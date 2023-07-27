Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings results on July 31, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call and a webcast to discuss the financial results on August 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. CDT Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2968/48569 U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: 888-506-0062 International Dial-In: 973-528-0011 Conference ID: 605971

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Tuesday, August 15, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 (International) and enter confirmation code 48569. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Finance

Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com

