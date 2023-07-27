Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2023 | 21:38
T-Mobile's Ambitious Action To Build a Sustainable Future

Originally published on Sustainability Magazine

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / T-Mobile operates with 100% renewably purchased electricity. Here is how it commits to a more environmentally and socially responsible approach

With all eyes on the industry's net zero goals, businesses across all areas of the telco sector are working to lessen their impact on the environment.

As of last year, 50 global operators had pledged to reduce their carbon footprint over a ten-year period, according to the Global System for Mobile communications Association's (GSMA) Mobile Net Zero report. Additionally, operators making up 44% of global telecom revenue committed to net-zero targets by 2050.

And T-Mobile is no different in tackling its environmental incentives head on. With renewable energy sources like solar and wind power producing no carbon emissions as part of the electricity generation process, T-Mobile is taking giant leaps towards a greener future.

Continue reading here.

T-Mobile is taking giant leaps towards a greener future. Picture: T-Mobile

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770636/T-Mobiles-Ambitious-Action-To-Build-a-Sustainable-Future

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
