Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Frankfurt
27.07.23
08:19 Uhr
0,525 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5250,57517:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2023 | 16:10
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: New Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) issued

Aberdeen, 27 July 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Awilco Drilling PLC ("Awilco Drilling" or the "Company") on 30 June 2023 announcing the successful placement of Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) in a private placement in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 9 per SNDR (the "Private Placement") and the corresponding issuance of new shares.

On 26 July 2023, the 2,833,690 new shares were legally and validly issued under Tranche 2 of the Private Placement. Following the issuance of the new shares, Awilco Drilling has a share capital of GBP 9,196,677.75 divided into 14,148,735 shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.65.

Furthermore, Nordic Issuer Services AS, Awilco Drilling's issuer account operator with Euronext Securities Oslo (the "VPS") has today issued new 2,833,690 SNDRs, each corresponding to one underlying share in Awilco Drilling. The SNDRs will be delivered to subscribers in the Private Placement on or about 27 July on a delivery-versus-payment basis.


For further information please contact:

Erik Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 95 29 22 71
Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 93 42 84 64, ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.