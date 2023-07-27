EQS-Ad-hoc: PPC Zeus Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Bond

For the purposes of EU/UK MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, including as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of EUWA, this announcement is made by the Directors of the Issuer. We refer to: (i) the note trust deed dated 9 April 2021, constituting the Senior Notes and made between the Issuer and Citibank N.A., London Branch (as "Note Trustee") (including the terms and conditions of the Senior Notes set out in Schedule 3 (Terms and Conditions of the Senior Notes) thereto (the "Conditions")), as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the "Note Trust Deed") and (ii) the master definitions and framework deed dated 9 April 2021, as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time and made between, among others, the Issuer, Public Power Corporation S.A. (as "Seller") and Citibank N.A., London Branch (as "Security Trustee") (the "Master Definitions and Framework Deed"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Note Trust Deed and/or Master Definitions and Framework Deed. The Issuer hereby announces that it has entered into a deed of amendment and restatement (the "Deed of Amendment and Restatement") between, among others, the Issuer, the Seller, the Note Trustee and the Security Trustee, pursuant to which certain amendments will be made to the Master Definitions and Framework Deed, the Note Trust Deed (including the Conditions), the Issuer Collections Account Bank Agreement, the Account Agreement, the Servicing Agreement, the Sub-Servicing Agreement and the Agency Agreement, including (among other things): the extension of the Revolving Period until July 2024 and the inclusion of an option to extend the Revolving Period for an additional 12 months if the Issuer (acting at the direction of the Seller) and the Note Trustee (acting on the instructions of the Senior Noteholders acting by way of Extraordinary Resolution) so agree; an extension of the Legal Maturity Date until July 2028 or, if the Revolving Period is extended pursuant to the mechanics described at paragraph 1 above, to a date falling 12 months thereafter; amending the Senior Note Interest Rate from 6.8 per cent per annum to EURIBOR plus 4.5 per cent. per annum; the addition of a new daily collections sweep which, upon satisfaction of certain conditions (including the funding of a EUR15,000,000 liquidity reserve amount and transferring EUR9,500,000 of Collections to the Transaction Account in each Collection Period), permits the Servicer (on behalf of the Issuer) to effect daily cash sweeps from the Issuer Collections Account to an account designated by the Seller in satisfaction of amounts due and payable by the Issuer to the Seller and the Junior Noteholder on the next scheduled Interest Payment Date; the changing of the Registrar from Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG to Citigroup Europe PLC and the appointment of a Calculation Agent; and changing certain provisions in the terms and conditions of the Senior Notes relating to meetings of Senior Noteholders, including a stipulation that certain matters the subject of an Extraordinary Resolution require a voting threshold of 100 per cent. of the aggregate Senior Note Principal Amount Outstanding. This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law.

