Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNB2 | ISIN: US03076K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AXU
Frankfurt
28.07.23
08:11 Uhr
37,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERIS BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERIS BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,40038,60010:55
PR Newswire
27.07.2023 | 22:05
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2023

Highlights of Ameris's results for the second quarter of 2023 include the following:

  • Net income of $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA(1) of 2.01%
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $0.63 per share, or 8.2% annualized, to $31.42 at June 30, 2023
  • Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.33% of loans, from 1.21% at March 31, 2023, due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 53.41%, compared with 53.66% in the second quarter of last year
  • Nonperforming assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved three basis point to 0.30% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.33% at March 31, 2023
  • Net interest margin of 3.60% for the second quarter of 2023
  • Organic growth in loans of $473.9 million, or 9.5% annualized
  • Growth in total deposits of $545.7 million or 11.0% annualized
  • TCE ratio(1) of 8.80%, compared with 8.55% at March 31, 2023 and 8.58% one year ago

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Included in the Company's second quarter results was a $45.5 million provision for credit losses related to the updated economic forecast, compared with $14.9 million in the second quarter of last year.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $123.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared with $171.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2023 included a provision for credit losses of $95.2 million, compared with $21.2 million for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2022 included a recovery of servicing right impairment $20.5 million, with no such recovery in the same period in 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our second quarter financial results. We continue to operate at a PPNR ROA above 2% with an efficiency ratio of 53.4%, while growing tangible book value by over 8% annualized. We increased our allowance for credit losses to 1.33% of loans, all due to the economic modeling forecast. Our credit metrics improved this quarter such that nonperforming assets now represent only 0.30% of total assets. We also grew core deposits in one of the most competitive margin scenarios imaginable. The diversification in our loan portfolio, combined with the core funding of our liabilities and our multiple revenue streams, gives us momentum as we move into the second half of 2023."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $210.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 1.0%, from last quarter and an increase of $18.2 million, or 9.4%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 3.60% for the second quarter of 2023, down from 3.76% reported for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.66% reported for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter is primarily attributable to rising deposit costs in the current interest rate environment.

Yields on earning assets increased 27 basis points during the quarter to 5.52%, compared with 5.25% in the first quarter of 2023, and increased 164 basis points from 3.88% in the second quarter of 2022. Yields on loans increased to 5.66% during the second quarter of 2023, compared with 5.44% for the first quarter of 2023 and 4.32% for the second quarter of 2022.

Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2023 was $544.3 million, with weighted average yields of 9.35%, compared with $563.0 million and 8.72%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.07 billion and 5.24%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.7 billion during the second quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 6.83%, compared with $3.4 billion and 6.57%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2023 and $5.3 billion and 4.29%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.05% in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 46 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2023. Deposit costs increased 63 basis points during the second quarter of 2023 to 1.76%, compared with 1.13% in the first quarter of 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 1.82% in the first quarter of 2023 to 2.64% in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a shift in mix to CDs in the rising rate environment.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $11.3 million, or 20.2%, in the second quarter of 2023 to $67.3 million, compared with $56.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $9.4 million, or 29.8%, to $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gain on sale spreads increased to 2.18% in the second quarter of 2023 from 1.96% for the first quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased $386.4 million, or 40.8%, to $1.33 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $946.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $652.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with $725.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. Other noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 12.5%, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $880,000 and a gain on debt redemption of $1.0 million .

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $9.0 million, or 6.4%, to $148.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared with $139.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expenses was driven by a decrease in deferred loan origination costs of $2.5 million, a $2.2 million increase in variable compensation related to mortgage production and a $3.1 million increase in fraud /forgery and litigation resolution expenses. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 53.41% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 51.99% in the first quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 24.5%, compared with 23.1% for the first quarter of 2023. The increased rate for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of increased permanent differences related to nondeductible compensation and FDIC insurance premiums and a reduction in tax benefits related to stock compensation vesting, compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $25.80 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased 18.0% to $1.32 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.12 billion at December 31, 2022. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased to $1.46 billion, compared with $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $616.5 million, or 6.3% annualized, to $20.47 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022 . Loans held for sale decreased slightly to $391.5 million at June 30, 2023 from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022 .

Investment securities remained consistent at $1.60 billion, or 6.8% of earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with $1.63 billion, or 7.2% of earning assets at December 31, 2022. This compares with $1.16 billion, or 5.5% of earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The Company did not deploy excess liquidity into the securities portfolio until after rates began rising during 2022; as a result, the unrealized loss position in the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio remains modest at just 4.2% of the portfolio.

