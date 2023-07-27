California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.



The Company reported net income of $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of $11,000, or 0%, compared to $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.2 million, or 28%, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $10.9 million representing an increase of $3.0 million, or 38%, compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.65 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.64 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, diluted earnings per share of $1.29 compared to $0.94 for the same period in 2022.

"We executed well in the second quarter and continued to generate strong financial performance with our return on average assets remaining above 1% while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management with a high level of capital, liquidity and reserves," said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. "We continued to see good stability in our deposit base and noninterest-bearing deposits remained above 40% of our total deposits, which reflects the strength of our relationship-oriented approach and the loyalty of the client base we have built. Due to the stability in our deposit base, we were able to repay the borrowings we added towards the end of the first quarter, which helped limit the amount of compression that we had in our net interest margin and support profitability. We also maintained disciplined expense control, which enabled us to continue realizing more operating leverage and improve our efficiency ratio."

"Given our conservative approach in the current environment, we expect our balance sheet to be relatively flat over the remainder of the year. However, given the strength of the franchise we have built and the reputation we have developed for providing a superior level of service and expertise, we continue to believe that we have good opportunities to continue adding deposit relationships with high quality commercial clients. While we will continue to maintain disciplined expense control, our strong financial performance enables us to continue to make investments in our technology platform, including our treasury management solutions, that will further enhance our level of client service and improve our ability to add new client relationships. We believe these investments will help us to continue growing our client base, add more scale and improve our efficiencies, and further increase the value of our franchise," said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023

Net income of $5.4 million and $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $19.8 million decreased $83,000, or 0%, compared to $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income of $18.6 million decreased $111,000, or 1%, compared to $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses of $444,000 increased $86,000, or 24%, from $358,000 for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income of $1.1 million remained consistent with the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.3 million decreased $197,000, or 2%, compared to $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022

Net income of $10.9 million and $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million and $0.94 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $39.6 million increased $4.9 million, or 14%, compared to $34.7 million in the prior year.

Net interest income of $37.4 million increased $6.7 million, or 22%, compared to $30.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Provision for credit losses of $802,000 decreased $1.1 million, or 57%, from $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-interest income of $2.2 million decreased $1.7 million, or 43%, from $3.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $24.8 million increased $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to $23.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Position - June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023

Total assets decreased by $45.1 million, or 2%, to $2.01 billion; average total assets increased by $9.6 million to $1.98 billion.

Total gross loans decreased by $33.6 million, or 2%, to $1.58 billion.

Total deposits increased by $20.7 million, or 1%, to $1.74 billion.

Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no other borrowings outstanding compared to $75.0 million at March 31, 2023.

Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.01%, tier I capital ratio of 9.07% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.73%.

Tangible book value per share of $21.09 increased by $0.61, or 3%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, a decrease of $111,000 or 1%, from $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and an increase of $2.4 million, or 15%, from $16.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the first quarter of 2023 was a result of lower net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to the growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $37.4 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 22% over $30.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company's net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.93%, compared to 4.02% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.65% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings. The increase in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields, partially offset by an increase in cost of deposits.

The Company's net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 3.98% compared to 3.42% for the same period in 2022. The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to loan growth and increased yields on earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company's non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 was $1.1 million, $1.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest income from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in service charges and other fee income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income of $2.2 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was the result of a decrease in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized in the first quarter of 2022 on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.8 million, $19.9 million, and $17.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $39.6 million and $34.7 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company's non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 was $11.6 million, $11.8 million, and $10.8 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business, partially offset by a reduction in capitalized loan origination costs. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 was $12.3 million, $12.5 million, and $11.9 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by $1.7 million, or 8%, compared to $21.7 million for the same period of 2022. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $24.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $23.8 million for the same period in 2022 which reflects investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.



The Company's efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 58.66%, 59.62%, and 61.41% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company's efficiency ratio was 59.14% and 62.68%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.01 billion as of June 30, 2023, represented a decrease of $45.1 million, or 2%, compared to $2.05 billion at March 31, 2023 and an increase of $120.3 million, or 6%, compared to $1.89 billion at June 30, 2022. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily the result of a modest reduction in line utilization in our commercial loan portfolio. Compared to the same period in the prior year, total assets increased primarily due to strong loan growth in the commercial and real estate portfolios.

