Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DN4Y | ISIN: US74179A1079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.07.23
22:00 Uhr
31,520 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRINCETON BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRINCETON BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.07.2023 | 22:01
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Bank of Princeton: Princeton Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ - BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $6.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $6.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $10.2 million in non-interest income and a $1.7 million decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by an $8.0 million increase in non-interest expense, a $2.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.0 million decrease in net interest income. The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $10.5 million in non-interest income and a $1.5 million decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by an $8.4 million increase in non-interest expense and a $2.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $12.9 million, or $2.02 per diluted common share, compared to $12.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $10.8 million in non-interest income and a $1.2 million decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by an $8.9 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $2.7 million increase in provision for credit losses.

"As I look forward, the Bank is well-positioned to continue its strong growth path," President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented on the quarter. The second quarter resulted in several significant developments for the Bank. We completed the acquisition of Noah Bank which will be immediately accretive to earnings and with no dilution to shareholders. The Noah acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to be the bank of choice up and down the I-95 corridor. My thanks to our staff, especially the operations and technology teams, that concluded the transition seamlessly. We will continue to look at other opportunities that fit this overall strategy."

"The quarter also demonstrated the loyalty of our customer base with total deposits, excluding Noah Bank's deposits, increasing by $88.7 million, a 6.9% increase over the first quarter. Including Noah, deposits gained $280.8 million . The deposit growth did come at a cost due to continuing rate increase headwinds. Cost of funds rose as a result of the increased cash position, but the Bank maintained a respectable 3.95% margin," said Mr. Dietzler.

As a result of the increase in deposits, balance sheet liquidity increased to $125.1 million in immediately available cash with zero borrowings. The Bank's has a sizable loan pipeline in the communities we serve that it anticipates funding in the second half of 2023 supported by the Bank's strong capital position.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.84 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $241.2 million, or 15.1% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2022. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was the acquisition of Noah Bank on May 19, 2023, which had approximately $239.4 million in assets at closing. When looking at specific components of the balance sheet, including acquired assets, the Company recorded an increase in net loans of $129.3 million, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $89.7 million, an increase in its right of use asset of $7.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million due to Noah Bank's deferred tax assets and an increase in other assets of $2.5 million . The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of a $149.4 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $17.2 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $33.9 million in construction loans.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $225.2 million, or 16.7%, when compared to December 31, 2022. The primary reasons for the increase in total deposits were the $192.1 million in deposits acquired from Noah Bank and the $33.1 million increase from existing operations. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, certificates of deposit increased $277.4 million and money market deposits increased $38.2 million . Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $45.4 million and savings deposits of $38.0 million at June 30, 2023 .

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2023 increased $9.3 million or 4.2% when compared to the end of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the $8.8 million increase in retained earnings, consisting of $12.9 million in net income partially offset by $3.8 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022, was 12.4% and 13.7%, respectively. The current period ratio decrease was primarily due to the Noah Bank acquisition.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $9.8 million, an increase of $9.5 million, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2022 . This increase was due to the delinquency of a $4.5 million commercial real estate loan after recording a $1.7 million charge-off, as well as $2.9 million of construction loans and $2.5 million of non-performing loans acquired from Noah Bank. The $1.7 million charge-off of the $4.5 million commercial real estate loan's balance was based on recent third party offers to purchase the note received by the Bank. The property securing this loan is located in New York City. Management took a conservative approach and reduced the loan balance although no formal commitment was executed as of this date.

With the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") method of calculating the allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023, performing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") are no longer reported for the current period. At December 31, 2022 there were three loans classified as TDR loans totaling $5.9 million and each of these loans was performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest expense of $3.4 million, or 86.1%, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $2.4 million . The net interest margin for the second quarter 2023 was 3.95%, decreasing 64 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily associated with an increase of 86 basis points in the cost of funds associated with rising interest rates, partially offset by a 16 basis-point increase in yield on loans. When comparing the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, net interest income decreased $626 thousand, which was primarily due to an increase of 171 basis points in the cost of funds, partially offset by an increase of 132 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, net interest income of $32.3 million was up slightly compared to net interest income of $32.1 million during the first half of 2022. The increase from the previous six-month period was the result of an increase in interest income of $9.1 million, or 26.3%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $8.9 million, or 372.4% as a result of the 425 basis-point increase in federal funds interest rates since mid-June 2022 .

