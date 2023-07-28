Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
28.07.2023 | 08:43
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Revolutionizing the OTT Streaming and Metaverse Gaming industry

DJ Revolutionizing the OTT Streaming and Metaverse Gaming industry 

Polkastream 
Revolutionizing the OTT Streaming and Metaverse Gaming industry 
28-Jul-2023 / 08:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Polkastream: Revolutionizing the OTT Streaming and Metaverse Gaming Industry 
 
The entertainment industry, particularly in the realms of streaming and gaming, presents a colossal market opportunity. 
Just on YouTube alone, users collectively consume over 1 billion hours of content daily. As digitalization advances, 
the streaming and gaming sectors are expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. In that instance, 
the market needs an integrated and intelligently monetized over-the-top (OTT) streaming and Metaverse gaming platform 
to harness the power of leaders in blockchain technology such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, 
and more to reward its streamers and gamers immersively. Recognizing this massive opportunity, Polkastream was created 
in 2021 alongside its own Metaverse, the Polkaverse. 
Core Ecosystem 
At the heart of the Polkastream ecosystem lies its native token, USDPSTR, which intelligently monetizes the platform by 
rewarding all streamers, gamers, protocol contributors, partners, and active community members. Audited by Solidproof, 
USDPSTR is minted on BSC with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. Through its Automated Rewards Farming (ARF) feature, 
USDPSTR rewards long-term holders by incurring a 4% fee per transaction on-chain, with 3% redistributed to holders and 1% 
permanently burned. The burning mechanism ceases once the supply is halved to 500 million tokens while the entire 4% 
fee per transaction is redistributed to holders. USDPSTR can even be converted to PKV at a 1:1 ratio within the 
Polkaverse, enabling users to engage in over 40 upcoming social activities and games. Moreover, USDPSTR serves as the 
voting token for the Polkastream Decentralized Autonomous Organization (PDAO). 
Investors and Partnerships 
Polkastream has attracted significant investors and partners, securing funding from prominent venture capital (VC) 
firms such as ParaVentures and Insignius Capital to realize its vision. It has also partnered with SupraOracles as its 
blockchain oracle solutions provider and Solidproof as its smart contract auditor. Ongoing collaborations continue to 
develop, including a recent partnership with GemPad which will host a USDPSTR special sale, allowing early community 
members to have the same investment opportunity as a VC in the Polkastream protocol. After the USDPSTR special sale event 
hosted on GemPad, PDAO will host multiple IDOs and IEOs, listing the token on many reputable centralized and 
decentralized exchanges. As of this article, LBank, BitMart, and Coinstore are the first three exchanges selected for a 
USDPSTR IEO and listing. Many other potentials, such as Gate.io, DAO Maker, and Seedify, are also being discussed through 
private Telegram groups with the respective teams. 
Product and Roadmap 
Polkastream Studios has already developed a fully operational platform prototype at polkastream.io. The initial version 
of its Metaverse, Polkaverse 1.0.0 (PKV100), is built on Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) and available at polkaverse.app on 
Windows, macOS, and Linux. Polkastream has an extensive lineup of products in its pipeline. The next iteration of the 
Metaverse, Polkaverse 1.1.0 (PKV110), is scheduled for release and will address existing bugs in PKV100 while 
introducing additional features. This release will be followed by Polkaverse 2.0.0 (PKV200), transforming this 
innovative Metaverse into a play-to-earn (P2E) game with live NFT assets. Users can acquire the Polkaverse in-game 
assets directly through the Polkatsream NFT marketplace at nfts.polkastream.io, the official Polkaverse OpenSea 
collection, and other NFT marketplaces. These epic NFTs offer USDPSTR rewards and many social activity and gaming 
utilities within the Polkaverse. For a comprehensive overview of completed milestones and upcoming developments, please 
refer to the detailed roadmap on the protocol's website. 
Web 3.0 Community 
The Polkastream Web 3.0 community led by PDAO is global and diverse, reaching every corner of the world. Telegram 
channels in the 11 most commonly spoken languages facilitate communication and a fully inclusive Discord server at 
discord.gg/polkastream allows members to enjoy music, movies, and TV shows, learn from Web 3.0 podcasts, and discuss 
and share ideas about Polkastream's concept and implementation. An informative Medium article explains all the fun and 
rewarding community engagement activities on this exceptional Discord server. The protocol has also cultivated an 
active Twitter community through its Polkastream and Polkaverse channels. Furthermore, over 100 PDAO members, all 
driven by a shared passion for the protocol, actively support the project through AMAs, Twitter activities, Discord 
chats, and more. 
Business Objective 
Polkastream is poised to become the leading OTT streaming and Metaverse gaming platform for the Web 3.0 revolution. 
With an inclusive community, an impressive Metaverse built on UE5 offering immersive USDPSTR rewards, and a talented and 
dedicated team, PDAO is positioned to impact the blockchain streaming and gaming industry significantly. Stay tuned for 
the upcoming articles on incredible features, products, and events, including a detailed breakdown of the USDPSTR IDOs 
and IEOs, followed by listings slated for September! 
Learn all you need to know about the Polkastream protocol via these links: 
   -- Website: https://polkastream.io/ 
   -- LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/polkastream-studios 
   -- Medium: https://medium.com/polkastream 
   -- PKV Intro Video: https://youtu.be/U0RUQE-RWBc 
   -- PSTR Intro Video: https://youtu.be/bEgEipxV24c 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1690503 28-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2023 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.