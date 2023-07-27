Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2023 | 18:50
American Airlines: AMC 2023: Spinning Wrenches, Winning Trophies

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / American Airlines:

The 2023 Aerospace Maintenance Competition (AMC) is in the books. More than 80 teams from around the world competed in 26 events in the two-day competition. American Airlines sponsored six teams of aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) from across the system and student teams from Aviation Institute of Maintenance - Chicago, George T. Baker Aviation Technical College in Miami and Tulsa Tech in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Three of American's teams and all three American-sponsored student teams took home top spots in a number of events.

Here are highlights from this year's competition which was held April 18-20 in Atlanta. American's AMTs are already looking forward to the 2024 AMC in Chicago.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770661/AMC-2023-Spinning-Wrenches-Winning-Trophies

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
