Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2023

Highlights of Ameris's results for the second quarter of 2023 include the following:
- Net income of $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA(1) of 2.01%
- Growth in tangible book value(1) of $0.63 per share, or 8.2% annualized, to $31.42 at June 30, 2023
- Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.33% of loans, from 1.21% at March 31, 2023, due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels
- Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 53.41%, compared with 53.66% in the second quarter of last year
- Nonperforming assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved three basis point to 0.30% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.33% at March 31, 2023
- Net interest margin of 3.60% for the second quarter of 2023
- Organic growth in loans of $473.9 million, or 9.5% annualized
- Growth in total deposits of $545.7 million or 11.0% annualized
- TCE ratio(1) of 8.80%, compared with 8.55% at March 31, 2023 and 8.58% one year ago
ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Included in the Company's second quarter results was a $45.5 million provision for credit losses related to the updated economic forecast, compared with $14.9 million in the second quarter of last year.
For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $123.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared with $171.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2023 included a provision for credit losses of $95.2 million, compared with $21.2 million for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2022 included a recovery of servicing right impairment $20.5 million, with no such recovery in the same period in 2023.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our second quarter financial results. We continue to operate at a PPNR ROA above 2% with an efficiency ratio of 53.4%, while growing tangible book value by over 8% annualized. We increased our allowance for credit losses to 1.33% of loans, all due to the economic modeling forecast. Our credit metrics improved this quarter such that nonperforming assets now represent only 0.30% of total assets. We also grew core deposits in one of the most competitive margin scenarios imaginable. The diversification in our loan portfolio, combined with the core funding of our liabilities and our multiple revenue streams, gives us momentum as we move into the second half of 2023."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $210.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 1.0%, from last quarter and an increase of $18.2 million, or 9.4%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 3.60% for the second quarter of 2023, down from 3.76% reported for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.66% reported for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter is primarily attributable to rising deposit costs in the current interest rate environment.
Yields on earning assets increased 27 basis points during the quarter to 5.52%, compared with 5.25% in the first quarter of 2023, and increased 164 basis points from 3.88% in the second quarter of 2022. Yields on loans increased to 5.66% during the second quarter of 2023, compared with 5.44% for the first quarter of 2023 and 4.32% for the second quarter of 2022.
Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2023 was $544.3 million, with weighted average yields of 9.35%, compared with $563.0 million and 8.72%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.07 billion and 5.24%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.7 billion during the second quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 6.83%, compared with $3.4 billion and 6.57%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2023 and $5.3 billion and 4.29%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022.
The Company's total cost of funds was 2.05% in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 46 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2023. Deposit costs increased 63 basis points during the second quarter of 2023 to 1.76%, compared with 1.13% in the first quarter of 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 1.82% in the first quarter of 2023 to 2.64% in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a shift in mix to CDs in the rising rate environment.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $11.3 million, or 20.2%, in the second quarter of 2023 to $67.3 million, compared with $56.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $9.4 million, or 29.8%, to $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gain on sale spreads increased to 2.18% in the second quarter of 2023 from 1.96% for the first quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased $386.4 million, or 40.8%, to $1.33 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $946.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $652.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with $725.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. Other noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 12.5%, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $880,000 and a gain on debt redemption of $1.0 million .
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $9.0 million, or 6.4%, to $148.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared with $139.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expenses was driven by a decrease in deferred loan origination costs of $2.5 million, a $2.2 million increase in variable compensation related to mortgage production and a $3.1 million increase in fraud /forgery and litigation resolution expenses. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 53.41% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 51.99% in the first quarter of 2023.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 24.5%, compared with 23.1% for the first quarter of 2023. The increased rate for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of increased permanent differences related to nondeductible compensation and FDIC insurance premiums and a reduction in tax benefits related to stock compensation vesting, compared with the first quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $25.80 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased 18.0% to $1.32 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.12 billion at December 31, 2022. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased to $1.46 billion, compared with $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $616.5 million, or 6.3% annualized, to $20.47 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022 . Loans held for sale decreased slightly to $391.5 million at June 30, 2023 from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022 .
Investment securities remained consistent at $1.60 billion, or 6.8% of earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with $1.63 billion, or 7.2% of earning assets at December 31, 2022. This compares with $1.16 billion, or 5.5% of earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The Company did not deploy excess liquidity into the securities portfolio until after rates began rising during 2022; as a result, the unrealized loss position in the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio remains modest at just 4.2% of the portfolio.
At June 30, 2023, total deposits amounted to $20.44 billion, compared with $19.46 billion at December 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, deposits grew $545.7 million, with interest bearing demand accounts increasing $358.0 million, retail CDs increasing $268.6 million and brokered CDs increasing $357.8 million, with such increases offset in part by a $591.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing accounts. Due to the increased interest rate environment, the Company continued to see the shift of customer deposits from noninterest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts, such that at June 30, 2023, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.71 billion, or 32.8% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.