At June 30, 2023, total deposits amounted to $20.44 billion, compared with $19.46 billion at December 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, deposits grew $545.7 million, with interest bearing demand accounts increasing $358.0 million, retail CDs increasing $268.6 million and brokered CDs increasing $357.8 million, with such increases offset in part by a $591.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing accounts. Due to the increased interest rate environment, the Company continued to see the shift of customer deposits from noninterest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts, such that at June 30, 2023, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.71 billion, or 32.8% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, utilizing existing liquidity, the Company reduced borrowings with the FHLB by $875.0 million and redeemed $9.5 million in principal amount, at a discount, of its 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023 totaled $3.28 billion, an increase of $87.2 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $123.1 million during the first six months of 2023, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $4.1 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.50 per share, or 10.1% annualized, during the first six months of 2023 to $31.42 at June 30, 2023. The Company recorded dilution of $0.06 per share, or 0.2%, to tangible book value(1) from other comprehensive loss related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio during this same period. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.80% at June 30, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $45.5 million, compared with a provision of $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter provision was primarily attributable to the updated economic forecast and loan growth of $473.9 million during the quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were down four basis points to 0.57% during the quarter. Approximately $69.7 million, or 47.6%, of the nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved three basis points to 0.30% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.33% at the first quarter of 2023. The net charge-off ratio was 28 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 28, 2023, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-550-5279. The conference call access code is 9375737. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until August 11, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-800-770-2030. The conference replay access code is 9375737. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES















Financial Highlights

Table 1


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

EARNINGS














Net income

$ 62,635


$ 60,421


$ 82,221


$ 92,555


$ 90,066


$ 123,056


$ 171,764

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 62,635


$ 59,935


$ 81,086


$ 91,817


$ 81,473


$ 122,570


$ 156,512















COMMON SHARE DATA














Earnings per share available to common shareholders














Basic

$ 0.91


$ 0.87


$ 1.19


$ 1.34


$ 1.30


$ 1.78


$ 2.48

Diluted

$ 0.91


$ 0.87


$ 1.18


$ 1.34


$ 1.30


$ 1.78


$ 2.47

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

$ 0.91


$ 0.86


$ 1.17


$ 1.32


$ 1.18


$ 1.77


$ 2.25

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.15


$ 0.15


$ 0.15


$ 0.15


$ 0.15


$ 0.30


$ 0.30

Book value per share (period end)

$ 47.51


$ 46.89


$ 46.09


$ 44.97


$ 44.31


$ 47.51


$ 44.31

Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)

$ 31.42


$ 30.79


$ 29.92


$ 28.62


$ 27.89


$ 31.42


$ 27.89

Weighted average number of shares














Basic

68,989,549


69,171,562


69,138,431


69,124,855


69,136,046


69,084,746


69,246,084

Diluted

69,034,763


69,322,664


69,395,224


69,327,414


69,316,258


69,191,512


69,484,508

Period end number of shares

69,139,783


69,373,863


69,369,050


69,352,709


69,360,461


69,139,783


69,360,461

Market data














High intraday price

$ 37.18


$ 50.54


$ 54.24


$ 50.94


$ 46.28


$ 50.54


$ 55.62

Low intraday price

$ 28.33


$ 34.28


$ 44.61


$ 38.22


$ 39.37


$ 28.33


$ 39.37

Period end closing price

$ 34.21


$ 36.58


$ 47.14


$ 44.71


$ 40.18


$ 34.21


$ 40.18

Average daily volume

$ 475,198


$ 452,242


$ 340,890


$ 346,522


$ 446,121


$ 463,720


458,990















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

0.98 %


0.98 %


1.34 %


1.56 %


1.54 %


0.98 %


1.48 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)

0.98 %


0.97 %


1.32 %


1.54 %


1.40 %


0.97 %


1.35 %

Return on average common equity

7.63 %


7.54 %


10.30 %


11.76 %


11.87 %


7.58 %


11.47 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

11.53 %


11.41 %


15.78 %


18.33 %


17.18 %


11.47 %


16.79 %

Earning asset yield (TE)

5.52 %


5.25 %


4.91 %


4.37 %


3.88 %


5.38 %


3.72 %

Total cost of funds

2.05 %


1.59 %


0.94 %


0.42 %


0.22 %


1.82 %


0.22 %

Net interest margin (TE)

3.60 %


3.76 %


4.03 %


3.97 %


3.66 %


3.68 %


3.51 %

Efficiency ratio

53.60 %


52.08 %


49.57 %


50.15 %


51.67 %


52.85 %


53.49 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)

53.41 %


51.99 %


49.61 %


50.12 %


53.66 %


52.72 %


55.26 %















CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)














Shareholders' equity to assets

12.73 %


12.47 %


12.76 %


13.10 %


12.97 %


12.73 %


12.97 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

8.80 %


8.55 %


8.67 %


8.75 %


8.58 %


8.80 %


8.58 %















OTHER DATA (period end)














Full time equivalent employees














Banking Division

2,069


2,093


2,079


2,071


2,050


2,069


2,050

Retail Mortgage Division

613


630


633


671


712


613


712

Warehouse Lending Division

8


8


8


9


9


8


9

SBA Division

35


39


39


40


36


35


36

Premium Finance Division

76


78


76


77


78


76


78

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,801


2,848


2,835


2,868


2,885


2,801


2,885















Branch locations

164


164


164


164


164


164


164

Deposits per branch location

$ 124,653


$ 121,326


$ 118,675


$ 118,701


$ 120,030


$ 124,653


$ 120,030


(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Income Statement

Table 2


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Interest income














Interest and fees on loans

$ 292,012


$ 271,964


$ 250,263


$ 216,400


$ 190,740


$ 563,976


$ 368,306

Interest on taxable securities

15,915


14,300


13,029


10,324


7,064


30,215


11,303

Interest on nontaxable securities

339


339


358


363


269


678


455

Interest on deposits in other banks

13,686


9,113


9,984


7,188


4,463


22,799


5,836

Interest on federal funds sold

-


-


8


27


32


-


42

Total interest income

321,952


295,716


273,642


234,302


202,568


617,668


385,942















Interest expense














Interest on deposits

88,087


53,182


33,071


14,034


4,908


141,269


9,000

Interest on other borrowings

24,325


30,882


16,434


7,287


6,296


55,207


13,034

Total interest expense

112,412


84,064


49,505


21,321


11,204


196,476


22,034















Net interest income

209,540


211,652


224,137


212,981


191,364


421,192


363,908















Provision for loan losses

43,643


49,376


24,648


17,469


13,227


93,019


10,493

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,873


346


8,246


192


1,779


2,219


10,788

Provision for other credit losses

-


7


(4)


