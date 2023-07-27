Anzeige
WKN: A0H0VZ | ISIN: US5380341090 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LN
Tradegate
28.07.23
09:36 Uhr
88,40 Euro
-0,10
-0,11 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,4088,2010:54
87,4088,2010:36
PR Newswire
27.07.2023 | 22:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

"Live music is bigger than ever, with global demand driving the industry to record levels. There's a more diverse pipeline of artists breaking from all corners of the world, and at the same time tours are going to more markets - particularly in Latin America and Asia . This was our strongest second quarter ever, with 2023 on pace to be a record year, and early indicators for 2024 giving us confidence in continued growth." - Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment

2Q23 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
(vs 2Q22, reported FX)

  • Revenue Up 27% to $5.6 Billion
  • Operating Income Up 21% to $386 Million
  • AOI Up 23% to $590 Million
  • Operating Cash Flow of $491 Million
  • Free Cash Flow - Adjusted of $407 Million, Converting 69% of AOI
  • EPS Up 55% to $1.02

View how these results compare to past quarters in the 2Q23 Trended Results Grid:
https://investors.livenationentertainment.com/financial-information/financial-results

OUTLOOK: Record 2023 Ahead and Continued Growth into 2024
(based on leading indicators through mid-July)

  • Record number of fans expected: Over 117 million tickets sold year-to-date for Live Nation shows this year, up 20% year-over-year
  • Record Ticketmaster sales expected: 151 million reported fee-bearing tickets sold year-to-date, up 22% year-over-year; on track to manage 600 million tickets including selling 300 million fee-bearing tickets this year
  • Live creates unique advertising opportunity: Sponsorship pacing to double-digit operating income and AOI growth
  • Even more events ahead: $4.3 billion in event-related deferred revenue, up 37% vs 2Q22, setting up double-digit attendance growth in Q3
  • Growing global artist pipeline: International acts doubled representation in top 50 tours over last five years, more acts touring globally and visiting 42% more countries
  • Early 2024 pipeline up for arena/amphitheater/stadium shows confirmed and with offers in

LIVE NATION CONCERTS:

Record second quarter for Concerts (vs 2Q22):

  • Revenue up 29% to $4.6 billion
  • AOI up 37% to $168 million
  • Full-year margin expansion expected relative to 2022

Attendance growth globally, led by international markets (vs 2Q22):

  • Stadiums: up 28% to 8.0 million fans, led by Europe and Asia Pacific
  • Arenas: up 19% to 10.7 million fans, largely from Canada, Asia Pacific and Latin America
  • Festivals: up 14% to 4.5 million fans, driven by global demand across all our markets
  • YTD overall fan growth of 25% with International markets up 46% and North America up 8%
  • Number of tickets sold per show higher with on-sales and close periods both performing well
  • On track to invest over $12 billion in putting on artists' shows in 2023, up 30% from 2022

VENUE NATION:

Growing Venue Nation:

  • Expect double-digit fan count growth at operated venues in 2023 relative to 50 million fans in 2022
  • Per-fan profitability increases double-digits, fueled by growth in sponsorship and on-site spending across our operated venues including amphitheaters, festivals, and theaters & clubs
  • Ancillary per fan revenue at amphitheaters up double-digits to over $40
  • With 400 venues and festivals globally, pipeline continues to grow with key developments in Asia including South Korea and Singapore, Latin America, and Europe

TICKETMASTER:

Fan demand and client wins drive records results (vs 2Q22):

  • Revenue up 23% to $709 million
  • AOI up 27% to $293 million
  • 14 million net new clients tickets added YTD, with half coming from International markets
  • Full-year margins expected to remain in the high 30s

Sale of concert tickets leading ticketing growth (vs 2Q22):

  • Total fee-bearing GTV up 25% to $8.7 billion with North America up 22% and International up 34%; over 80% of the growth driven by global concert ticket sales
  • Ticket volume YTD up double-digits for both primary and secondary tickets
  • Average secondary ticket price roughly 2x primary, showing the extent to which tickets remain priced below market value

LIVE NATION SPONSORSHIP:

Growing sponsorships reflect attractiveness of fan base and onsite connection (vs 2Q22):

  • Revenue up 15% to $303 million, with on-site up 16% and online up 9%
  • AOI up 14% to $203 million
  • Full-year margins expected to remain in the low 60s

Over 90% of 2023 planned sponsorship committed:

