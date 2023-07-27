Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Sparta Commercial Services Doubles Down On Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCO or "Sparta"), announces its intention to concentrate on developing high-growth prospects, while maintaining its core group of established goods and services.. Sparta withdrew from the CBD marketplace in order to focus on strengthening its position in the industry, and to secure a brighter future for its clients and stakeholders.

Sparta's commitment to its customers and to its broad range of product offerings demonstrates an ability to adapt to a dynamic market. The company continues to offer lease finance programs to municipalities and non-profit organizations, in addition to other pioneering innovative solutions. By expanding into lucrative markets and exploring exciting new ventures, Sparta Commercial Services is attempting to pave the way for growth and to establish a foothold in promising sectors.

The dynamic subsidiaries of Sparta include iMobile Solutions, Agoge Global USA, and New World Health Brands®, all of which continually expand their reach by introducing innovative products and services such as SpartaPayIQ and ZooZilo, a recently launched eCommerce site.

To more effectively meet the challenges of global commerce, Sparta has engaged Agoge Global USA in a joint collaboration with the WeDev Group of Brazil, which has finished initial testing, and has commenced validating transactions of increased frequency and scale. The Company has increased this process from four to six-digit transactions.

Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO, states "By streamlining our operations and capitalizing on key opportunities, we are well-positioned to enhance our value proposition and deliver even greater benefits to our customers and shareholders."

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), is the parent company of ecommerce subsidiary iMobile Solutions, Inc., the provider of comprehensive vehicle title history reports sold worldwide to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product (www.imobileapp.com), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses, including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships, such as Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs, such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of essential equipment a municipality requires. Sparta's ecommerce subsidiary New World Health Brands, Inc. (www.newworldhealthbrands.com), offers premium wellness supplements that deliver the most nutrients in amounts designed to provide one's best overall health. Additionally, Sparta manages SpartaPayIQ (www.SpartaPayIQ.com), a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies. Through Sparta's new division Agoge Global USA, Inc. (www.agogeglobalusa.com), is able to seamlessly facilitate cross-border payments between exporters and importers through its partnership with WeDev Group of Brazil.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