(9)


(82)


7


(126)

Provision for credit losses

45,516


49,729


32,890


17,652


14,924


95,245


21,155

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

164,024


161,923


191,247


195,329


176,440


325,947


342,753















Noninterest income














Service charges on deposit accounts

11,295


10,936


11,125


11,168


11,148


22,231


22,206

Mortgage banking activity

40,742


31,392


22,855


40,350


58,761


72,134


121,699

Other service charges, commissions and fees

975


971


968


970


998


1,946


1,937

Gain (loss) on securities

(6)


6


3


(21)


248


-


221

Other noninterest income

14,343


12,745


13,397


12,857


12,686


27,088


24,689

Total noninterest income

67,349


56,050


48,348


65,324


83,841


123,399


170,752















Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

81,336


80,910


75,196


78,697


81,545


162,246


165,826

Occupancy and equipment

12,522


12,986


12,905


12,983


12,746


25,508


25,473

Data processing and communications expenses

13,451


13,034


12,486


12,015


12,155


26,485


24,727

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

848


435


372


126


496


1,283


(469)

Advertising and marketing

2,627


3,532


3,818


3,553


3,122


6,159


5,110

Amortization of intangible assets

4,688


4,706


4,709


4,710


5,144


9,394


10,325

Merger and conversion charges

-


-


235


-


-


-


977

Other noninterest expenses

32,931


23,818


25,340


27,494


26,988


56,749


54,047

Total noninterest expense

148,403


139,421


135,061


139,578


142,196


287,824


286,016















Income before income tax expense

82,970


78,552


104,534


121,075


118,085


161,522


227,489

Income tax expense

20,335


18,131


22,313


28,520


28,019


38,466


55,725

Net income

$ 62,635


$ 60,421


$ 82,221


$ 92,555


$ 90,066


$ 123,056


$ 171,764















Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.91


$ 0.87


$ 1.18


$ 1.34


$ 1.30


$ 1.78


$ 2.47















(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.





AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES


Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 284,552


$ 266,400


$ 284,567


$ 269,193


$ 345,627

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,034,578


1,754,453


833,565


1,061,975


1,961,209

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,460,356


1,496,836


1,500,060


1,255,149


1,052,268

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

142,513


134,175


134,864


130,214


111,654

Other investments

109,656


146,715


110,992


60,560


49,500

Loans held for sale

391,472


395,096


392,078


297,987


555,665











Loans, net of unearned income

20,471,759


19,997,871


19,855,253


18,806,856


17,561,022

Allowance for credit losses

(272,071)


(242,658)


(205,677)


(184,891)


(172,642)

Loans, net

20,199,688


19,755,213


19,649,576


18,621,965


17,388,380











Other real estate owned

6,170


1,502


843


843


835

Premises and equipment, net

218,662


218,878


220,283


222,694


224,249

Goodwill

1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,023,071


1,023,056

Other intangible assets, net

96,800


101,488


106,194


110,903


115,613

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

391,483


389,201


388,405


386,533


384,862

Other assets

449,042


412,781


416,213


372,570


474,552

Total assets

$ 25,800,618


$ 26,088,384


$ 25,053,286


$ 23,813,657


$ 23,687,470











Liabilities










Deposits










Noninterest-bearing

$ 6,706,897


$ 7,297,893


$ 7,929,579


$ 8,343,200


$ 8,262,929

Interest-bearing

13,736,228


12,599,562


11,533,159


11,123,719


11,422,053

Total deposits

20,443,125


19,897,455


19,462,738


19,466,919


19,684,982

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-


-


-


-


953

Other borrowings

1,536,989


2,401,327


1,875,736


725,664


425,592

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

129,319


128,820


128,322


127,823


127,325

Other liabilities

406,555


407,587


389,090


374,181


375,242

Total liabilities

22,515,988


22,835,189


21,855,886


20,694,587


20,614,094











Shareholders' Equity










Preferred stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

72,515


72,484


72,264


72,247


72,251

Capital stock

1,939,865


1,937,664


1,935,211


1,932,906


1,931,088

Retained earnings

1,414,742


1,362,512


1,311,258


1,239,477


1,157,359

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(50,618)


(35,581)


(46,507)


(50,734)


(12,635)

Treasury stock

(91,874)


(83,884)


(74,826)


(74,826)


(74,687)