  • Top clients with multi-million dollar, multi-year commitments, made up of over 100 partners, accounted for ~85% of our revenue
  • New partners include Diageo and Chateau St. Michelle; renewed multi-year deals with Salesforce and Gildan

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

  • Capital expenditures of $158 million YTD, driven by investments in on-site venue enhancement, expansion of our venue portfolio, and continued development of ticketing products for both enterprises and fans. 2023 capital expenditures forecast remains at $450 million, two-thirds on revenue-generating projects
  • Below-the-line impact to 2023 EPS - accretion expected to be approximately 60% higher than 2022, largely driven by OCESA performance
  • Foreign exchange not expected to materially impact 2023 revenue, operating income or AOI
  • For the first six months of 2023, our fully diluted share count was 230.5m, flat compared to the same period in 2022

Balance sheet and liquidity remains strong:

  • 2Q23 ended with $7.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including $1.4 billion in ticketing client cash and $2.3 billion in free cash
  • Including $0.6 billion of available debt capacity, there is $2.9 billion of liquidity for reinvestments and future growth opportunities, including a robust global M&A pipeline
  • 2Q23 net leverage is 2.6x
  • Approximately 87% of debt is at a fixed rate, with an average cost of debt of 4.7%
  • Projected Free Cash Flow - Adjusted: Percentage conversion for the full-year remains in the low 60s

The company will webcast a teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments. Interested parties should visit the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com to listen to the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Info" section of the website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Live Nation website. The link to the 2Q23 Trended Results Grid is provided above for convenience and such grid is not a part of, or incorporated into, this press release or any SEC filings that include this press release.

Notice Regarding Financial Statements
The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - SECOND QUARTER

(unaudited; $ in millions)



Q2 2023
Reported


Q2 2022
Reported


Growth


Q2 2023
Constant
Currency


Growth at
Constant
Currency

Revenue










Concerts

$ 4,633.3


3,597.8


29 %


$ 4,621.3


28 %

Ticketing

709.3


575.3


23 %


707.5


23 %

Sponsorship & Advertising

302.9


263.8


15 %


299.4


13 %

Other and Eliminations

(14.8)


(2.7)


*


(14.9)


*


$ 5,630.7


$ 4,434.2


27 %


$ 5,613.3


27 %











Consolidated Operating Income

$ 386.4


$ 318.7


21 %


$ 381.0


20 %











Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)










Concerts

$ 168.1


123.0


37 %


$ 164.5


34 %

Ticketing

292.7


230.8


27 %


290.4


26 %

Sponsorship & Advertising

203.1


178.3


14 %


201.8


13 %

Other and Eliminations

(18.2)


(2.1)


*


(18.2)


*

Corporate

(56.0)


(50.4)


(11) %


(56.0)


(11) %


$ 589.7


$ 479.6


23 %


$ 582.5


21 %


* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - SIX MONTHS

(unaudited; $ in millions)



6 Months
2023
Reported


6 Months
2022
Reported


Growth


6 Months
2023
Constant
Currency


Growth at
Constant
Currency

Revenue










Concerts

$ 6,914.5


$ 4,805.6


44 %


$ 6,949.3


45 %

Ticketing

1,387.1


1,055.7


31 %


1,391.9


32 %

Sponsorship & Advertising

473.0


379.5


25 %


469.2


24 %

Other and Eliminations

(16.5)


(3.8)


*


(16.5)


*


$ 8,758.1


$ 6,237.0


40 %


$ 8,793.9


41 %











Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)

$ 529.1


$ 345.8


53 %


$ 529.1


53 %











Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)










Concerts

$ 168.9


$ 73.8


*


$ 167.1


*

Ticketing

563.7


437.0


29 %


561.8


29 %

Sponsorship & Advertising

298.7


248.0


20 %


297.8


20 %

Other and Eliminations

(26.1)


(6.5)


*


(26.1)


*

Corporate

(95.8)


(63.7)


(50) %


(95.8)


(50) %


$ 909.4


$ 688.6


32 %


$ 904.8


31 %


* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Operating Income (Unaudited)



Q2 2023

Q2 2022


6 Months
2023

6 Months
2022


(in millions)

Adjusted Operating Income

$ 589.7

$ 479.6


$ 909.4

$ 688.6

Acquisition expenses

24.8

9.5


38.2

21.6

Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances

21.2

21.9


41.6

40.4

Depreciation and amortization

136.5

115.9


251.7

216.4

Loss on sale of operating assets

(7.0)

