Sophea Interior Design: Unveiling Truman Capote's Iconic Bel Air Pied-À-Terre: Where Historic Charm Meets Modern Luxury

BEL AIR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Nestled high above the renowned Sunset Boulevard lies 11001 W. Sunset Blvd, a single-story home with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a design by the esteemed L.A.-based firm, Sophea Interior Design. Once home to the legendary American screenwriter and novelist Truman Capote and longtime friend Joanne Carson, this highly anticipated renovation will showcase a remarkable fusion of timeless design and modern sophistication. Truly an entertainer's paradise, this estate has transformed the Hollywood historic residence into a modern-day architectural masterpiece.

11001 W. Sunset Boulevard

Truman Capote's Iconic Estate

Truman Capote is renowned for his literary brilliance and timeless contributions to American literature, with his groundbreaking works, including the iconic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and the gripping non-fiction masterpiece "In Cold Blood." Capote's exceptional talent and innovative storytelling captivated readers and brought him widespread acclaim, earning him a prominent position among the literary giants of the 20th century.

Discover the allure of the iconic pied-à-terre tucked in the hills of Bel Air, boasting a remarkable connection to Hollywood's golden era. This pied-à-terre in the Bel Air hills is renowned for its captivating city views, seen through floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room. Its allure extended beyond its architectural grandeur, as it served as a gathering place for Capote and his illustrious circle of celebrity friends, including actress Joanne Carson.

The five thousand square foot home is complete with Miele appliances, a 19-foot Cambria stone kitchen island, Italian custom cabinetry, and imported tiles from Spain.

The master wing is a sanctuary of indulgence, featuring a lavish appointed primary bedroom with a captivating wood accent wall and modern spa-inspired master bath. The adjoining room can be a bedroom, gym, office, or an expansive walk-in closet, all exclusively for the master suite.

The rooftop view deck is the ultimate outdoor space. With its breathtaking views of the city and ocean, this deck is complete with a BBQ, bar, seating area, fire pits, fountains, a pool, and spa. Every detail adds an undeniable touch of stardom and history to its very foundation.

Sophea Interior Design, led by Dorothy Alon, has poured creative expertise into this historic residence, masterfully preserving its rich Hollywood charm while elevating it with modern sophistication. With an array of new projects currently on the market, Sophea Interior Design continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of luxury interior design.