Total gross loans decreased by $33.6 million, or 2%, to $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.62 billion at March 31, 2023 and increased by $83.3 million, or 6%, compared to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of commercial loans decreasing by $34.2 million, or 5%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial loans increased by $32.7 million, or 6%, and real estate other loans increased by $61.8 million, or 8%, primarily due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $8.4 million, or 63%, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Total deposits increased by $20.7 million, or 1%, to $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.72 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $186.2 million, or 12%, from $1.55 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits from the end of the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in money market and savings deposits of $16.8 million. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in total deposits was primarily concentrated in time deposits as a result of higher balances of short-term brokered certificates of deposits which were added to temporarily increase liquidity. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 42.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 43.1% at March 31, 2023 and 46.1% at June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had no outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to $75.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $100.0 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in borrowings during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to increased liquidity generated from the deposit portfolio.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased to $340,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $464,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and $925,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The Company did not have any loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2023, a loan charge-off of $247,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, and no recoveries during the first quarter of 2023, and no loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2022.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets of 0.01% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 compared to 0.03% at June 30, 2022, with non-performing loans of $181,000, $222,000 and $549,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $340,000 to $15.7 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $15.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 and $16.0 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) standard. The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% upon adoption on January 1, 2023 compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $156,000 to $1.9 million, or 0.31% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.29% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2023 and $430,000, or 0.7% of total unfunded loan commitments at June 30, 2022. The Company's allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was 0.28% upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $184.2 million compared to $178.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $158.7 million one year ago. As a result, the Company's total risk-based capital ratio, tier I capital ratio and tier I leverage ratio of 12.73%, 9.07%, and 9.01%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

"Our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management resulted in an increase in all of our capital ratios and a 3% increase in our tangible book value per share during the second quarter," said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. "We also continue to have exceptional asset quality with non-performing assets remaining at just 0.01% of total assets. Further, our exposure to investor office commercial real estate, excluding medical offices, sits at just 4.0% of total loans, with no exposure in downtown San Francisco. With our high level of capital and liquidity, stable deposit base, strong asset quality, and well managed interest rate sensitivity, we believe we are well positioned to effectively manage through the current challenging environment and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our webite at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company's business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company's loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company's future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which we expect to file with the SEC during the third quarter of 2023, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q1 2023 $ % Q2 2022 $ % Interest income $ 27,172 $ 25,539 $ 1,633 6 % $ 17,706 $ 9,466 53 % Interest expense 8,526 6,782 1,744 26 % 1,483 7,043 475 % Net interest income 18,646 18,757 (111 ) -1 % 16,223 2,423 15 % Provision for credit losses 444 358 86 24 % 925 (481 ) -52 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,202 18,399 (197 ) -1 % 15,298 2,904 19 % Non-interest income 1,135 1,107 28 3 % 1,394 (259 ) -19 % Non-interest expense 11,603 11,843 (240 ) -2 % 10,819 784 7 % Income before income taxes 7,734 7,663 71 1 % 5,873 1,861 32 % Income tax expense 2,294 2,212 82 4 % 1,629 665 41 % Net income $ 5,440 $ 5,451 $ (11 ) -0 % $ 4,244 $ 1,196 28 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.64 $ 0.01 2 % $ 0.51 $ 0.14 27 % Net interest margin 3.93 % 4.02 % -9 Basis Points 3.65 % +28 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 58.66 % 59.62 % -96 Basis Points 61.41 % -275 Basis Points Change YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q2 2022 $ % Interest income $ 52,711 $ 33,630 $ 19,081 57 % Interest expense 15,308 2,881 12,427 431 % Net interest income 37,403 30,749 6,654 22 % Provision for loan losses 802 1,875 (1,073 ) -57 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,601 28,874 7,727 27 % Non-interest income 2,242 3,928 (1,686 ) -43 % Non-interest expense 23,446 21,735 1,711 8 % Income before income taxes 15,397 11,067 4,330 39 % Income tax expense 4,506 3,150 1,356 43 % Net income $ 10,891 $ 7,917 $ 2,974 38 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 0.94 $ 0.35 37 % Net interest margin 3.98 % 3.42 % +56 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 59.14 % 62.68 % -354 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q1 2023 $ % Q2 2022 $ % Total assets $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 $ (45,128 ) -2 % $ 1,885,352 $ 120,294 6 % Gross loans 1,583,631 1,617,263 (33,632 ) -2 % 1,500,379 83,252 6 % Deposits 1,738,296 1,717,610 20,686 1 % 1,552,139 186,157 12 % Tangible equity 176,783 171,099 5,684 3 % 151,251 25,532 17 % Tangible book value per share $ 21.09 $ 20.48 $ 0.61 3 % $ 18.19 $ 2.90 16 % Tangible equity / total assets 8.81 % 8.34 % +47 Basis Points 8.02 % +79 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 91.10 % 94.16 % -306 Basis Points 96.67 % -557 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.69 % 43.12 % -43 Basis Points 46.09 % -340 Basis Points QUARTERLY AVERAGE Change Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q1 2023 $ % Q2 2022 $ % Total assets $ 1,983,877 $ 1,974,285 $ 9,592 0 % $ 1,864,196 $ 119,681 6 % Total earning assets 1,900,918 1,893,940 6,978 0 % 1,783,017 117,901 7 % Gross loans 1,577,529 1,582,332 (4,803 ) -0 % 1,464,922 112,607 8 % Deposits 1,684,008 1,699,930 (15,922 ) -1 % 1,567,412 116,596 7 % Tangible equity 175,783 169,454 6,329 4 % 150,176 25,607 17 % Tangible equity / total assets 8.86 % 8.58 % +28 Basis Points 8.06 % +80 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 93.68 % 93.08 % +60 Basis Points 93.46 % +50 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.65 % 42.88 % -23 Basis Points 46.86 % -421 Basis Points YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q2 2022 $ % Total assets $ 1,979,107 $ 1,896,191 $ 82,916 4 % Total earning assets 1,897,448 1,814,448 83,000 5 % Gross loans 1,579,917 1,418,315 161,602 11 % Deposits 1,691,925 1,609,478 82,447 5 % Tangible equity 172,636 148,115 24,521 17 % Tangible equity / total assets 8.72 % 7.81 % +91 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 93.38 % 88.12 % +526 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.76 % 45.85 % -309 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 Balance, beginning of period $ 15,382 $ 17,005 $ 16,555 $ 15,957 $ 15,032 CECL adjustment - (1,840 ) - - - Provision for credit losses, quarterly 340 464 1,100 800 925 Charge-offs, quarterly - (247 ) (650 ) (202 ) - Recoveries, quarterly - - - - - Balance, end of period $ 15,722 $ 15,382 $ 17,005 $ 16,555 $ 15,957 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 182 $ 549 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - 161 - Nonperforming loans $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 343 $ 549 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 343 $ 549 Loans restructured and in compliance with modified terms - - - - - Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 343 $ 549 Nonperforming loans by asset type: Commercial $ - $ - $ 1,028 $ 161 $ - Real estate other - - - - - Real estate construction and land - - - - - SBA 181 222 222 182 549 Other - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 181 $ 222 $ 1,250 $ 343 $ 549 ASSET QUALITY: 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans 0.99 % 0.95 % 1.07 % 1.04 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans 8686.19 % 6928.83 % 1360.40 % 4826.53 % 2906.56 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.00 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three months ended Six months ended