1.1


(6.5)

2.7

Stock-based compensation expense

27.8

12.5


55.3

61.7

Operating income

$ 386.4

$ 318.7


$ 529.1

$ 345.8

KEY OPERATING METRICS

(unaudited)



Q2 2023


Q2 2022


6 Months
2023


6 Months
2022


(in thousands except estimated events)

Concerts (1)








Estimated events:








North America

8,111


8,057


14,420


12,793

International

4,130


4,491


7,726


6,469

Total estimated events

12,241


12,548


22,146


19,262

Estimated fans:








North America

18,474


17,427


26,131


24,255

International

18,599


16,415


29,842


20,484

Total estimated fans

37,073


33,842


55,973


44,739

Ticketing (2)








Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets

78,879


71,966


151,145


123,529

Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets

71,236


67,847


144,436


127,730

Total estimated tickets sold

150,115


139,813


295,581


251,259















(1)

Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter.



(2)

The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This includes primary tickets sold during the year regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients' box offices, along with tickets sold on our "do it yourself" platform. These ticket metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period, which may result in a negative number.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow - Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions)

Q2 2023


Q2 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 491.0


$ 349.1

Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)

34.7


78.5

Free cash flow from earnings

$ 525.7


$ 427.6

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(36.1)


(21.3)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(82.7)


(27.1)

Free cash flow - adjusted

$ 406.9


$ 379.2





Net cash used in investing activities

$ (239.4)


$ (129.7)





Net cash used in financing activities

$ (152.2)


$ (62.6)

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow - Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions)

6 Months 2023


6 Months 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,646.8


$ 1,547.4

Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)

(867.6)


(977.9)

Free cash flow from earnings

$ 779.2


$ 569.5

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(44.7)


$ (35.1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(137.6)


(66.1)

Free cash flow - adjusted

$ 596.9


$ 468.3





Net cash used in investing activities

$ (299.2)


$ (244.7)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 73.5


$ (137.6)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents

($ in millions)

June 30,
2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,128.9

Client cash

(1,381.1)

Deferred revenue - event-related

(4,330.1)

Accrued artist fees

(230.9)

Collections on behalf of others

(66.2)

Prepaid expenses - event-related

1,209.0

Free cash

$ 2,329.6

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements the regarding the company's anticipated prospects for a record 2023 and continued growth into 2024, with record number of fans and Ticketmaster sales expected for 2023; anticipated double-digit attendance growth for the third quarter of 2023; early indications for growth in the company's Concerts pipeline for 2024; the company's pacing to invest over $12 billion in putting on artists' shows in 2023; current expectations for fee-bearing ticket sales in 2023; the company's sponsorship and advertising segment's operating income and adjusted operating income growth pace for 2023; current full-year margin expectations for each of the company's operating segments; expectations for double-digit fan count growth at the company's operated venues in 2023; continued growth in the company's venue and festival pipeline; the company's current expectations for capital expenditures for 2023; the company's global M&A pipeline; projected free cash flow-adjusted conversion for 2023; anticipated accretion from OCESA; and the company's current expectation that there will be no material foreign exchange impacts on revenue, operating income or adjusted operating income for 2023.

Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances and acquisition expenses (including transaction costs, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation). We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow - Adjusted, or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



June 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


(in thousands)

ASSETS




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,128,873


$ 5,606,457

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $66,669 and $63,294, respectively

1,889,652


1,465,383

Prepaid expenses

1,628,578


949,826

Restricted cash

7,769


5,917

Other current assets

122,076


131,939

Total current assets

10,776,948


8,159,522

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,904,020


1,487,663

Operating lease assets

1,582,873


1,571,395

Intangible assets




Definite-lived intangible assets, net

1,118,166


1,050,622

Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net

378,181


368,712

Goodwill

2,619,356


2,529,380

Long-term advances

654,938


568,558

Other long-term assets

890,608


724,989

Total assets

$ 19,925,090


$ 16,460,841

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accounts payable, client accounts

$ 1,670,651


$ 1,791,025

Accounts payable

293,865


180,076

Accrued expenses

2,778,581


2,368,434

Deferred revenue

5,025,871


3,134,800

Current portion of long-term debt, net

51,489


620,032

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

146,931


140,232

Other current liabilities

56,143


68,716

Total current liabilities

10,023,531


8,303,315

Long-term debt, net

6,554,697


5,283,467

Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,659,898


1,654,525

Other long-term liabilities

562,016


455,971

Commitments and contingent liabilities




Redeemable noncontrolling interests

753,519


669,766

Stockholders' equity




Common stock

2,291


2,285

Additional paid-in capital

2,438,660


2,698,316

Accumulated deficit

(2,680,716)


