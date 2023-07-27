TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank ("Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $41.72 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $46.55 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Excluding acquisition-related items and the gain on sale of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ("BHHS") Towne Realty, core earnings (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $38.66 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $46.60 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



"We continue to emphasize strong levels of on balance sheet liquidity, deposit growth, and prudent loan growth in the current environment. Our performance during the quarter delivered success on each of these important initiatives. Our HomeTowne Bankers generated nearly $170 million in deposit growth, or 5% on an annualized basis, which demonstrates the strength of our main street banking model. In addition, we increased reserve levels and grew tangible book value during the quarter. While earnings will likely remain under pressure in the short run, we believe our conservative approach to balance sheet management will position our Company to benefit from opportunities despite a challenging operating environment," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2023:

Total revenues were $181.57 million, an increase of $14.59 million, or 8.74%, compared to second quarter 2022. In addition to a $4.27 million increase in net interest income, noninterest income increased $10.32 million, driven by the $8.83 million gross gain on the sale of BHHS Towne Realty.

Loans held for investment were $11.21 billion, increases of $0.78 billion, or 7.50%, compared to June 30, 2022, and $34.23 million, or 0.31%, compared to March 31, 2023, 1.23% on an annualized basis. Towne completed the acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers Bank, in January 2023. Excluding loans acquired in the first quarter, total loans would have increased $0.50 billion, or 4.84%, compared to June 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $13.77 billion, a decline of $229.45 million, or 1.64%, compared to second quarter 2022. Excluding $514.57 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have decreased $744.02 million, or 5.32%, in the yearly comparison. In comparison to March 31, 2023, total deposits increased 1.24%, or $168.53 million, 4.97% on an annualized basis.

Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 16.57%, to $4.77 billion, compared to second quarter 2022 and represented 34.68% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased 5.81%.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 8.52% compared to 10.03% in second quarter 2022. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 12.48% compared to 14.37% in second quarter 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.98% for the quarter and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.01% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.88% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%.

The effective tax rate of 18.41% in the quarter compared to 19.32% in second quarter 2022 and 20.03% in the linked quarter.

"We were pleased to announce the formation of BHHS RW Towne Realty, Inc during the quarter. Beyond the financial merits of the transaction, this combination brings two market-leading real estate brokerage operations together, each having distinct core competencies which will deliver unparalleled capabilities in Hampton Roads. The transaction also highlights TowneBank's proven approach to growing scale in our fee-based businesses whether organic, via acquisitions or by creating strategic partnerships," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $113.61 million compared to $109.34 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was driven by higher earning asset yields that were mostly offset by increased deposit costs.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.01%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, for second quarter 2022.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.00%, represented 73.24% of earning assets at June 30, 2023 compared to a yield of 3.99% and 66.91% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2022.

Total cost of deposits increased to 1.46% from 0.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest expense on deposits increased $43.10 million, or 773.34%, over the prior year quarter driven, primarily, by the increase in rate.

Higher mortgage rates, increased funding costs, and low home sale inventory, have adversely impacted our residential mortgage banking business.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.31 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $15.24 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of 0.40%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $9.68 billion, an increase of $0.92 billion, or 10.56% from prior year. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $802.75 million during the quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $3.56 million compared to $0.06 million one year ago and $11.67 million in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans in second quarter 2023, compared to the linked quarter, increased $3.51 million. The increase in the allowance was driven by loan growth and changes in our portfolio composition, combined with changes to the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.

Net loan charge-offs were $9 thousand in the quarter compared to net recoveries of $80 thousand in the prior year quarter and $3.87 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was zero percent in second quarter 2023 and 2022, and 0.14% in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at June 30, 2023, 1.00% at June 30, 2022, and 1.07% at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.09 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.94 times at June 30, 2022 and 12.87 times at March 31, 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $67.96 million compared to $57.64 million in 2022, an increase of $10.32 million, or 17.90%, $8.83 million of which was attributable to the gross gain on the sale of BHHS Towne Realty.

Residential mortgage banking income was $11.36 million compared to $13.18 million in second quarter 2022. Loan volume decreased to $616.50 million in second quarter 2023 from $837.81 million in 2022. The prolonged increase in mortgage rates has resulted in refinance activities dropping to 3.68% of total mortgage production volume, a historic low. Residential purchase activity comprised 96.32% of production volume in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 92.27% in the prior year quarter.

Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 4 basis points from 2.92% in second quarter 2022 to 2.96% in the current quarter.

