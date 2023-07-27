OENEO: MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 27, 2023

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Oeneo SA was held at 11:00 am this morning at the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux.

All the resolutions on the agenda were passed by a very large majority. The AGM approved the payment of a cash dividend of €0.70 per share in respect of 2022-2023, consisting of an ordinary dividend of €0.35 per share and an exceptional dividend of €0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date for the full amount has been set as October 3, 2023 and the dividend will be paid on October 5, 2023.

Regarding corporate governance, the AGM renewed the terms of office of the following directors for three years: Jacques Hérail, Vivien Hériard-Dubreuil and Wendy Holohan. The Board of Directors thus remains unchanged, with 9 directors, including 4 women, and 3 non-voting directors. Three of the nine directors are independent.

The results of the votes will be made available over the coming days online at: https://oeneo.com/en/investors/.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first half of 2023-2024 on November 7, 2023.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures under the Diam, Mytik Diam and Setop brands.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

