OSIRE® E3731i intelligent RGB LED enables creation of dynamic color and motion effects across hundreds of LEDs

The intelligent RGBi uses a new and license-free Open System Protocol for communication with any microcontroller

Combination of new LED and protocol reduces implementation cost and complexity, to bring dynamic lighting within reach of a wide range of models and market segments

ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, introduces new technology which greatly simplifies the implementation of dynamic, color- and intensity-changing arrays of hundreds of RGB LEDs in car interior lighting.

The new OSIRE® E3731i RGB LED features a digital core that enables low-latency communication over a standard serial bus interface with any microcontroller. ams OSRAM has also developed a new Open System Protocol (OSP) running on the OSIRE® E3731i. Using OSP, any microcontroller can transmit instructions to modulate brightness and color individually to each LED. OSP is available for use license- and royalty-free by any car, LED, lighting system or microcontroller manufacturer.

By using the OSIRE® E3731i LED and OSP, automotive manufacturers can realize novel dynamic lighting effects in the car interior. Up to 1,000 LEDs can be connected in a daisy chain, controlled via one microcontroller.

Hermann Senninger, Senior Product Manager of ams OSRAM, said: 'Dynamic lighting promises to add value to cars by combining changes in color and brightness with pulsing, breathing or moving light effects, for decorative or functional purposes. The OSIRE® E3731i and OSP enable dynamic interior lighting to be implemented with a simpler architecture, fewer components, less wiring and at lower system cost. These benefits are attracting customers already, and we expect to see the product deployed in production vehicles soon.'

Intelligence built in to every LED

The development of the new intelligent LED draws on the extensive capabilities of ams OSRAM in optical technology and IC design and fabrication. The OSIRE® E3731i is a high-performance RGB LED co-packaged with an IC that features three LED drivers, a serial bus interface supporting the OSP, a temperature sensor and on-chip memory.

Each intelligent RGB LED is characterized at the factory, and its optical performance data are stored in the LED's on-chip memory. This makes it easier for automotive manufacturers to perform end-of-line calibration of interior lighting systems, and to achieve very high optical uniformity and consistency across arrays of hundreds of OSIRE® E3731i LEDs.

The OSIRE® E3731i is now qualified to the latest AEC-Q102 Annex 3 standard.

For more technical information, please visit us at OSIRE® E3731i

For more information: OSIRE® ams OSRAM (ams-osram.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727847961/en/

Contacts:

For further information

Media Relations

Hilary McGuinness Fernholz

Head of PR

Tel.: +49 151 27670184

hilary.mcguinnessfernholz@ams-osram.com

press@ams.com

ams-osram.com