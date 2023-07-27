Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:



Net income of $12.9 million , or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $12.4 million , or $0.91 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . Return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . Return on average equity ("ROE") of 19.53% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

Total assets increased $84.3 million , or 2.4% , to $3.54 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $3.45 billion at March 31, 2023 .

Loan growth, net of deferred fees of $170.3 million , or 6.0% , to $3.01 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 . CCBX loans increased $128.3 million , or 11.0% , to $1.29 billion . Community bank loans increased $42.0 million , or 2.5% , to $1.71 billion .

Deposits increased $67.3 million , or 2.2% , to $3.16 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 . CCBX deposit growth of $89.3 million , or 5.7% , to $1.65 billion . Additional $9.9 million in CCBX deposits transferred off balance sheet. Community bank deposits decreased $21.9 million , or 1.4% , to $1.51 billion . Includes noninterest bearing deposits of $621.0 million or 41.1% of total community bank deposits Community bank cost of deposits was 0.98% . Uninsured deposits of $632.1 million , or 20.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023 , compared to $768.3 million , or 24.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023 .

Total revenue increased $17.1 million , or 16.5% , for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023

Total revenue excluding Banking as a Service ("BaaS") credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements increased $8.9 million , or 15.0% , to $68.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 . (A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.)

(A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.) Liquidity/Borrowings as of June 30, 2023 : Capacity to borrow up to $559.8 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with no borrowings taken under th ese facilities since the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2023 : Available for sale ("AFS") investments of $98.2 million , compared to $98.0 million as of March 31, 2023 , of which 99.7% are U.S. Treasuries, with a weighted average remaining duration of 8 months as of June 30, 2023 . Held to maturity ("HTM") investments of $12.6 million , of which 100% are U.S. Agency mortgage backed securities held for CRA purposes, with a fair value of $404,000 less than the carrying value and a weighted average remaining duration of 6.7 years as of June 30, 2023 .





EVERETT, Wash., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the "Company", "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Quarterly net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $12.4 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $10.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total assets increased $84.3 million, or 2.4%, during the second quarter of 2023 to $3.54 billion, from $3.45 billion at March 31, 2023. Loan growth of $170.3 million, or 6.0%, during the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $3.01 billion, compared to $2.84 billion at March 31, 2023. Loan growth included CCBX loan growth of $128.3 million, or 11.0%, and an increase of $42.0 million, or 2.5% in community bank loans, which is net of $196,000 in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments. Deposits increased $67.3 million, or 2.2%, during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and included CCBX deposit growth of $89.3 million, or 5.7%, and a decrease in community bank deposits of $21.9 million, or 1.4%. The slight decrease in community bank deposits was a result of pricing disciplines as some customers sought higher rate products. Our cost of deposits for the community bank was 0.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"We saw solid deposit growth in the second quarter, with deposits increasing $67.3 million, or 2.2%, compared to March 31, 2023. Fully insured IntraFi network sweep deposits increased $146.0 million to $240.3 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $94.3 million as of March 31, 2023. These fully insured sweep deposits allow our larger deposit customers to fully insure their deposits through a sweep to other banks. Loans receivable increased $170.3 million, or 6.0%, during the three months ended June 30, 2023. We continue to monitor our liquidity position through diligent management of our liquid assets and liabilities as well as maintaining access to alternative sources of funds. As of June 30, 2023 we had $275.1 million in cash on the balance sheet and the capacity to borrow up to $559.8 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window, which we did not draw down at any point in the second quarter of 2023. Cash on the balance sheet and borrowing capacity totaled $834.8 million, which represented 26.4% of total deposits and exceeded our $632.1 million in uninsured deposits as of June 30, 2023.

We understand that there continues to be uncertainty and concern surrounding the current economic environment; and as such we work hard to ensure that we are serving our customers and shareholders in the best way possible. Building a company that we believe can withstand the challenges of our time, growing in strength and size, through thoughtful and strategic management of growth, resources and opportunities. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was adversely impacted by elevated legal & professional fees which increased $1.6 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Nearly all of the increase in professional fees is related to enhancing or expanding our CCBX business, which we view as a strategic priority, by further developing our risk management system to support growth of the CCBX business as well as evaluating new Fintech partnerships and acquisitions of technology platforms and related assets. We anticipate that our legal and professional fees will remain elevated through the third quarter of 2023 then start to decline as projects are completed and initiatives are achieved, with legal and professional fees leveling off to approximate first quarter 2023 levels by first quarter 2024. We continue to remain true to our "un-Bankey" roots by looking for and finding new opportunities to survive and thrive in the changing banking world, while still maintaining the community bank mentality and feel," stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities, and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company. Net interest income was $62.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $7.9 million, or 14.4%, from $54.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and an increase of $22.5 million, or 56.3%, from $39.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Yield on loans receivable was 10.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 9.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 7.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans, primarily from CCBX. Total average loans receivable for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $2.97 billion, compared to $2.71 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $2.19 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $80.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $66.4 million and $40.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loan growth of $170.3 million, or 6.0%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 included a $128.3 million increase in CCBX loans. The increase in CCBX loans includes an increase of $95.3 million, or 12.7%, in consumer and other loans and an increase of $19.6 million, or 16.5%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. Capital call lines bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans. The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, was largely due to growth in higher yielding loans and increased interest rates. As a result of the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") raising the target Federal Funds rate 0.25% during the quarter, interest rates on our existing variable rate loans were affected, as are the rates on new loans. The FOMC last raised the target Federal Funds rate 0.25% on May 3, 2023. We continue to monitor the impact of these increases in interest rates.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 a decrease of $419,000 compared to March 31, 2023 as a result of lower average balances, and an increase of $1.7 million compared to June 30, 2022 due to an increase in interest rates. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $211.4 million, compared to $271.7 million and $499.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Interest earning deposits with other banks decreased as a result of increased loan demand compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Additionally, the average yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks increased to 5.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 4.62% and 0.77% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Total interest expense was $21.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a $5.7 million increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and a $19.4 million increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest expense on deposits was $20.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $19.0 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as a result an increase in CCBX deposits that are tied to, and reprice when the FOMC raises rates just like our most of our CCBX loans which also reprice when the FOMC raises interest rates. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $661,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $662,000 and $260,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The $401,000 increase in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is the result of an increase of $19.7 million in subordinated debt and an increase in interest rates.

