CTO Realty Growth, Inc.: CTO Realty Growth Reports Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the "Company" or "CTO") today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Select Highlights

Reported Net Income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $0.03 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Reported Core FFO per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $0.43 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Reported AFFO per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $0.48 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Invested $72.5 million into three multi-tenant retail property acquisitions totaling 464,600 square feet at a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 8.0%.

Sold one property for $2.1 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 4.8%, generating a gain of $0.8 million.

Reported a decrease in Same-Property NOI of (2.5%) as compared to the comparable prior year period.

Signed 17 leases totaling 60,528 comparable square feet at an average cash rent of $32.10 per square foot, representing 8.6% comparable growth.

Repurchased 3,931 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.73 per share.

Paid a common stock cash dividend of $0.38 per share, representing a 1.8% increase over the second quarter 2022 quarterly common stock cash dividend.



CEO Comments

"Building on our momentum from the first quarter, the quality of our properties, progress of our repositioning programs, and strength of our Sunbelt-focused markets continued to drive strong leasing activity during the second quarter," said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. "As we look towards the back half of the year and into 2024, we believe that our growing signed but not open pipeline, which now represents more than 3% of current in-place cash base rents, has us well-positioned to drive outsized growth for the benefit of our very attractive 8.5% common dividend."

Quarterly Financial Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company's operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year

Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 1,800 $ 1,218 $ 582 47.8 % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 605 $ 22 $ 583 2,650.0 % Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to Common Stockholders (1) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.03 100.0 % Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 9,608 $ 8,485 $ 1,123 13.2 % Core FFO per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ (0.04 ) (8.5 %) AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 10,781 $ 8,890 $

1,891 21.3 % AFFO per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $

(0.01 ) (2.0 %) Dividends Declared and Paid, per Preferred Share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $

0.00 0.00 % Dividends Declared and Paid, per Common Share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $

0.01 1.8 %

(1) The denominator for this measure excludes the impact of 3.3 million and 3.1 million shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to the Company's adoption of ASU 2020-06, effective January 1, 2022, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for its 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO per Common Share - Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and AFFO per Common Share - Diluted.

Year-to-Date Financial Results Highlights

The tables below provide a summary of the Company's operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2023

For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ (4,193 ) $ 1,420 $ (5,613 ) (395.3 %) Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (6,583 ) $ (971 ) $ (5,612 ) (578.0 %) Net Loss per Diluted Share Attributable to Common Stockholders (1) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.24 ) (480.0 %) Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 18,475 $ 16,712 $ 1,763 10.5 % Core FFO per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.82 $ 0.94 $ (0.12 ) (12.8 %) AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 20,644 $ 17,607 $ 3,037 17.2 % AFFO per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.91 $ 0.99 $ (0.08 ) (8.1 %) Dividends Declared and Paid, per Preferred Share $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.00 0.0 % Dividends Declared and Paid, per Common Share $ 0.76 $ 0.73 $ 0.03 3.6 %

(1) The denominator for this measure excludes the impact of 3.3 million and 3.0 million shares for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to the Company's adoption of ASU 2020-06, effective January 1, 2022, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for its 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO per Common Share - Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and AFFO per Common Share - Diluted.

Investments

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company invested $72.5 million into three multi-tenant retail property acquisitions totaling 464,600 square feet at a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 8.0%. The Company's second quarter 2023 investments included the following:

Purchased Plaza at Rockwall, a 446,500 square foot multi-tenant retail power center in the Rockwall submarket of Dallas, Texas for a purchase price of $61.2 million. The property is situated on 42 acres along I-30 just over 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas, Texas and is anchored by Best Buy, Ulta Beauty, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Belk, Five Below, and HomeGoods.





Acquired three buildings in the 28,100 square foot retail portion of Phase II of The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford, Georgia for a purchase price of $11.3 million. The Company is under contract to acquire the final remaining property that makes up the retail portion of Phase II of The Exchange at Gwinnett for a purchase price of $2.3 million. The Company previously purchased the Sprouts-anchored Phase I portion of The Exchange at Gwinnett in December 2021 and currently holds the development loan for the unfinished retail portion of Phase II of The Exchange at Gwinnett.



During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company invested $75.8 million into four retail property acquisitions totaling 470,600 square feet and originated one structured investment to provide a $15.0 million first mortgage. These investments represent a blended weighted average going-in cash yield of 8.1%.

Dispositions



During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company sold one retail property for $2.1 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 4.8%, generating a gain of $0.8 million.

Portfolio Summary

The Company's income property portfolio consisted of the following as of June 30, 2023:





Asset Type # of Properties Square Feet Weighted Average

Remaining Lease Term Single Tenant 8 436 5.6 years Multi-Tenant 16 3,749 4.4 years Total / Weighted Average Lease Term 24 4,185 5.3 years

Square feet in thousands.