Total net insurance commissions increased $2.75 million, or 13.94%, to $22.50 million in second quarter 2023 compared to 2022. This resulted from increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth and commissions from a recent acquisition.

Property management fee revenue increased 27.99%, or $2.65 million, to $12.10 million in second quarter 2023 compared to 2022. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to higher rental inventories and income from a recent acquisition.

Qua rterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $125.23 million compared to $108.73 million in 2022, an increase of $16.50 million, or 15.18%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.55 million, acquisition-related expenses of $2.95 million, FDIC and other insurance of $2.53 million, software expense of $1.41 million, and professional fees of $1.41 million were the primary sources of the increase.

Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect July 2022 and an increase in the year-over-year number of employees, primarily related to the Farmers Bankshares, Inc. acquisition.

FDIC and other insurance increased due to a combination of timing and increased assessments in 2023.

Software and professional fee expenses increased due to a number of ongoing projects related to recent acquisitions and our loan portfolio.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $17.23 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a $494.60 million increase compared to $16.73 billion at March 31, 2023. Total assets increased $361.04 million, or 2.14%, from $16.86 billion at June 30, 2022.

Loans held for investment increased $0.78 billion, or 7.50%, compared to prior year and $34.23 million, or 0.31%, compared to the linked quarter, 1.23% on an annualized basis. Excluding loans acquired in the prior quarter, total loans would have increased $0.50 billion, or 4.84%, compared to prior year.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.79 million, or 8.40%, compared to prior year and $72.34 million, or 46.03%, compared to the linked quarter.

Excluding $514.57 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have decreased $744.02 million, or 5.32%, compared to second quarter 2022. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $168.53 million, or 4.97%, on an annualized basis.

Total borrowings increased $459.58 million, or 76.59%, over second quarter 2022 and $253.33 million, or 31.42%, compared to the linked quarter. FHLB advances, which are included in total borrowings, increased $249.82 million in the quarter.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.61 billion compared to $2.67 billion at March 31, 2023 and $2.48 billion at June 30, 2022. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2023 was 3.4 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $195.98 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $165.71 million at March 31, 2023 and $120.41 million at June 30, 2022, related to market valuation adjustments due to rising interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $11.21 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.17 billion at March 31, 2023 and $10.43 billion at June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming assets were $9.35 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $6.06 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans compared to 0.05% at June 30, 2022.

Other real estate owned increased to $2.52 million from $0.56 million at June 30, 2022, $1.78 million of which is former bank premises acquired in the Farmers transaction.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $13.77 billion compared to $13.60 billion at March 31, 2023 and $14.00 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total loans held for investment to deposits was 81.41% compared to 82.17% at March 31, 2023 and 74.49% at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 34.68% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 37.28% at March 31, 2023 and 40.89% at June 30, 2022.

Total borrowings were $1.06 billion compared to $0.81 billion at March 31, 2023 and $0.60 billion at June 30, 2022.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.99%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.85%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.11%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.88%.

Book value per common share was $26.36 compared to $26.40 at March 31, 2023 and $25.48 at June 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $19.31 compared to $19.04 at March 31, 2023 and $18.58 at June 30, 2022.

BHHS Towne Realty

Effective April 27, 2023, the Company transferred its ownership interest in BHHS Towne Realty, which was formerly a subsidiary of TowneBank to BHHS RW Towne Realty, LLC, in exchange for a minority interest in that company.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

TowneBank operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina - serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.23 billion as of June 30, 2023, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank's core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related or natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:

G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780

William I. Foster III, Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:

