Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Over 40 New Travel Ranking Lists Launched by Visited Travel App

Visited Ranks Top Travel Destinations in the World Based on Popular Travel Lists
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published over 40 lists of the most popular destinations worldwide based on over 1.76 million international users. The travel lists include the most popular destinations in categories ranging from the most visited natural wonders to top adventure travel spots and the most popular iconic architecture sites.
Visited, available on iOS or Android, allows users to discover unique travel destinations, plan dream getaways, mark off where they've traveled, and get customized travel maps and stats. In addition, users can track their travel progress and see how they stack up against other international travelers in the Visited app.
Visited has released top travel destination lists, which include the most visited places, ranked in each category. The travel lists span the following categories:
Top Natural Wonders
- Geysers
- Glaciers
- Rainforests
- Hot air balloon destinations
- Ocean/seas
- Bird watching destinations
Most Popular Stadiums
- FIFA World Cup venues
- Baseball stadiums
- NBA stadiums
- NFL stadiums
- NHL stadiums
- IndyCar Series
- Olympic stadiums
Top Specialty Travel Destinations
- Budget destinations
- Eco tourist destinations
- Zoo and aquariums
- Observatories
- Nightlife destinations
- Romantic spots
Top Transit Destinations
- Subways
- Train journeys
- Biking destinations
Most Visited Festivals
- Music festivals
- Festivals
Popular Adventure Travel Locations
- Horseback riding
- Best places to see murals
- Film locations
- Ziplines
Top Historic Locations
- Historic battles and memorials
- Lost Cities
- Famous homes
- Forts
Best Parks to Visit
- Amusement parks
- Famous parks
- Golf destinations
- Gardens
Top Landmarks
- Famous lighthouses
- Famous theaters
- Famous cemeteries
- Top sailing trips
- Famous city halls
- Famous markets
- Famous theaters
- Famous clocks and clock towers
Most Visited Iconic Architectural Spots
- Architectural cities
- Views from above
To browse more top travel lists, see the most popular destinations, create travel bucket lists, and access a personalized travel map, users can download Visited on iOS or Android.
Get the full Visited 2022 travel report for more travel stats with the most visited destinations based on U.S. and international travelers. To learn more about the Visited Map App, visit https://visitedapp.com.
About Arriving In High Heels Corporation
Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.
Contact Information
Anna Kayfitz
CEO
anna@arrivinginhighheels.com
SOURCE: Arriving In High Heels Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770511/Over-40-New-Travel-Ranking-Lists-Launched-by-Visited-Travel-App