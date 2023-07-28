In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for Mono PERC modules from China, fell to $0.163 per W in the aftermath of a major industry event in the country that saw market players reiterate that there is intense competition in the module sector. The 2.98% drop - paring much of last week's gains - comes as market players, following the China Photovoltaic Industry Association forum in Anhui, contemplated reduced bid prices for the country's ...