Property Type # of Properties Square Feet % of Cash Base Rent Retail 16 2,434 54.6 % Office 3 395 9.3 % Mixed-Use 5 1,356 36.1 % Total / Weighted Average Lease Term 24 4,185 100 % Square feet in thousands. Leased Occupancy 93.4 % Occupancy 91.4 %

Same Property Net Operating Income

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company's Same-Property NOI totaled $10.9 million, a decrease of 2.5% over the comparable prior year period, as presented in the following table.

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Single Tenant $ 2,147 $ 2,036 $ 111 5.5 % Multi-Tenant 8,703 9,097 (394 ) (4.3 %) Total $ 10,850 $ 11,133 $ (283 ) (2.5 %)

$ in thousands.

Year-to-date, the Company's Same-Property NOI totaled $20.2 million, a decrease of 2.4% over the comparable prior year period, as presented in the following table.

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Single Tenant $ 4,048 $ 3,892 $ 156 4.0 % Multi-Tenant 16,182 16,835 (653 ) (3.9 %) Total $ 20,230 $ 20,727 $ (497 ) (2.4 %)

$ in thousands.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company signed 24 leases totaling 106,938 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 17 leases totaling 60,528 square feet at an average cash base rent of $32.10 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $29.57 per square foot, representing 8.6% comparable growth.

A summary of the Company's overall leasing activity for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, is as follows:

Square Feet Weighted Average Lease Term Cash Rent Per Square Foot Tenant Improvements Leasing Commissions New Leases 59 9.4 years $ 22.68 $ 734 $ 676 Renewals & Extensions 48 3.9 years $ 31.37 13 6 Total / Weighted Average 107 6.5 years $ 26.58 $ 747 $ 682

In thousands, except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data.

Comparable leases compare leases signed on a space for which there was previously a tenant.

Overall leasing activity does not include lease termination agreements or lease amendments related to tenant bankruptcy proceedings.

Year-to-date, the Company signed 49 leases totaling 267,362 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 31 leases totaling 161,111 square feet at an average cash base rent of $26.38 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $24.42 per square foot, representing 8.0% comparable growth.

A summary of the Company's overall leasing activity for year-to-date 2023, is as follows:

Square Feet Weighted Average Lease Term Cash Rent Per Square Foot Tenant Improvements Leasing Commissions New Leases 125 9.3 years $ 22.24 $ 2,930 $ 1,307 Renewals & Extensions 142 4.3 years $ 25.62 53 73 Total / Weighted Average 267 6.4 years $ 24.05 $ 2,983 $ 1,380

In thousands, except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data.

Comparable leases compare leases signed on a space for which there was previously a tenant.

Overall leasing activity does not include lease termination agreements or lease amendments related to tenant bankruptcy proceedings.

Subsurface Interests and Mitigation Credits

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company sold approximately 604 acres of subsurface oil, gas, and mineral rights for $0.1 million, resulting in a gain of $0.1 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company sold approximately 3,016 acres of subsurface oil, gas, and mineral rights for $0.4 million, resulting in a gain of $0.4 million.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company sold approximately 7.7 mitigation credits for $0.9 million, resulting in a gain of $0.3 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company sold approximately 8.4 mitigation credits for $1.0 million, resulting in a gain of $0.3 million.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company completed the following capital markets activities:

Repurchased 3,931 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.73 per share.

Repurchased 746 shares of Series A Preferred stock at an average price of $18.82 per share.

The following table provides a summary of the Company's long-term debt, at face value, as of June 30, 2023:

Component of Long-Term Debt Principal Interest Rate Maturity Date 2025 Convertible Senior Notes $ 51.0 million 3.875 % April 2025 2026 Term Loan (1) 65.0 million SOFR + 10 bps + [1.25% - 2.20%] March 2026 Mortgage Note (2) 17.8 million 4.06 % August 2026 Revolving Credit Facility (3) 209.7 million SOFR + 10 bps + [1.25% - 2.20%] January 2027 2027 Term Loan (4) 100.0 million SOFR + 10 bps + [1.25% - 2.20%] January 2027 2028 Term Loan (5) 100.0 million SOFR + 10 bps + [1.20% - 2.15%] January 2028 Total Debt / Weighted Average Interest Rate $ 543.5 million 4.35 %

(1) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $65.0 million 2026 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 0.26% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (2) Mortgage note assumed in connection with the acquisition of Price Plaza Shopping Center located in Katy, Texas. (3) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on $100.0 million of the Credit Facility balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 3.28% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (4) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2027 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed swap rate of 0.64% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (5) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2028 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 3.78% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's net debt to Pro Forma EBITDA was 7.9 times, and as defined in the Company's credit agreement, the Company's fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.8 times. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's net debt to total enterprise value was 53.5%. The Company calculates total enterprise value as the sum of net debt, par value of its 6.375% Series A preferred equity, and the market value of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Dividends

On May 22, 2023, the Company announced cash dividends on its common stock and Series A Preferred stock for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.38 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively, payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2023. The second quarter 2023 common stock cash dividend represents a 1.8% increase over the comparable prior year period quarterly dividend and a payout ratio of 88.4% and 79.2% of the Company's second quarter 2023 Core FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share, respectively.