Total cost of deposits was 2.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 0.25%, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Community bank and CCBX cost of deposits were 0.98% and 4.42% respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.66% and 3.89%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 0.08% and 0.56% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in cost of deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior periods for both segments is a result of increased interest rates and increased interest bearing deposits at higher rates. Any additional FOMC interest rate increases will increase our cost of deposits and result in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 7.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 7.15% and 5.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, was largely a result of increased volume and an increase in higher interest rates on new loans and on existing variable rate loans as they reprice. Loans receivable increased $170.3 million and $673.2 million, compared to March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Additionally, the Fed Funds interest rate increases has resulted in existing, variable rate loans repricing to higher interest rates. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $13.8 million, or 20.7%, to $80.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $66.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Also contributing to the increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, was a $1.7 million increase in interest on interest earning deposits. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 5.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 4.62% and 0.77% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Average investment securities increased $8.1 million to $110.3 million due to the purchase of $8.9 million in securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, and decreased $10.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. Interest on investment securities increased $100,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 as a result of the increase in average outstanding balance coupled with increased yield, which also positively impacted net interest margin. Interest on investment securities increased $90,000 compared to June 30, 2022, as a result of increased yield. These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.

Cost of funds was 2.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 58 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and an increase of 248 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 2.72%, compared to 2.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 0.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was largely due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods and growth in higher cost CCBX deposits compared to June 30, 2022.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, total loans receivable increased by $170.3 million, or 6.0%, to $3.01 billion, compared to $2.84 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This increase consists of $128.3 million in CCBX loan growth and $42.0 million in community bank loan growth. Community bank loan growth is net of $196,000 in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments since March 31, 2023. Total loans receivable as of June 30, 2023 increased $673.2 million compared to June 30, 2022. This increase includes CCBX loan growth of $490.6 million and community bank loan growth of $182.6 million. Community bank loan growth is net of $12.8 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments since June 30, 2022. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, $88.6 million in CCBX loans were transferred into loans held for sale, with $80.0 million in loans sold during the quarter and $35.9 million remaining in loans held for sale as of June 30, 2023; compared to $27.3 million in loans held for sale as of March 31, 2023.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 10.85%, compared to 9.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 7.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase in yield on loans receivable is a combination of an overall increase in interest rates, repricing of variable rate loans as well as additional volume in higher rate consumer loans from CCBX partners. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, CCBX loans outstanding increased 11.0%, or $128.3 million, compared to March 31, 2023, with an average CCBX yield of 16.95% and community bank loans increased 2.5%, or $42.0 million, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, with an average yield of 6.28%. The yield on CCBX loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for our community bank and CCBX segments for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Community Bank 6.28% 0.98% 5.97% 0.66% 5.04% 0.08% 6.13% 0.82% 5.10% 0.09% CCBX(1) 16.95% 4.42% 16.09% 3.89% 12.35% 0.56% 16.56% 4.18% 12.48% 0.34% Consolidated 10.85% 2.72% 9.95% 2.13% 7.34% 0.25% 10.42% 2.44% 7.10% 0.18%

(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company's community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (2) Annualized calculations for periods shown.

The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan interest expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income /

Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income /

Expense Income / expense divided by

average CCBX loans(2) Income /

Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) BaaS loan interest income $ 53,632 16.95 % $ 42,220 16.09 % $ 21,281 12.35 % Less: BaaS loan expense 22,033 6.96 % 17,554 6.69 % 12,229 7.10 % Net BaaS loan income(1) $ 31,599 9.98 % $ 24,666 9.40 % $ 9,052 5.25 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,269,406 $ 1,064,192 $ 691,294

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Income /

Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income /

Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) BaaS loan interest income $ 95,851 16.56 % $ 33,273 12.48 % Less: BaaS loan expense 39,587 6.84 % 20,519 7.70 % Net BaaS loan income(1) $ 56,264 9.72 % $ 12,754 4.78 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,167,366 $ 537,577

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release. (2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

Key Performance Ratios



ROA was 1.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 1.58% and 1.41% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was down 0.06% as a result of higher expenses compared to March 31, 2023 and was up 0.11% due to increases in deposits, loans and overall higher interest rates on interest earning assets, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The following table shows the Company's key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Return on average assets(1) 1.52 % 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.45 % 1.41 % 1.55 % 1.18 % Return on average equity(1) 19.53 % 19.89 % 21.86 % 19.36 % 18.86 % 19.70 % 15.57 % Yield on earnings assets(1) 10.18 % 9.19 % 8.47 % 7.38 % 5.94 % 9.70 % 5.28 % Yield on loans receivable(1) 10.85 % 9.95 % 9.33 % 8.46 % 7.34 % 10.42 % 7.10 % Cost of funds(1) 2.77 % 2.19 % 1.61 % 0.85 % 0.29 % 2.49 % 0.22 % Cost of deposits(1) 2.72 % 2.13 % 1.56 % 0.82 % 0.25 % 2.44 % 0.18 % Net interest margin(1) 7.58 % 7.15 % 6.96 % 6.58 % 5.66 % 7.37 % 5.08 % Noninterest expense to average assets(1) 6.11 % 5.69 % 5.97 % 6.66 % 5.29 % 5.91 % 4.92 % Noninterest income to average assets(1) 6.90 % 6.28 % 5.43 % 4.48 % 3.53 % 6.60 % 3.40 % Efficiency ratio 42.92 % 43.03 % 48.94 % 61.12 % 58.38 % 42.97 % 58.80 % Loans receivable to deposits(2) 96.23 % 92.55 % 93.25 % 89.92 % 88.77 % 96.23 % 88.77 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income



The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 Deposit service charges and fees $ 989 $ 910 $ 988 Loan referral fees 682 - 208 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 155 39 - Gain on sales of loans, net 23 123 - Other 234 299 396 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 2,083 1,371 1,592 Servicing and other BaaS fees 895 948 1,159 Transaction fees 1,052 917 814 Interchange fees 975 789 628 Reimbursement of expenses 1,026 921 618 BaaS program income 3,948 3,575 3,219 BaaS credit enhancements 51,027 42,362 14,207 Baas fraud enhancements 1,537 1,999 6,474 BaaS indemnification income 52,564 44,361 20,681 Total BaaS income 56,512 47,936 23,900 Total noninterest income $ 58,595 $ 49,307 $ 25,492

Noninterest income was $58.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $9.3 million from $49.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and an increase of $33.1 million from $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $8.6 million in total BaaS income. The $8.6 million increase in total BaaS income included a $8.7 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the allowance for credit losses, a $462,000 decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $373,000 in BaaS program income. The increase in BaaS program income is largely the result of higher transaction and interchange fees (see "Appendix B" for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements). The $33.1 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $32.6 million increase in BaaS income. The $32.6 million increase in BaaS income included a $36.8 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements, a $4.9 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements and a $729,000 increase in BaaS program income.