Total shareholders' equity

3,284,630


3,253,195


3,197,400


3,119,070


3,073,376

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 25,800,618


$ 26,088,384


$ 25,053,286


$ 23,813,657


$ 23,687,470











Other Data










Earning assets

$ 23,610,334


$ 23,925,146


$ 22,826,812


$ 21,612,741


$ 21,291,318

Intangible assets

1,112,446


1,117,134


1,121,840


1,133,974


1,138,669

Interest-bearing liabilities

15,402,536


15,129,709


13,537,217


11,977,206


11,975,923

Average assets

25,631,846


25,115,927


24,354,979


23,598,465


23,405,201

Average common shareholders' equity

3,293,049


3,250,289


3,168,320


3,123,718


3,043,280

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Asset Quality Information

Table 4


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Allowance for Credit Losses














Balance at beginning of period

$ 295,497


$ 258,163


$ 229,135


$ 216,703


$ 203,615


$ 258,163


$ 200,981















Adoption of ASU 2022-02

-


(1,711)


-


-


-


(1,711)


-















Provision for loan losses

43,643


49,376


24,648


17,469


13,227


93,019


10,493

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,873


346


8,246


192


1,779


2,219


10,788

Provision for other credit losses

-


7


(4)


(9)


(82)


7


(126)

Provision for credit losses

45,516


49,729


32,890


17,652


14,924


95,245


21,155















Charge-offs

20,670


14,956


8,371


9,272


6,853


35,626


15,432

Recoveries

6,440


4,272


4,509


4,052


5,017


10,712


9,999

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

14,230


10,684


3,862


5,220


1,836


24,914


5,433















Ending balance

$ 326,783


$ 295,497


$ 258,163


$ 229,135


$ 216,703


$ 326,783


$ 216,703















Allowance for loan losses

$ 272,071


$ 242,658


$ 205,677


$ 184,891


$ 172,642


$ 272,071


$ 172,642

Allowance for unfunded commitments

54,630


52,757


52,411


44,165


43,973


54,630


43,973

Allowance for other credit losses

82


82


75


79


88


82


88

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 326,783


$ 295,497


$ 258,163


$ 229,135


$ 216,703


$ 326,783


$ 216,703















Net Charge-off Information














Charge-offs














Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 13,316


$ 12,233


$ 5,108


$ 4,722


$ 4,391


$ 25,549


$ 8,805

Consumer

2,052


1,140


1,136


1,228


1,137


3,192


2,562

Indirect automobile

65


34


86


50


41


99


129

Premium Finance

1,848


1,421


1,812


1,205


1,066


3,269


2,435

Real estate - construction and development

-


-


27


-


-


-


-

Real estate - commercial and farmland

3,320


-


196


2,014


81


3,320


1,364

Real estate - residential

69


128


6


53


137


197


137

Total charge-offs

20,670


14,956


8,371


9,272


6,853


35,626


15,432

Recoveries














Commercial, financial and agricultural

3,545


2,043


2,072


2,201


2,785


5,588


5,681

Consumer

194


297


217


277


230


491


388

Indirect automobile

225


216


229


276


265


441


540

Premium Finance

1,680


1,382


1,682


1,023


1,113


3,062


2,360

Real estate - construction and development

472


100


223


96


355


572


573

Real estate - commercial and farmland

61


44


48


96


44


105


81

Real estate - residential

263


190


38


83


225


453


376

Total recoveries

6,440


4,272


4,509


4,052


5,017


10,712


9,999

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 14,230


$ 10,684


$ 3,862


$ 5,220


$ 1,836


$ 24,914


$ 5,433















Non-Performing Assets














Nonaccrual portfolio loans

$ 57,025


$ 68,028


$ 65,221


$ 64,055


$ 72,352


$ 57,025


$ 72,352

Other real estate owned

6,170


1,502


843


843


835


6,170


835

Repossessed assets

9


25


28


60


122


9


122

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

13,424


15,792


17,865


12,378


8,542


13,424


8,542

Non-performing portfolio assets

$ 76,628


$ 85,347


$ 83,957


$ 77,336


$ 81,851


$ 76,628


$ 81,851

Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans

69,655


74,999


69,587


54,621


50,560


69,655


50,560

Total non-performing assets

$ 146,283


$ 160,346


$ 153,544


$ 131,957


$ 132,411


$ 146,283


$ 132,411















Asset Quality Ratios














Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets

0.30 %


0.33 %


0.34 %


0.32 %


0.35 %


0.30 %


0.35 %

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.57 %


0.61 %


0.61 %


0.55 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.56 %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.28 %


