Avantor Earns Bronze Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Radnor, PA-based Avantor recently achieved a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 50% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

"Receiving a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis sends a strong message to our customers and suppliers that Avantor takes sustainability seriously," said Rachel Kaufman, Senior Director of Global Sustainability at Avantor. "Our team has worked hard to reach this milestone, and we'll continue to deliver on important environmental, social, and governance measures through our 'Science for Goodness' sustainability platform."

In the first half of 2023, Avantor launched its Responsible Supplier Program, became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, and committed to setting near-term emissions reduction targets in line with climate science in support of the Science Based Targets initiative.

Avantor's 'Science for Goodness' sustainability platform serves as a lever to help bring the company's mission - to set science in motion to create a better world - to life. It is based on four pillars: People & Culture, Innovation & Environment, Community Engagement, and Governance & Integrity. These focus areas provide the framework for creating long-term value for all of Avantor's stakeholders, from associates, to customers, to suppliers, to shareholders, and to the communities where we operate and live.

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings, with an assessment that evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 85,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

Read more about how Avantor's everyday actions positively impact the environment and society.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Check out Avantor's 2023 Sustainability Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Avantor on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Avantor

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/avantor

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Avantor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770705/Avantor-Earns-Bronze-Medal-from-EcoVadis-for-Sustainability-Performance