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we now have 22 relationships, at varying stages, as of June 30, 2023. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are exiting relationships where it makes sense and are focusing more on selecting larger and more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Active 18 18 23 Friends and family / testing 1 1 2 Implementation / onboarding 1 1 0 Signed letters of intent 1 4 4 Wind down - preparing to exit relationship 1 1 0 Total CCBX relationships 22 25 29

The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,309 $ 15,575 $ 12,238 Legal and professional expenses 4,645 3,062 1,002 Data processing and software licenses 1,972 1,840 1,546 Occupancy 1,143 1,219 1,083 Point of sale expense 814 753 409 Director and staff expenses 519 626 377 FDIC assessments 570 595 855 Excise taxes 531 455 564 Marketing 115 95 74 Other 1,722 890 1,318 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 28,340 25,110 19,466 BaaS loan expense 22,033 17,554 12,229 BaaS fraud expense 1,537 1,999 6,474 BaaS loan and fraud expense 23,570 19,553 18,703 Total noninterest expense $ 51,910 $ 44,663 $ 38,169

Total noninterest expense increased $7.2 million to $51.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $44.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and increased $13.7 million from $38.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily due to a $4.0 million increase in BaaS expense (of which $4.5 million is related to an increase in partner loan expense partially offset by a decrease of $462,000 in partner fraud expense). Partner loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. Partner fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner's customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter during which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners. Legal and professional fees increased $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to increased fees related to data and risk management, building out our infrastructure and increased consulting expenses for projects and enhanced monitoring. Additionally, there was a $734,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives. We anticipate that our legal and professional fees will remain elevated through the third quarter of 2023 then start to decline as projects are completed and initiatives are achieved, with legal and professional fees leveling off to approximate first quarter 2023 levels by first quarter 2024.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were largely due to an increase of $4.9 million in BaaS partner expense (of which $9.8 million is related to an increase in partner loan expense partially offset by a decrease of $4.9 million in partner fraud expense), $4.1 million increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives and $3.6 million increase in legal and professional fees due to increased fees related to data and risk management, building out our infrastructure and increased consulting expenses for projects and enhanced monitoring. Additionally, there was a $405,000 increase in point of sale expenses which is attributed to increased CCBX activity, and $404,000 increase in other operational losses.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for income taxes was higher for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 as a result of higher stock equity award deductions in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which lowered the effective tax rate as well. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.62% for calculating the provision for state taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $84.3 million, or 2.4%, to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $3.45 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $170.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 partially offset by a $111.0 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Additionally, there were $35.9 million in loans held for sale at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.3 million at March 31, 2023.

Total assets increased $565.6 million, or 19.0%, at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $673.2 million, and an increase of $909,000 in investment securities and a $119.7 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks, resulting from increased loan demand and funds being shifted from interest earning deposits with other banks to loans, compared to June 30, 2022.

Loans Receivable

Total loans receivable increased $170.3 million to $3.01 billion at June 30, 2023, from $2.84 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $673.2 million from $2.33 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was the result of $128.3 million in CCBX loan growth and $42.0 million in community bank loan growth. Community bank loan growth is net of $196,000 in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments since March 31, 2023. The change in loans receivable over the quarter ended June 30, 2022 includes CCBX loan growth of $490.6 million and $182.6 million in community bank loan growth as of June 30, 2023. Community bank loan growth is net of $12.8 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments since June 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:

As of June 30, 2023 As of March 31, 2023 As of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 3,595 0.1 % $ 3,791 0.1 % $ 16,398 0.7 % Capital call lines 138,428 4.6 118,796 4.2 224,930 9.6 All other commercial & industrial loans 211,806 7.0 203,751 7.2 160,636 6.9 Total commercial and industrial loans: 353,829 11.7 326,338 11.5 401,964 17.2 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 186,706 6.2 206,635 7.3 225,512 9.6 Residential real estate 463,179 15.4 455,507 16.0 326,661 14.0 Commercial real estate 1,164,088 38.6 1,102,771 38.8 956,320 40.8 Consumer and other loans 846,459 28.1 752,528 26.4 430,083 18.4 Gross loans receivable 3,014,261 100.0 % 2,843,779 100.0 % 2,340,540 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees - PPP loans (60 ) (63 ) (396 ) Net deferred origination fees - all other loans (6,648 ) (6,512 ) (5,790 ) Loans receivable $ 3,007,553 $ 2,837,204 $ 2,334,354 Loan Yield(1) 10.85 % 9.95 % 7.34 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 3,595 0.2 % $ 3,791 0.2 % $ 16,398 1.1 % All other commercial & industrial loans 151,483 8.8 155,082 9.3 142,569 9.3 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 186,706 10.9 206,635 12.3 225,512 14.7 Residential real estate loans 211,966 12.3 206,140 12.3 193,518 12.6 Commercial real estate loans 1,164,088 67.7 1,102,771 65.7 956,320 62.1 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 1,457 0.1 2,860 0.2 2,325 0.2 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,719,295 100.0 % 1,677,279 100.0 % 1,536,642 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,261 ) (6,265 ) (6,240 ) Loans receivable $ 1,713,034 $ 1,671,014 $ 1,530,402 Loan Yield(1) 6.28 % 5.97 % 5.04 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

CCBX As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 138,428 10.7 % $ 118,796 10.2 % $ 224,930 28.0 % All other commercial & industrial loans 60,323 4.7 48,669 4.1 18,067 2.2 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 251,213 19.4 249,367 21.4 133,143 16.5 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 379,642 29.3 318,187 27.3 139,501 17.4 Other consumer and other loans 465,360 35.9 431,481 37.0 288,257 35.9 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,294,966 100.0 % 1,166,500 100.0 % 803,898 100.0 % Net deferred origination (fees) costs (447 ) (310 ) 54 Loans receivable $ 1,294,519 $ 1,166,190 $ 803,952 Loan Yield - CCBX(1)(2) 16.95 % 16.09 % 12.35 %