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $265 thousand during the first quarter of 2023. The Bank recorded no provision for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . The provision of $2.5 million recorded in the current quarter consists of $2.7 million associated with the Company's loan portfolio offset by a credit to the provision of $250,000 associated with unfunded commitments. Included in the Company's provision was $1.7 million related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans resulting from the Noah Bank acquisition. Net charge-offs for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 were $1.8 million for both periods. For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, the Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand and $46 thousand, respectively. With the adoption of the CECL method of calculating the allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2023, the Bank recorded a one-time decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings of $284 thousand, a reduction to the allowance for credit losses of $301 thousand and an increase in the reserve for unfunded liabilities of $695 thousand . During the second quarter of 2023, the Bank reduced the reserve for unfunded liabilities in the amount of $250 thousand . The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.20% at both June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 .

Total non-interest income of $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 was a $10.2 million or a 741.7% increase when compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a $10.5 million or 940.0% increase when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The increase over both quarters was primarily due to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain recorded in connection with the Noah acquisition completed during the second quarter of 2023. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest income over both comparative periods was an increase in loan fees of $679 thousand and $727 thousand over the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income increased $10.8 million, or by 499.6%, primarily due to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain and an increase in loan fees of $1.0 million over the same period in 2022.

Total non-interest expense of $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 increased $8.0 million, or 82.3% and $8.4 million, or 88.9%, when compared to the first quarter of 2023 and the quarter ended June 30, 2022, respectively. This increase over both the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the $7.0 million in merger costs associated with the Noah acquisition. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense over both comparative periods were increases in salaries and benefits of $377 thousand and $868 thousand and increases in occupancy and equipment costs of $364 thousand and $276 thousand over the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. When comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2022, data processing and communications costs were up $262 thousand and office expenses were up $116 thousand . For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense was $27.6 million, compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to merger-related expenses of $7.0 million during 2023 as well as increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.4 million over the same period in 2022.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $161 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 2.3%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.9 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.8% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 . The effective tax rate for the current period was substantially reduced as a result of the non-taxable bargain purchase gain related to the Noah acquisition. For the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, income tax expense was $2.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 13.8% compared to income tax expense of $3.3 million and an effective tax rate of 20.9%.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 22 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and three in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Company (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company and Bank conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Company and the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions including the Company's acquisition of Noah; difficulties and delays in integrating the businesses of Noah and TBOP or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in Part II, Item 1A of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023, and the success of the Company at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























June 30, 2023 vs



June 30, 2023 vs




June 30,


December 31,


June 30,


December 31, 2022



June 30, 2022




2023


2022


2022


$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change


















ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 143,001


$ 53,351


$ 46,771


$ 89,650


168.04

%


$ 96,230


205.75

%

Securities available-for-sale taxable


46,634


42,061


46,546


4,573


10.87



88


0.19


Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt


40,538


41,341


41,693


(803)


(1.94)



(1,155)


(2.77)


Securities held-to-maturity


197


201


204


(4)


(1.99)



(7)


(3.43)


Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees


1,499,691


1,370,368


1,396,223


129,323


9.44



103,468


7.41


Allowance for credit losses


(17,970)


(16,461)


(16,666)


(1,509)


9.17



(1,304)


7.82


Goodwill


8,853


8,853


8,853


-


-



-


-


Core deposit intangible


1,662


1,825


2,093


(163)


(8.93)



(431)


(20.59)


Other real estate owned


33


-


-


33


N/A



33


N/A


Other assets


120,387


100,240


99,422


20,147


20.10



20,965


21.09


TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,843,026


$ 1,601,779


$ 1,625,139


$ 241,247


15.06

%


$ 217,887


13.41

%



































LIABILITIES

















Non-interest checking


$ 258,014


$ 265,078


$ 277,836


$ (7,064)


(2.66)

%


$ (19,822)


(7.13)

%

Interest checking


224,328


269,737


246,792


(45,409)