During the second quarter of 2023, utilizing existing liquidity, the Company reduced borrowings with the FHLB by $875.0 million and redeemed $9.5 million in principal amount, at a discount, of its 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023 totaled $3.28 billion, an increase of $87.2 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $123.1 million during the first six months of 2023, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $4.1 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.50 per share, or 10.1% annualized, during the first six months of 2023 to $31.42 at June 30, 2023. The Company recorded dilution of $0.06 per share, or 0.2%, to tangible book value(1) from other comprehensive loss related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio during this same period. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.80% at June 30, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.
Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $45.5 million, compared with a provision of $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter provision was primarily attributable to the updated economic forecast and loan growth of $473.9 million during the quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were down four basis points to 0.57% during the quarter. Approximately $69.7 million, or 47.6%, of the nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved three basis points to 0.30% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.33% at the first quarter of 2023. The net charge-off ratio was 28 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2023.
Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 28, 2023, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-550-5279. The conference call access code is 9375737. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until August 11, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-800-770-2030. The conference replay access code is 9375737. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E.
This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
EARNINGS
Net income
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 92,555
$ 90,066
$ 123,056
$ 171,764
Adjusted net income(1)
$ 62,635
$ 59,935
$ 81,086
$ 91,817
$ 81,473
$ 122,570
$ 156,512
COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$ 0.91
$ 0.87
$ 1.19
$ 1.34
$ 1.30
$ 1.78
$ 2.48
Diluted
$ 0.91
$ 0.87
$ 1.18
$ 1.34
$ 1.30
$ 1.78
$ 2.47
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
$ 0.91
$ 0.86
$ 1.17
$ 1.32
$ 1.18
$ 1.77
$ 2.25
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
Book value per share (period end)
$ 47.51
$ 46.89
$ 46.09
$ 44.97
$ 44.31
$ 47.51
$ 44.31
Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)
$ 31.42
$ 30.79
$ 29.92
$ 28.62
$ 27.89
$ 31.42
$ 27.89
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
68,989,549
69,171,562
69,138,431
69,124,855
69,136,046
69,084,746
69,246,084
Diluted
69,034,763
69,322,664
69,395,224
69,327,414
69,316,258
69,191,512
69,484,508
Period end number of shares
69,139,783
69,373,863
69,369,050
69,352,709
69,360,461
69,139,783
69,360,461
Market data
High intraday price
$ 37.18
$ 50.54
$ 54.24
$ 50.94
$ 46.28
$ 50.54
$ 55.62
Low intraday price
$ 28.33
$ 34.28
$ 44.61
$ 38.22
$ 39.37
$ 28.33
$ 39.37
Period end closing price
$ 34.21
$ 36.58
$ 47.14
$ 44.71
$ 40.18
$ 34.21
$ 40.18
Average daily volume
$ 475,198
$ 452,242
$ 340,890
$ 346,522
$ 446,121
$ 463,720
458,990
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.98 %
0.98 %
1.34 %
1.56 %
1.54 %
0.98 %
1.48 %
Adjusted return on average assets(1)
0.98 %
0.97 %
1.32 %
1.54 %
1.40 %
0.97 %
1.35 %
Return on average common equity
7.63 %
7.54 %
10.30 %
11.76 %
11.87 %
7.58 %
11.47 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)
11.53 %
11.41 %
15.78 %
18.33 %
17.18 %
11.47 %
16.79 %
Earning asset yield (TE)
5.52 %
5.25 %
4.91 %
4.37 %
3.88 %
5.38 %
3.72 %
Total cost of funds
2.05 %
1.59 %
0.94 %
0.42 %
0.22 %
1.82 %
0.22 %
Net interest margin (TE)
3.60 %
3.76 %
4.03 %
3.97 %
3.66 %
3.68 %
3.51 %
Efficiency ratio
53.60 %
52.08 %
49.57 %
50.15 %
51.67 %
52.85 %
53.49 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)
53.41 %
51.99 %
49.61 %
50.12 %
53.66 %
52.72 %
55.26 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
Shareholders' equity to assets
12.73 %
12.47 %
12.76 %
13.10 %
12.97 %
12.73 %
12.97 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
8.80 %
8.55 %
8.67 %
8.75 %
8.58 %
8.80 %
8.58 %
OTHER DATA (period end)
Full time equivalent employees
Banking Division
