Zapp Electric Vehicles i300 EV Urban Motorcycle Secures Patents in Europe

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV's, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle.

The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300's innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter. The exoskeleton's single-piece, recyclable aluminum structure provides enhanced handling and safety, while the removable front fender opens up a world of personalization options for customers.

Zapp's strategic vision emphasizes design, performance, sustainability, manufacturing, and customer experience. With the i300 Carbon already available for pre-order, Zapp's commitment to cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking design is set to shape the future of electric mobility.

Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zapp stated: "The notification of not one but two European patents is enormously gratifying for Zapp and proves the innovative nature of the technology and design underpinning the brand's i300 electric urban motorcycle."

Zapp is a UK company that designs, manufactures and sells high performance electric vehicles, with a commitment to sustainability.