William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue $ 181,568 $ 184,144 $ 175,307 $ 179,236 $ 166,980 Net income 43,368 38,478 46,494 50,671 47,054 Net income available to common shareholders 41,716 38,333 46,685 50,169 46,547 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues(non-GAAP)(1) 45,855 59,602 64,357 66,700 57,748 Net income per common share - diluted 0.56 0.52 0.64 0.69 0.64 Book value per common share 26.36 26.40 25.73 25.08 25.48 Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP) 19.31 19.04 18.84 18.17 18.58 Return on average assets 0.99 % 0.95 % 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.13 % Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.25 % 1.31 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 8.46 % 7.99 % 9.98 % 10.60 % 9.94 % Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 12.35 % 11.71 % 14.26 % 15.08 % 14.20 % Return on average common equity 8.52 % 8.05 % 10.07 % 10.69 % 10.03 % Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 12.48 % 11.83 % 14.44 % 15.27 % 14.37 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 37.43 % 33.00 % 26.54 % 30.80 % 34.52 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.99 % 11.68 % 11.92 % 11.92 % 11.83 % Tier 1 12.11 % 11.80 % 12.04 % 12.05 % 11.97 % Total 14.88 % 14.55 % 14.80 % 14.80 % 16.76 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85 % 9.86 % 9.87 % 9.52 % 9.19 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 18.09x 12.87x 17.67x 20.48x 18.94x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.00 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) - % 0.14 % 0.11 % (0.01 )% - % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 9 $ 3,874 $ 2,904 $ (187 ) $ (80 ) Nonperforming loans $ 6,827 $ 9,322 $ 6,273 $ 5,250 $ 5,493 Former bank premises 1,782 - - - - Foreclosed property 738 564 560 186 563 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,347 $ 9,886 $ 6,833 $ 5,436 $ 6,056 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 360 $ 206 $ 324 $ 725 $ 232 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 123,513 $ 120,002 $ 110,816 $ 107,497 $ 104,019 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 409,050 $ 280,401 $ 299,298 $ 458,254 $ 588,529 Loans originated, joint venture 207,450 135,818 157,511 234,443 249,279 Total loans originated $ 616,500 $ 416,219 $ 456,809 $ 692,697 $ 837,808 Number of loans originated 1,715 1,249 1,355 1,983 2,282 Number of originators 196 194 186 194 201 Purchase % 96.32 % 94.99 % 95.08 % 93.20 % 92.27 % Loans sold $ 525,078 $ 346,288 $ 483,254 $ 701,908 $ 759,073 Rate lock asset $ 1,551 $ 1,435 $ 482 $ 859 $ 1,935 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 2.96 % 3.11 % 2.93 % 3.02 % 2.92 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.98 % 3.36 % 3.51 % 3.28 % 2.88 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 3.01 % 3.39 % 3.53 % 3.31 % 2.89 % Average earning assets/total average assets 90.96 % 90.98 % 91.51 % 91.92 % 92.22 % Average loans/average deposits 83.72 % 82.40 % 80.14 % 76.82 % 74.57 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 36.07 % 38.35 % 41.07 % 41.77 % 40.56 % Period end equity/period end total assets 11.56 % 11.89 % 11.92 % 11.56 % 11.09 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 70.41 % 65.64 % 61.99 % 61.03 % 63.51 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 23 vs. Q2 23 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2023 2022 2023 Q2 22 Q1 23 U.S. agency securities $ 318,354 $ 342,702 $ 334,211 (7.10 )% (4.74 )% U.S. Treasury notes 26,874 27,496 27,272 (2.26 )% (1.46 )% Municipal securities 503,792 447,927 508,439 12.47 % (0.91 )% Trust preferred and other corporate securities 71,116 84,307 76,965 (15.65 )% (7.60 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 1,086,947 1,012,690 1,132,746 7.33 % (4.04 )% Allowance for credit losses (1,232 ) (1,111 ) (1,150 ) 10.89 % 7.13 % Total $ 2,005,851 $ 1,914,011 $ 2,078,483 4.80 % (3.49 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 975 $ 1,840 $ 2,218 (47.01 )% (56.04 )% Total gross unrealized losses (196,954 ) (122,253 ) (167,929 ) 61.10 % 17.28 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (195,979 ) $ (120,413 ) $ (165,711 ) 62.76 % 18.27 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities $ 101,469 $ 100,718 $ 101,281 0.75 % 0.19 % U.S. Treasury notes 433,298 434,432 433,584 (0.26 )% (0.07 )% Municipal securities 5,226 5,138 5,203 1.71 % 0.44 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,198 2,248 2,210 (2.22 )% (0.54 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 5,826 6,547 5,948 (11.01 )% (2.05 )% Allowance for credit losses (87 ) (85 ) (88 ) 2.35 % (1.14 )% Total $ 547,930 $ 548,998 $ 548,138 (0.19 )% (0.04 )% Total gross unrealized gains $ 272 $ 448 $ 392 (39.29 )% (30.61 )% Total gross unrealized losses (25,914 ) (18,615 ) (24,018 ) 39.21 % 7.89 % Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (25,642 ) $ (18,167 ) $ (23,626 ) 41.15 % 8.53 % Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities $ (221,621 ) $ (138,580 ) $ (189,337 ) 59.92 % 17.05 % % Change Loans Held For Investment Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 23 vs. Q2 23 vs. 2023