2023 Outlook

The Company has maintained its Core FFO and AFFO outlook for 2023 and has revised certain assumptions to take into account the Company's year-to-date performance and revised expectations regarding the Company's operational and investment activities and forecasted capital markets transactions. The Company's outlook for 2023 assumes continued stability in economic activity, stable or positive business trends related to each of our tenants and other significant assumptions.

The Company's maintained outlook for 2023 is as follows:

2023 Guidance Range Low High Core FFO Per Diluted Share $ 1.50 to $ 1.55 AFFO Per Diluted Share $ 1.64 to $ 1.69

The Company's 2023 guidance includes, but is not limited to the following assumptions:

Same-Property NOI growth of 1% to 4%, including the impact of elevated bad debt expense, occupancy loss and costs associated with tenants in bankruptcy and/or tenant lease defaults

General and administrative expense within a range of $14 million to $15 million

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 22.5 million shares

Year-end 2023 leased occupancy projected to be within a range of 94% to 95% before any adjustments related to 2023 income property acquisitions and dispositions

Investment in income producing assets, including structured investments, between $95 million and $150 million at a weighted average initial cash yield between 8.00% and 8.25%

Disposition of assets between $15 million and $75 million at a weighted average exit cash yield between 6.00% and 7.50%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of (Unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 249,607 $ 233,930 Building and Improvements, at Cost 600,249 530,029 Other Furnishings and Equipment, at Cost 847 748 Construction in Process, at Cost 3,557 6,052 Total Real Estate, at Cost 854,260 770,759 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (48,198 ) (36,038 ) Real Estate-Net 806,062 734,721 Land and Development Costs 682 685 Intangible Lease Assets-Net 113,083 115,984 Assets Held for Sale 1,115 - Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 37,906 42,041 Mitigation Credits 1,950 1,856 Mitigation Credit Rights - 725 Commercial Loans and Investments 46,483 31,908 Cash and Cash Equivalents 7,312 19,333 Restricted Cash 2,755 1,861 Refundable Income Taxes 145 448 Deferred Income Taxes-Net 2,423 2,530 Other Assets 41,596 34,453 Total Assets $ 1,061,512 $ 986,545 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 3,980 $ 2,544 Accrued and Other Liabilities 18,347 18,028 Deferred Revenue 6,890 5,735 Intangible Lease Liabilities-Net 11,960 9,885 Long-Term Debt 541,768 445,583 Total Liabilities 582,945 481,775 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock - 100,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $25.00 Per Share Liquidation Preference, 2,999,254 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 3,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 30 30 Common Stock - 500,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 22,691,598 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023; and 22,854,775 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 227 229 Additional Paid-In Capital 168,103 172,471 Retained Earnings 291,958 316,279 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 18,249 15,761 Total Stockholders' Equity 478,567 504,770 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,061,512 $ 986,545

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Income Properties $ 22,758 $ 16,367 $ 45,190 $ 31,535 Management Fee Income 1,102 948 2,200 1,884 Interest Income From Commercial Loans and Investments 1,056 1,290 1,851 2,008 Real Estate Operations 1,131 858 1,523 1,246 Total Revenues 26,047 19,463 50,764 36,673 Direct Cost of Revenues Income Properties (6,670 ) (4,812 ) (13,823 ) (8,828 ) Real Estate Operations (639 ) (228 ) (724 ) (279 ) Total Direct Cost of Revenues (7,309 ) (5,040 ) (14,547 ) (9,107 ) General and Administrative Expenses (3,327 ) (2,676 ) (7,054 ) (5,719 ) Provision for Impairment - - (479 ) - Depreciation and Amortization (10,829 ) (6,727 ) (21,145 ) (13,096 ) Total Operating Expenses (21,465 ) (14,443 ) (43,225 ) (27,922 ) Gain (Loss) on Disposition of Assets 1,101 - 1,101 (245 ) Other Gains and Income (Loss) 1,101 - 1,101 (245 ) Total Operating Income 5,683 5,020 8,640 8,506 Investment and Other Income (Loss) 1,811 (1,311 ) (2,480 ) (3,205 ) Interest Expense (5,211 ) (2,277 ) (9,843 ) (4,179 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 2,283 1,432 (3,683 ) 1,122 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (483 ) (214 ) (510 ) 298 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company 1,800 1,218 (4,193 ) 1,420 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,195 ) (1,196 ) (2,390 ) (2,391 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 605 $ 22 $ (6,583 ) $ (971 ) Per Share Information: Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic and Diluted 22,482,957 18,012,534 22,593,280 17,870,394 Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.76 $ 0.73

