The Bank of Princeton: Princeton Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

The Company reported net income of $6.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $6.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $10.2 million in non-interest income and a $1.7 million decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by an $8.0 million increase in non-interest expense, a $2.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.0 million decrease in net interest income. The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $10.5 million in non-interest income and a $1.5 million decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by an $8.4 million increase in non-interest expense and a $2.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $12.9 million, or $2.02 per diluted common share, compared to $12.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $10.8 million in non-interest income and a $1.2 million decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by an $8.9 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $2.7 million increase in provision for credit losses.

"As I look forward, the Bank is well-positioned to continue its strong growth path," President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented on the quarter. The second quarter resulted in several significant developments for the Bank. We completed the acquisition of Noah Bank which will be immediately accretive to earnings and with no dilution to shareholders. The Noah acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to be the bank of choice up and down the I-95 corridor. My thanks to our staff, especially the operations and technology teams, that concluded the transition seamlessly. We will continue to look at other opportunities that fit this overall strategy."

"The quarter also demonstrated the loyalty of our customer base with total deposits, excluding Noah Bank's deposits, increasing by $88.7 million, a 6.9% increase over the first quarter. Including Noah, deposits gained $280.8 million . The deposit growth did come at a cost due to continuing rate increase headwinds. Cost of funds rose as a result of the increased cash position, but the Bank maintained a respectable 3.95% margin," said Mr. Dietzler.

As a result of the increase in deposits, balance sheet liquidity increased to $125.1 million in immediately available cash with zero borrowings. The Bank's has a sizable loan pipeline in the communities we serve that it anticipates funding in the second half of 2023 supported by the Bank's strong capital position.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.84 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $241.2 million, or 15.1% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2022. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was the acquisition of Noah Bank on May 19, 2023, which had approximately $239.4 million in assets at closing. When looking at specific components of the balance sheet, including acquired assets, the Company recorded an increase in net loans of $129.3 million, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $89.7 million, an increase in its right of use asset of $7.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million due to Noah Bank's deferred tax assets and an increase in other assets of $2.5 million . The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of a $149.4 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $17.2 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $33.9 million in construction loans.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $225.2 million, or 16.7%, when compared to December 31, 2022. The primary reasons for the increase in total deposits were the $192.1 million in deposits acquired from Noah Bank and the $33.1 million increase from existing operations. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, certificates of deposit increased $277.4 million and money market deposits increased $38.2 million . Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $45.4 million and savings deposits of $38.0 million at June 30, 2023 .

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2023 increased $9.3 million or 4.2% when compared to the end of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the $8.8 million increase in retained earnings, consisting of $12.9 million in net income partially offset by $3.8 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022, was 12.4% and 13.7%, respectively. The current period ratio decrease was primarily due to the Noah Bank acquisition.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $9.8 million, an increase of $9.5 million, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2022 . This increase was due to the delinquency of a $4.5 million commercial real estate loan after recording a $1.7 million charge-off, as well as $2.9 million of construction loans and $2.5 million of non-performing loans acquired from Noah Bank. The $1.7 million charge-off of the $4.5 million commercial real estate loan's balance was based on recent third party offers to purchase the note received by the Bank. The property securing this loan is located in New York City. Management took a conservative approach and reduced the loan balance although no formal commitment was executed as of this date.

With the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") method of calculating the allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023, performing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") are no longer reported for the current period. At December 31, 2022 there were three loans classified as TDR loans totaling $5.9 million and each of these loans was performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest expense of $3.4 million, or 86.1%, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $2.4 million . The net interest margin for the second quarter 2023 was 3.95%, decreasing 64 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily associated with an increase of 86 basis points in the cost of funds associated with rising interest rates, partially offset by a 16 basis-point increase in yield on loans. When comparing the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, net interest income decreased $626 thousand, which was primarily due to an increase of 171 basis points in the cost of funds, partially offset by an increase of 132 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, net interest income of $32.3 million was up slightly compared to net interest income of $32.1 million during the first half of 2022. The increase from the previous six-month period was the result of an increase in interest income of $9.1 million, or 26.3%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $8.9 million, or 372.4% as a result of the 425 basis-point increase in federal funds interest rates since mid-June 2022 .

