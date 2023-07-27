Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Zapp Electric Vehicles i300 EV Urban Motorcycle Secures Patents in Europe

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV's, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle.

The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300's innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter. The exoskeleton's single-piece, recyclable aluminum structure provides enhanced handling and safety, while the removable front fender opens up a world of personalization options for customers.

Zapp's strategic vision emphasizes design, performance, sustainability, manufacturing, and customer experience. With the i300 Carbon already available for pre-order, Zapp's commitment to cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking design is set to shape the future of electric mobility.

Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zapp stated: "The notification of not one but two European patents is enormously gratifying for Zapp and proves the innovative nature of the technology and design underpinning the brand's i300 electric urban motorcycle."

Zapp is a UK company that designs, manufactures and sells high performance electric vehicles, with a commitment to sustainability.

Shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ZAPP. For more information visit www.greenstocknews.com

Source: https://greenstocknews.com/newswire/zapp-electric-vehicles-zapp-i300-ev-urban-motorcycle-secures-patents-in-europe

Disclaimer

This content is not financial advice and is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content and other materials including web content are based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or materials that it publishes electronically.

View original video news clips here: https://greenstocknews.com/green-stock-newswire

Contact

John Jewell

Director of Communications

Green Stock News

john@greenstocknews.com

SOURCE: Zapp Electric Vehicle

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770669/Zapp-Electric-Vehicles-ZAPP-i300-EV-Urban-Motorcycle-Secures-Patents-in-Europe

