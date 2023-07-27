South Korea's LG Energy Solution says its new hybrid inverters are suitable for high-voltage and low-voltage configurations.South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution has unveiled new residential hybrid inverters for the European market. "Scheduled to debut in July, this upcoming solution is equipped with a built-in backup function, purposefully designed to seamlessly integrate with the brand's unique batteries," the company said. The new product is available in high-voltage and low-voltage configurations. The high-voltage device combines LG Energy Solution's 400 V Prime batteries, ...

