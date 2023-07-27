AES Corp. has switched on a 180 MW solar plant connected to 112 MWh of storage in Chile. The project in the Atacama Desert is Latin America's largest solar plant to be linked to battery storage.From pv magazine LatAm AES Andes, a unit of US-based AES Corp., has switched on the largest solar plant connected to battery energy storage in Latin America. The 180 MW Andes Solar IIb solar project is connected to a 112 MWh lithium battery with five hours of storage capacity. Battery manufacturer Fluence provided the storage systems for the project. AES installed a 10 MW unit of the plant with its Maverick ...

