Zib Digital AU: Liberty Helps Property Investors With a Flexible Boost

Leading non-bank Liberty encourages property investors searching for greater loan flexibility to consider alternative lenders.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / With property investors experiencing the challenges of changing rates, some are looking for more flexible support to take advantage of stronger rental yields.

As the market continues to shift, traditional lending criteria required by banks can often put borrowers in a tricky position.

According to Liberty, those investors willing to look outside traditional lenders for property investment loans may be surprised to learn of the options available to them.

Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson says property investors could benefit from discussing their situation with a non-bank lender.

"Non-banks have greater flexibility to work with unique borrower situations. They can take the time to understand what you need and provide tailored lending solutions to fit specific requirements," Ms Jenkinson said.

Non-bank lenders like Liberty take a more personalised approach to loan assessment and look at the bigger picture to help borrowers secure their next residential investment.

Liberty has a variety of solutions designed to help investors - including the option to refinance investment loans to enable borrowers to withdraw their equity.

"With flexible loans to support investment growth, we offer property investors a range of options to help keep their plans on track and secure assets."

And with higher rental yields and population growth driving strong demand, there are still opportunities for investors looking to take the leap.

"Liberty's free-thinking approach to lending allows us to help investors grow their portfolio even in a shifting environment," said Ms Jenkinson.

Liberty says residential property investors could also benefit from speaking to an experienced broker.

"A Liberty Adviser can help find a tailored lending solution to fit specific loan needs and property investment plans."

