Mobivity Holdings Corp.: Mobivity Announces Executive Leadership Appointments as CEO Transitions

PHOENIX, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency and spend, today announced new senior executive leadership hires in finance, engineering, product, and sales while also announcing the upcoming departure of Chairman and CEO Dennis Becker by or before August 31, 2023. Becker and the Board of Directors have mutually decided to transition to a new phase of leadership for Mobivity in support of its growth objectives.



"Over the past 18 months, Mobivity has pivoted its business to focus on the massive and growing demand from digital user acquisition and retention," said Kim Carlson, Chief Operating Officer for Mobivity. "Through the development of the Connected Rewards solution, Mobivity has built a game-changing offering that allows brand marketers to grow brand loyalty programs, traffic, and engagement with the differentiated mobile gaming audiences."

Strengthening Mobivity's market leadership in connecting brands with game publishers, Mobivity tapped a range of industry senior executives for key leadership positions, including:

Chief Financial Officer Will Sanchez - As CFO, Sanchez brings a wealth of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles with public and pre-IPO technology, SaaS and biotech companies.

- As CFO, Sanchez brings a wealth of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles with public and pre-IPO technology, SaaS and biotech companies. Vice President of Engineering Asif Iqbal - Working for some of the most recognizable brands like T-Mobile, Nordstrom, and Walgreens, Iqbal is an innovative engineering leader with 20 years of experience successfully leading large digital transformation and technology strategies across businesses.

- Working for some of the most recognizable brands like T-Mobile, Nordstrom, and Walgreens, Iqbal is an innovative engineering leader with 20 years of experience successfully leading large digital transformation and technology strategies across businesses. Vice President of Product Dan Grigorovici - Serving in leadership roles in product and executive management for a variety of AdTech and Martech global leaders, Grigorovici brings more than two decades of marketing and data product development.

- Serving in leadership roles in product and executive management for a variety of AdTech and Martech global leaders, Grigorovici brings more than two decades of marketing and data product development. Senior Director of Brand Strategy Beatrice Olivas - A results-driven strategist and seasoned AdTech veteran, Olivas brings nearly two decades of experience in the digital media industry having led strategy and sales for one of the largest mobile ad platforms in the U.S. market.

- A results-driven strategist and seasoned AdTech veteran, Olivas brings nearly two decades of experience in the digital media industry having led strategy and sales for one of the largest mobile ad platforms in the U.S. market. Senior Director of Restaurant Strategy Rob Crews - Holding senior leadership positions in restaurant marketing for household names like Wendy's, Arby's, LongHorn Steakhouse/The Capital Grille, Crews understands and recognizes industry trends and will play a critical role in helping restaurants increase sales to achieve their marketing objectives through new, innovative marketing opportunities.



The latest executive leadership appointments follow the promotion of Kim Carlson as Chief Operating Officer. Carlson, who joined Mobivity as Chief Revenue Officer in late 2022, has been instrumental in helping launch and grow Mobivity's Connected Rewards among mobile game marketers with daily install volume increasing more than 900% year to date.

The growth of Connected Rewards and Mobivity's network of gaming marketers, publishers, and ad networks has expanded its audience nearly 7x since the beginning of the year to now reach over 200 million U.S. mobile game players.

About Mobivity

Mobivity's cloud-based Connected Rewards technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world's biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit www.mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