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Deposits



Total deposits increased $67.3 million, or 2.2%, to $3.16 billion at June 30, 2023 from $3.10 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase was due to a $69.6 million increase in core deposits, partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease in time deposits. BaaS-brokered deposits are now classified as NOW accounts due to a change in the relationship agreement with one of our partners. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $89.3 million, from $1.56 billion at March 31, 2023, to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2023 and community bank deposits decreased $21.9 million from $1.53 billion at March 31, 2023, to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2023. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $36.2 million, or 4.8%, to $725.6 million from $761.8 million at March 31, 2023. Community bank noninterest bearing deposits totaled $621.0 million or 41.1% of total community bank deposits and CCBX noninterest bearing deposits totaled $104.6 million, or 6.3% of total CCBX deposits. In the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, NOW and money market accounts increased $116.0 million, savings deposits decreased $10.3 million, and time deposits decreased $2.2 million. Included in total deposits is $240.3 million in IntraFi network NOW and money market sweep accounts as of June 30, 2023, which provides our larger deposit customers with fully insured deposits through a sweep to other banks. Uninsured deposits decreased to $632.1 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $768.3 million as of March 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased $465.3 million, or 17.2%, to $3.16 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $2.70 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase is largely the result of growth in CCBX deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $92.5 million, or 11.3%, to $725.6 million at June 30, 2023 from $818.1 million at June 30, 2022. NOW and money market accounts increased $662.8 million, or 39.9%, to $2.32 billion at June 30, 2023, and savings deposits decreased $17.5 million, or 16.4%, and time deposits decreased $11.6 million, or 31.9%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 and includes BaaS-brokered deposits that are now classified as NOW accounts included in core deposits due to a change in the relationship agreement with one of our partners and these deposits increased to $275.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $76.0 million as of June 30, 2022. These deposits increased as a result of sweeping them back on the balance sheet. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $587.0 million, from $1.07 billion at June 30, 2022, to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2023 and community bank deposits decreased $121.7 million, from $1.63 billion at June 30, 2022, to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2023. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts. Uninsured deposits decreased to $632.1 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $812.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

Additionally, as of June 30, 2023 we have access to $9.9 million in CCBX customer deposits that are currently being transferred off the Bank's balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis. The Bank could retain these deposits for liquidity and funding purposes if needed. If a portion of these deposits are retained, they would be classified as NOW accounts. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.

As of June 30, 2023 As of March 31, 2023 As of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Demand, noninterest bearing $ 725,592 22.9 % $ 761,800 24.6 % $ 818,052 30.3 % NOW and money market 2,323,164 73.5 2,207,121 71.3 1,660,315 61.6 Savings 88,991 2.8 99,241 3.2 106,464 3.9 Total core deposits 3,137,747 99.2 3,068,162 99.1 2,584,831 95.8 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 76,001 2.8 Time deposits less than $100,000 9,741 0.3 11,343 0.4 14,009 0.5 Time deposits $100,000 and over 15,083 0.5 15,717 0.5 22,464 0.8 Total $ 3,162,572 100.0 % $ 3,095,223 100.0 % $ 2,697,305 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 2.72 % 2.13 % 0.25 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.



Community Bank As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 621,012 41.1 % $ 664,452 43.4 % $ 729,436 44.7 % NOW and money market 778,475 51.6 743,548 48.6 759,704 46.6 Savings 85,146 5.7 96,330 6.3 105,576 6.5 Total core deposits 1,484,633 98.4 1,504,330 98.3 1,594,716 97.8 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 9,741 0.6 11,343 0.7 14,009 0.9 Time deposits $100,000 and over 15,083 1.0 15,717 1.0 22,464 1.4 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,509,458 100.0 % $ 1,531,391 100.0 % $ 1,631,190 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 0.98 % 0.66 % 0.08 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 104,580 6.3 % $ 97,348 6.2 % $ 88,616 8.3 % NOW and money market 1,544,689 93.5 1,463,573 93.6 900,611 84.5 Savings 3,845 0.2 2,911 0.2 888 0.1 Total core deposits 1,653,114 100.0 1,563,832 100.0 990,115 92.9 BaaS-brokered deposits - 0.0 - 0.0 76,000 7.1 Total CCBX deposits $ 1,653,114 100.0 % $ 1,563,832 100.0 % $ 1,066,115 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 4.42 % 3.89 % 0.56 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Borrowings



As of June 30, 2023 the Company has the capacity to borrow up to a total of $559.8 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, with no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of June 30, 2023.

Shareholders' Equity

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company contributed $15.0 million in capital to the Bank. The Company had a cash balance of $6.8 million as of June 30, 2023, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $763,000 in commitments to bank technology funds.

Total shareholders' equity increased $13.9 million since March 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily due to $12.9 million in net earnings, a $846,000 increase from the amortization of equity awards, combined with a decrease in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities of $125,000 and $22,000 increase from stock options being exercised during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2023, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Minimum Well Capitalized Ratios under Prompt Corrective Action(1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 9.16 % 8.16 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 9.52 % 8.36 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 9.52 % 8.47 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.80 % 11.12 % 10.00 %

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality



Effective January 1, 2023 the Company implemented the CECL allowance model which calculates reserves over the life of the loan and is largely driven by portfolio characteristics, economic outlook, and other key methodology assumptions versus the incurred loss model, which is what we were previously using. As a result of implementing CECL, there was a one-time adjustment to the 2023 opening allowance balance of $3.9 million. The day 1 CECL adjustment for community bank loans included a reduction of $310,000 to the community bank allowance driven by the reversal of the unallocated balance and a reduction of $340,000 related to the community bank unfunded commitment reserve also driven by the reversal of the unallocated balance. This was offset by an increase to the CCBX allowance for $4.2 million. With the mirror image approach accounting related to the contingent receivable for CCBX partner loans, there was a CECL day 1 increase to the indemnification asset in the amount of $4.5 million. Net, the day 1 impact to retained earnings for the Bank's transition to CECL was an increase of $954,000, excluding the impact of income taxes.

