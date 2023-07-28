Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON AUGUST 29, 2023

Helsinki, Finland - July 28, 2023

Valued shareholders, customers, partners, and colleagues,

We are excited to invite you to SSH's Capital Markets Day, where we will unveil our updated business strategy, showcase our cutting-edge product portfolio, and offer invaluable insights into the future of cybersecurity. As a valued member of our investor and analyst community, your presence at this event is of utmost importance to us.

The agenda of the day has now been published, and you can find it here. Attendees can meet members of the SSH Board of Directors and Leadership Team for discussions. Presentations from the event will be made available on the SSH website (https://www.ssh.com/investors) shortly after the event.

The event will be held as a combination of an online video conference and a physical event. A limited number of seats are available at the physical event.

Welcome to join us!

Date: August 29, 2023
Time: 1.00 PM - 4.00 PM EEST
Location: Sanoma House, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki or Virtually via Online Platform.
RSVP: Please indicate your attendance preference by August 24, 2023, by registering for the event at Capital Markets Day 2023.osync.fi)

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 1835836, email michael.kommonen@ssh.com

Distribution:
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company's shares.