(16.83)



(22,464)


(9.10)


Savings


152,695


190,686


222,408


(37,991)


(19.92)



(69,713)


(31.34)


Money market


321,840


283,652


360,426


38,188


13.46



(38,586)


(10.71)


Time deposits over $250,000


142,674


76,150


33,517


66,524


87.36



109,157


325.68


Other time deposits


473,347


262,427


250,069


210,920


80.37



223,278


89.29


Total deposits


1,572,898


1,347,730


1,391,048


225,168


16.71



181,850


13.07


Borrowings


-


10,000


-


(10,000)


(100.00)



-


N/A


Other liabilities


41,229


24,448


22,742


16,781


68.64



18,487


81.29


TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,614,127


1,382,178


1,413,790


231,949


16.78



200,337


14.17



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock 1,2


-


34,547


34,338


(34,547)


(100.00)



(34,338)


(100.00)


Paid-in capital 2


97,103


81,291


80,883


15,812


19.45



16,220


20.05


Treasury stock 2


-


(19,452)


(17,832)


19,452


(100.00)



17,832


(100.00)


Retained earnings


140,310


131,488


120,487


8,822


6.71



19,823


16.45


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(8,514)


(8,273)


(6,527)


(241)


2.91



(1,987)


30.44


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


228,899


219,601


211,349


9,298


4.23



17,550


8.30



















TOTAL LIABILITIES

















AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,843,026


$ 1,601,779


$ 1,625,139


$ 241,247


15.06

%


$ 217,887


13.41

%


















Book value per common share


$ 36.45


$ 35.16


$ 33.74


$ 1.29


3.67

%


$ 2.71


8.03

%

Tangible book value per common share 3


$ 34.78


$ 33.45


$ 32.00


$ 1.33


3.98

%


$ 2.78


8.69

%







1The common stock of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has no par value. The par value of the common stock of the Bank was $5.00 per share.






2 The balances of common stock and treasury stock were reclassified to paid-in capital effective January 10, 2023, upon formation of Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

3Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Loan and Deposit Tables
(Unaudited)


The components of loans receivable, net at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were as follows:




June 30,


December 31,



2023


2022



(In thousands)

Commercial real estate


$ 1,022,954


$ 873,573

Commercial and industrial


46,022


28,859

Construction


383,615


417,538

Residential first-lien mortgages


40,244


43,125

Home equity / consumer


8,029


9,729

Total loans


1,500,864


1,372,824

Deferred fees and costs


(1,173)


(2,456)

Allowance for credit losses


(17,970)


(16,461)

Loans, net


$ 1,481,721


$ 1,353,907











The components of deposits at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were as follows:








June 30,


December 31,



2023


2022



(In thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing


$ 258,014


$ 265,078

Demand, interest-bearing


224,328


269,737

Savings


152,695


190,686

Money market


321,840


283,652

Time deposits


616,021


338,577

Total deposits


$ 1,572,898


$ 1,347,730


Princeton Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
















Three Months Ended June 30,









2023


2022


$ Change


% Change


Interest and dividend income










Loans and fees

$ 21,517


$ 16,768


$ 4,749


28.3 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:











Taxable

292


234


58


24.8 %




Tax-exempt

284


293


(9)


-3.1 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities

2


3


(1)


-33.3 %



Other interest and dividend income

919


158


761


481.6 %




Total interest and dividends

23,014


17,456


5,558


31.8 %













Interest expense













Deposits

7,321


1,169


6,152


526.3 %




Borrowing

32


-


32


N/A




Total interest expense

7,353


1,169


6,184


529.0 %













Net interest income


15,661


16,287


(626)


-3.8 %


Provision for credit losses

2,463


-


2,463


N/A


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

13,198


16,287


(3,089)


-19.0 %













Non-interest income










Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net

-


2


(2)


-100.0 %



Income from bank-owned life insurance

295


283


12


4.2 %



Fees and service charges

464


497


(33)


-6.6 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

1,030


303


727


239.9 %



Bargain purchase gain

9,696


-


9,696


N/A



Other

80


27


53


196.3 %




Total non-interest income

11,565


1,112


10,453


940.0 %













Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

5,776


4,908


868


17.7 %



Occupancy and equipment

1,705


1,429


276


19.3 %



Professional fees

556


582


(26)