The total allowance for credit losses was $110.8 million and 3.68% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023 compared to $89.1 million and 3.14% at March 31, 2023 and $49.4 million and 2.11% at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $90.1 million and 6.96% of CCBX loans receivable at June 30, 2023, with $20.7 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.21% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of June 30, 2023 As of March 31, 2023 As of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,713,034 $ 1,294,519 $ 3,007,553 $ 1,671,014 $ 1,166,190 $ 2,837,204 $ 1,530,402 $ 803,952 $ 2,334,354 Allowance for credit losses (20,653 ) (90,109 ) (110,762 ) (20,708 ) (68,415 ) (89,123 ) (20,785 ) (28,573 ) (49,358 ) Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 1.21 % 6.96 % 3.68 % 1.24 % 5.87 % 3.14 % 1.36 % 3.55 % 2.11 %

Provision for credit losses - loans totaled $52.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, $43.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $14.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $31.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $32.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs increased primarily due to CCBX partner loans. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $180.5 million loan portfolio. At June 30, 2023, our portion of this portfolio represented $18.0 million in loans.

The following table details net charge-offs for the core bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 9 $ 32,290 $ 32,299 $ 50 $ 34,117 $ 34,167 $ 3 $ 3,539 $ 3,542 Gross recoveries - (1,340 ) (1,340 ) (5 ) (1,860 ) (1,865 ) (36 ) - (36 ) Net charge-offs $ 9 $ 30,950 $ 30,959 $ 45 $ 32,257 $ 32,302 $ (33 ) $ 3,539 $ 3,506 Net charge-offs to average loans(1) - % 9.78 % 4.19 % 0.01 % 12.29 % 4.84 % (0.01 )% 2.05 % 0.64 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

The increase in the Company's provision for credit losses - loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, is a result of loan growth in CCBX partner loans and to replenish reserves as a result of loan charge-off activity, which has resulted in increased charge-off rates impacting the allowance calculation. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a $52.6 million provision for credit losses - loans was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management's analysis, compared to the $43.1 million provision for credit losses - loans that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred credit and fraud losses. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk. The Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $180.5 million CCBX loan portfolio. At June 30, 2023, 10% of this portfolio represented $18.0 million in loans. The factors used in management's analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a small adjustment (recapture) of $47,000 and provision of $428,000 was needed for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The following table details the provision expense for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Community bank $ (47 ) $ 428 $ 109 $ 381 $ 452 CCBX 52,645 43,116 13,985 95,761 26,584 Total provision expense $ 52,598 $ 43,544 $ 14,094 $ 96,142 $ 27,036

At June 30, 2023, our nonperforming assets were $33.7 million, or 0.95% of total assets, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.91%, of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and $5.8 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. These ratios are impacted by CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of June 30, 2023, $25.2 million of the $26.3 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses. Under the agreement, CCBX partners will indemnify or reimburse the Bank for its loss/charge-off on these loans. Nonperforming assets increased $2.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to a $1.8 million increase in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing combined with a $417,000 increase in community bank nonaccrual loans. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. Community bank nonaccrual loans increased due to the addition of three loans partially offset by principal reductions. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2023. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.12% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.11% at March 31, 2023, and 0.25% at June 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, there were $9,000 of community bank net charge-offs and $7.4 million of nonperforming community bank loans. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, $31.0 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. The Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $180.5 million loan portfolio. At June 30, 2023, our portion of this portfolio represented $18.0 million in loans.

The following table details the Company's nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of June 30,

2023 As of March 31,

2023 As of June 30,

2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 5 $ 15 $ 111 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 66 66 67 Residential real estate 186 - 53 Commercial real estate 7,142 6,901 - Total nonaccrual loans 7,399 6,982 231 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 808 187 10 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,722 946 123 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 18,306 17,772 1,283 Other consumer and other loans 5,492 5,657 4,164 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 26,328 24,562 5,580 Total nonperforming loans 33,727 31,544 5,811 Real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Modified loans for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 33,727 $ 31,544 $ 5,811 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.01 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.12 % 1.11 % 0.25 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.95 % 0.91 % 0.20 %

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 5 $ 15 $ 111 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 66 66 67 Residential real estate 186 - 53 Commercial real estate 7,142 6,901 - Total nonaccrual loans 7,399 6,982 231 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 7,399 6,982 231 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 7,399 $ 6,982 $ 231

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Nonaccrual loans $ - $ - $ - Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 808 187 10 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,722 946 123 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 18,306 17,772 1,283 Other consumer and other loans 5,492 5,657 4,164 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 26,328 24,562 5,580 Total nonperforming loans 26,328 24,562 5,580 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 26,328 $ 24,562 $ 5,580

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the "Company"), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank ("Bank") and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $3.54 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the most recent quarter, and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) ASSETS June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Cash and due from banks $ 29,783 $ 37,676 $ 40,750 Interest earning deposits with other banks 245,277 356,240 364,939 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 98,167 97,999 108,560 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 12,563 3,705 1,261 Other investments 12,037 11,346 10,379 Loans held for sale 35,923 27,292 60,000 Loans receivable 3,007,553 2,837,204 2,334,354 Allowance for credit losses (110,762 ) (89,123 ) (49,358 ) Total loans receivable, net 2,896,791 2,748,081 2,284,996 CCBX credit enhancement asset 96,928 76,395 30,715 CCBX receivable 19,113 13,681 4,114 Premises and equipment, net 18,903 18,030 18,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,216 4,812 5,565 Accrued interest receivable 21,581 19,321 12,430 Bank-owned life insurance, net 12,873 12,761 12,485 Deferred tax asset, net 25,764 20,527 11,709 Other assets 3,364 3,167 3,149 Total assets $ 3,535,283 $ 3,451,033 $ 2,969,722 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 3,162,572 $ 3,095,223 $ 2,697,305 Subordinated debt, net 44,069 44,031 24,324 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,589 3,588 3,587 Deferred compensation 547 582 680 Accrued interest payable 766 874 330 Operating lease liabilities 6,413 5,022 5,786 CCBX payable 27,714 30,794 12,058 Other liabilities 16,951 12,156 7,991 Total liabilities 3,262,621 3,192,270 2,752,061 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 128,315 127,447 123,226 Retained earnings 146,029 133,123 95,779 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,682 ) (1,807 ) (1,344 ) Total shareholders' equity 272,662 258,763 217,661 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,535,283 $ 3,451,033 $ 2,969,722