0.22 %


0.08 %


0.11 %


0.04 %


0.25 %


0.07 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES


Loan Information

Table 5


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

Loans by Type










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 2,718,831


$ 2,722,180


$ 2,679,403


$ 2,245,287


$ 2,022,845

Consumer

307,486


349,775


384,037


162,345


167,237

Indirect automobile

63,231


83,466


108,648


137,183


172,245

Mortgage warehouse

1,147,413


958,418


1,038,924


980,342


949,191

Municipal

510,410


505,515


509,151


516,797


529,268

Premium Finance

988,731


947,257


1,023,479


1,062,724


942,357

Real estate - construction and development

2,217,744


2,144,605


2,086,438


2,009,726


1,747,284

Real estate - commercial and farmland

7,815,779


7,721,732


7,604,868


7,516,309


7,156,017

Real estate - residential

4,702,134


4,564,923


4,420,305


4,176,143


3,874,578

Total loans

$ 20,471,759


$ 19,997,871


$ 19,855,253


$ 18,806,856


$ 17,561,022











Loans by Risk Grade










Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 20,114,816


$ 19,654,232


$ 19,513,726


$ 18,483,046


$ 17,296,520

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

171,035


116,345


104,614


110,408


68,444

Grade 7 - Substandard

185,908


227,294


236,913


213,402


196,058

Grade 8 - Doubtful

-


-


-


-


-

Grade 9 - Loss

-


-


-


-


-

Total loans

$ 20,471,759


$ 19,997,871


$ 19,855,253


$ 18,806,856


$ 17,561,022

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Average Balances

Table 6


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Earning Assets














Federal funds sold

$ -


$ -


$ 924


$ 5,000


$ 17,692


$ -


$ 18,840

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

998,609


859,614


1,009,935


1,394,529


2,209,761


929,496


2,798,231

Debt securities - taxable

1,582,076


1,586,404


1,451,861


1,242,811


932,824


1,584,228


779,016

Debt securities - nontaxable

42,580


43,052


44,320


45,730


39,236


42,814


34,446

Other investments

117,020


131,044


83,730


51,209


49,550


123,994


48,716

Loans held for sale

577,606


490,295


371,952


471,070


944,964


534,192


1,020,611

Loans

20,164,938


19,820,749


19,212,560


18,146,083


16,861,674


19,993,794


16,344,409

Total Earning Assets

$ 23,482,829


$ 22,931,158


$ 22,175,282


$ 21,356,432


$ 21,055,701


$ 23,208,518


$ 21,044,269















Deposits














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 6,729,789


$ 7,136,373


$ 8,138,887


$ 8,259,625


$ 7,955,765


$ 6,931,852


$ 7,807,929

NOW accounts

3,949,850


4,145,991


3,621,454


3,701,045


3,695,490


4,047,484


3,690,161

MMDA

5,002,590


4,994,195


5,161,047


5,026,815


5,087,199


4,998,417


5,163,636

Savings accounts

1,009,749


1,005,614


1,010,966


1,030,298


1,007,340


1,007,693


990,625

Retail CDs

2,024,014


1,612,325


1,450,037


1,506,761


1,693,740


1,819,307


1,733,656

Brokered CDs

1,393,206


125,133


-


-


-


762,672


-

Total Deposits

20,109,198


19,019,631


19,382,391


19,524,544


19,439,534


19,567,425


19,386,007

Non-Deposit Funding














Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-


-


1


92


1,854


-


2,931

FHLB advances

1,408,855


1,968,811


918,228


94,357


48,746


1,687,286


48,766

Other borrowings

316,626


361,445


377,056


376,942


376,829


338,912


410,058

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

129,056


128,557


128,060


127,560


127,063


128,808


126,814

Total Non-Deposit Funding

1,854,537


2,458,813


1,423,345


598,951


554,492


2,155,006


588,569

Total Funding

$ 21,963,735


$ 21,478,444


$ 20,805,736


$ 20,123,495


$ 19,994,026


$ 21,722,431


$ 19,974,576

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Interest Income














Federal funds sold

$ -


$ -


$ 8


$ 27


$ 32


$ -


$ 42

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

13,686


9,113


9,984


7,188


4,463


22,799


5,836

Debt securities - taxable

15,915


14,300


13,029


10,324


7,064


30,215


11,303

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

430


429


454


459


341


859


576

Loans held for sale

8,398


7,007


5,519


6,012


10,036


15,405


18,168

Loans (TE)

284,471


265,802


245,603


211,223


181,602


550,273


352,000

Total Earning Assets

$ 322,900


$ 296,651


$ 274,597


$ 235,233


$ 203,538


$ 619,551


$ 387,925















Interest Expense














Interest-Bearing Deposits














NOW accounts

$ 18,003


$ 15,033


$ 8,564


$ 3,733


$ 1,246


$ 33,036


$ 2,070

MMDA

35,224


27,809


20,683


8,613


2,204


63,033


3,847

Savings accounts

2,296


1,288


654


360


140


3,584


273

Retail CDs

14,751


7,629


3,170


1,328


1,318


22,380


2,810

Brokered CDs

17,813


1,423


-


-


-


19,236


-

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

88,087


53,182


33,071


14,034


4,908


141,269


9,000

Non-Deposit Funding














Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-


-


-


-


1


-


4

FHLB advances

17,222


22,448


8,801


527


192


39,670


382

Other borrowings

3,902


5,349


4,953


4,655


4,437


9,251


9,601

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

3,201


3,085


2,680


2,105


1,666


6,286


3,047

Total Non-Deposit Funding

24,325


30,882


16,434


7,287


6,296


55,207


13,034

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$ 112,412


$ 84,064


$ 49,505


$ 21,321


$ 11,204


$ 196,476


$ 22,034















Net Interest Income (TE)

$ 210,488


$ 212,587


$ 225,092


$ 213,912


$ 192,334


$ 423,075


$ 365,891

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES















Yields(1)