-4.5 %



Data processing and communications

1,318


1,056


262


24.8 %



Federal deposit insurance

253


275


(22)


-8.0 %



Advertising and promotion

126


120


6


5.0 %



Office expense

178


62


116


187.1 %



Other real estate owned expense

1


2


(1)


-50.0 %



Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-


101


(101)


-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible

127


145


(18)


-12.4 %



Merger-related expenses

7,026


-


7,026


N/A



Other

748


748


0


0.0 %




Total non-interest expense

17,814


9,428


8,386


88.9 %













Income before income tax expense

6,949


7,971


(1,022)


-12.8 %


Income tax expense

161


1,644


(1,483)


-90.2 %


Net income

$ 6,788


$ 6,327


461


7.3 %













Net income per common share - basic

$ 1.08


$ 1.00


$ 0.08


8.0 %


Net income per common share - diluted

$ 1.07


$ 0.98


$ 0.09


9.2 %













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,270


6,305


(35)


-0.6 %


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,366


6,437


(71)


-1.1 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended








June 30,


March 31,








2023


2023


$ Change


% Change

Interest and dividend income









Loans and fees

$ 21,517


$ 19,894


$ 1,623


8.2 %


Available-for-sale debt securities:










Taxable

292


278


14


5.0 %



Tax-exempt

284


284


0


0.0 %


Held-to-maturity debt securities

2


3


(1)


-33.3 %


Other interest and dividend income

919


153


766


500.7 %



Total interest and dividends

23,014


20,612


2,402


11.7 %











Interest expense












Deposits

7,321


3,865


3,456


89.4 %



Borrowing

32


86


(54)


-62.8 %



Total interest expense

7,353


3,951


3,402


86.1 %











Net interest income


15,661


16,661


(1,000)


-6.0 %

Provision for credit losses

2,463


265


2,198


829.4 %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

13,198


16,396


(3,198)


-19.5 %











Non-interest income









Income from bank-owned life insurance

295


290


5


1.7 %


Fees and service charges

464


448


16


3.6 %


Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

1,030


351


679


193.4 %


Bargain purchase gain

9,696


-


9,696


N/A


Other

80


285


(205)


-71.9 %



Total non-interest income

11,565


1,374


10,191


741.7 %











Non-interest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

5,776


5,399


377


7.0 %


Occupancy and equipment

1,705


1,341


364


27.1 %


Professional fees

556


465


91


19.6 %


Data processing and communications

1,318


1,300


18


1.4 %


Federal deposit insurance

253


190


63


33.2 %


Advertising and promotion

126


110


16


14.5 %


Office expense

178


97


81


83.5 %


Other real estate owned expense

1


-


1


N/A


Core deposit intangible

127


135


(8)


-5.9 %


Merger-related expenses

7,026


-


7,026


N/A


Other

748


735


13


1.8 %



Total non-interest expense

17,814


9,772


8,042


82.3 %











Income before income tax expense

6,949


7,998


(1,049)


-13.1 %

Income tax expense

161


1,901


(1,740)


-91.5 %

Net income

$ 6,788


$ 6,097


$ 691


11.3 %











Net income per common share - basic

$ 1.08


$ 0.97


$ 0.11


11.3 %

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 1.07


$ 0.95


$ 0.12


12.6 %











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,270


6,257


13


0.2 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,366


6,386


(20)


-0.3 %


Princeton Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
















Six Months Ended









June 30,









2023


2022


$ Change


% Change


Interest and dividend income










Loans and fees

$41,411


$ 33,260


$ 8,151


24.5 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:










Taxable

570


457


113


24.7 %



Tax-exempt

568


596


(28)


-4.7 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities

5


6


(1)


-16.7 %



Other interest and dividend income

1,072


215


857


398.6 %



Total interest and dividends

43,626


34,534


9,092


26.3 %













Interest expense












Deposits

11,186


2,393


8,793


367.4 %



Borrowings

118


-


118


N/A



Total interest expense

11,304


2,393


8,911


372.4 %













Net interest income


32,322


32,141


181


0.6 %


Provision for loan losses

2,728


-


2,728


N/A


Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,594


32,141


(2,547)


