The Canadian battery manufacturer offers the product in two versions with a nominal energy of 35 kWh and 70 kWh, respectively. It claims a projected 25-year lifetime for one-cycle per day applications.Ontario-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer Electrovaya Inc. has launched a new battery pack for heavy-duty, high-voltage applications including buses, delivery trucks, construction trucks, hybrid fuel cell/battery systems and stationary energy storage systems. The company is offering the new product in two versions, the HV-90 and HV-180, with a nominal energy of 35 kWh and 70 kWh, respectively, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...