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $265 thousand during the first quarter of 2023. The Bank recorded no provision for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . The provision of $2.5 million recorded in the current quarter consists of $2.7 million associated with the Company's loan portfolio offset by a credit to the provision of $250,000 associated with unfunded commitments. Included in the Company's provision was $1.7 million related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans resulting from the Noah Bank acquisition. Net charge-offs for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 were $1.8 million for both periods. For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, the Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand and $46 thousand, respectively. With the adoption of the CECL method of calculating the allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2023, the Bank recorded a one-time decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings of $284 thousand, a reduction to the allowance for credit losses of $301 thousand and an increase in the reserve for unfunded liabilities of $695 thousand . During the second quarter of 2023, the Bank reduced the reserve for unfunded liabilities in the amount of $250 thousand . The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.20% at both June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 .

Total non-interest income of $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 was a $10.2 million or a 741.7% increase when compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a $10.5 million or 940.0% increase when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The increase over both quarters was primarily due to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain recorded in connection with the Noah acquisition completed during the second quarter of 2023. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest income over both comparative periods was an increase in loan fees of $679 thousand and $727 thousand over the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income increased $10.8 million, or by 499.6%, primarily due to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain and an increase in loan fees of $1.0 million over the same period in 2022.

Total non-interest expense of $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 increased $8.0 million, or 82.3% and $8.4 million, or 88.9%, when compared to the first quarter of 2023 and the quarter ended June 30, 2022, respectively. This increase over both the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the $7.0 million in merger costs associated with the Noah acquisition. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense over both comparative periods were increases in salaries and benefits of $377 thousand and $868 thousand and increases in occupancy and equipment costs of $364 thousand and $276 thousand over the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. When comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2022, data processing and communications costs were up $262 thousand and office expenses were up $116 thousand . For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense was $27.6 million, compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to merger-related expenses of $7.0 million during 2023 as well as increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.4 million over the same period in 2022.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $161 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 2.3%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.9 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.8% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 . The effective tax rate for the current period was substantially reduced as a result of the non-taxable bargain purchase gain related to the Noah acquisition. For the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, income tax expense was $2.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 13.8% compared to income tax expense of $3.3 million and an effective tax rate of 20.9%.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 22 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and three in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















































June 30, 2023 vs



June 30, 2023 vs





June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

December 31, 2022



June 30, 2022





2023

2022

2022

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

































ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 143,001

$ 53,351

$ 46,771

$ 89,650

168.04 %

$ 96,230

205.75 % Securities available-for-sale taxable

46,634

42,061

46,546

4,573

10.87



88

0.19

Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

40,538

41,341

41,693

(803)

(1.94)



(1,155)

(2.77)

Securities held-to-maturity

197

201

204

(4)

(1.99)



(7)

(3.43)

Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees

1,499,691

1,370,368

1,396,223

129,323

9.44



103,468

7.41

Allowance for credit losses

(17,970)

(16,461)

(16,666)

(1,509)

9.17



(1,304)

7.82

Goodwill

8,853

8,853

8,853

-

-



-

-

Core deposit intangible

1,662

1,825

2,093

(163)

(8.93)



(431)

(20.59)

Other real estate owned

33

-

-

33

N/A



33

N/A

Other assets

120,387

100,240

99,422

20,147

20.10



20,965

21.09

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,843,026

$ 1,601,779

$ 1,625,139

$ 241,247

15.06 %

$ 217,887

13.41 %



































































LIABILITIES































Non-interest checking

$ 258,014

$ 265,078

$ 277,836

$ (7,064)

(2.66) %

$ (19,822)

(7.13) % Interest checking

224,328

269,737

246,792

(45,409)

(16.83)



(22,464)

(9.10)

Savings

152,695

190,686

222,408

(37,991)

(19.92)



(69,713)

(31.34)

Money market

321,840

283,652

360,426

38,188

13.46



(38,586)

(10.71)

Time deposits over $250,000

142,674

76,150

33,517

66,524

87.36



109,157

325.68

Other time deposits

473,347

262,427

250,069

210,920

80.37



223,278

89.29

Total deposits

1,572,898

1,347,730

1,391,048

225,168

16.71



181,850

13.07

Borrowings

-

10,000

-

(10,000)

(100.00)



-

N/A

Other liabilities

41,229

24,448

22,742

16,781

68.64



18,487

81.29

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,614,127

1,382,178

1,413,790

231,949

16.78



200,337

14.17



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock 1,2

-

34,547

34,338

(34,547)

(100.00)



(34,338)

(100.00)

Paid-in capital 2

97,103

81,291

80,883

15,812

19.45



16,220

20.05

Treasury stock 2

-

(19,452)

(17,832)

19,452

(100.00)



17,832

(100.00)