2,069
2,093
2,079
2,071
2,050
2,069
2,050
Retail Mortgage Division
613
630
633
671
712
613
712
Warehouse Lending Division
8
8
8
9
9
8
9
SBA Division
35
39
39
40
36
35
36
Premium Finance Division
76
78
76
77
78
76
78
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
2,801
2,848
2,835
2,868
2,885
2,801
2,885
Branch locations
164
164
164
164
164
164
164
Deposits per branch location
$ 124,653
$ 121,326
$ 118,675
$ 118,701
$ 120,030
$ 124,653
$ 120,030
(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Income Statement
Table 2
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 292,012
$ 271,964
$ 250,263
$ 216,400
$ 190,740
$ 563,976
$ 368,306
Interest on taxable securities
15,915
14,300
13,029
10,324
7,064
30,215
11,303
Interest on nontaxable securities
339
339
358
363
269
678
455
Interest on deposits in other banks
13,686
9,113
9,984
7,188
4,463
22,799
5,836
Interest on federal funds sold
-
-
8
27
32
-
42
Total interest income
321,952
295,716
273,642
234,302
202,568
617,668
385,942
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
88,087
53,182
33,071
14,034
4,908
141,269
9,000
Interest on other borrowings
24,325
30,882
16,434
7,287
6,296
55,207
13,034
Total interest expense
112,412
84,064
49,505
21,321
11,204
196,476
22,034
Net interest income
209,540
211,652
224,137
212,981
191,364
421,192
363,908
Provision for loan losses
43,643
49,376
24,648
17,469
13,227
93,019
10,493
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,873
346
8,246
192
1,779
2,219
10,788
Provision for other credit losses
-
7
(4)
(9)
(82)
7
(126)
Provision for credit losses
45,516
49,729
32,890
17,652
14,924
95,245
21,155
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
164,024
161,923
191,247
195,329
176,440
325,947
342,753
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,295
10,936
11,125
11,168
11,148
22,231
22,206
Mortgage banking activity
40,742
31,392
22,855
40,350
58,761
72,134
121,699
Other service charges, commissions and fees
975
971
968
970
998
1,946
1,937
Gain (loss) on securities
(6)
6
3
(21)
248
-
221
Other noninterest income
14,343
12,745
13,397
12,857
12,686
27,088
24,689
Total noninterest income
67,349
56,050
48,348
65,324
83,841
123,399
170,752
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
81,336
80,910
75,196
78,697
81,545
162,246
165,826
Occupancy and equipment
12,522
12,986
12,905
12,983
12,746
25,508
25,473
Data processing and communications expenses
13,451
13,034
12,486
12,015
12,155
26,485
24,727
Credit resolution-related expenses(1)
848
435
372
126
496
1,283
(469)
Advertising and marketing
2,627
3,532
3,818
3,553
3,122
6,159
5,110
Amortization of intangible assets
4,688
4,706
4,709
4,710
5,144
9,394
10,325
Merger and conversion charges
-
-
235
-
-
-
977
Other noninterest expenses
32,931
23,818
25,340
27,494
26,988
56,749
54,047
Total noninterest expense
148,403
139,421
135,061
139,578
142,196
287,824
286,016
Income before income tax expense
82,970
78,552
104,534
121,075
118,085
161,522
227,489
Income tax expense
20,335
18,131
22,313
28,520
28,019
38,466
55,725
Net income
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 92,555
$ 90,066
$ 123,056
$ 171,764
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.91
$ 0.87
$ 1.18
$ 1.34
$ 1.30
$ 1.78
$ 2.47
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Period End Balance Sheet
Table 3
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 284,552
$ 266,400
$ 284,567
$ 269,193
$ 345,627
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,034,578
1,754,453
833,565
1,061,975
1,961,209
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,460,356
1,496,836
1,500,060
1,255,149
1,052,268
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
142,513
134,175
134,864
130,214
111,654
Other investments
109,656
146,715
110,992
60,560
49,500
Loans held for sale
391,472
395,096
392,078
297,987
555,665
Loans, net of unearned income
20,471,759
19,997,871
19,855,253
18,806,856
17,561,022
Allowance for credit losses
(272,071)
(242,658)
(205,677)
(184,891)
(172,642)
Loans, net
20,199,688
19,755,213
19,649,576
18,621,965
17,388,380
Other real estate owned
6,170
1,502
843
843
835
Premises and equipment, net
218,662
218,878
220,283
222,694
224,249
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,023,071
1,023,056
Other intangible assets, net
96,800
101,488
106,194
110,903
115,613
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
391,483
389,201
388,405
386,533
384,862
Other assets
449,042
412,781
416,213
372,570
474,552
Total assets
$ 25,800,618
$ 26,088,384
$ 25,053,286
$ 23,813,657
$ 23,687,470