2022

2023

Q2 22 Q1 23 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,364,575 $ 1,383,791 $ 1,473,034 (1.39 )% (7.36 )% Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,687,261 1,579,464 1,675,119 6.82 % 0.72 % Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,034,548 2,757,651 2,908,791 10.04 % 4.32 % Real estate - multifamily 520,464 371,658 505,237 40.04 % 3.01 % Residential 1-4 family 1,790,225 1,513,662 1,734,698 18.27 % 3.20 % HELOC 380,501 386,067 387,967 (1.44 )% (1.92 )% Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,259,282 1,261,279 1,297,707 (0.16 )% (2.96 )% Government 520,994 527,230 510,494 (1.18 )% 2.06 % Indirect 562,161 555,638 582,306 1.17 % (3.46 )% Consumer loans and other 88,003 89,320 98,432 (1.47 )% (10.60 )% Total $ 11,208,014 $ 10,425,760 $ 11,173,785 7.50 % 0.31 % % Change Deposits Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 23 vs. Q2 23 vs. 2023

2022

2023

Q2 22 Q1 23 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,774,830 $ 5,723,415 $ 5,069,363 (16.57 )% (5.81 )% Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,529,336 6,384,818 6,284,184 2.26 % 3.90 % Savings 361,891 388,364 389,173 (6.82 )% (7.01 )% Certificates of deposits 2,100,604 1,499,514 1,855,411 40.09 % 13.22 % Total 13,766,661 13,996,111 13,598,131 (1.64 )% 1.24 %

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs) $ 11,209,641 $ 139,814 5.00 % $ 11,097,626 $ 133,536 4.88 % $ 10,199,019 $ 101,463 3.99 % Taxable investment securities 2,450,393 17,195 2.81 % 2,438,489 16,816 2.76 % 2,331,410 11,388 1.95 % Tax-exempt investment securities 209,728 2,003 3.82 % 188,033 1,887 4.01 % 132,304 1,059 3.20 % Total securities 2,660,121 19,198 2.89 % 2,626,522 18,703 2.85 % 2,463,714 12,447 2.02 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,262,692 14,488 4.60 % 1,044,538 10,649 4.13 % 2,368,147 4,616 0.78 % Loans held for sale 172,679 2,547 5.90 % 105,018 1,604 6.11 % 213,109 2,217 4.16 % Total earning assets 15,305,133 176,047 4.61 % 14,873,704 164,492 4.49 % 15,243,989 120,743 3.18 % Less: allowance for credit losses (121,140 ) (114,447 ) (103,871 ) Total nonearning assets 1,642,972 1,589,783 1,389,692 Total assets $ 16,826,965 $ 16,349,040 $ 16,529,810 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,220,394 $ 32,058 2.07 % $ 6,217,754 $ 23,302 1.52 % $ 6,349,725 $ 3,094 0.20 % Savings 371,455 895 0.97 % 401,776 844 0.85 % 387,498 526 0.54 % Certificates of deposit 1,968,623 15,718 3.20 % 1,683,354 9,788 2.36 % 1,392,474 1,953 0.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,560,472 48,671 2.28 % 8,302,884 33,934 1.66 % 8,129,697 5,573 0.27 % Borrowings 863,255 10,345 4.74 % 355,833 3,915 4.40 % 128,276 135 0.42 % Subordinated debt, net 255,264 2,236 3.50 % 250,066 2,169 3.47 % 496,862 5,091 4.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,678,991 61,252 2.54 % 8,908,783 40,018 1.82 % 8,754,835 10,799 0.49 % Demand deposits 4,829,395 5,164,415 5,547,936 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 339,966 329,840 348,678 Total liabilities 14,848,352 14,403,038 14,651,449 Shareholders' equity 1,978,613 1,946,002 1,878,361 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,826,965 $ 16,349,040 $ 16,529,810 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 114,795 $ 124,474 $ 109,944 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,184 ) (1,096 ) (604 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 113,611 $ 123,378 $ 109,340 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.07 % 2.67 % 2.69 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.61 % 1.09 % 0.28 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.01 % 3.39 % 2.89 % Total cost of deposits 1.46 % 1.02 % 0.16 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,153,944 $ 273,349 4.94 % $ 9,935,337 $ 197,059 4.00 % Taxable investment securities 2,444,474 34,011 2.78 % 2,196,263 20,401 1.86 % Tax-exempt investment securities 198,940 3,891 3.91 % 121,561 1,836 3.02 % Total securities 2,643,414 37,902 2.87 % 2,317,824 22,237 1.92 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,154,218 25,137 4.39 % 2,647,485 5,963 0.45 % Loans held for sale 139,035 4,151 5.97 % 244,604 4,592 3.75 % Total earning assets 15,090,611 340,539 4.55 % 15,145,250 229,851 3.06 % Less: allowance for credit losses (117,812 ) (105,015 ) Total nonearning assets 1,616,524 1,381,271 Total assets $ 16,589,323 $ 16,421,506 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,219,081 $ 55,360 1.80 % $ 6,264,444 $ 5,355 0.17 % Savings 386,532 1,739 0.91 % 385,182 1,037 0.54 % Certificates of deposit 1,826,777 25,506 2.82 % 1,432,486 4,074 0.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,432,390 82,605 1.98 % 8,082,112 10,466 0.26 % Borrowings 610,946 14,261 4.64 % 132,004 272 0.41 % Subordinated debt, net 252,679 4,405 3.49 % 442,202 9,212 4.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,296,015 101,271 2.20 % 8,656,318 19,950 0.46 % Demand deposits 4,995,980 5,507,768 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 334,930 368,166 Total liabilities 14,626,925 14,532,252 Shareholders' equity 1,962,398 1,889,254 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,589,323 $ 16,421,506 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4) $ 239,268 $ 209,901 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (2,280 ) (1,357 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 236,988 $ 208,544 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.35 % 2.60 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.35 % 0.28 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.20 % 2.79 % Total cost of deposits 1.24 % 0.16 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2023

