Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
WKN: A3D2GF | ISIN: US18978H2013
NASDAQ
27.07.23
15:31 Uhr
2,070 US-Dollar
+0,010
+0,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2023 | 15:14
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Poster Presentation at the 2023 SNO/ASCO CNS Cancer Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that its abstract has been selected for in-person poster presentation at the 2023 SNO/ASCO CNS Cancer Conference being held August 10-12, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title:A randomized, controlled trial of Berubicin, a topoisomerase II poison that appears to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB), after first-line therapy for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM): Preliminary Results

Presenter: Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Abstract Code: TIPS-20

Date and Time: Thursday, August 10th, beginning at 5:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Reception, Hyatt Regency Embarcadero

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770625/CNS-Pharmaceuticals-NASDAQCNSP-Announces-Acceptance-of-Abstract-for-Poster-Presentation-at-the-2023-SNOASCO-CNS-Cancer-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