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 6,706,897
$ 7,297,893
$ 7,929,579
$ 8,343,200
$ 8,262,929
Interest-bearing
13,736,228
12,599,562
11,533,159
11,123,719
11,422,053
Total deposits
20,443,125
19,897,455
19,462,738
19,466,919
19,684,982
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
-
-
953
Other borrowings
1,536,989
2,401,327
1,875,736
725,664
425,592
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
129,319
128,820
128,322
127,823
127,325
Other liabilities
406,555
407,587
389,090
374,181
375,242
Total liabilities
22,515,988
22,835,189
21,855,886
20,694,587
20,614,094
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
72,515
72,484
72,264
72,247
72,251
Capital stock
1,939,865
1,937,664
1,935,211
1,932,906
1,931,088
Retained earnings
1,414,742
1,362,512
1,311,258
1,239,477
1,157,359
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(50,618)
(35,581)
(46,507)
(50,734)
(12,635)
Treasury stock
(91,874)
(83,884)
(74,826)
(74,826)
(74,687)
Total shareholders' equity
3,284,630
3,253,195
3,197,400
3,119,070
3,073,376
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 25,800,618
$ 26,088,384
$ 25,053,286
$ 23,813,657
$ 23,687,470
Other Data
Earning assets
$ 23,610,334
$ 23,925,146
$ 22,826,812
$ 21,612,741
$ 21,291,318
Intangible assets
1,112,446
1,117,134
1,121,840
1,133,974
1,138,669
Interest-bearing liabilities
15,402,536
15,129,709
13,537,217
11,977,206
11,975,923
Average assets
25,631,846
25,115,927
24,354,979
23,598,465
23,405,201
Average common shareholders' equity
3,293,049
3,250,289
3,168,320
3,123,718
3,043,280
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Asset Quality Information
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 295,497
$ 258,163
$ 229,135
$ 216,703
$ 203,615
$ 258,163
$ 200,981
Adoption of ASU 2022-02
-
(1,711)
-
-
-
(1,711)
-
Provision for loan losses
43,643
49,376
24,648
17,469
13,227
93,019
10,493
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,873
346
8,246
192
1,779
2,219
10,788
Provision for other credit losses
-
7
(4)
(9)
(82)
7
(126)
Provision for credit losses
45,516
49,729
32,890
17,652
14,924
95,245
21,155
Charge-offs
20,670
14,956
8,371
9,272
6,853
35,626
15,432
Recoveries
6,440
4,272
4,509
4,052
5,017
10,712
9,999
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
14,230
10,684
3,862
5,220
1,836
24,914
5,433
Ending balance
$ 326,783
$ 295,497
$ 258,163
$ 229,135
$ 216,703
$ 326,783
$ 216,703
Allowance for loan losses
$ 272,071
$ 242,658
$ 205,677
$ 184,891
$ 172,642
$ 272,071
$ 172,642
Allowance for unfunded commitments
54,630
52,757
52,411
44,165
43,973
54,630
43,973
Allowance for other credit losses
82
82
75
79
88
82
88
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 326,783
$ 295,497
$ 258,163
$ 229,135
$ 216,703
$ 326,783
$ 216,703
Net Charge-off Information
Charge-offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 13,316
$ 12,233
$ 5,108
$ 4,722
$ 4,391
$ 25,549
$ 8,805
Consumer
2,052
1,140
1,136
1,228
1,137
3,192
2,562
Indirect automobile
65
34
86
50
41
99
129
Premium Finance
1,848
1,421
1,812
1,205
1,066
3,269
2,435
Real estate - construction and development
-
-
27
-
-
-
-
Real estate - commercial and farmland
3,320
-
196
2,014
81
3,320
1,364
Real estate - residential
69
128
6
53
137
197
137
Total charge-offs
20,670
14,956
8,371
9,272
6,853
35,626
15,432
Recoveries
Commercial, financial and agricultural
3,545
2,043
2,072
2,201
2,785
5,588
5,681
Consumer
194
297
217
277
230
491
388
Indirect automobile
225
216
229
276
265
441
540
Premium Finance
1,680
1,382
1,682
1,023
1,113
3,062
2,360
Real estate - construction and development
472
100
223
96
355
572
573
Real estate - commercial and farmland
61
44
48
96
44
105
81
Real estate - residential
263
190
38
83
225
453
376
Total recoveries
6,440
4,272
4,509
4,052
5,017
10,712
9,999
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 14,230
$ 10,684
$ 3,862
$ 5,220
$ 1,836
$ 24,914
$ 5,433
Non-Performing Assets
Nonaccrual portfolio loans
$ 57,025
$ 68,028
$ 65,221
$ 64,055
$ 72,352
$ 57,025
$ 72,352
Other real estate owned
6,170
1,502
843
843
835
6,170
835
Repossessed assets
9
25
28
60
122
9
122
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
13,424
15,792
17,865
12,378
8,542
13,424
8,542
Non-performing portfolio assets
$ 76,628
$ 85,347
$ 83,957
$ 77,336
$ 81,851
$ 76,628
$ 81,851
Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans
69,655
74,999
69,587
54,621
50,560
69,655
50,560
Total non-performing assets
$ 146,283
$ 160,346
$ 153,544
$ 131,957
$ 132,411
$ 146,283
$ 132,411