-7.9 %













Non-Interest income










Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net

-


2


(2)


-100.0 %



Income from bank-owned life insurance

585


565


20


3.5 %



Fees and service charges

912


972


(60)


-6.2 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

1,381


398


983


247.0 %



Bargain purchase gain

9,696


-


9,696


N/A



Other

365


221


144


65.2 %



Total non-interest income

12,939


2,158


10,781


499.6 %













Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

11,175


9,809


1,366


13.9 %



Occupancy and equipment

3,046


2,907


139


4.8 %



Professional fees

1,021


1,143


(122)


-10.7 %



Data processing and communications

2,618


2,091


527


25.2 %



Federal deposit insurance

443


539


(96)


-17.8 %



Advertising and promotion

236


239


(3)


-1.3 %



Office expense

275


116


159


137.1 %



Other real estate owned expense

1


11


(10)


-90.9 %



Loss on sale of other real estate owned


-


101


(101)


-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible

262


299


(37)


-12.4 %



Merger-related expenses

7,026


-


7,026


N/A



Other

1,483


1,441


42


2.9 %



Total non-interest expense

27,586


18,696


8,890


47.6 %













Income before income tax expense

14,947


15,603


(656)


-4.2 %


Income tax expense

2,062


3,255


(1,193)


-36.7 %


Net income

$12,885


$ 12,348


$ 537


4.3 %













Net income per common share - basic

$ 2.06


$ 1.93


$ 0.13


6.6 %


Net income per common share - diluted

$ 2.02


$ 1.89


$ 0.13


6.9 %













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,263


6,385


(122)


-1.9 %


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,376


6,526


(150)


-2.3 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Three Months Ended June 30,






2023


2022


Change in


Change in


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate

Earning assets












Loans

$ 1,432,680


6.02 %


$ 1,391,937


4.85 %


$ 40,743


1.18 %

Securities












Taxable available-for-sale

44,669


2.63 %


48,590


1.93 %


(3,921)


0.70 %

Tax-exempt available-for-sale

41,187


2.76 %


43,742


2.68 %


(2,555)


0.08 %

Held-to-maturity

198


5.28 %


205


5.29 %


(7)


-0.01 %

Securities

86,054


2.69 %


92,537


2.29 %


(6,483)


0.40 %













Other interest earning assets












Federal funds sold

65,383


5.16 %


72,786


0.78 %


(7,403)


4.38 %

Other interest-earning assets

5,691


5.31 %


1,307


5.14 %


4,384


0.17 %

Other interest-earning assets

71,074


5.17 %


74,093


0.86 %


(3,019)


4.32 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,589,808


5.81 %


1,558,567


4.49 %


31,241


1.32 %

Total non-earning assets

110,384




107,194







Total assets

$ 1,700,192




$ 1,665,761































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$ 242,667


1.38 %


$ 273,114


0.26 %


$ (30,447)


1.12 %

Savings

158,937


1.73 %


230,493


0.24 %


(71,556)


1.49 %

Money market

285,021


2.97 %


368,704


0.29 %


(83,683)


2.68 %

Certificates of deposit

516,252


2.87 %


277,621


0.86 %


238,631


2.01 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,202,877


2.44 %


1,149,932


0.41 %


52,945


2.03 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

235,423




278,963




(43,540)



Total deposits

1,438,300


2.04 %


1,428,895


0.33 %


9,405


1.71 %

Borrowings

2,482


5.08 %


-


0.00 %


2,482


5.08 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities












(excluding non interest deposits)

1,205,359


2.45 %


1,149,932


0.41 %


55,427


2.04 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

235,423




278,963







Total cost of funds

1,440,782


2.04 %


1,428,895


0.33 %


11,887


1.71 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

32,232




23,534







Stockholders' equity

227,178




213,332







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,700,192




$ 1,665,761



















Net interest spread



3.36 %




4.08 %





Net interest margin



3.95 %




4.19 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.99 %




4.24 %

















1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.










Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Six Months Ended June 30,






2023


2022


Change in


Change in


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate

Earning assets












Loans

$ 1,404,421


5.95 %


$ 1,369,460


4.90 %


$ 34,961


1.05 %

Securities












Taxable available-for-sale

43,458


2.63 %


50,396


1.83 %


(6,938)


0.80 %

Tax-exempt available-for-sale

41,409


2.75 %


46,160


2.60 %


(4,751)


0.15 %

Held-to-maturity

199


5.28 %


206


5.32 %


(7)


-0.04 %

Securities

85,067


2.69 %


96,762


2.25 %


(11,695)


0.44 %













Other interest earning assets












Federal funds sold

37,076


5.09 %


97,642


0.38 %


(60,566)


4.71 %

Other interest-earning assets

5,348


5.06 %


1,330


4.51 %


4,018


0.55 %

Other interest-earning assets

42,424


5.09 %


98,972


0.44 %


(56,548)


4.65 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,531,912


5.74 %


1,565,194


4.45 %


(33,282)


1.29 %

Total non-earning assets

126,444




94,643







Total assets

$ 1,658,356




$ 1,659,837































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$ 253,527


1.10 %


$ 265,588


0.25 %


$ (12,061)


0.85 %

Savings

170,785


1.30 %


231,310


0.24 %


(60,525)


1.06 %

Money market

276,962


2.38 %


372,575


0.28 %


(95,613)


2.10 %

Certificates of deposit

440,780


2.48 %


284,118


0.92 %


156,662


1.56 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,142,053


1.98 %


1,153,591


0.42 %


(11,538)


1.56 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

239,098




278,269







Total deposits

1,381,152


1.63 %


1,431,860


0.34 %


(50,708)


1.29 %













Borrowings

4,725


5.01 %


-


0.00 %


4,725


5.01 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities












(excluding non interest deposits)

1,146,779


1.99 %


1,153,591


0.42 %


(6,812)


1.57 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

239,098




278,269







Total cost of funds

1,385,877


1.63 %


1,431,860


0.34 %


(45,983)


1.29 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

46,991




15,565







Stockholders' equity

225,488




212,412







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,658,356




$ 1,659,837



















Net interest spread



3.76 %




4.03 %





Net interest margin



4.25 %




4.14 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.35 %




4.20 %

















1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.









Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Three Months Ended






June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


Change in


Change in


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate

Earning assets












Loans

$ 1,432,680


6.02 %


$ 1,375,849


5.86 %


$ 56,831


0.16 %

Securities












Taxable available-for-sale

44,669


2.63 %


42,235


2.66 %


2,434


-0.04 %

Tax-exempt available-for-sale

41,187


2.76 %


41,634


2.77 %


(447)


-0.02 %

Held-to-maturity

198


5.28 %


200


5.36 %


(2)


-0.07 %

Securities

86,054


2.69 %


84,069


2.72 %


1,985


-0.03 %













Other interest earning assets












Federal funds sold

65,383


5.16 %


8,454


4.56 %


56,929


0.61 %

Other interest-earning assets

5,691


5.31 %


5,001


4.77 %


690


0.53 %

Other interest-earning assets

71,074


5.17 %


13,455


4.64 %


57,619


0.54 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,589,808


5.81 %


1,473,373


5.67 %


116,435


0.13 %

Total non-earning assets

110,384




109,354







Total assets

$ 1,700,192




$ 1,582,727































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$ 242,667


1.38 %


$ 264,507


0.84 %


$ (21,840)


0.54 %

Savings

158,937


1.73 %


182,763


0.92 %


(23,826)


0.80 %

Money market

285,021


2.97 %


268,814


1.75 %


16,207


1.23 %

Certificates of deposit

516,252


2.87 %


364,470


1.94 %


151,782


0.93 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,202,877


2.44 %


1,080,554


1.45 %


122,323


0.99 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

235,423




242,814




(7,391)



Total deposits

1,438,300


2.04 %


1,323,368


1.18 %


114,932


0.86 %

Borrowings

2,482


5.08 %


6,993


4.99 %


(4,511)


0.10 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities












(excluding non interest deposits)

1,205,359


2.45 %


1,087,547


1.47 %


117,812


0.97 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

235,423




242,814







Total cost of funds

1,440,782


2.04 %


1,330,361


1.18 %


110,421


0.86 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

32,232




28,587







Stockholders' equity

227,178




223,779







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,700,192




$ 1,582,727



















Net interest spread



3.36 %




4.20 %





Net interest margin



3.95 %




4.59 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.99 %




4.66 %

















1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.












Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)












2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


June


March


December


September


June











Return on average assets

1.60 %


1.56 %


1.76 %


1.70 %


1.52 %

Return on average equity

11.98 %


11.05 %


13.20 %


12.91 %


11.90 %

Return on average tangible equity1

12.57 %


11.60 %


13.89 %


13.59 %


12.54 %

Net interest margin

3.95 %


4.59 %


4.82 %


4.64 %


4.19 %

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.99 %


4.66 %


4.89 %


4.71 %


4.24 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3

60.82 %


53.43 %


49.56 %


51.49 %


53.36 %











COMMON STOCK DATA










Market value at period end

$ 27.32


$ 31.72


$ 31.72


$ 28.35


$ 27.46

Market range:










High

$ 33.00


$ 37.18


$ 32.80


$ 29.95


$ 30.55

Low

$ 24.09


$ 31.18


$ 28.57


$ 27.16


$ 26.57

Book value per common share at period end

$ 36.45


$ 35.98


$ 35.16


$ 34.00


$ 33.74

Tangible book value per common share at period end4

$ 34.78


$ 34.29


$ 33.45


$ 32.27


$ 32.00

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)

6,279


6,262


6,245


6,251


6,263











CAPITAL RATIOS










Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.57 %


15.43 %


15.12 %


14.71 %


14.13 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.50 %


14.36 %


14.06 %


13.63 %


13.08 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

13.43 %


14.00 %


13.47 %


13.10 %


12.46 %

Period-end equity to assets

12.42 %


14.21 %


13.71 %


13.26 %


13.00 %

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets

11.92 %


13.64 %


13.13 %


12.67 %


12.42 %











CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)










Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 1,842


$ (3)


$ 406


$ 200


$ (12)

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.514 %


-0.001 %


0.118 %


0.058 %


-0.003 %











Nonperforming loans

$ 9,753


$ 6,456


$ 266


$ 370


$ 402

Other real estate owned

33


-


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$ 9,786


$ 6,456


$ 266


$ 370


$ 402











Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:










Period-end loans

1.20 %


1.19 %


1.20 %


1.21 %


1.19 %

Nonaccrual loans

184.25 %


255.68 %


6188.35 %


2286.15 %


1727.05 %

Nonperforming assets

183.63 %


255.68 %


6188.35 %


2286.15 %


1727.05 %











Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans

0.65 %


0.46 %


0.45 %


0.48 %


0.50 %







1 Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.






2 Includes the effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.










3 The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible and merger-)

related expenses) divided by net interest income and non-interest income (excluding bargain purchase gain).







4 Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which






excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.










Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to GAAP Net Income
















At or For the Three


At or For the Six



Months Ended June 30,


Months Ended June 30,



Actual


Noah1


Core


Actual


Noah1


Core



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net interest income

$ 15,661


$ -


$ 15,661


$ 32,322


$ -


$ 32,322

Provision for credit loss

2,463


1,721


742


2,728


1,721


1,007

Net interest income after provision

13,198


(1,721)


14,919


29,594


(1,721)


31,315

Non-interest income

11,565


9,696


1,869


12,939


9,696


3,243

Non-interest expense

17,814


7,026


10,788


27,586


7,026


20,560

Income before income taxes

6,949


949


6,000


14,947


949


13,998

Income taxes


161


(1,265)


1,426


2,062


(1,265)


3,327

Net income


$ 6,788


$ 2,214


$ 4,574


$ 12,885


$ 2,214


$ 10,671














Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.08




$ 0.73


$ 2.06




$ 1.70

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.07




$ 0.72


$ 2.02




$ 1.67














1Reflects the impact to net income resulting from the acquisition of Noah Bank completed during the quarter.





Contact George Rapp
609.454.0718
 [email protected]

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.