Retained earnings

140,310

131,488

120,487

8,822

6.71



19,823

16.45

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,514)

(8,273)

(6,527)

(241)

2.91



(1,987)

30.44

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

228,899

219,601

211,349

9,298

4.23



17,550

8.30



































TOTAL LIABILITIES































AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,843,026

$ 1,601,779

$ 1,625,139

$ 241,247

15.06 %

$ 217,887

13.41 %

































Book value per common share

$ 36.45

$ 35.16

$ 33.74

$ 1.29

3.67 %

$ 2.71

8.03 % Tangible book value per common share 3

$ 34.78

$ 33.45

$ 32.00

$ 1.33

3.98 %

$ 2.78

8.69 %













1The common stock of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has no par value. The par value of the common stock of the Bank was $5.00 per share.









2 The balances of common stock and treasury stock were reclassified to paid-in capital effective January 10, 2023, upon formation of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. 3Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Loan and Deposit Tables

(Unaudited)

The components of loans receivable, net at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were as follows:





June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022



(In thousands) Commercial real estate

$ 1,022,954

$ 873,573 Commercial and industrial

46,022

28,859 Construction

383,615

417,538 Residential first-lien mortgages

40,244

43,125 Home equity / consumer

8,029

9,729 Total loans

1,500,864

1,372,824 Deferred fees and costs

(1,173)

(2,456) Allowance for credit losses

(17,970)

(16,461) Loans, net

$ 1,481,721

$ 1,353,907



















The components of deposits at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were as follows:













June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022



(In thousands) Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 258,014

$ 265,078 Demand, interest-bearing

224,328

269,737 Savings

152,695

190,686 Money market

321,840

283,652 Time deposits

616,021

338,577 Total deposits

$ 1,572,898

$ 1,347,730



Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





























Three Months Ended June 30,















2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 21,517

$ 16,768

$ 4,749

28.3 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 292

234

58

24.8 %





Tax-exempt 284

293

(9)

-3.1 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %



Other interest and dividend income 919

158

761

481.6 %





Total interest and dividends 23,014

17,456

5,558

31.8 %























Interest expense























Deposits 7,321

1,169

6,152

526.3 %





Borrowing 32

-

32

N/A





Total interest expense 7,353

1,169

6,184

529.0 %























Net interest income

15,661

16,287

(626)

-3.8 %

Provision for credit losses 2,463

-

2,463

N/A

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,198

16,287

(3,089)

-19.0 %























Non-interest income

















Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net -

2

(2)

-100.0 %



Income from bank-owned life insurance 295

283

12

4.2 %



Fees and service charges 464

497

(33)

-6.6 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,030

303

727

239.9 %



Bargain purchase gain 9,696

-

9,696

N/A



Other 80

27

53

196.3 %





Total non-interest income 11,565

1,112

10,453

940.0 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 5,776

4,908

868

17.7 %



Occupancy and equipment 1,705

1,429

276

19.3 %



Professional fees 556

582

(26)

-4.5 %



Data processing and communications 1,318

1,056

262

24.8 %



Federal deposit insurance 253

275

(22)

-8.0 %



Advertising and promotion 126

120

6

5.0 %



Office expense 178

62

116

187.1 %



Other real estate owned expense 1

2

(1)

-50.0 %



Loss on sale of other real estate owned -

101

(101)

-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible 127

145

(18)

-12.4 %



Merger-related expenses 7,026

-

7,026

N/A



Other 748

748

0

0.0 %





Total non-interest expense 17,814

9,428

8,386

88.9 %























Income before income tax expense 6,949

7,971

(1,022)

-12.8 %

Income tax expense 161

1,644

(1,483)

-90.2 %

Net income $ 6,788

$ 6,327

461

7.3 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 1.08

$ 1.00

$ 0.08

8.0 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.07

$ 0.98

$ 0.09

9.2 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,270

6,305

(35)

-0.6 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,366

6,437

(71)

-1.1 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended













June 30,

March 31,













2023

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 21,517

$ 19,894

$ 1,623

8.2 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 292

278

14

5.0 %



Tax-exempt 284

284

0

0.0 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %

Other interest and dividend income 919

153

766

500.7 %



Total interest and dividends 23,014

20,612

2,402

11.7 %



















Interest expense





















Deposits 7,321

3,865

3,456

89.4 %



Borrowing 32

86

(54)

-62.8 %



Total interest expense 7,353

3,951

3,402

86.1 %



















Net interest income

15,661

16,661

(1,000)