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Same-Property NOI Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ 1,800 $ 1,218 $ (4,193 ) $ 1,420 Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets (1,101 ) - (1,101 ) 245 Provision for Impairment - - 479 - Depreciation and Amortization 10,829 6,727 21,145 13,096 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income (627 ) (497 ) (1,306 ) (978 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (122 ) 507 129 1,045 COVID-19 Rent Repayments (17 ) (26 ) (43 ) (53 ) Accretion of Tenant Contribution 38 38 76 76 Interest Expense 5,211 2,277 9,843 4,179 General and Administrative Expenses 3,327 2,676 7,054 5,719 Investment and Other Income (Loss) (1,811 ) 1,311 2,480 3,205 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 483 214 510 (298 ) Real Estate Operations Revenues (1,131 ) (858 ) (1,523 ) (1,246 ) Real Estate Operations Direct Cost of Revenues 639 228 724 279 Management Fee Income (1,102 ) (948 ) (2,200 ) (1,884 ) Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments (1,056 ) (1,290 ) (1,851 ) (2,008 ) Less: Impact of Properties Not Owned for the Full Reporting Period (4,510 ) (808 ) (9,993 ) (2,070 ) Cash Rental Income Received from Properties Presented as

Commercial Loans and Investments



-



364 - - Same-Property NOI $ 10,850 $ 11,133 $ 20,230 $ 20,727

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ 1,800 $ 1,218 $ (4,193 ) $ 1,420 Add Back: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes (1) - - - - Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company, If-Converted $ 1,800 $ 1,218 $ (4,193 ) $ 1,420 Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 10,816 6,707 21,118 13,076 Losses (Gains) on Disposition of Assets, Net of Tax (824 ) - (824 ) 245 Gains on Disposition of Other Assets (490 ) (632 ) (813 ) (964 ) Provision for Impairment - - 479 - Unrealized Loss on Investment Securities 1,174 1,891 6,092 4,348 Extinguishment of Contingent Obligation (2,300 ) - (2,300 ) - Funds from Operations $ 10,176 $ 9,184 $ 19,559 $ 18,125 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,195 ) (1,196 ) (2,390 ) (2,391 ) Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 8,981 $ 7,988 $ 17,169 $ 15,734 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income 627 497 1,306 978 Less: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes (1) - - - - Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 9,608 $ 8,485 $ 18,475 $ 16,712 Adjustments: Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 122 (507 ) (129 ) (1,045 ) COVID-19 Rent Repayments 17 26 43 53 Other Depreciation and Amortization (57 ) (31 ) (116 ) (170 ) Amortization of Loan Costs and Discount on Convertible Debt 229 212 437 446 Non-Cash Compensation 862 705 1,934 1,611 Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 10,781 $ 8,890 $ 20,644 $ 17,607 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.82 $ 0.94 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 0.91 $ 0.99

(1) Interest related to the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes excluded from net income (loss) attributable to the Company to derive FFO effective January 1, 2022 due to the implementation of ASU 2020-06 which requires presentation on an if-converted basis, as the impact to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders would be anti-dilutive.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 1,800 Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 10,816 Gain on Disposition of Assets, Net of Tax (824 ) Gains on the Disposition of Other Assets (490 ) Unrealized Loss on Investment Securities 1,174 Extinguishment of Contingent Obligation (2,300 ) Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,195 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 122 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income 627 Other Non-Cash Amortization (57 ) Amortization of Loan Costs and Discount on Convertible Debt 229 Non-Cash Compensation 862 Interest Expense, Net of Amortization of Loan Costs and Discount on Convertible Debt 4,982 EBITDA $ 15,746 Annualized EBITDA $ 62,984 Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investments and Dispositions, Net (1) 4,136 Pro Forma EBITDA $ 67,120 Total Long-Term Debt $ 541,768 Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization 1,431 Unamortized Convertible Debt Discount 285 Cash & Cash Equivalents (7,312 ) Restricted Cash (2,755 ) Net Debt $ 533,417 Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA 7.9x

(1) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized EBITDA of the Company's investments and disposition activity during the three months ended June 30, 2023.