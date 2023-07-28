Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
27.07.23
09:15 Uhr
3,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.07.2023 | 08:31
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Launch of Irish Focused Fund

DJ Launch of Irish Focused Fund 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Launch of Irish Focused Fund 
28-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28th July 2023 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") 
Launch of Irish Focused Fund 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing 
high-growth digital technology businesses, today announces the launch of its Irish focused fund, with investment from 
existing Molten shareholder Ireland Strategic Investment Fund ("ISIF"), to back high growth technology companies whose 
core activities, management and expertise are located in the Republic of Ireland. 
 
This builds on Molten's existing presence and strength in Ireland, where it has been active for over 10 years and where 
current portfolio companies Manna, Sweepr, &Open and Vaultree are based. Previous successful investments in Ireland 
include Movidius and Clavis Insights. The fund brings additional third party capital alongside Molten's existing 
investment criteria and deployment plans, thereby unlocking further capital for the Irish market. 
 
The first close of the new fund is EUR50m with the scope for this to increase with participation from an additional 
syndicated partner. Molten's commitment as a 55.5% LP is EUR27.75m, with ISIF committing the remaining EUR22.25m. Two 
existing Irish portfolio investments of Molten will be transferred into the fund at their net asset value generating 
immediate cash proceeds of around GBP2.5m to Molten. The fund has a ten-year lifespan, with future investments expected 
to be made over a three year period subject to the existing Molten investment criteria. 
 
In line with the Group's stated strategy to build out third-party managed funds, the new fund will generate both 
management and performance-related fees for Molten through its role as manager, bringing an additional pool of capital 
alongside the plc balance sheet, EIS/VCT funds and syndicated Fund of Funds programme. 
 
Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 
"We have always been invested in the success of high-growth technology businesses in Ireland, which is a key European 
centre for the global technology industry. The launch of our new Irish focused fund continues our long-standing 
relationship with ISIF as a strategic partner and enables us to continue to back promising Irish technology companies 
and visionary founders inventing tomorrow. We look forward to updating you on the progress of our investments in due 
course." 
 
 
-ENDS- 
Enquiries: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)     +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Jamie Loughborough               +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Havish Patel 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Nick Donovan 
Charlotte Craigie 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
 
Powerscourt 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 / 
Elly Williamson                +44 (0)7713 246 126 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP480m to 31 March 2023.

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  260733 
EQS News ID:  1690417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.