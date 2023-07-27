Balto Software: Balto Joins 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem to Support Exceptional AI Experiences

New partnership offers a seamless integration experience with leading cloud communication platform

ST LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Balto , a leader in uniting contact center agents with AI for better conversations, today announced it has joined the new 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem by 8x8, Inc. to provide enhanced customer experiences with AI-driven capabilities. The integration allows Balto users to seamlessly connect and empower their agents with the latest 8x8 capabilities, including business intelligence, insights, and analytics.

In a press announcement , 8x8 detailed the new platform: "The 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem transforms customer experience and engagement by democratizing seamless, next-generation, native integrations for organizations of all sizes without requiring complex, custom development or exorbitant overhead costs that have traditionally only been feasible for the largest enterprises."

"Our partnership engagement with 8x8 leading up to the launch of the Technology Partner Ecosystem has been frictionless, and we are very excited to be working with them in their base and driving new logo business," said Gert Botha, Balto Senior Director of Channel. "When both companies are hungry to drive growth and value based on their respective strengths, it is exciting and makes it easier to execute on our joint go-to-market strategies. We see the 8x8 relationship as key to our partner strategy and are excited about their path."

The integration allows users to benefit from Balto's end-to-end solutions designed to empower the contact center workforce both during and after calls for outstanding customer satisfaction:

Real-Time Guidance understands conversations and tells reps what to say live in their calls.

understands conversations and tells reps what to say live in their calls. Real-Time Coaching helps supervisors support their agents in make-or-break moments with live call coaching alerts, live listen, live transcription, and agent chat.

helps supervisors support their agents in make-or-break moments with live call coaching alerts, live listen, live transcription, and agent chat. Real-Time QA scores 100% of calls so that supervisors can prevent mistakes before they become habits, identify the root cause of low scores, and scale best practices to the whole team.

scores 100% of calls so that supervisors can prevent mistakes before they become habits, identify the root cause of low scores, and scale best practices to the whole team. Real-Time Notetaker automatically summarizes calls for agents, reducing and eliminating after-call work.

automatically summarizes calls for agents, reducing and eliminating after-call work. Balto Beacon uses machine learning and generative AI to produce and A/B test new content across agent populations, automatically improving content over time without increasing supervisor workload.

"Reliability is no longer enough in the UCaaS and CCaaS space," said Marc Bernstein, Balto's Founder and CEO. "Best-in-class communications platforms are baking intelligence into their core offerings, enabling their customers to operate more efficiently and develop a steady stream of AI-generated insights. 8x8 gets this, and Balto is proud to partner with them to deliver an unparalleled experience for our shared customers."

Learn more about the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem at http://8x8.com/ecosystem .

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 200 million calls, provided over 430 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maria Edington, VP of Marketing

press@baltosoftware.com / 855-462-2586

SOURCE: Balto Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770554/Balto-Joins-8x8-Technology-Partner-Ecosystem-to-Support-Exceptional-AI-Experiences