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets
0.30 %
0.33 %
0.34 %
0.32 %
0.35 %
0.30 %
0.35 %
Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.57 %
0.61 %
0.61 %
0.55 %
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.56 %
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.28 %
0.22 %
0.08 %
0.11 %
0.04 %
0.25 %
0.07 %
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Loan Information
Table 5
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Loans by Type
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 2,718,831
$ 2,722,180
$ 2,679,403
$ 2,245,287
$ 2,022,845
Consumer
307,486
349,775
384,037
162,345
167,237
Indirect automobile
63,231
83,466
108,648
137,183
172,245
Mortgage warehouse
1,147,413
958,418
1,038,924
980,342
949,191
Municipal
510,410
505,515
509,151
516,797
529,268
Premium Finance
988,731
947,257
1,023,479
1,062,724
942,357
Real estate - construction and development
2,217,744
2,144,605
2,086,438
2,009,726
1,747,284
Real estate - commercial and farmland
7,815,779
7,721,732
7,604,868
7,516,309
7,156,017
Real estate - residential
4,702,134
4,564,923
4,420,305
4,176,143
3,874,578
Total loans
$ 20,471,759
$ 19,997,871
$ 19,855,253
$ 18,806,856
$ 17,561,022
Loans by Risk Grade
Grades 1 through 5 - Pass
$ 20,114,816
$ 19,654,232
$ 19,513,726
$ 18,483,046
$ 17,296,520
Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned
171,035
116,345
104,614
110,408
68,444
Grade 7 - Substandard
185,908
227,294
236,913
213,402
196,058
Grade 8 - Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 9 - Loss
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans
$ 20,471,759
$ 19,997,871
$ 19,855,253
$ 18,806,856
$ 17,561,022
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Average Balances
Table 6
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
$ -
$ -
$ 924
$ 5,000
$ 17,692
$ -
$ 18,840
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
998,609
859,614
1,009,935
1,394,529
2,209,761
929,496
2,798,231
Debt securities - taxable
1,582,076
1,586,404
1,451,861
1,242,811
932,824
1,584,228
779,016
Debt securities - nontaxable
42,580
43,052
44,320
45,730
39,236
42,814
34,446
Other investments
117,020
131,044
83,730
51,209
49,550
123,994
48,716
Loans held for sale
577,606
490,295
371,952
471,070
944,964
534,192
1,020,611
Loans
20,164,938
19,820,749
19,212,560
18,146,083
16,861,674
19,993,794
16,344,409
Total Earning Assets
$ 23,482,829
$ 22,931,158
$ 22,175,282
$ 21,356,432
$ 21,055,701
$ 23,208,518
$ 21,044,269
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 6,729,789
$ 7,136,373
$ 8,138,887
$ 8,259,625
$ 7,955,765
$ 6,931,852
$ 7,807,929
NOW accounts
3,949,850
4,145,991
3,621,454
3,701,045
3,695,490
4,047,484
3,690,161
MMDA
5,002,590
4,994,195
5,161,047
5,026,815
5,087,199
4,998,417
5,163,636
Savings accounts
1,009,749
1,005,614
1,010,966
1,030,298
1,007,340
1,007,693
990,625
Retail CDs
2,024,014
1,612,325
1,450,037
1,506,761
1,693,740
1,819,307
1,733,656
Brokered CDs
1,393,206
125,133
-
-
-
762,672
-
Total Deposits
20,109,198
19,019,631
19,382,391
19,524,544
19,439,534
19,567,425
19,386,007
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
1
92
1,854
-
2,931
FHLB advances
1,408,855
1,968,811
918,228
94,357
48,746
1,687,286
48,766
Other borrowings
316,626
361,445
377,056
376,942
376,829
338,912
410,058
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
129,056
128,557
128,060
127,560
127,063
128,808
126,814
Total Non-Deposit Funding
1,854,537
2,458,813
1,423,345
598,951
554,492
2,155,006
588,569
Total Funding
$ 21,963,735
$ 21,478,444
$ 20,805,736
$ 20,123,495
$ 19,994,026
$ 21,722,431
$ 19,974,576
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
Table 7
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Interest Income
Federal funds sold
$ -
$ -
$ 8
$ 27
$ 32
$ -
$ 42
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
13,686
9,113
9,984
7,188
4,463
22,799
5,836
Debt securities - taxable
15,915
14,300
13,029
10,324
7,064
30,215
11,303
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
430
429
454
459
341
859
576
Loans held for sale
8,398
7,007
5,519
6,012
10,036
15,405
18,168
Loans (TE)
284,471
265,802
245,603
211,223
181,602
550,273
352,000
Total Earning Assets
$ 322,900
$ 296,651
$ 274,597
$ 235,233
$ 203,538
$ 619,551
$ 387,925
Interest Expense
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
$ 18,003
$ 15,033
$ 8,564
$ 3,733
$ 1,246
$ 33,036
$ 2,070
MMDA
35,224
27,809
20,683
8,613
2,204
63,033
3,847
Savings accounts
2,296
1,288
654
360
140
3,584
273
Retail CDs
14,751
7,629
3,170
1,328
1,318
22,380
2,810
Brokered CDs
17,813
