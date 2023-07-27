NextGen Food Robotics Corp.: NextGen Food Robotics Announces Marketing Services Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (NEO:NGRB); (OTC PINK:NGRBF); (Frankfurt:O83) is pleased to announce an extension agreement for marketing services (the "Extension") with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN").

As previously disclosed, FSN has and shall continue to, as appropriate, be engaged by the Company to heighten market and brand awareness for NextGen and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community through various online platforms and methods of engagement. Pursuant to the Company's agreement, the Company will pay a fee of US$650,000, representing the marketing budget for the Extension. The services will commence immediately and are expected to last for a period of sixty days, subject to earlier or later consumption of the marketing budget. FSN does not have a prior relationship with the Company aside from its previous engagements with the Company.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (236) 471-1357

privas@originalholycow.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting: the Extension, the terms and duration thereof, and the services to be provided pursuant thereto. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: NextGen Food Robotics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770769/NextGen-Food-Robotics-Announces-Marketing-Services-Extension