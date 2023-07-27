FedEx Corporation: Summer Interns Help To Provide a Little Comfort From Home!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Toothpaste, shampoo, shaving gel, body wash - they're everyday items we may take for granted. But for those serving in the United States Armed Forces overseas, it can bring them comfort from home. So, when the United Services Organizations (USO) needed help packing more than 10,000 hygiene kits, our Memphis-based summer interns (and hopeful future FedEx talent!) were thrilled to lend a hand and give back at the event, sponsored by FedEx Cares.

The USO relies on the generosity of people, organizations, and corporations to accomplish their mission of strengthening America's military service members by keeping connections to family, home, and country. We're proud to say for the past 20 years and counting, they've been able to rely on us!

"Through events like this, interns can learn more about how we give back globally and locally. It also provides them opportunities to network with executives and other interns, spending time together for one common goal: to serve and enhance our communities globally through volunteering," said Rachel Kesselman, a communications advisor on the FedEx Cares team.

For some FedEx team members, there's a personal connection to events like this. Mike Lauderdale the vice president of human resources at FedEx Services says, "I have a nephew who has served overseas. Just knowing that troops look forward to receiving the kits hopefully shows them how much we appreciate their sacrifice and service."

In addition to working with non-profits like the USO, FedEx Cares sponsors volunteer events throughout the year, and gives volunteers the option to do rotations so they can work on different projects and with a variety of non-profits. 130 summer interns who are not located in Memphis - but eager to help - virtually participated in volunteer projects, from creating quizzes and games for students to recording audiobooks for hospitalized children. Here is what Emma McCreave, an intern in marketing and communications, says about her volunteering experience, "It's a great reminder that FedEx thinks about the bigger picture. Not only do we get to fill our own buckets through volunteering but just knowing it makes a difference in other peoples' lives is inspiring."

Hooray to our interns for making a difference within FedEx and their community!