-6.0 % Provision for credit losses 2,463

265

2,198

829.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,198

16,396

(3,198)

-19.5 %



















Non-interest income















Income from bank-owned life insurance 295

290

5

1.7 %

Fees and service charges 464

448

16

3.6 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,030

351

679

193.4 %

Bargain purchase gain 9,696

-

9,696

N/A

Other 80

285

(205)

-71.9 %



Total non-interest income 11,565

1,374

10,191

741.7 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 5,776

5,399

377

7.0 %

Occupancy and equipment 1,705

1,341

364

27.1 %

Professional fees 556

465

91

19.6 %

Data processing and communications 1,318

1,300

18

1.4 %

Federal deposit insurance 253

190

63

33.2 %

Advertising and promotion 126

110

16

14.5 %

Office expense 178

97

81

83.5 %

Other real estate owned expense 1

-

1

N/A

Core deposit intangible 127

135

(8)

-5.9 %

Merger-related expenses 7,026

-

7,026

N/A

Other 748

735

13

1.8 %



Total non-interest expense 17,814

9,772

8,042

82.3 %



















Income before income tax expense 6,949

7,998

(1,049)

-13.1 % Income tax expense 161

1,901

(1,740)

-91.5 % Net income $ 6,788

$ 6,097

$ 691

11.3 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.08

$ 0.97

$ 0.11

11.3 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.07

$ 0.95

$ 0.12

12.6 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,270

6,257

13

0.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,366

6,386

(20)

-0.3 %



Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





























Six Months Ended















June 30,















2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $41,411

$ 33,260

$ 8,151

24.5 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 570

457

113

24.7 %



Tax-exempt 568

596

(28)

-4.7 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 5

6

(1)

-16.7 %



Other interest and dividend income 1,072

215

857

398.6 %



Total interest and dividends 43,626

34,534

9,092

26.3 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 11,186

2,393

8,793

367.4 %



Borrowings 118

-

118

N/A



Total interest expense 11,304

2,393

8,911

372.4 %























Net interest income

32,322

32,141

181

0.6 %

Provision for loan losses 2,728

-

2,728

N/A

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,594

32,141

(2,547)

-7.9 %























Non-Interest income

















Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net -

2

(2)

-100.0 %



Income from bank-owned life insurance 585

565

20

3.5 %



Fees and service charges 912

972

(60)

-6.2 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,381

398

983

247.0 %



Bargain purchase gain 9,696

-

9,696

N/A



Other 365

221

144

65.2 %



Total non-interest income 12,939

2,158

10,781

499.6 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 11,175

9,809

1,366

13.9 %



Occupancy and equipment 3,046

2,907

139

4.8 %



Professional fees 1,021

1,143

(122)

-10.7 %



Data processing and communications 2,618

2,091

527

25.2 %



Federal deposit insurance 443

539

(96)

-17.8 %



Advertising and promotion 236

239

(3)

-1.3 %



Office expense 275

116

159

137.1 %



Other real estate owned expense 1

11

(10)

-90.9 %



Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-

101

(101)

-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible 262

299

(37)

-12.4 %



Merger-related expenses 7,026

-

7,026

N/A



Other 1,483

1,441

42

2.9 %



Total non-interest expense 27,586

18,696

8,890

47.6 %























Income before income tax expense 14,947

15,603

(656)

-4.2 %

Income tax expense 2,062

3,255

(1,193)

-36.7 %

Net income $12,885

$ 12,348

$ 537

4.3 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 2.06

$ 1.93

$ 0.13

6.6 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 2.02

$ 1.89

$ 0.13

6.9 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,263

6,385

(122)

-1.9 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,376

6,526

(150)

-2.3 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,









2023

2022

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,432,680

6.02 %

$ 1,391,937

4.85 %

$ 40,743

1.18 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 44,669

2.63 %

48,590

1.93 %

(3,921)

0.70 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 41,187

2.76 %

43,742

2.68 %

(2,555)

0.08 % Held-to-maturity 198

5.28 %

205

5.29 %

(7)

-0.01 % Securities 86,054

2.69 %

92,537

2.29 %

(6,483)

0.40 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 65,383

5.16 %

72,786

0.78 %

(7,403)

4.38 % Other interest-earning assets 5,691

5.31 %

1,307

5.14 %

4,384

0.17 % Other interest-earning assets 71,074

5.17 %

74,093

0.86 %

(3,019)