Table 8


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun


2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Earning Assets














Federal funds sold

- %


- %


3.43 %


2.14 %


0.73 %


- %


0.45 %

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

5.50 %


4.30 %


3.92 %


2.04 %


0.81 %


4.95 %


0.42 %

Debt securities - taxable

4.03 %


3.66 %


3.56 %


3.30 %


3.04 %


3.85 %


2.93 %

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

4.05 %


4.04 %


4.06 %


3.98 %


3.49 %


4.05 %


3.37 %

Loans held for sale

5.83 %


5.80 %


5.89 %


5.06 %


4.26 %


5.82 %


3.59 %

Loans (TE)

5.66 %


5.44 %


5.07 %


4.62 %


4.32 %


5.55 %


4.34 %

Total Earning Assets

5.52 %


5.25 %


4.91 %


4.37 %


3.88 %


5.38 %


3.72 %















Interest-Bearing Deposits














NOW accounts

1.83 %


1.47 %


0.94 %


0.40 %


0.14 %


1.65 %


0.11 %

MMDA

2.82 %


2.26 %


1.59 %


0.68 %


0.17 %


2.54 %


0.15 %

Savings accounts

0.91 %


0.52 %


0.26 %


0.14 %


0.06 %


0.72 %


0.06 %

Retail CDs

2.92 %


1.92 %


0.87 %


0.35 %


0.31 %


2.48 %


0.33 %

Brokered CDs

5.13 %


4.61 %


- %


- %


- %


5.09 %


- %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

2.64 %


1.82 %


1.17 %


0.49 %


0.17 %


2.25 %


0.16 %

Non-Deposit Funding














Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

- %


- %


- %


- %


0.22 %


- %


0.28 %

FHLB advances

4.90 %


4.62 %


3.80 %


2.22 %


1.58 %


4.74 %


1.58 %

Other borrowings

4.94 %


6.00 %


5.21 %


4.90 %


4.72 %


5.50 %


4.72 %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

9.95 %


9.73 %


8.30 %


6.55 %


5.26 %


9.84 %


4.85 %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

5.26 %


5.09 %


4.58 %


4.83 %


4.55 %


5.17 %


4.47 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.96 %


2.38 %


1.55 %


0.71 %


0.37 %


2.68 %


0.37 %















Net Interest Spread

2.56 %


2.87 %


3.36 %


3.66 %


3.51 %


2.70 %


3.35 %















Net Interest Margin(2)

3.60 %


3.76 %


4.03 %


3.97 %


3.66 %


3.68 %


3.51 %















Total Cost of Funds(3)

2.05 %


1.59 %


0.94 %


0.42 %


0.22 %


1.82 %


0.22 %






(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.





(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.





AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES















Non-GAAP Reconciliations




























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 62,635


$ 60,421


$ 82,221


$ 92,555


$ 90,066


$ 123,056


$ 171,764















Adjustment items:














Merger and conversion charges

-


-


235


-


-


-


977

(Gain) loss on sale of MSR

-


-


(1,672)


316


-


-



Servicing right impairment (recovery)

-


-


-


(1,332)


(10,838)


-


(20,492)

Gain on BOLI proceeds

-


(486)


-


(55)


-


(486)


-

Natural disaster and pandemic charges

-


-


-


151


-


-


-

(Gain) loss on bank premises

-


-


-


-


(39)


-


(45)

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)

-


-


302


182


2,284


-


4,308

After tax adjustment items

-


(486)


(1,135)


(738)


(8,593)


(486)


(15,252)

Adjusted net income

$ 62,635


$ 59,935


$ 81,086


$ 91,817


$ 81,473


$ 122,570


$ 156,512















Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,034,763


69,322,664


69,395,224


69,327,414


69,316,258


69,191,512


69,484,508

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.91


$ 0.87


$ 1.18


$ 1.34


$ 1.30


$ 1.78


$ 2.47

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$ 0.91


$ 0.86


$ 1.17


$ 1.32


$ 1.18


$ 1.77


$ 2.25















Average assets

$ 25,631,846


$ 25,115,927


$ 24,354,979


$ 23,598,465


$ 23,405,201


$ 25,375,312


$ 23,340,785

Return on average assets

0.98 %


0.98 %


1.34 %


1.56 %


1.54 %


0.98 %


1.48 %

Adjusted return on average assets

0.98 %


0.97 %


1.32 %


1.54 %


1.40 %


0.97 %


1.35 %















Average common equity

$ 3,293,049


$ 3,250,289


$ 3,168,320


$ 3,123,718


$ 3,043,280


$ 3,271,787


$ 3,019,100

Average tangible common equity

$ 2,178,323


$ 2,130,856


$ 2,039,094


$ 1,987,385


$ 1,902,265


$ 2,154,720


$ 1,880,112

Return on average common equity

7.63 %


7.54 %


10.30 %


11.76 %


11.87 %


7.58 %


11.47 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

11.53 %


11.41 %


15.78 %


18.33 %


17.18 %


11.47 %


16.79 %


Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for the six months ended June 2022 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)






Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense














Total noninterest expense

$ 148,403


$ 139,421


$ 135,061


$ 139,578


$ 142,196


$ 287,824


$ 286,016

Adjustment items:














Merger and conversion charges

-


-


(235)


-


-


-


(977)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges

-


-


-


(151)