2022

(unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 106,994 $ 55,381 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,427,044 1,000,205 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,231 97,244 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,636,269 1,152,830 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,203,062 and $2,033,040, and allowance for credit losses of $1,232 and $1,086 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 2,005,851 1,840,902 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $522,375 and $518,993 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 548,017 548,475 Less: allowance for credit losses (87 ) (83 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 547,930 548,392 Other equity securities 13,798 6,424 FHLB stock 40,454 9,617 Total Securities 2,608,033 2,405,335 Mortgage loans held for sale 229,502 102,339 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,208,014 10,794,602 Less: allowance for credit losses (123,513 ) (110,816 ) Net Loans 11,084,501 10,683,786 Premises and equipment, net 326,686 304,802 Goodwill 456,695 458,482 Other intangible assets, net 71,106 43,163 BOLI 273,435 258,069 Other assets 538,848 436,461 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,225,075 $ 15,845,267 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,774,830 $ 5,265,186 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,529,336 6,185,075 Savings 361,891 374,987 Certificates of deposit 2,100,604 1,468,975 Total Deposits 13,766,661 13,294,223 Advances from the FHLB 754,319 29,674 Subordinated debt, net 255,365 247,420 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 49,898 40,918 Total Borrowings 1,059,582 318,012 Other liabilities 408,333 344,275 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,234,576 13,956,510 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 - - Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized 74,878,243 and 72,841,379 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 124,805 121,426 Capital surplus 1,109,526 1,052,262 Retained earnings 884,901 840,777 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 977,334 and 931,030 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (20,134 ) (18,974 ) Deferred compensation trust 20,134 18,974 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (145,392 ) (140,505 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,973,840 1,873,960 Noncontrolling interest 16,659 14,797 TOTAL EQUITY 1,990,499 1,888,757 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,225,075 $ 15,845,267

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 138,977 $ 101,043 $ 271,745 $ 196,005 Investment securities 18,851 12,263 37,226 21,934 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 14,488 4,616 25,137 5,963 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,547 2,217 4,151 4,592 Total interest income 174,863 120,139 338,259 228,494 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 48,671 5,573 82,605 10,467 Advances from the FHLB 10,407 86 13,399 178 Subordinated debt, net 2,236 5,091 4,405 9,211 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (62 ) 49 862 94 Total interest expense 61,252 10,799 101,271 19,950 Net interest income 113,611 109,340 236,988 208,544 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,556 56 15,225 (1,393 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,055 109,284 221,763 209,937 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,360 13,176 20,732 27,814 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 22,498 19,746 45,321 38,820 Property management income, net 12,098 9,452 27,633 26,599 Real estate brokerage income, net 1,834 3,412 3,625 5,966 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,018 2,446 5,870 5,020 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,682 1,906 3,226 3,281 BOLI 1,710 1,853 3,383 3,570 Other income 13,757 5,649 18,933 12,778 Total noninterest income 67,957 57,640 128,723 123,848 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 67,445 64,892 136,866 128,855 Occupancy 9,487 8,342 18,552 16,669 Furniture and equipment 4,389 3,643 8,633 7,333 Amortization - intangibles 3,610 2,684 7,134 5,501 Software expense 6,169 4,762 11,792 9,254 Data processing 4,011 3,556 7,364 7,150 Professional fees 3,166 1,761 6,178 3,788 Advertising and marketing 3,959 4,091 8,360 8,218 Other expenses 22,992 14,994 44,747 31,336 Total noninterest expense 125,228 108,725 249,626 218,104 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 52,784 58,199 100,860 115,681 Provision for income tax expense 9,416 11,145 19,014 22,377 Net income $ 43,368 $ 47,054 $ 81,846 $ 93,304 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,652 ) (507 ) (1,797 ) (1,171 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 41,716 $ 46,547 $ 80,049 $ 92,133 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.56 $ 0.64 $ 1.07 $ 1.27 Diluted earnings $ 0.56 $ 0.64 $ 1.07 $ 1.27 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.48 $ 0.43