4.32 % Total interest-earning assets 1,589,808

5.81 %

1,558,567

4.49 %

31,241

1.32 % Total non-earning assets 110,384





107,194











Total assets $ 1,700,192





$ 1,665,761



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 242,667

1.38 %

$ 273,114

0.26 %

$ (30,447)

1.12 % Savings 158,937

1.73 %

230,493

0.24 %

(71,556)

1.49 % Money market 285,021

2.97 %

368,704

0.29 %

(83,683)

2.68 % Certificates of deposit 516,252

2.87 %

277,621

0.86 %

238,631

2.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,202,877

2.44 %

1,149,932

0.41 %

52,945

2.03 % Non-interest bearing deposits 235,423





278,963





(43,540)



Total deposits 1,438,300

2.04 %

1,428,895

0.33 %

9,405

1.71 % Borrowings 2,482

5.08 %

-

0.00 %

2,482

5.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,205,359

2.45 %

1,149,932

0.41 %

55,427

2.04 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 235,423





278,963











Total cost of funds 1,440,782

2.04 %

1,428,895

0.33 %

11,887

1.71 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,232





23,534











Stockholders' equity 227,178





213,332











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,700,192





$ 1,665,761



































Net interest spread



3.36 %





4.08 %







Net interest margin



3.95 %





4.19 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.99 %





4.24 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,









2023

2022

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,404,421

5.95 %

$ 1,369,460

4.90 %

$ 34,961

1.05 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 43,458

2.63 %

50,396

1.83 %

(6,938)

0.80 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 41,409

2.75 %

46,160

2.60 %

(4,751)

0.15 % Held-to-maturity 199

5.28 %

206

5.32 %

(7)

-0.04 % Securities 85,067

2.69 %

96,762

2.25 %

(11,695)

0.44 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 37,076

5.09 %

97,642

0.38 %

(60,566)

4.71 % Other interest-earning assets 5,348

5.06 %

1,330

4.51 %

4,018

0.55 % Other interest-earning assets 42,424

5.09 %

98,972

0.44 %

(56,548)

4.65 % Total interest-earning assets 1,531,912

5.74 %

1,565,194

4.45 %

(33,282)

1.29 % Total non-earning assets 126,444





94,643











Total assets $ 1,658,356





$ 1,659,837



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 253,527

1.10 %

$ 265,588

0.25 %

$ (12,061)

0.85 % Savings 170,785

1.30 %

231,310

0.24 %

(60,525)

1.06 % Money market 276,962

2.38 %

372,575

0.28 %

(95,613)

2.10 % Certificates of deposit 440,780

2.48 %

284,118

0.92 %

156,662

1.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,142,053

1.98 %

1,153,591

0.42 %

(11,538)

1.56 % Non-interest bearing deposits 239,098





278,269











Total deposits 1,381,152

1.63 %

1,431,860

0.34 %

(50,708)

1.29 %























Borrowings 4,725

5.01 %

-

0.00 %

4,725

5.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,146,779

1.99 %

1,153,591

0.42 %

(6,812)

1.57 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 239,098





278,269











Total cost of funds 1,385,877

1.63 %

1,431,860

0.34 %

(45,983)

1.29 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,991





15,565











Stockholders' equity 225,488





212,412











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,658,356





$ 1,659,837



































Net interest spread



3.76 %





4.03 %







Net interest margin



4.25 %





4.14 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.35 %





4.20 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.

















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,432,680

6.02 %

$ 1,375,849

5.86 %

$ 56,831

0.16 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 44,669

2.63 %

42,235

2.66 %

2,434

-0.04 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 41,187

2.76 %

41,634

2.77 %

(447)

-0.02 % Held-to-maturity 198

5.28 %

200

5.36 %

(2)

-0.07 % Securities 86,054

2.69 %

84,069

2.72 %

1,985

-0.03 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 65,383

5.16 %

8,454

4.56 %

56,929

0.61 % Other interest-earning assets 5,691

5.31 %

5,001

4.77 %

690

0.53 % Other interest-earning assets 71,074

5.17 %

13,455

4.64 %

57,619

0.54 % Total interest-earning assets 1,589,808

5.81 %

1,473,373

5.67 %

116,435

0.13 % Total non-earning assets 110,384





109,354











Total assets $ 1,700,192





$ 1,582,727



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 242,667

1.38 %

$ 264,507

0.84 %

$ (21,840)

0.54 % Savings 158,937

1.73 %

182,763

0.92 %

(23,826)

