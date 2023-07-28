In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for North America this month. July's high pressure in the southwest and trough in the northeast dramatically influenced the region's solar energy production. Persistent high-pressure systems in the southwest led to frequent clear skies and warm air masses, driving up solar irradiance and enhancing potential solar power generation.July witnessed record-breaking heatwaves globally, severely impacting lives and livelihoods. In North America, high pressure led to unprecedented minimum ...

