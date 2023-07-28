Horizon Power, Western Australia's regional power supplier, has revealed plans to deploy a 78 kW/220 kWh vanadium flow battery.From pv magazine Australia Horizon Power, a utility owned by the Western Australia government, has signed an agreement with Perth-based energy storage company VSUN Energy for the purchase of a vanadium flow battery (VFB). It will be installed at Kununurra as part of a long-duration energy storage pilot program. Horizon Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Unwin said the pilot program will support the organization's focus on solving the technical challenges associated with ...

