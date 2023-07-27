GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Global Bioenergies raises its ambitions

PRESS RELEASE

Global Bioenergies raises its ambitions

Increased plant sizing to reach larger volumes and more competitive prices

Production aimed at the cosmetics market, then sustainable aviation fuels

Preparation of model replicability for international deployment

Evry, 27 July 2023 - 05:45 p.m.: Global Bioenergies (FR0011052257 - ALGBE), a specialist in the conversion of plant-derived resources into chemical compounds used in many cutting-edge fields such as cosmetics and energy, has raised its industrial ambitions and decided to adjust its roadmap to focus as of now on a plant project with greater production capacity than the ViaViridia plant in order to meet the expectations of its industrial, commercial and financial partners. This plant, designed to produce 10,000 tonnes of isobutene and derivatives per year (compared to 2,000 tonnes in the previous project), will target the cosmetics market, followed by the sustainable aviation fuel market, for which Global Bioenergies has just obtained ASTM certification.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, said: "We have delivered our first orders and our first-half revenue totalled €2.4 million. Guided by the current trend of a ramp-up in renewables, along with strong markets traction on the topic and technical progress regarding our direct path process, we are changing our roadmap. The commercial activities of the Pomacle unit, while generating sales but with a low associated margin, are no longer a priority. We are now focusing all our efforts on building this larger plant, scheduled to come on stream at the end of 2027. At the same time, we are already starting to deploy our technology in other regions and using other feedstocks alongside international industrial groups."

For L'Oréal, Global Bioenergies' biggest shareholder via its BOLD (Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development) investment fund, the plan for a large-capacity plant resonates with the environmental challenges and commitments taken as part of its L'Oréal for the Future programme. Ana Kljuic, Vice President R&I L'Oréal for the Future & Green Sciences, added: "Our commitment for 2030 is for 95% of the ingredients used in our formulas to be bio-sourced, derived from abundant minerals or from circular processes. This new ambition for Global Bioenergies will make bio-sourced isobutene derivatives accessible at competitive prices to cosmetics markets and, beyond that, will enable everyone to play an active part in the environmental transition."

Global Bioenergies will release design and construction schedules by the end of 2023.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Thanks to its unique process, Global Bioenergies offers a renewable alternative to oil-based derivatives by producing chemical compounds from plant residues for use in many cutting-edge fields such as cosmetics and energy. These drop-in compounds have the same properties as oil-based products while improving carbon footprint and naturalness. Global Bioenergies' sustainable aviation fuel technology is one of the very few ASTM-certified technologies that can be used in any commercial aircraft worldwide. The Company's vision is to reduce CO 2 emissions in the aviation sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