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 80,199 $ 66,431 $ 40,166 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 2,678 3,097 956 Interest on investment securities 653 553 563 Dividends on other investments 156 30 134 Total interest income 83,686 70,111 41,819 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 20,675 14,958 1,673 Interest on borrowed funds 661 662 260 Total interest expense 21,336 15,620 1,933 Net interest income 62,350 54,491 39,886 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS 52,598 43,544 14,094 (RECAPTURE) PROVISION FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (345 ) 153 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments 10,097 10,794 25,792 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 989 910 988 Loan referral fees 682 - 208 Gain on sales of loans, net 23 123 - Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net 155 39 - Other income 234 299 396 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 2,083 1,371 1,592 Servicing and other BaaS fees 895 948 1,159 Transaction fees 1,052 917 814 Interchange fees 975 789 628 Reimbursement of expenses 1,026 921 618 BaaS program income 3,948 3,575 3,219 BaaS credit enhancements 51,027 42,362 14,207 BaaS fraud enhancements 1,537 1,999 6,474 BaaS indemnification income 52,564 44,361 20,681 Total noninterest income 58,595 49,307 25,492 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 16,309 15,575 12,238 Occupancy 1,143 1,219 1,083 Data processing and software licenses 1,972 1,840 1,546 Legal and professional expenses 4,645 3,062 1,002 Point of sale expense 814 753 409 Excise taxes 531 455 564 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 570 595 855 Director and staff expenses 519 626 377 Marketing 115 95 74 Other expense 1,722 890 1,318 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 28,340 25,110 19,466 BaaS loan expense 22,033 17,554 12,229 BaaS fraud expense 1,537 1,999 6,474 BaaS loan and fraud expense 23,570 19,553 18,703 Total noninterest expense 51,910 44,663 38,169 Income before provision for income taxes 16,782 15,438 13,115 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,876 3,047 2,939 NET INCOME $ 12,906 $ 12,391 $ 10,176 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.94 $ 0.79 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 0.91 $ 0.76 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,275,640 13,196,960 12,928,061 Diluted 13,597,763 13,609,491 13,442,013

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 146,630 $ 69,798 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 5,775 1,358 Interest on investment securities 1,206 634 Dividends on other investments 186 171 Total interest income 153,797 71,961 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 35,633 2,226 Interest on borrowed funds 1,323 581 Total interest expense 36,956 2,807 Net interest income 116,841 69,154 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS 96,142 27,036 RECAPTURE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (192 ) - Net interest income after provision for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments 20,891 42,118 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 1,899 1,872 Loan referral fees 682 810 Gain on sales of loans, net 146 - Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net 194 - Other income 533 784 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 3,454 3,466 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,843 2,328 Transaction fees 1,969 1,307 Interchange fees 1,764 1,060 Reimbursement of expenses 1,947 990 BaaS program income 7,523 5,685 BaaS credit enhancements 93,389 27,282 BaaS fraud enhancements 3,536 11,045 BaaS indemnification income 96,925 38,327 Total noninterest income 107,902 47,478 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 31,884 23,323 Occupancy 2,362 2,219 Data processing and software licenses 3,812 3,050 Legal and professional expenses 7,707 1,710 Point of sale expense 1,567 657 Excise taxes 986 913 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 1,165 1,459 Director and staff expenses 1,145 721 Marketing 210 173 Other expense 2,612 2,795 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 53,450 37,020 BaaS loan expense 39,587 20,519 BaaS fraud expense 3,536 11,045 BaaS loan and fraud expense 43,123 31,564 Total noninterest expense 96,573 68,584 Income before provision for income taxes 32,220 21,012 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 6,923 4,606 NET INCOME $ 25,297 $ 16,406 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.91 $ 1.27 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.86 $ 1.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,236,517 12,913,485 Diluted 13,603,594 13,458,706

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 211,369 $ 2,678 5.08 % $ 271,700 $ 3,097 4.62 % $ 499,918 $ 956 0.77 % Investment securities, available for sale(2) 100,278 534 2.14 100,273 535 2.16 119,975 554 1.85 Investment securities, held to maturity(2) 10,047 119 4.75 1,955 18 3.73 1,280 9 2.82 Other investments 11,773 156 5.31 10,633 30 1.14 10,225 134 5.26 Loans receivable(3) 2,965,287 80,199 10.85 2,708,177 66,431 9.95 2,194,761 40,166 7.34 Total interest earning assets 3,298,754 83,686 10.18 3,092,738 70,111 9.19 2,826,159 41,819 5.94 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (87,713 ) (81,086 ) (46,354 ) Other noninterest earning assets 194,747 172,161 115,788 Total assets $ 3,405,788 $ 3,183,813 $ 2,895,593 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,326,702 $ 20,675 3.56 % $ 2,070,217 $ 14,958 2.93 % $ 1,792,119 $ 1,673 0.37 % Subordinated debt 44,047 596 5.43 44,010 599 5.52 24,313 231 3.81 Junior subordinated debentures 3,589 65 7.26 3,588 63 7.12 3,587 29 3.24 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,374,338 21,336 3.60 2,117,815 15,620 2.99 1,820,019 1,933 0.43 Noninterest bearing deposits 717,256 775,940 839,562 Other liabilities 49,085 37,448 19,550 Total shareholders' equity 265,109 252,610 216,462 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,405,788 $ 3,183,813 $ 2,895,593 Net interest income $ 62,350 $ 54,491 $ 39,886 Interest rate spread 6.57 % 6.20 % 5.51 % Net interest margin(4) 7.58 % 7.15 % 5.66 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2) $ 1,695,881 $ 26,567 6.28 % $ 1,643,985 $ 24,211 5.97 % $ 1,503,467 $ 18,885 5.04 % Intrabank asset - - - - - - 158,607 303 0.77 Total interest earning assets 1,695,881 26,567 6.28 1,643,985 24,211 5.97 1,662,074 19,188 4.63 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 875,760 3,663 1.68 % 853,152 2,534 1.20 % 921,499 317 0.14 % Intrabank liability 196,552 2,490 5.08 94,668 1,079 4.62 - - - Total interest bearing liabilities 1,072,312 6,153 2.30 947,820 3,613 1.55 921,499 317 0.14 Noninterest bearing deposits 623,570 696,166 740,575 Net interest income $ 20,414 $ 20,598 $ 18,871 Net interest margin(4) 4.83 % % 5.08 % 4.55 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2)(4) $ 1,269,406 $ 53,632 16.95 % $ 1,064,192 $ 42,220 16.09 % $ 691,294 $ 21,281 12.35 % Intrabank asset 275,222 3,487 5.08 232,647 2,652 4.62 278,312 532 0.77 Total interest earning assets 1,544,628 57,119 14.83 1,296,839 44,872 14.03 969,606 21,813 9.02 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,450,942 17,012 4.70 % 1,217,065 12,424 4.14 % 870,620 1,356 0.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,450,942 17,012 4.70 1,217,065 12,424 4.14 870,620 1,356 0.62 Noninterest bearing deposits 93,686 79,774 98,987 Net interest income $ 40,107 $ 32,448 $ 20,457 Net interest margin(3) 10.41 % 10.15 % 8.46 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(5) 4.69 % 4.66 % 3.40 %

