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections, including any that are ESG- or sustainability-related, will result or be achieved. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of any pandemic or public health crisis, including COVID-19, and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,539 $ 491,688 Accounts receivable, net 1,138,061 896,153 Current portion of notes receivable 30,629 27,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108,054 95,469 Total current assets 1,480,283 1,510,602 Property and equipment, net 164,886 153,466 Operating lease assets 206,819 203,764 Goodwill 1,231,769 1,227,593 Intangible assets, net 20,741 25,514 Notes receivable, net 75,273 55,978 Other assets 66,540 64,490 Total assets $ 3,246,311 $ 3,241,407 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 172,288 $ 173,953 Accrued compensation 420,885 541,892 Billings in excess of services provided 51,528 53,646 Total current liabilities 644,701 769,491 Long-term debt, net 340,548 315,172 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 223,403 221,604 Deferred income taxes 155,754 162,374 Other liabilities 86,753 91,045 Total liabilities 1,451,159 1,559,686 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 5,000; none

outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 75,000; shares

issued and outstanding - 34,034 (2023) and 34,026 (2022) 340 340 Additional paid-in capital 5,473 - Retained earnings 1,949,815 1,858,103 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (160,476 ) (176,722 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,795,152 1,681,721 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,246,311 $ 3,241,407





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30,



2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 864,591 $ 754,992 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 588,094 520,080 Selling, general and administrative expenses 186,371 167,940 Amortization of intangible assets 1,417 2,737 775,882 690,757 Operating income 88,709 64,235 Other income (expense) Interest income and other (584 ) 2,994 Interest expense (3,022 ) (2,448 ) (3,606 ) 546 Income before income tax provision 85,103 64,781 Income tax provision 22,708 13,353 Net income $ 62,395 $ 51,428 Earnings per common share ? basic $ 1.87 $ 1.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding ? basic 33,359 33,790 Earnings per common share ? diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding ? diluted 35,650 35,909 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 6,396 $ (40,679 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 6,396 (40,679 ) Comprehensive income $ 68,791 $ 10,749





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 1,671,297 $ 1,478,612 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,141,603 1,013,184 Selling, general and administrative expenses 370,584 316,911 Amortization of intangible assets 3,599 5,005 1,515,786 1,335,100 Operating income 155,511 143,512 Other income (expense) Interest income and other (1,926 ) 2,647 Interest expense (5,961 ) (5,090 ) (7,887 ) (2,443 ) Income before income tax provision 147,624 141,069 Income tax provision 37,682 30,320 Net income $ 109,942 $ 110,749 Earnings per common share ? basic $ 3.30 $ 3.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding ? basic 33,331 33,705 Earnings per common share ? diluted $ 3.09 $ 3.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding ? diluted 35,566 35,778 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 16,246 $ (46,870 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 16,246 (46,870 ) Comprehensive income $ 126,188 $ 63,879

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 62,395 Interest income and other 584 Interest expense 3,022 Income tax provision 22,708 Operating income $ 46,727 $ 19,274 $ 34,024 $ 16,432 $ 11,278 $ (39,026 ) $ 88,709 Depreciation and amortization 2,191 1,583 1,499 3,655 901 275 10,104 Amortization of intangible assets 1,110 223 - - 84 - 1,417 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,028 $ 21,080 $ 35,523 $ 20,087 $ 12,263 $ (38,751 ) $ 100,230

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 109,942 Interest income and other 1,926 Interest expense 5,961 Income tax provision 37,682 Operating income $ 97,943 $ 36,322 $ 46,724 $ 28,322 $ 19,961 $ (73,761 ) $ 155,511 Depreciation and amortization 4,083 2,962 2,992 7,131 1,688 691 19,547 Amortization of intangible assets 3,022 407 - - 170 - 3,599 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,048 $ 39,691 $ 49,716 $ 35,453 $ 21,819 $ (73,070 ) $ 178,657

