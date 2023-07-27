Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YI
Stuttgart
27.07.23
13:26 Uhr
6,960 Euro
+0,100
+1,46 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYXOAH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYXOAH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0407,36022:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2023 | 22:34
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyxoah: Publication Relating to a Transparency Notification

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication Relating to a Transparency Notification

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium),July 27, 2023,10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET - In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a rectification of an earlier transparency notification.

On July 25, 2023, Nyxoah received the rectification of the April 16, 2023 transparency notification that it had received from ResMed Inc. in relation to the upward crossing of the 5% threshold by ResMed Inc. on March 30, 2023. The correction relates to the number of shares and the percentage of voting rights held by ResMed Inc. on March 30, 2023: ResMed Inc. held 1,619,756 shares, representing 5.73% of the total number of voting rights (and not 1,499,756 shares or 5.30% of the voting rights as stated in the April 2023 notification).

The notification dated July 17, 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: ResMed Inc., 9001 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123, USA
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: March 30, 2023
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 28,286,985
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holdersof voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities		Linked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities
ResMed Inc.794,2351,619,756 5.73%
TOTAL1,619,756 05.73%0.00%
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: No indirect holding of voting securities. ResMed Inc. is not a controlled entity.

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313

Attachment

  • 2023 07 27 PR Transparency notification 2023 07 (Resmed) (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78812ade-365c-4f1b-b030-461f91789135)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.