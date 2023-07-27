Awilco Drilling Plc: New Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) issued

Aberdeen, 27 July 2023



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Awilco Drilling PLC ("Awilco Drilling" or the "Company") on 30 June 2023 announcing the successful placement of Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) in a private placement in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 9 per SNDR (the "Private Placement") and the corresponding issuance of new shares.

On 26 July 2023, the 2,833,690 new shares were legally and validly issued under Tranche 2 of the Private Placement. Following the issuance of the new shares, Awilco Drilling has a share capital of GBP 9,196,677.75 divided into 14,148,735 shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.65.

Furthermore, Nordic Issuer Services AS, Awilco Drilling's issuer account operator with Euronext Securities Oslo (the "VPS") has today issued new 2,833,690 SNDRs, each corresponding to one underlying share in Awilco Drilling. The SNDRs will be delivered to subscribers in the Private Placement on or about 27 July on a delivery-versus-payment basis.





For further information please contact:

Erik Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 95 29 22 71

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 93 42 84 64, ch@awilcodrilling.com

