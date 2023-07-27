Acuva Technologies Inc.: Acuva Secures Funding for R&D Project Through Innovative Solutions Canada

Next-generation air disinfection technology works seamlessly in Canadian public transit applications

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / In response to a challenge issued through the Innovative Solutions Canada program, Acuva Technologies announced today that they are receiving funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project to develop a working prototype of their technology to reduce airborne infection risk on public ground transportation in Canada. Acuva Technologies, a BC-based company, has a proprietary UV-LED air disinfection system that achieves high-level reduction of airborne hazards, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Acuva Technologies' modular and scalable systems have a compatible form factor with the needs of air disinfection in enclosed spaces on bus and rail travel in Canada. This is particularly important for long-range transportation and protecting drivers and passengers in all environments. "Expanding our product portfolio in the air disinfection industry is a big milestone, and we're proud to be working with the National Research Council of Canada's Aerospace and Automotive and Surface Transportation research centres to bring safer indoor air to Canadians," says Acuva CEO and co-founder Manoj Singh.

The R&D team at Acuva has created a retrofit module based on their innovative IntenseBeamTM technology that is compact, energy-efficient, lightweight, and does not generate byproducts such as ozone or CO2. The design of this air disinfection technology uses a combination of hydrodynamics and UV light to disinfect air within the vehicle. The system has been validated for various vehicle applications in a variety of settings and achieved maximum disinfection performances.

"Our team of scientists and engineers are extremely excited to work with the National Research Council of Canada to deliver our advanced disinfection solution to Canadian public ground transportation. Such opportunities enable Canadian companies to commercialize their innovative technologies in Canada and overseas," says Acuva VP of R&D and Engineering, Babak Adeli.