1,423
-
-
-
19,236
-
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
88,087
53,182
33,071
14,034
4,908
141,269
9,000
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
-
-
1
-
4
FHLB advances
17,222
22,448
8,801
527
192
39,670
382
Other borrowings
3,902
5,349
4,953
4,655
4,437
9,251
9,601
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
3,201
3,085
2,680
2,105
1,666
6,286
3,047
Total Non-Deposit Funding
24,325
30,882
16,434
7,287
6,296
55,207
13,034
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
$ 112,412
$ 84,064
$ 49,505
$ 21,321
$ 11,204
$ 196,476
$ 22,034
Net Interest Income (TE)
$ 210,488
$ 212,587
$ 225,092
$ 213,912
$ 192,334
$ 423,075
$ 365,891
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Yields(1)
Table 8
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
- %
- %
3.43 %
2.14 %
0.73 %
- %
0.45 %
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
5.50 %
4.30 %
3.92 %
2.04 %
0.81 %
4.95 %
0.42 %
Debt securities - taxable
4.03 %
3.66 %
3.56 %
3.30 %
3.04 %
3.85 %
2.93 %
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
4.05 %
4.04 %
4.06 %
3.98 %
3.49 %
4.05 %
3.37 %
Loans held for sale
5.83 %
5.80 %
5.89 %
5.06 %
4.26 %
5.82 %
3.59 %
Loans (TE)
5.66 %
5.44 %
5.07 %
4.62 %
4.32 %
5.55 %
4.34 %
Total Earning Assets
5.52 %
5.25 %
4.91 %
4.37 %
3.88 %
5.38 %
3.72 %
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
1.83 %
1.47 %
0.94 %
0.40 %
0.14 %
1.65 %
0.11 %
MMDA
2.82 %
2.26 %
1.59 %
0.68 %
0.17 %
2.54 %
0.15 %
Savings accounts
0.91 %
0.52 %
0.26 %
0.14 %
0.06 %
0.72 %
0.06 %
Retail CDs
2.92 %
1.92 %
0.87 %
0.35 %
0.31 %
2.48 %
0.33 %
Brokered CDs
5.13 %
4.61 %
- %
- %
- %
5.09 %
- %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2.64 %
1.82 %
1.17 %
0.49 %
0.17 %
2.25 %
0.16 %
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
- %
- %
- %
- %
0.22 %
- %
0.28 %
FHLB advances
4.90 %
4.62 %
3.80 %
2.22 %
1.58 %
4.74 %
1.58 %
Other borrowings
4.94 %
6.00 %
5.21 %
4.90 %
4.72 %
5.50 %
4.72 %
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
9.95 %
9.73 %
8.30 %
6.55 %
5.26 %
9.84 %
4.85 %
Total Non-Deposit Funding
5.26 %
5.09 %
4.58 %
4.83 %
4.55 %
5.17 %
4.47 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2.96 %
2.38 %
1.55 %
0.71 %
0.37 %
2.68 %
0.37 %
Net Interest Spread
2.56 %
2.87 %
3.36 %
3.66 %
3.51 %
2.70 %
3.35 %
Net Interest Margin(2)
3.60 %
3.76 %
4.03 %
3.97 %
3.66 %
3.68 %
3.51 %
Total Cost of Funds(3)
2.05 %
1.59 %
0.94 %
0.42 %
0.22 %
1.82 %
0.22 %
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Net Income
Table 9A
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 92,555
$ 90,066
$ 123,056
$ 171,764
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
-
-
235
-
-
-
977
(Gain) loss on sale of MSR
-
-
(1,672)
316
-
-
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
-
-
-
(1,332)
(10,838)
-
(20,492)
Gain on BOLI proceeds
-
(486)
-
(55)
-
(486)
-
Natural disaster and pandemic charges
-
-
-
151
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on bank premises
-
-
-
-
(39)
-
(45)
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)
-
-
302
182
2,284
-
4,308
After tax adjustment items
-
(486)
(1,135)
(738)
(8,593)
(486)
(15,252)
Adjusted net income
$ 62,635
$ 59,935
$ 81,086
$ 91,817
$ 81,473
$ 122,570
$ 156,512
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
69,034,763
69,322,664
69,395,224
69,327,414
69,316,258
69,191,512
69,484,508
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.91
$ 0.87
$ 1.18
$ 1.34
$ 1.30
$ 1.78
$ 2.47
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$ 0.91
$ 0.86
$ 1.17
$ 1.32
$ 1.18
$ 1.77
$ 2.25
Average assets
$ 25,631,846
$ 25,115,927
$ 24,354,979
$ 23,598,465
$ 23,405,201
$ 25,375,312
$ 23,340,785
Return on average assets
0.98 %
0.98 %
1.34 %
1.56 %
1.54 %
0.98 %
1.48 %
Adjusted return on average assets
0.98 %
0.97 %
1.32 %
1.54 %
1.40 %
0.97 %
1.35 %
Average common equity
$ 3,293,049
$ 3,250,289
$ 3,168,320
$ 3,123,718
$ 3,043,280
$ 3,271,787
$ 3,019,100
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,178,323
$ 2,130,856
$ 2,039,094
$ 1,987,385
$ 1,902,265
$ 2,154,720
$ 1,880,112
Return on average common equity
7.63 %
7.54 %
10.30 %
11.76 %
11.87 %
7.58 %
11.47 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
11.53 %
11.41 %
15.78 %
18.33 %
17.18 %
11.47 %
16.79 %
Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for the six months ended June 2022 are nondeductible for tax purposes.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
Table 9B
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 148,403
$ 139,421
$ 135,061