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 106,994 $ 97,502 $ 55,381 $ 97,290 $ 72,592 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,427,044 1,040,112 1,000,205 1,245,067 2,341,942 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,231 104,924 97,244 96,862 35,087 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,636,269 1,242,538 1,152,830 1,439,219 2,449,621 Securities available for sale 2,005,851 2,078,483 1,840,902 1,890,136 1,914,011 Securities held to maturity 548,017 548,226 548,475 548,745 549,083 Less: allowance for credit losses (87 ) (88 ) (83 ) (83 ) (85 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 547,930 548,138 548,392 548,662 548,998 Other equity securities 13,798 13,341 6,424 6,360 6,679 FHLB stock 40,454 29,837 9,617 9,475 10,432 Total Securities 2,608,033 2,669,799 2,405,335 2,454,633 2,480,120 Mortgage loans held for sale 229,502 157,161 102,339 165,023 211,716 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,208,014 11,173,785 10,794,602 10,559,611 10,425,760 Less: allowance for credit losses (123,513 ) (120,002 ) (110,816 ) (107,497 ) (104,019 ) Net Loans 11,084,501 11,053,783 10,683,786 10,452,114 10,321,741 Premises and equipment, net 326,686 321,944 304,802 295,345 289,753 Goodwill 456,695 477,234 458,482 458,482 457,162 Other intangible assets, net 71,106 73,238 43,163 44,854 44,878 BOLI 273,435 271,704 258,069 256,074 254,478 Other assets 538,848 463,076 436,461 386,053 354,570 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,225,075 $ 16,730,477 $ 15,845,267 $ 15,951,797 $ 16,864,039 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,774,830 $ 5,069,363 $ 5,265,186 $ 5,574,528 $ 5,723,415 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,529,336 6,284,184 6,185,075 6,042,417 6,384,818 Savings 361,891 389,173 374,987 387,622 388,364 Certificates of deposit 2,100,604 1,855,411 1,468,975 1,407,495 1,499,514 Total Deposits 13,766,661 13,598,131 13,294,223 13,412,062 13,996,111 Advances from the FHLB 754,319 504,497 29,674 29,850 55,024 Subordinated debt, net 255,365 255,151 247,420 247,265 497,061 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 49,898 46,602 40,918 43,165 47,922 Total Borrowings 1,059,582 806,250 318,012 320,280 600,007 Other liabilities 408,333 336,201 344,275 375,869 397,388 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,234,576 14,740,582 13,956,510 14,108,211 14,993,506 Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, $1.667 par value 124,805 124,682 121,426 121,423 121,265 Capital surplus 1,109,526 1,109,387 1,052,262 1,052,374 1,051,384 Retained earnings 884,901 861,905 840,777 810,845 777,430 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (20,134 ) (18,839 ) (18,974 ) (18,862 ) (19,349 ) Deferred compensation trust 20,134 18,839 18,974 18,862 19,349 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (145,392 ) (121,297 ) (140,505 ) (157,980 ) (96,358 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,973,840 1,974,677 1,873,960 1,826,662 1,853,721 Noncontrolling interest 16,659 15,218 14,797 16,924 16,812 TOTAL EQUITY 1,990,499 1,989,895 1,888,757 1,843,586 1,870,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,225,075 $ 16,730,477 $ 15,845,267 $ 15,951,797 $ 16,864,039