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 211,369 $ 2,678 5.08 % $ 271,700 $ 3,097 4.62 % $ 499,918 $ 956 0.77 % Investment securities, available for sale(6) 100,278 534 2.14 100,273 535 2.16 119,975 554 1.85 Investment securities, held to maturity(6) 10,047 119 4.75 1,955 18 3.73 1,280 9 2.82 Other investments 11,773 156 5.31 10,633 30 1.14 10,225 134 5.26 Total interest earning assets 333,467 3,487 4.19 % 384,561 3,680 3.88 % 631,398 1,653 1.05 % Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Subordinated debt 44,047 596 5.43 % 44,010 599 5.52 % 24,313 231 3.81 % Junior subordinated debentures 3,589 65 7.26 3,588 63 7.12 3,587 29 3.24 Intrabank liability, net(7) 78,670 997 5.08 137,979 1,573 4.62 436,919 835 0.77 Total interest bearing liabilities 126,306 1,658 5.27 185,576 2,235 4.89 464,819 1,095 0.94 Net interest income $ 1,829 $ 1,445 $ 558 Net interest margin(3) 2.20 % 1.52 % 0.35 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release. (6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - YEAR-TO-DATE (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 241,368 $ 5,775 4.82 % $ 670,974 $ 1,358 0.41 % Investment securities, available for sale(2) 100,276 1,069 2.15 82,431 615 1.50 Investment securities, held to maturity(2) 6,023 137 4.59 1,286 19 2.98 Other investments 11,206 186 3.35 9,729 171 3.54 Loans receivable(3) 2,837,442 146,630 10.42 1,982,700 69,798 7.10 Total interest earning assets 3,196,315 153,797 9.70 2,747,120 71,961 5.28 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (84,417 ) (38,554 ) Other noninterest earning assets 183,516 104,159 Total assets $ 3,295,414 $ 2,812,725 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,199,168 $ 35,633 3.27 % $ 1,463,875 $ 2,226 0.31 % FHLB advances and borrowings - - - 12,154 69 1.14 Subordinated debt 44,028 1,195 5.47 24,304 461 3.83 Junior subordinated debentures 3,588 128 7.19 3,587 51 2.87 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,246,784 36,956 3.32 1,503,920 2,807 0.38 Noninterest bearing deposits 746,436 1,078,525 Other liabilities 43,299 17,790 Total shareholders' equity 258,895 212,490 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,295,414 $ 2,812,725 Net interest income $ 116,841 $ 69,154 Interest rate spread 6.39 % 4.90 % Net interest margin(4) 7.37 % 5.08 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - BY SEGMENT - YEAR-TO-DATE (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2) $ 1,670,076 $ 50,779 6.13 % $ 1,445,123 $ 36,525 5.10 % Intrabank asset - - - 213,207 431 0.41 Total interest earning assets 1,670,076 50,779 6.13 1,658,330 36,956 4.49 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 864,518 6,197 1.45 % 928,602 752 0.16 % Intrabank liability 145,890 3,569 4.93 - - - Total interest bearing liabilities 1,010,408 9,766 1.95 928,602 752 0.16 Noninterest bearing deposits 659,668 729,728 Net interest income $ 41,013 $ 36,204 Interest rate spread 4.18 % 4.33 % Net interest margin(3) 4.95 % 4.40 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2)(4) $ 1,167,366 $ 95,851 16.56 % $ 537,577 $ 33,273 12.48 % Intrabank asset 254,052 6,139 4.87 346,493 730 0.42 Total interest earning assets 1,421,418 101,990 14.47 884,070 34,003 7.76 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,334,650 29,436 4.45 % 535,273 1,474 0.56 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,334,650 29,436 4.45 535,273 1,474 0.56 Noninterest bearing deposits 86,768 348,797 Net interest income $ 72,554 $ 32,529 Interest rate spread 10.02 % 7.20 % Interest rate spread, net of BaaS loan expense 3.18 % (0.50 )% Net interest margin(3) 10.29 % 7.42 % Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense(5) 4.68 % 2.74 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 241,368 $ 5,775 4.82 % $ 670,974 $ 1,358 0.41 % Investment securities, available for sale(6) 100,276 1,069 2.15 82,431 615 1.50 Investment securities, held to maturity(6) 6,023 137 4.59 1,286 19 2.98 Other investments 11,206 186 3.35 9,729 171 3.54 Total interest earning assets 358,873 7,167 4.03 764,420 2,163 0.57 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings - - - % 12,154 69 1.14 % Subordinated debt 44,028 1,195 5.47 24,304 461 3.83 Junior subordinated debentures 3,588 128 7.19 3,587 51 2.87 Intrabank liability, net(7) 108,162 2,570 4.79 559,700 1,161 0.42 Total interest bearing liabilities 155,778 3,893 5.04 599,745 1,742 0.59 Net interest income $ 3,274 $ 421 Interest rate spread (1.01) % (0.02 )% Net interest margin(3) 1.84 % 0.11 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release. (6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY STATISTICS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 83,686 $ 70,111 $ 65,030 $ 55,179 $ 41,819 Interest expense 21,336 15,620 11,598 5,990 1,933 Net interest income 62,350 54,491 53,432 49,189 39,886 Provision for credit losses - loans 52,598 43,544 33,600 18,428 14,094 (Recovery)Provision for unfunded commitments (345 ) 153 - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments 10,097 10,794 19,832 30,761 25,792 Noninterest income 58,595 49,307 42,815 34,391 25,492 Noninterest expense 51,910 44,663 47,103 51,087 38,169 Provision for income tax 3,876 3,047 2,426 2,964 2,939 Net income 12,906 12,391 13,118 11,101 10,176 As of and for the Three Month Period June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 275,060 $ 393,916 $ 342,139 $ 410,728 $ 405,689 Investment securities 110,730 101,704 98,353 98,871 109,821 Loans held for sale 35,923 27,292 - 43,314 60,000 Loans receivable 3,007,553 2,837,204 2,627,256 2,507,889 2,334,354 Allowance for credit losses (110,762 ) (89,123 ) (74,029 ) (59,282 ) (49,358 ) Total assets 3,535,283 3,451,033 3,144,467 3,133,741 2,969,722 Interest bearing deposits 2,436,980 2,333,423 2,042,509 2,023,849 1,879,253 Noninterest bearing deposits 725,592 761,800 775,012 813,217 818,052 Core deposits(1) 3,137,747 3,068,162 2,686,528 2,727,830 2,584,831 Total deposits 3,162,572 3,095,223 2,817,521 2,837,066 2,697,305 Total borrowings 47,658 47,619 47,587 27,931 27,911 Total shareholders' equity 272,662 258,763 243,494 228,733 217,661 Share and Per Share Data(2): Earnings per share - basic $ 0.97 $ 0.94 $ 1.01 $ 0.86 $ 0.79 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.91 $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 0.76 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share(3) $ 20.50 $ 19.48 $ 18.50 $ 17.66 $ 16.81 Tangible book value per share(4) $ 20.50 $ 19.48 $ 18.50 $ 17.66 $ 16.81 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 13,275,640 13,196,960 13,030,726 12,938,200 12,928,061 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 13,597,763 13,609,491 13,603,978 13,536,823 13,442,013 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,300,809 13,281,533 13,161,147 12,954,573 12,948,623 Stock options outstanding at end of period 357,999 360,119 438,103 644,334 655,844