-


-


-

Gain (loss) on bank premises

-


-


-


-


39


-


45

Adjusted noninterest expense

$ 148,403


$ 139,421


$ 134,826


$ 139,427


$ 142,235


$ 287,824


$ 285,084















Total Revenue














Net interest income

$ 209,540


$ 211,652


$ 224,137


$ 212,981


$ 191,364


$ 421,192


$ 363,908

Noninterest income

67,349


56,050


48,348


65,324


83,841


123,399


170,752

Total revenue

$ 276,889


$ 267,702


$ 272,485


$ 278,305


$ 275,205


$ 544,591


$ 534,660















Adjusted Total Revenue














Net interest income (TE)

$ 210,488


$ 212,587


$ 225,092


$ 213,912


$ 192,334


$ 423,075


$ 365,891

Noninterest income

67,349


56,050


48,348


65,324


83,841


123,399


170,752

Total revenue (TE)

277,837


268,637


273,440


279,236


276,175


546,474


536,643

Adjustment items:














(Gain) loss on securities

6


(6)


(3)


21


(248)


-


(221)

(Gain) loss on sale of MSR

-


-


(1,672)


316


-


-


-

Gain on BOLI proceeds

-


(486)


-


(55)


-


(486)


-

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

-


-


-


(1,332)


(10,838)


-


(20,492)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$ 277,843


$ 268,145


$ 271,765


$ 278,186


$ 265,089


$ 545,988


$ 515,930















Efficiency ratio

53.60 %


52.08 %


49.57 %


50.15 %


51.67 %


52.85 %


53.49 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

53.41 %


51.99 %


49.61 %


50.12 %


53.66 %


52.72 %


55.26 %















Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,284,630


$ 3,253,195


$ 3,197,400


$ 3,119,070


$ 3,073,376


$ 3,284,630


$ 3,073,376

Less:














Goodwill

1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,023,071


1,023,056


1,015,646


1,023,056

Other intangibles, net

96,800


101,488


106,194


110,903


115,613


96,800


115,613

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,172,184


$ 2,136,061


$ 2,075,560


$ 1,985,096


$ 1,934,707


$ 2,172,184


$ 1,934,707















Period end number of shares

69,139,783


69,373,863


69,369,050


69,352,709


69,360,461


69,139,783


69,360,461

Book value per share (period end)

$ 47.51


$ 46.89


$ 46.09


$ 44.97


$ 44.31


$ 47.51


$ 44.31

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$ 31.42


$ 30.79


$ 29.92


$ 28.62


$ 27.89


$ 31.42


$ 27.89

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)






Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Table 9D


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,284,630


$ 3,253,195


$ 3,197,400


$ 3,119,070


$ 3,073,376


$ 3,284,630


$ 3,073,376

Less:














Goodwill

1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,023,071


1,023,056


1,015,646


1,023,056

Other intangibles, net

96,800


101,488


106,194


110,903


115,613


96,800


115,613

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,172,184


$ 2,136,061


$ 2,075,560


$ 1,985,096


$ 1,934,707


$ 2,172,184


$ 1,934,707















Total assets

$ 25,800,618


$ 26,088,384


$ 25,053,286


$ 23,813,657


$ 23,687,470


$ 25,800,618


$ 23,687,470

Less:














Goodwill

1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,023,071


1,023,056


1,015,646


1,023,056

Other intangibles, net

96,800


101,488


106,194


110,903


115,613


96,800


115,613

Total tangible assets

$ 24,688,172


$ 24,971,250


$ 23,931,446


$ 22,679,683


$ 22,548,801


$ 24,688,172


$ 22,548,801















Equity to Assets

12.73 %


12.47 %


12.76 %


13.10 %


12.97 %


12.73 %


12.97 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.80 %


8.55 %


8.67 %


8.75 %


8.58 %


8.80 %


8.58 %















PPNR ROA

Table 9E


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$ 62,635


$ 60,421


$ 82,221


$ 92,555


$ 90,066


$ 123,056


$ 171,764

Plus:














Income taxes

20,335


18,131


22,313


28,520


28,019


38,466


55,725

Provision for credit losses

45,516


49,729


32,890


17,652


14,924


95,245


21,155

PPNR

$ 128,486


$ 128,281


$ 137,424


$ 138,727


$ 133,009


$ 256,767


$ 248,644















Average Assets

$ 25,631,846


$ 25,115,927


$ 24,354,979


$ 23,598,465


$ 23,405,201


$ 25,375,312


$ 23,340,785















Return on Average Assets (ROA)

0.98 %


0.98 %


1.34 %


1.56 %


1.54 %


0.98 %


1.48 %

PPNR ROA

2.01 %


2.07 %


2.24 %


2.33 %


2.28 %


2.04 %


2.15 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Segment Reporting

Table 10


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

Banking Division














Net interest income

$ 171,441


$ 175,328


$ 185,909


$ 174,507


$ 152,122


$ 346,769


$ 285,867

Provision for credit losses

40,831


47,140


35,946


10,551


10,175


87,971


15,401

Noninterest income

24,652


23,898


23,448


23,269


23,469


48,550


44,833

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

55,196


56,442


52,296


48,599


46,733


111,638


95,928

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,175


11,606


11,482


11,357


11,168


22,781


22,242

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,898


11,797


11,085


10,779


10,863


23,695


22,093

Other noninterest expenses

27,643


19,023


21,811


22,974


21,123


46,666


41,168

Total noninterest expense

105,912


98,868


96,674


93,709


89,887


204,780


181,431

Income before income tax expense

49,350


53,218


76,737


93,516


75,529


102,568


133,868

Income tax expense

13,312


12,848


16,545


22,706


19,120


26,160


36,116

Net income

$ 36,038


$ 40,370


$ 60,192


$ 70,810


$ 56,409


$ 76,408


$ 97,752















Retail Mortgage Division














Net interest income

$ 21,417


$ 20,027


$ 19,837


$ 19,283


$ 20,779


$ 41,444


$ 40,074

Provision for credit losses

3,278


2,853


(2,778)