0.80 % Money market 285,021

2.97 %

268,814

1.75 %

16,207

1.23 % Certificates of deposit 516,252

2.87 %

364,470

1.94 %

151,782

0.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,202,877

2.44 %

1,080,554

1.45 %

122,323

0.99 % Non-interest bearing deposits 235,423





242,814





(7,391)



Total deposits 1,438,300

2.04 %

1,323,368

1.18 %

114,932

0.86 % Borrowings 2,482

5.08 %

6,993

4.99 %

(4,511)

0.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,205,359

2.45 %

1,087,547

1.47 %

117,812

0.97 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 235,423





242,814











Total cost of funds 1,440,782

2.04 %

1,330,361

1.18 %

110,421

0.86 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,232





28,587











Stockholders' equity 227,178





223,779











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,700,192





$ 1,582,727



































Net interest spread



3.36 %





4.20 %







Net interest margin



3.95 %





4.59 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.99 %





4.66 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.























Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

June

March

December

September

June



















Return on average assets 1.60 %

1.56 %

1.76 %

1.70 %

1.52 % Return on average equity 11.98 %

11.05 %

13.20 %

12.91 %

11.90 % Return on average tangible equity1 12.57 %

11.60 %

13.89 %

13.59 %

12.54 % Net interest margin 3.95 %

4.59 %

4.82 %

4.64 %

4.19 % Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.99 %

4.66 %

4.89 %

4.71 %

4.24 % Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3 60.82 %

53.43 %

49.56 %

51.49 %

53.36 %



















COMMON STOCK DATA

















Market value at period end $ 27.32

$ 31.72

$ 31.72

$ 28.35

$ 27.46 Market range:

















High $ 33.00

$ 37.18

$ 32.80

$ 29.95

$ 30.55 Low $ 24.09

$ 31.18

$ 28.57

$ 27.16

$ 26.57 Book value per common share at period end $ 36.45

$ 35.98

$ 35.16

$ 34.00

$ 33.74 Tangible book value per common share at period end4 $ 34.78

$ 34.29

$ 33.45

$ 32.27

$ 32.00 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,279

6,262

6,245

6,251

6,263



















CAPITAL RATIOS

















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.57 %

15.43 %

15.12 %

14.71 %

14.13 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.50 %

14.36 %

14.06 %

13.63 %

13.08 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 13.43 %

14.00 %

13.47 %

13.10 %

12.46 % Period-end equity to assets 12.42 %

14.21 %

13.71 %

13.26 %

13.00 % Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 11.92 %

13.64 %

13.13 %

12.67 %

12.42 %



















CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)

















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,842

$ (3)

$ 406

$ 200

$ (12) Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.514 %

-0.001 %

0.118 %

0.058 %

-0.003 %



















Nonperforming loans $ 9,753

$ 6,456

$ 266

$ 370

$ 402 Other real estate owned 33

-

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 9,786

$ 6,456

$ 266

$ 370

$ 402



















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

















Period-end loans 1.20 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.21 %

1.19 % Nonaccrual loans 184.25 %

255.68 %

6188.35 %

2286.15 %

1727.05 % Nonperforming assets 183.63 %

255.68 %

6188.35 %

2286.15 %

1727.05 %



















Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans 0.65 %

0.46 %

0.45 %

0.48 %

0.50 %













1 Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.









2 Includes the effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.

















3 The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible and merger-) related expenses) divided by net interest income and non-interest income (excluding bargain purchase gain).











4 Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which









excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.



















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to GAAP Net Income





























At or For the Three

At or For the Six



Months Ended June 30,

Months Ended June 30,



Actual

Noah1

Core

Actual

Noah1

Core



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest income $ 15,661

$ -

$ 15,661

$ 32,322

$ -

$ 32,322 Provision for credit loss 2,463

1,721

742

2,728

1,721

1,007 Net interest income after provision 13,198

(1,721)

14,919

29,594

(1,721)

31,315 Non-interest income 11,565

9,696

1,869

12,939

9,696

3,243 Non-interest expense 17,814

7,026

10,788

27,586

7,026

20,560 Income before income taxes 6,949

949

6,000

14,947

949

13,998 Income taxes

161

(1,265)

1,426

2,062

(1,265)

3,327 Net income

$ 6,788

$ 2,214

$ 4,574

$ 12,885

$ 2,214

$ 10,671

























Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.08





$ 0.73

$ 2.06





$ 1.70 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.07





$ 0.72

$ 2.02





$ 1.67

























1Reflects the impact to net income resulting from the acquisition of Noah Bank completed during the quarter.