See footnotes on following page



As of and for the Three Month Period June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets(5)to total assets 0.95 % 0.91 % 1.06 % 0.73 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets(5)to loans receivable and OREO 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.26 % 0.91 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans(5)to total loans receivable 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.26 % 0.91 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 328.4 % 282.5 % 224.4 % 259.1 % 849.4 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 3.68 % 3.14 % 2.82 % 2.36 % 2.11 % Gross charge-offs $ 32,299 $ 34,167 $ 18,886 $ 8,513 $ 3,542 Gross recoveries $ 1,340 $ 1,865 $ 33 $ 9 $ 36 Net charge-offs to average loans(6) 4.19 % 4.84 % 2.87 % 1.38 % 0.64 % Capital Ratios(7): Tier 1 leverage capital 8.16 % 8.29 % 7.97 % 7.70 % 7.68 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 8.36 % 8.61 % 8.92 % 8.49 % 8.51 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 8.47 % 8.73 % 9.04 % 8.62 % 8.65 % Total risk-based capital 11.12 % 11.49 % 11.94 % 10.80 % 10.88 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest. (6) Annualized calculations. (7) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on total revenue.

Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is revenue.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements: Total net interest income $ 62,350 $ 54,491 $ 39,886 $ 116,841 $ 69,154 Total noninterest income 58,595 49,307 25,492 107,902 47,478 Total Revenue $ 120,945 $ 103,798 $ 65,378 $ 224,743 $ 116,632 Less: BaaS credit enhancements (51,027 ) (42,362 ) (14,207 ) (93,389 ) (27,282 ) Less: BaaS fraud enhancements (1,537 ) (1,999 ) (6,474 ) (3,536 ) (11,045 ) Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements $ 68,381 $ 59,437 $ 44,697 $ 127,818 $ 78,305

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on CCBX loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Net interest income net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 16.95 % 16.09 % 12.35 % 16.56 % 12.48 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,269,406 $ 1,064,192 $ 691,294 $ 1,167,366 $ 537,577 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 53,632 42,220 21,281 95,851 33,273 BaaS loan expense (22,033 ) (17,554 ) (12,229 ) (39,587 ) (20,519 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 31,599 $ 24,666 $ 9,052 $ 56,264 $ 12,754 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans(1) 9.98 % 9.40 % 5.25 % 9.72 % 4.78 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX interest margin(1) 10.41 % 10.15 % 8.46 % 10.29 % 7.42 % CCBX earning assets 1,544,628 1,296,839 969,606 1,421,418 884,070 Net interest income 40,107 32,448 20,457 72,554 32,529 Less: BaaS loan expense (22,033 ) (17,554 ) (12,229 ) (39,587 ) (20,519 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 18,074 $ 14,894 $ 8,228 $ 32,967 $ 12,010 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 4.69 % 4.66 % 3.40 % 4.68 % 2.74 %

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

APPENDIX A -

As of June 30, 2023

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.01 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.34 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $5.36 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 38.6% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2023. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $34.2 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.20 billion, or 22.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2023:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 305,459 $ 11,819 $ 317,278 5.9 % $ 3,117 98 Hotel/Motel 164,098 2,577 166,675 3.1 6,311 26 Convenience Store 107,568 2,585 110,153 2.1 1,992 54 Mixed use 89,926 2,752 92,678 1.7 1,046 86 Warehouse 89,222 2,122 91,344 1.7 1,652 54 Office 87,322 3,194 90,516 1.7 939 93 Retail 88,307 675 88,982 1.7 920 96 Mini Storage 55,774 1,792 57,566 1.1 2,935 19 Strip Mall 45,729 - 45,729 0.9 5,716 8 Manufacturing 37,297 1,800 39,097 0.7 1,130 33 Groups < 0.70% of total 93,386 4,923 98,309 1.8 1,139 82 Total $ 1,164,088 $ 34,239 $ 1,198,327 22.4 % $ 1,794 649

Consumer loans comprise 28.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2023. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $991.3 million, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $1.84 billion, or 34.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $1,500. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of June 30, 2023: