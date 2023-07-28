First Solar has revealed plans to open its fifth factory in the United States. The new facility is expected to add 3.5 GW of annual production capacity at a cost of $1.1 billion.From pv magazine USA First Solar, major producer of thin-film solar panels, has announced plans to open a fifth manufacturing facility in the United States, investing $1.1 billion in 3.5 GW of annual production capacity. Once operational in 2026, the factory is expected to contribute to the company's 14 GW in the United States and 25 GW throughout the world. The factory will produce First Solar's Series 7 modules, which ...