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 138,977 $ 132,768 $ 123,395 $ 111,590 $ 101,043 Investment securities 18,851 18,375 15,294 13,979 12,263 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 14,488 10,649 11,387 9,509 4,616 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,547 1,604 1,842 2,446 2,217 Total interest income 174,863 163,396 151,918 137,524 120,139 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 48,671 33,934 20,118 10,230 5,573 Advances from the FHLB 10,407 2,992 665 83 86 Subordinated debt, net 2,236 2,169 2,108 3,117 5,091 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (62 ) 923 244 56 49 Total interest expense 61,252 40,018 23,135 13,486 10,799 Net interest income 113,611 123,378 128,783 124,038 109,340 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,556 11,670 6,074 3,925 56 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,055 111,708 122,709 120,113 109,284 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,360 9,372 7,368 11,968 13,176 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 22,498 22,823 17,324 19,435 19,746 Property management income, net 12,098 15,535 7,756 9,891 9,452 Real estate brokerage income, net 1,834 1,791 2,355 2,932 3,412 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,018 2,851 2,655 2,455 2,446 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,682 1,545 1,653 1,658 1,906 BOLI 1,710 1,672 1,985 1,585 1,853 Other income 13,757 5,177 5,428 5,274 5,649 Total noninterest income 67,957 60,766 46,524 55,198 57,640 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 67,445 69,420 61,307 65,463 64,892 Occupancy 9,487 9,064 9,252 8,748 8,342 Furniture and equipment 4,389 4,244 3,983 3,764 3,643 Amortization - intangibles 3,610 3,524 2,475 2,644 2,684 Software expense 6,169 5,624 5,111 4,594 4,762 Data processing 4,011 3,353 3,096 3,628 3,556 Professional fees 3,166 3,011 3,605 2,627 1,761 Advertising and marketing 3,959 4,401 3,489 4,290 4,091 Other expenses 22,992 21,756 18,823 16,276 14,994 Total noninterest expense 125,228 124,397 111,141 112,034 108,725 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 52,784 48,077 58,092 63,277 58,199 Provision for income tax expense 9,416 9,599 11,598 12,606 11,145 Net income 43,368 38,478 46,494 50,671 47,054 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,652 ) (145 ) 191 (502 ) (507 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 41,716 $ 38,333 $ 46,685 $ 50,169 $ 46,547 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.64 $ 0.69 $ 0.64 Diluted earnings $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.64 $ 0.69 $ 0.64 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 74,691,121 74,363,222 72,686,303 72,578,736 72,559,537 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 74,699,810 74,390,614 72,724,189 72,594,474 72,568,886 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23

TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 113,327 $ 107,417 $ 123,650 $ 236,976 $ 204,187 $ 32,789 16.06 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,018 2,446 2,851 5,870 5,020 850 16.93 % Credit card merchant fees 1,682 1,906 1,545 3,226 3,281 (55 ) (1.68 )% Other income 6,153 5,042 5,740 11,892 11,751 141 1.20 % Total noninterest income 10,853 9,394 10,136 20,988 20,052 936 4.67 % Total revenue 124,180 116,811 133,786 257,964 224,239 33,725 15.04 % Provision for credit losses 3,482 (160 ) 11,754 15,235 (1,993 ) 17,228 (864.43 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 42,240 38,673 43,193 85,433 75,733 9,700 12.81 % Occupancy 6,846 5,633 6,233 13,080 11,292 1,788 15.83 % Furniture and equipment 3,544 2,747 3,333 6,877 5,456 1,421 26.04 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,341 777 1,281 2,622 1,603 1,019 63.57 % Other expenses 29,178 17,856 28,444 57,621 36,083 21,538 59.69 % Total expenses 83,149 65,686 82,484 165,633 130,167 35,466 27.25 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 37,549 51,285 39,548 77,096 96,065 (18,969 ) (19.75 )% Corporate allocation 1,271 1,325 1,200 2,472 2,617 (145 ) (5.54 )% Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 38,820 52,610 40,748 79,568 98,682 (19,114 ) (19.37 )% Provision for income tax expense 6,114 9,756 7,651 13,765 18,275 (4,510 ) (24.68 )% Net income 32,706 42,854 33,097 65,803 80,407 (14,604 ) (18.16 )% Noncontrolling interest - - - - - - N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 32,706 $ 42,854 $ 33,097 $ 65,803 $ 80,407 $ (14,604 ) (18.16 )% Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 65.88 % 55.57 % 60.70 % 63.19 % 57.33 % 5.86 % 10.22 %

TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 12,215 $ 14,858 $ 9,794 $ 22,009 $ 30,765 $ (8,756 ) (28.46 )% Real estate brokerage income, net 1,834 3,412 1,791 3,625 5,966 (2,341 ) (39.24 )% Title insurance and settlement fees 152 561 291 443 1,065 (622 ) (58.40 )% Property management fees, net 12,098 9,452 15,535 27,633 26,599 1,034 3.89 % Income from unconsolidated subsidiary (886 ) 115 66 (821 ) 282 (1,103 ) (391.13 )% Net interest and other income 9,468 2,411 184 9,653 5,343 4,310 80.67 % Total revenue 34,881 30,809 27,661 62,542 70,020 (7,478 ) (10.68 )% Provision for credit losses 74 216 (84 ) (10 ) 600 (610 ) (101.67 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 13,949 16,501 14,839 28,789 33,791 (5,002 ) (14.80 )% Occupancy 1,869 1,997 2,021 3,890 3,895 (5 ) (0.13 )% Furniture and equipment 640 707 693 1,333 1,467 (134 ) (9.13 )% Amortization of intangible assets 741 816 683 1,424 1,633 (209 ) (12.80 )% Other expenses 9,337 9,932 8,437 17,775 20,785 (3,010 ) (14.48 )% Total expenses 26,536 29,953 26,673 53,211 61,571 (8,360 ) (13.58 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 8,271 640 1,072 9,341 7,849 1,492 19.01 % Corporate allocation (600 ) (1,000 ) (600 ) (1,200 ) (2,000 ) 800 (40.00 )% Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 7,671 (360 ) 472 8,141 5,849 2,292 39.19 % Provision for income tax expense 1,686 (144 ) 182 1,867 1,230 637 51.79 % Net income 5,985 (216 ) 290 6,274 4,619 1,655 35.83 % Noncontrolling interest (1,652 ) (507 ) (145 ) (1,797 ) (1,171 ) (626 ) 53.46 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 4,333 $ (723 ) $ 145 $ 4,477 $ 3,448 $ 1,029 29.84 % Efficiency ratio excluding gain on BHHS Towne Realty(non-GAAP) 99.03 % 94.57 % 93.96 % 96.42 % 85.60 % 10.82 % 12.64 %

TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 20,028 $ 16,546 $ 18,129 $ 38,156 $ 31,884 $ 6,272 19.67 % Employee benefits 4,561 3,924 4,587 9,148 8,085 1,063 13.15 % Specialized benefit services 153 160 159 312 330 (18 ) (5.45 )% Total commissions and fees 24,742 20,630 22,875 47,616 40,299 7,317 18.16 % Contingency and bonus revenue 2,638 2,994 4,369 7,008 6,398 610 9.53 % Other income 8 15 6 15 48 (33 ) (68.75 )% Total revenue 27,388 23,639 27,250 54,639 46,745 7,894 16.89 % Employee commission expense 4,881 4,279 4,553 9,434 8,612 822 9.54 % Revenue, net of commission expense 22,507 19,360 22,697 45,205 38,133 7,072 18.55 % Salaries and employee benefits 11,256 9,718 11,388 22,644 19,331 3,313 17.14 % Occupancy 772 712 810 1,582 1,482 100 6.75 % Furniture and equipment 205 189 218 423 410 13 3.17 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,528 1,091 1,560 3,088 2,265 823 36.34 % Other expenses 1,782 1,376 1,264 3,045 2,878 167 5.80 % Total operating expenses 15,543 13,086 15,240 30,782 26,366 4,416 16.75 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 6,964 6,274 7,457 14,423 11,767 2,656 22.57 % Corporate allocation (671 ) (325 ) (600 ) (1,272 ) (617 ) (655 ) 106.16 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 6,293 5,949 6,857 13,151 11,150 2,001 17.95 % Provision for income tax expense 1,616 1,533 1,766 3,382 2,872 510 17.76 % Net income 4,677 4,416 5,091 9,769 8,278 1,491 18.01 % Noncontrolling interest - - - - - - N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 4,677 $ 4,416 $ 5,091 $ 9,769 $ 8,278 $ 1,491 18.01 % Provision for income taxes 1,616 1,533 1,766 3,382 2,872 510 17.76 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,683 1,220 1,706 3,389 2,539 850 33.48 % EBITDA(non-GAAP) $ 7,976 $ 7,169 $ 8,563 $ 16,540 $ 13,689 $ 2,851 20.83 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 62.27 % 61.96 % 60.27 % 61.26 % 63.20 % (1.94 )% (3.07 )%