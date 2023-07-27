Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Over 40 New Travel Ranking Lists Launched by Visited Travel App

Visited Ranks Top Travel Destinations in the World Based on Popular Travel Lists

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published over 40 lists of the most popular destinations worldwide based on over 1.76 million international users. The travel lists include the most popular destinations in categories ranging from the most visited natural wonders to top adventure travel spots and the most popular iconic architecture sites.

Travel Lists By Visited App

Visited, available on iOS or Android, allows users to discover unique travel destinations, plan dream getaways, mark off where they've traveled, and get customized travel maps and stats. In addition, users can track their travel progress and see how they stack up against other international travelers in the Visited app.

Visited has released top travel destination lists, which include the most visited places, ranked in each category. The travel lists span the following categories:

Top Natural Wonders

Geysers

Glaciers

Rainforests

Hot air balloon destinations

Ocean/seas

Bird watching destinations

Most Popular Stadiums

FIFA World Cup venues

Baseball stadiums

NBA stadiums

NFL stadiums

NHL stadiums

IndyCar Series

Olympic stadiums

Top Specialty Travel Destinations

Budget destinations

Eco tourist destinations

Zoo and aquariums

Observatories

Nightlife destinations

Romantic spots

Top Transit Destinations

Subways

Train journeys

Biking destinations

Most Visited Festivals

Music festivals

Festivals

Popular Adventure Travel Locations

Horseback riding

Best places to see murals

Film locations

Ziplines

Top Historic Locations

Historic battles and memorials

Lost Cities

Famous homes

Forts

Best Parks to Visit

Amusement parks

Famous parks

Golf destinations

Gardens

Top Landmarks

Famous lighthouses

Famous theaters

Famous cemeteries

Top sailing trips

Famous city halls

Famous markets

Famous clocks and clock towers

Most Visited Iconic Architectural Spots

Architectural cities

Views from above

To browse more top travel lists, see the most popular destinations, create travel bucket lists, and access a personalized travel map, users can download Visited on iOS or Android.

Get the full Visited 2022 travel report for more travel stats with the most visited destinations based on U.S. and international travelers. To learn more about the Visited Map App, visit https://visitedapp.com.