9,043


4,499


6,131


6,086

Noninterest income

39,808


31,058


24,011


38,584


57,795


70,866


119,444

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

21,930


20,160


19,164


25,813


31,219


42,090


62,833

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,224


1,283


1,242


1,460


1,406


2,507


2,877

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,397


1,069


1,203


1,082


1,123


2,466


2,295

Other noninterest expenses

11,859


11,747


11,126


11,641


12,812


23,606


25,457

Total noninterest expense

36,410


34,259


32,735


39,996


46,560


70,669


93,462

Income before income tax expense

21,537


13,973


13,891


8,828


27,515


35,510


59,970

Income tax expense

4,523


2,934


2,916


1,854


5,779


7,457


12,594

Net income

$ 17,014


$ 11,039


$ 10,975


$ 6,974


$ 21,736


$ 28,053


$ 47,376















Warehouse Lending Division














Net interest income

$ 6,166


$ 5,700


$ 6,601


$ 6,979


$ 6,700


$ 11,866


$ 13,147

Provision for credit losses

411


(194)


117


(1,836)


867


217


645

Noninterest income

1,404


480


579


1,516


1,041


1,884


2,442

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

772


802


427


1,055


208


1,574


491

Occupancy and equipment expenses

-


1


1


1


1


1


2

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

44


46


49


43


48


90


95

Other noninterest expenses

223


202


191


209


212


425


430

Total noninterest expense

1,039


1,051


668


1,308


469


2,090


1,018

Income before income tax expense

6,120


5,323


6,395


9,023


6,405


11,443


13,926

Income tax expense

1,285


1,118


1,342


1,895


1,346


2,403


2,925

Net income

$ 4,835


$ 4,205


$ 5,053


$ 7,128


$ 5,059


$ 9,040


$ 11,001

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES















Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022


2023


2022

SBA Division














Net interest income

$ 2,331


$ 1,957


$ 2,491


$ 2,424


$ 3,798


$ 4,288


$ 9,809

Provision for credit losses

424


(104)


265


52


(523)


320


(666)

Noninterest income

1,476


605


302


1,946


1,526


2,081


4,017

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

1,316


1,309


1,306


1,412


1,316


2,625


2,587

Occupancy and equipment expenses

40


37


98


82


81


77


180

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

46


37


30


29


29


83


57

Other noninterest expenses

333


422


368


100


539


755


919

Total noninterest expense

1,735


1,805


1,802


1,623


1,965


3,540


3,743

Income before income tax expense

1,648


861


726


2,695


3,882


2,509


10,749

Income tax expense

346


181


153


566


815


527


2,257

Net income

$ 1,302


$ 680


$ 573


$ 2,129


$ 3,067


$ 1,982


$ 8,492















Premium Finance Division














Net interest income

$ 8,185


$ 8,640


$ 9,299


$ 9,788


$ 7,965


$ 16,825


$ 15,011

Provision for credit losses

572


34


(660)


(158)


(94)


606


(311)

Noninterest income

9


9


8


9


10


18


16

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

2,122


2,197


2,003


1,818


2,069


4,319


3,987

Occupancy and equipment expenses

83


59


82


83


90


142


172

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

66


85


119


82


92


151


187

Other noninterest expenses

1,036


1,097


978


959


1,064


2,133


2,016

Total noninterest expense

3,307


3,438


3,182


2,942


3,315


6,745


6,362

Income before income tax expense

4,315


5,177


6,785


7,013


4,754


9,492


8,976

Income tax expense

869


1,050


1,357


1,499


959


1,919


1,833

Net income

$ 3,446


$ 4,127


$ 5,428


$ 5,514


$ 3,795


$ 7,573


$ 7,143















Total Consolidated














Net interest income

$ 209,540


$ 211,652


$ 224,137


$ 212,981


$ 191,364


$ 421,192


$ 363,908

Provision for credit losses

45,516


49,729


32,890


17,652


14,924


95,245


21,155

Noninterest income

67,349


56,050


48,348


65,324


83,841


123,399


170,752

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

81,336


80,910


75,196


78,697


81,545


162,246


165,826

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,522


12,986


12,905


12,983


12,746


25,508


25,473

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

13,451


13,034


12,486


12,015


12,155


26,485


24,727

Other noninterest expenses

41,094


32,491


34,474


35,883


35,750


73,585


69,990

Total noninterest expense

148,403


139,421


135,061


139,578


142,196


287,824


286,016

Income before income tax expense

82,970


78,552


104,534


121,075


118,085


161,522


227,489

Income tax expense

20,335


18,131


22,313


28,520


28,019


38,466


55,725

Net income

$ 62,635


$ 60,421


$ 82,221


$ 92,555


$ 90,066


$ 123,056


$ 171,764

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.