Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910217 | ISIN: US2620371045 | Ticker-Symbol: DQU
Frankfurt
27.07.23
09:06 Uhr
22,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DRIL-QUIP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRIL-QUIP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,40022,60020:37
22,40022,60020:37
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2023 | 20:02
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings results on July 31, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call and a webcast to discuss the financial results on August 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. CDT

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2968/48569

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In:

888-506-0062

International Dial-In:

973-528-0011

Conference ID:

605971

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Tuesday, August 15, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 (International) and enter confirmation code 48569. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Finance
Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com

SOURCE: Dril-Quip, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770734/Dril-Quip-Inc-Schedules-Second-Quarter-2023-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.