DJ Revolutionizing the OTT Streaming and Metaverse Gaming industry

Polkastream Revolutionizing the OTT Streaming and Metaverse Gaming industry 28-Jul-2023 / 08:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Polkastream: Revolutionizing the OTT Streaming and Metaverse Gaming Industry The entertainment industry, particularly in the realms of streaming and gaming, presents a colossal market opportunity. Just on YouTube alone, users collectively consume over 1 billion hours of content daily. As digitalization advances, the streaming and gaming sectors are expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. In that instance, the market needs an integrated and intelligently monetized over-the-top (OTT) streaming and Metaverse gaming platform to harness the power of leaders in blockchain technology such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, and more to reward its streamers and gamers immersively. Recognizing this massive opportunity, Polkastream was created in 2021 alongside its own Metaverse, the Polkaverse. Core Ecosystem At the heart of the Polkastream ecosystem lies its native token, USDPSTR, which intelligently monetizes the platform by rewarding all streamers, gamers, protocol contributors, partners, and active community members. Audited by Solidproof, USDPSTR is minted on BSC with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. Through its Automated Rewards Farming (ARF) feature, USDPSTR rewards long-term holders by incurring a 4% fee per transaction on-chain, with 3% redistributed to holders and 1% permanently burned. The burning mechanism ceases once the supply is halved to 500 million tokens while the entire 4% fee per transaction is redistributed to holders. USDPSTR can even be converted to PKV at a 1:1 ratio within the Polkaverse, enabling users to engage in over 40 upcoming social activities and games. Moreover, USDPSTR serves as the voting token for the Polkastream Decentralized Autonomous Organization (PDAO). Investors and Partnerships Polkastream has attracted significant investors and partners, securing funding from prominent venture capital (VC) firms such as ParaVentures and Insignius Capital to realize its vision. It has also partnered with SupraOracles as its blockchain oracle solutions provider and Solidproof as its smart contract auditor. Ongoing collaborations continue to develop, including a recent partnership with GemPad which will host a USDPSTR special sale, allowing early community members to have the same investment opportunity as a VC in the Polkastream protocol. After the USDPSTR special sale event hosted on GemPad, PDAO will host multiple IDOs and IEOs, listing the token on many reputable centralized and decentralized exchanges. As of this article, LBank, BitMart, and Coinstore are the first three exchanges selected for a USDPSTR IEO and listing. Many other potentials, such as Gate.io, DAO Maker, and Seedify, are also being discussed through private Telegram groups with the respective teams. Product and Roadmap Polkastream Studios has already developed a fully operational platform prototype at polkastream.io. The initial version of its Metaverse, Polkaverse 1.0.0 (PKV100), is built on Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) and available at polkaverse.app on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Polkastream has an extensive lineup of products in its pipeline. The next iteration of the Metaverse, Polkaverse 1.1.0 (PKV110), is scheduled for release and will address existing bugs in PKV100 while introducing additional features. This release will be followed by Polkaverse 2.0.0 (PKV200), transforming this innovative Metaverse into a play-to-earn (P2E) game with live NFT assets. Users can acquire the Polkaverse in-game assets directly through the Polkatsream NFT marketplace at nfts.polkastream.io, the official Polkaverse OpenSea collection, and other NFT marketplaces. These epic NFTs offer USDPSTR rewards and many social activity and gaming utilities within the Polkaverse. For a comprehensive overview of completed milestones and upcoming developments, please refer to the detailed roadmap on the protocol's website. Web 3.0 Community The Polkastream Web 3.0 community led by PDAO is global and diverse, reaching every corner of the world. Telegram channels in the 11 most commonly spoken languages facilitate communication and a fully inclusive Discord server at discord.gg/polkastream allows members to enjoy music, movies, and TV shows, learn from Web 3.0 podcasts, and discuss and share ideas about Polkastream's concept and implementation. An informative Medium article explains all the fun and rewarding community engagement activities on this exceptional Discord server. The protocol has also cultivated an active Twitter community through its Polkastream and Polkaverse channels. Furthermore, over 100 PDAO members, all driven by a shared passion for the protocol, actively support the project through AMAs, Twitter activities, Discord chats, and more. Business Objective Polkastream is poised to become the leading OTT streaming and Metaverse gaming platform for the Web 3.0 revolution. With an inclusive community, an impressive Metaverse built on UE5 offering immersive USDPSTR rewards, and a talented and dedicated team, PDAO is positioned to impact the blockchain streaming and gaming industry significantly. Stay tuned for the upcoming articles on incredible features, products, and events, including a detailed breakdown of the USDPSTR IDOs and IEOs, followed by listings slated for September! Learn all you need to know about the Polkastream protocol via these links: -- Website: https://polkastream.io/ -- LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/polkastream-studios -- Medium: https://medium.com/polkastream -- PKV Intro Video: https://youtu.be/U0RUQE-RWBc -- PSTR Intro Video: https://youtu.be/bEgEipxV24c =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1690503 28-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2023 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)