Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in KAHOT - NO0010823131

As per the press release Kangaroo BidCo AS, announced a public tender offer to the shareholders of Kahoot! ASA (KAHOT, NO0010823131) to tender all their shares in KAHOT to Kangaroo for a value equivalent to NOK 35.00 per share. The Tender offer expected to expire on 25 August 2023. Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove KAHOT from the index. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.