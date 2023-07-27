ComboCurve Welcomes CJ Montano as Chief Technology Officer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / ComboCurve, the leading analysis engine in the energy sector, is excited to announce the appointment of CJ Montano as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Montano brings over 25 years of experience, including a proven track record in software engineering, agile principles, and effective leadership.

Montano comes to ComboCurve with an impressive history of scaling complex engineering projects. During his tenure at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, he was part of the technical leadership team that successfully oversaw the growth of daily transactions from 500,000 to 20 million over seven years. His dedication to maintaining market stability and preventing catastrophic losses during times of volatility illustrates his risk management expertise and commitment to safeguarding businesses.

Montano has repeatedly shown his ability to build high-performing teams, transforming organizations for better software engineering. After leading the Quality Assurance (QA) group at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, he implemented agile transformations at companies like Relativity and ECHO Global Logistics. He went on to found his own successful business, Agile Unicorn, focused on building high-performance teams infused with lean principles.

"Montano's extraordinary track record managing complex systems and high-performing teams makes him an invaluable asset to the ComboCurve family," said Armand Paradis, CEO of ComboCurve. "We can't wait for him to get started. His leadership and technical skills perfectly complement our commitment to providing the best platform for strategic decisions in energy."

In his role at ComboCurve, Montano plans to make data-driven decisions a cornerstone of his strategy. He stresses the importance of data in supporting business growth. Montano also aims to bring a mindset around creating value rather than merely processing data. As a firm believer in the power of quality as a product, his vast experience will drive value in all areas of the company.

"I am thrilled to join ComboCurve, a company already ahead in modern engineering principles and with an excellent tech stack," Montano said. "I look forward to helping drive the focus on value and quality in our processes. The team here has already set a very high bar for quality. My philosophy will only reinforce the process of continual improvement."

This new appointment aligns with ComboCurve's strategic plan to continuously enhance its technological capabilities, solidifying its position as the most robust analysis engine in the energy sector.

