Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
27.07.2023 | 18:10
Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in KAHOT - NO0010823131

As per the press release Kangaroo BidCo AS, announced a public tender offer to
the shareholders of Kahoot! ASA (KAHOT, NO0010823131) to tender all their
shares in KAHOT to Kangaroo for a value equivalent to NOK 35.00 per share. The
Tender offer expected to expire on 25 August 2023. 

Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust
according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual -
Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove KAHOT from the index. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.