$ 139,578
$ 142,196
$ 287,824
$ 286,016
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
-
-
(235)
-
-
-
(977)
Natural disaster and pandemic charges
-
-
-
(151)
-
-
-
Gain (loss) on bank premises
-
-
-
-
39
-
45
Adjusted noninterest expense
$ 148,403
$ 139,421
$ 134,826
$ 139,427
$ 142,235
$ 287,824
$ 285,084
Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 209,540
$ 211,652
$ 224,137
$ 212,981
$ 191,364
$ 421,192
$ 363,908
Noninterest income
67,349
56,050
48,348
65,324
83,841
123,399
170,752
Total revenue
$ 276,889
$ 267,702
$ 272,485
$ 278,305
$ 275,205
$ 544,591
$ 534,660
Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income (TE)
$ 210,488
$ 212,587
$ 225,092
$ 213,912
$ 192,334
$ 423,075
$ 365,891
Noninterest income
67,349
56,050
48,348
65,324
83,841
123,399
170,752
Total revenue (TE)
277,837
268,637
273,440
279,236
276,175
546,474
536,643
Adjustment items:
(Gain) loss on securities
6
(6)
(3)
21
(248)
-
(221)
(Gain) loss on sale of MSR
-
-
(1,672)
316
-
-
-
Gain on BOLI proceeds
-
(486)
-
(55)
-
(486)
-
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
-
-
-
(1,332)
(10,838)
-
(20,492)
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
$ 277,843
$ 268,145
$ 271,765
$ 278,186
$ 265,089
$ 545,988
$ 515,930
Efficiency ratio
53.60 %
52.08 %
49.57 %
50.15 %
51.67 %
52.85 %
53.49 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
53.41 %
51.99 %
49.61 %
50.12 %
53.66 %
52.72 %
55.26 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Table 9C
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,284,630
$ 3,253,195
$ 3,197,400
$ 3,119,070
$ 3,073,376
$ 3,284,630
$ 3,073,376
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,023,071
1,023,056
1,015,646
1,023,056
Other intangibles, net
96,800
101,488
106,194
110,903
115,613
96,800
115,613
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 2,172,184
$ 2,136,061
$ 2,075,560
$ 1,985,096
$ 1,934,707
$ 2,172,184
$ 1,934,707
Period end number of shares
69,139,783
69,373,863
69,369,050
69,352,709
69,360,461
69,139,783
69,360,461
Book value per share (period end)
$ 47.51
$ 46.89
$ 46.09
$ 44.97
$ 44.31
$ 47.51
$ 44.31
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$ 31.42
$ 30.79
$ 29.92
$ 28.62
$ 27.89
$ 31.42
$ 27.89
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Table 9D
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,284,630
$ 3,253,195
$ 3,197,400
$ 3,119,070
$ 3,073,376
$ 3,284,630
$ 3,073,376
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,023,071
1,023,056
1,015,646
1,023,056
Other intangibles, net
96,800
101,488
106,194
110,903
115,613
96,800
115,613
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 2,172,184
$ 2,136,061
$ 2,075,560
$ 1,985,096
$ 1,934,707
$ 2,172,184
$ 1,934,707
Total assets
$ 25,800,618
$ 26,088,384
$ 25,053,286
$ 23,813,657
$ 23,687,470
$ 25,800,618
$ 23,687,470
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,023,071
1,023,056
1,015,646
1,023,056
Other intangibles, net
96,800
101,488
106,194
110,903
115,613
96,800
115,613
Total tangible assets
$ 24,688,172
$ 24,971,250
$ 23,931,446
$ 22,679,683
$ 22,548,801
$ 24,688,172
$ 22,548,801
Equity to Assets
12.73 %
12.47 %
12.76 %
13.10 %
12.97 %
12.73 %
12.97 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
8.80 %
8.55 %
8.67 %
8.75 %
8.58 %
8.80 %
8.58 %
PPNR ROA
Table 9E
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 92,555
$ 90,066
$ 123,056
$ 171,764
Plus:
Income taxes
20,335
18,131
22,313
28,520
28,019
38,466
55,725
Provision for credit losses
45,516
49,729
32,890
17,652
14,924
95,245
21,155
PPNR
$ 128,486
$ 128,281
$ 137,424
$ 138,727
$ 133,009
$ 256,767
$ 248,644
Average Assets
$ 25,631,846
$ 25,115,927
$ 24,354,979
$ 23,598,465
$ 23,405,201
$ 25,375,312
$ 23,340,785
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
0.98 %
0.98 %
1.34 %
1.56 %
1.54 %
0.98 %
1.48 %
PPNR ROA
2.01 %
2.07 %
2.24 %
2.33 %
2.28 %
2.04 %
2.15 %
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Banking Division
Net interest income
$ 171,441
$ 175,328
$ 185,909
$ 174,507
$ 152,122
$ 346,769
$ 285,867
Provision for credit losses
40,831
47,140
35,946
10,551
10,175
87,971
15,401
Noninterest income
24,652
23,898
23,448
23,269
23,469
48,550
44,833
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
55,196
56,442
52,296
48,599
46,733
111,638
95,928
Occupancy and equipment expenses
11,175
11,606
11,482
11,357
11,168
22,781
22,242
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
11,898
11,797
11,085
10,779
10,863
23,695
22,093
Other noninterest expenses
27,643
19,023
21,811
22,974
21,123
