Greece is experiencing consecutive heatwaves and a number of forest fires this month that have increased demand for electricity. The country's solar photovoltaic fleet is keeping the power system running at peak times. Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) says that the country hit a record this week, with afternoon electricity demand reaching 10,345 MW - the highest point this year. Renewable energy, including large hydro plants, covered about half of this demand, at 5,015 MW. Specifically, solar contributed 3,485 MW of capacity, according to IPTO. The remaining capacity was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...