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 51,428 Interest income and other (2,994 ) Interest expense 2,448 Income tax provision 13,353 Operating income $ 50,935 $ 15,014 $ 20,439 $ 4,930 $ 10,633 $ (37,716 ) $ 64,235 Depreciation and amortization 1,708 1,448 1,207 3,435 654 736 9,188 Amortization of intangible assets 2,307 245 - - 185 - 2,737 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,950 $ 16,707 $ 21,646 $ 8,365 $ 11,472 $ (36,980 ) $ 76,160 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 110,749 Interest income and other (2,647 ) Interest expense 5,090 Income tax provision (30,320 ) Operating income $ 100,989 $ 30,556 $ 40,382 $ 15,173 $ 25,467 $ (69,055 ) $ 143,512 Depreciation and amortization 3,374 2,915 2,459 6,555 1,333 1,459 18,095 Amortization of intangible assets 4,127 493 - - 385 - 5,005 Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,490 $ 33,964 $ 42,841 $ 21,728 $ 27,185 $ (67,596 ) $ 166,612





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT





Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 300,449 $ 50,028 16.7% 59% $ 488 2,043 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 182,223 21,080 11.6% 57% $ 386 1,568 Economic Consulting 201,822 35,523 17.6% 69% $ 557 1,039 Technology (1) 97,444 20,087 20.6% N/M N/M 589 Strategic Communications (1) 82,653 12,263 14.8% N/M N/M 992 $ 864,591 $ 138,981 16.1% 6,231 Unallocated Corporate (38,751 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,230 11.6% Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 600,436 $ 105,048 17.5% 60% $ 483 2,043 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 355,627 39,691 11.2% 56% $ 384 1,568 Economic Consulting 371,417 49,716 13.4% 68% $ 520 1,039 Technology (1) 188,062 35,453 18.9% N/M N/M 589 Strategic Communications (1) 155,755 21,819 14.0% N/M N/M 992 $ 1,671,297 $ 251,727 15.1% 6,231 Unallocated Corporate (73,070 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,657 10.7% Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 277,067 $ 54,950 19.8% 62% $ 471 1,769 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 164,248 16,707 10.2% 56% $ 360 1,509 Economic Consulting 164,041 21,646 13.2% 70% $ 477 935 Technology (1) 77,782 8,365 10.8% N/M N/M 507 Strategic Communications (1) 71,854 11,472 16.0% N/M N/M 877 $ 754,992 $ 113,140 15.0% 5,597 Unallocated Corporate (36,980 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,160 10.1% Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 530,396 $ 108,490 20.5% 62% $ 458 1,769 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 318,144 33,964 10.7% 56% $ 357 1,509 Economic Consulting 330,018 42,841 13.0% 71% $ 476 935 Technology (1) 158,266 21,728 13.7% N/M N/M 507 Strategic Communications (1) 141,788 27,185 19.2% N/M N/M 877 $ 1,478,612 $ 234,208 15.8% 5,597 Unallocated Corporate (67,596 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,612 11.3%

N/M Not meaningful (1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 2022 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 109,942 $ 110,749 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,547 18,095 Amortization of intangible assets 3,599 5,005 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 3,543 133 Provision for expected credit losses 11,188 8,752 Share-based compensation 13,903 12,050 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 1,296 1,068 Deferred income taxes (6,571 ) 2,713 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (245,999 ) (180,737 ) Notes receivable (22,539 ) (1,985 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,718 ) (810 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (159 ) 13,854 Income taxes (13,122 ) (14,834 ) Accrued compensation (130,625 ) (147,209 ) Billings in excess of services provided (2,485 ) 4,425 Net cash used in operating activities (265,200 ) (168,731 ) Investing activities Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received - (6,698 ) Purchases of property and equipment and other (29,027 ) (25,637 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,027 ) (32,335 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 245,000 165,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (220,000 ) (165,000 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (20,982 ) (3,098 ) Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other (10,755 ) (14,827 ) Payments for business acquisition liabilities (2,660 ) (4,161 ) Deposits and other 454 4,887 Net cash used in financing activities (8,943 ) (17,199 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 15,021 (20,490 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (288,149 ) (238,755 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 491,688 494,485 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 203,539 $ 255,730