46,666
41,168
Total noninterest expense
105,912
98,868
96,674
93,709
89,887
204,780
181,431
Income before income tax expense
49,350
53,218
76,737
93,516
75,529
102,568
133,868
Income tax expense
13,312
12,848
16,545
22,706
19,120
26,160
36,116
Net income
$ 36,038
$ 40,370
$ 60,192
$ 70,810
$ 56,409
$ 76,408
$ 97,752
Retail Mortgage Division
Net interest income
$ 21,417
$ 20,027
$ 19,837
$ 19,283
$ 20,779
$ 41,444
$ 40,074
Provision for credit losses
3,278
2,853
(2,778)
9,043
4,499
6,131
6,086
Noninterest income
39,808
31,058
24,011
38,584
57,795
70,866
119,444
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
21,930
20,160
19,164
25,813
31,219
42,090
62,833
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,224
1,283
1,242
1,460
1,406
2,507
2,877
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
1,397
1,069
1,203
1,082
1,123
2,466
2,295
Other noninterest expenses
11,859
11,747
11,126
11,641
12,812
23,606
25,457
Total noninterest expense
36,410
34,259
32,735
39,996
46,560
70,669
93,462
Income before income tax expense
21,537
13,973
13,891
8,828
27,515
35,510
59,970
Income tax expense
4,523
2,934
2,916
1,854
5,779
7,457
12,594
Net income
$ 17,014
$ 11,039
$ 10,975
$ 6,974
$ 21,736
$ 28,053
$ 47,376
Warehouse Lending Division
Net interest income
$ 6,166
$ 5,700
$ 6,601
$ 6,979
$ 6,700
$ 11,866
$ 13,147
Provision for credit losses
411
(194)
117
(1,836)
867
217
645
Noninterest income
1,404
480
579
1,516
1,041
1,884
2,442
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
772
802
427
1,055
208
1,574
491
Occupancy and equipment expenses
-
1
1
1
1
1
2
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
44
46
49
43
48
90
95
Other noninterest expenses
223
202
191
209
212
425
430
Total noninterest expense
1,039
1,051
668
1,308
469
2,090
1,018
Income before income tax expense
6,120
5,323
6,395
9,023
6,405
11,443
13,926
Income tax expense
1,285
1,118
1,342
1,895
1,346
2,403
2,925
Net income
$ 4,835
$ 4,205
$ 5,053
$ 7,128
$ 5,059
$ 9,040
$ 11,001
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting (continued)
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
SBA Division
Net interest income
$ 2,331
$ 1,957
$ 2,491
$ 2,424
$ 3,798
$ 4,288
$ 9,809
Provision for credit losses
424
(104)
265
52
(523)
320
(666)
Noninterest income
1,476
605
302
1,946
1,526
2,081
4,017
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,316
1,309
1,306
1,412
1,316
2,625
2,587
Occupancy and equipment expenses
40
37
98
82
81
77
180
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
46
37
30
29
29
83
57
Other noninterest expenses
333
422
368
100
539
755
919
Total noninterest expense
1,735
1,805
1,802
1,623
1,965
3,540
3,743
Income before income tax expense
1,648
861
726
2,695
3,882
2,509
10,749
Income tax expense
346
181
153
566
815
527
2,257
Net income
$ 1,302
$ 680
$ 573
$ 2,129
$ 3,067
$ 1,982
$ 8,492
Premium Finance Division
Net interest income
$ 8,185
$ 8,640
$ 9,299
$ 9,788
$ 7,965
$ 16,825
$ 15,011
Provision for credit losses
572
34
(660)
(158)
(94)
606
(311)
Noninterest income
9
9
8
9
10
18
16
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,122
2,197
2,003
1,818
2,069
4,319
3,987
Occupancy and equipment expenses
83
59
82
83
90
142
172
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
66
85
119
82
92
151
187
Other noninterest expenses
1,036
1,097
978
959
1,064
2,133
2,016
Total noninterest expense
3,307
3,438
3,182
2,942
3,315
6,745
6,362
Income before income tax expense
4,315
5,177
6,785
7,013
4,754
9,492
8,976
Income tax expense
869
1,050
1,357
1,499
959
1,919
1,833
Net income
$ 3,446
$ 4,127
$ 5,428
$ 5,514
$ 3,795
$ 7,573
$ 7,143
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$ 209,540
$ 211,652
$ 224,137
$ 212,981
$ 191,364
$ 421,192
$ 363,908
Provision for credit losses
45,516
49,729
32,890
17,652
14,924
95,245
21,155
Noninterest income
67,349
56,050
48,348
65,324
83,841
123,399
170,752
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
81,336
80,910
75,196
78,697
81,545
162,246
165,826
Occupancy and equipment expenses
12,522
12,986
12,905
12,983
12,746
25,508
25,473
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
13,451
13,034
12,486
12,015
12,155
26,485
24,727
Other noninterest expenses
41,094
32,491
34,474
35,883
35,750
73,585
69,990
Total noninterest expense
148,403
139,421
135,061
139,578
142,196
287,824
286,016
Income before income tax expense
82,970
78,552
104,534
121,075
118,085
161,522
227,489
Income tax expense
20,335
18,131
22,313
28,520
28,019
38,466
55,725
Net income
$ 62,635
$ 60,421
$ 82,221
$ 92,555
$ 90,066
$ 123,056
$ 171,764
