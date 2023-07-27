Skys the Limit: Rise Up!, Unleashing Potential: Accenture's Unprecedented Partnership Drives Positive Change for Refugee Entrepreneurs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / SkysTheLimit.org, a leading nonprofit organization committed to empowering historically excluded entrepreneurs, celebrates the tremendous success of its Rise Up! program, which focuses on supporting refugee entrepreneurs. The program was recently recognized by Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, for its unwavering dedication to fostering strength, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit among newcomers to the country.

Combining the strengths of Sky's the Limit's virtual mentoring platform, entrepreneurship model, global online community, and grant dollars, the Rise Up! program offers specialized support to refugee entrepreneurs, enabling them to thrive and succeed in their business ventures.

Thanks to the generous support from Accenture, Sky's the Limit has been able to award startup grants, mentoring, and educational resources to refugee entrepreneurs since the program's launch a year ago.

"We're so grateful to Accenture and for Julie Sweet's visionary leadership, which has allowed us to highlight and celebrate the strength, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of newcomers to our country," said Sky's the Limit CEO, Bo Ghirardelli. "Thanks to this unique partnership, we have been able to mentor more than 100 refugee entrepreneurs and provide nearly $60,000 in startup grant funding."

Sweet expressed her appreciation for the platform's role in highlighting and celebrating the achievements of refugee entrepreneurs, and noted Sky's the Limit's outstanding work with the Rise Up! initiative, connecting refugee entrepreneurs with volunteer professionals, in a recent video, which may be viewed here.

Having served over 55,000 underrepresented entrepreneurs since its inception, Sky's the Limit is uniquely positioned to connect refugee entrepreneurs with skilled volunteers, partners, and necessary resources for launching and growing local businesses. This is made possible through Sky's the Limit's unique digital platform.

By reducing barriers and providing streamlined support throughout the entrepreneurial journey, Sky's the Limit works hand in hand with refugees to build and sustain thriving, inclusive communities. Refugees, often resettled in underserved areas, start businesses at a higher rate compared to other groups. These businesses tend to address urgent local needs and fill gaps in key sectors, including professional services, retail, and food. The impact of the Rise Up! program on the lives of entrepreneurs has been profound.

Rocío Ghattas de Simán, Founder of Yohago , highlighted the instrumental role her mentors played in helping her grow her business. "I am truly grateful for the continuous support and guidance from the mentors and entrepreneurs at Sky's the Limit. Their expertise, mentorship, and network have been instrumental in securing funding for Yohago. With their help, I am confident in the future success and growth of Yohago," said Rocío Ghattas de Simán. Read more about her inspiring journey here.

, spoke about how Sky's the Limit boosted his confidence and business, helping him overcome obstacles. "I feel that Sky's the Limit definitely boosted my confidence and my business. Believing in my passion and the story that I have helped me to not be discouraged by all the other obstacles that I have been facing," said Rohin Qaderyan. Marvi Sediq, Founder of Osman Kamis, expressed her gratitude for the support received from her mentors, stating, "From the moment I joined the team, I have been immensely impressed by the supportive and collaborative environment that permeates every aspect of Sky's the Limit. It is truly inspiring to work alongside talented individuals who share the same passion for innovation and making a positive impact. I would like to express my appreciation for the belief you have placed in me and for the platform you have given me to bring my entrepreneurial vision to life."

The Rise Up! program is an essential part of Sky's the Limit's commitment to providing opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs, including those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and individuals from low-income backgrounds. Sky's the Limit has provided over $450,000 in startup grants and has educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

Learn more about the Rise Up program here.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