(2,971,229)

Cost of shares held in treasury

(6,865)


(6,865)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

59,253


(90,076)

Total Live Nation stockholders' equity

(187,377)


(367,569)

Noncontrolling interests

558,806


461,366

Total equity

371,429


93,797

Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,925,090


$ 16,460,841

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenue

$ 5,630,723


$ 4,434,174


$ 8,758,113


$ 6,236,982

Operating expenses:








Direct operating expenses

4,164,778


3,267,023


6,280,367


4,338,045

Selling, general and administrative expenses

868,595


672,213


1,558,916


1,242,395

Depreciation and amortization

136,514


115,927


251,699


216,396

Loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets

(7,013)


1,065


(6,509)


2,730

Corporate expenses

81,478


59,247


144,493


91,657

Operating income

386,371


318,699


529,147


345,759

Interest expense

81,995


68,435


171,210


135,208

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


18,366


-

Interest income

(56,452)


(13,192)


(96,765)


(20,756)

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates

(5,558)


(1,955)


(9,665)


(6,243)

Other expense (income), net

(6,599)


5,039


4,984


14,438

Income before income taxes

372,985


260,372


441,017


223,112

Income tax expense

41,648


31,995


65,488


43,691

Net income

331,337


228,377


375,529


179,421

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

37,655


40,577


85,016


41,803

Net income attributable to common stockholders of
Live Nation

$ 293,682


$ 187,800


$ 290,513


$ 137,618









Basic net income per common share available to
common stockholders of Live Nation

$ 1.04


$ 0.69


$ 0.78


$ 0.31

Diluted net income per common share available to
common stockholders of Live Nation

$ 1.02


$ 0.66


$ 0.78


$ 0.30









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

228,536,179


224,674,447


228,350,537


223,290,226

Diluted

243,660,186


243,634,764


230,490,937


231,367,674

















Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation:

Net income attributable to common
stockholders of Live Nation

$ 293,682


$ 187,800


$ 290,513


$ 137,618

Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling
interests

(56,621)


(32,560)


(111,554)


(68,274)

Net income available to common stockholders of
Live Nation-basic

$ 237,061


$ 155,240


$ 178,959


$ 69,344

Convertible debt interest, net of tax

10,804


6,365


-


-

Net income available to common stockholders of
Live Nation-diluted

$ 247,865


$ 161,605


$ 178,959


$ 69,344









LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


(in thousands)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$ 375,529


$ 179,421

Reconciling items:




Depreciation

127,670


114,119

Amortization

124,029


102,277

Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances

41,597


40,392

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

8,949


8,224

Loss on extinguishment of debt

18,366


-

Stock-based compensation expense

55,333


61,741

Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration

20,100


18,010

Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions

9,019


10,112

Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable

20,120


25,702

Loss (gain) on mark-to-market of equity investments

(26,408)


5,657

Other, net

4,918


3,928

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:




Increase in accounts receivable

(395,516)


(440,290)

Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets

(836,672)


(607,939)

Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

298,718


972,906

Increase in deferred revenue

1,801,097


1,053,178

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,646,849


1,547,438

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Advances of notes receivable

(118,973)


(30,558)

Collections of notes receivable

8,286


11,074

Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates

(26,336)


(46,699)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(202,531)


(130,278)

Cash acquired from (paid for) acquisitions, net of cash paid (acquired)

69,359


(39,854)

Purchases of intangible assets

(35,088)


(6,129)

Other, net

6,077


(2,292)

Net cash used in investing activities

(299,206)


(244,736)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

986,766


4,009

Payments on long-term debt

(614,030)


(22,638)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

14,716


13,448

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(137,609)


(66,114)

Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net

(88,239)


(27,138)

Payments for capped call transactions

(75,500)


-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4,999


26,051

Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards

(8,464)


(41,731)

Payments for deferred and contingent consideration

(9,440)


(22,508)

Other, net

315


(1,014)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

73,514


(137,635)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

103,111


(186,703)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,524,268


978,364

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

5,612,374


4,887,792

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,136,642


$ 5,866,156

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

