Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the 2023 half-yearly interim financial report

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 THE HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 27-Jul-2023 / 16:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release availability of the 2023 THE HALF YEARLY Interim FINANCIAL REPORT Paris, July 27th, 2023 Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly interim financial report of May 31, 2023 has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) The above-mentioned report includes: - the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; - the half-yearly activity report; - the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; - the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements. This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted as follows: Click here to access the 2023 half yearly Interim Financial Report. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