06/30/23 03/31/23 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 23,476 $ 22,472 $ 16,298 $ 45,948 $ 31,184 Federal funds sold 2,238 1,760 280 3,998 416 Investment securities 1,458 1,307 1,128 2,765 2,030 Total interest income 27,172 25,539 17,706 52,711 33,630 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,493 6,022 796 13,515 1,602 Other 1,033 760 687 1,793 1,279 Total interest expense 8,526 6,782 1,483 15,308 2,881 Net interest income 18,646 18,757 16,223 37,403 30,749 Provision for credit losses 444 358 925 802 1,875 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,202 18,399 15,298 36,601 28,874 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and other fees 867 863 1,134 1,730 2,023 Gain on sale of loans - - - - 1,393 Other non-interest income 268 244 260 512 512 Total non-interest income 1,135 1,107 1,394 2,242 3,928 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 7,831 7,876 7,146 15,707 14,239 Premises and equipment 1,168 1,180 1,267 2,348 2,569 Other 2,604 2,787 2,406 5,391 4,927 Total non-interest expense 11,603 11,843 10,819 23,446 21,735 Income before income taxes 7,734 7,663 5,873 15,397 11,067 Income taxes 2,294 2,212 1,629 4,506 3,150 NET INCOME $ 5,440 $ 5,451 $ 4,244 $ 10,891 $ 7,917 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 1.30 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.64 $ 0.51 $ 1.29 $ 0.94 Average common shares outstanding 8,369,907 8,339,080 8,295,014 8,354,564 8,285,950 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,414,213 8,492,067 8,395,701 8,442,607 8,393,776 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.12 % 0.91 % 1.11 % 0.84 % Return on average equity 11.91 % 12.50 % 10.80 % 12.19 % 10.26 % Return on average tangible equity 12.41 % 13.05 % 11.34 % 12.72 % 10.78 % Efficiency ratio 58.66 % 59.62 % 61.41 % 59.14 % 62.68 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,763 $ 15,121 $ 16,686 $ 24,709 $ 20,378 Federal funds sold 187,904 198,804 215,696 216,345 138,057 Investment securities 151,129 153,769 155,878 157,531 165,309 Loans: Commercial 622,270 656,519 634,535 643,131 589,562 Real estate other 856,344 853,431 848,241 824,867 794,504 Real estate construction and land 60,595 63,928 63,730 71,523 63,189 SBA 4,936 5,610 7,220 8,565 13,310 Other 39,486 37,775 39,695 39,815 39,814 Loans, gross 1,583,631 1,617,263 1,593,421 1,587,901 1,500,379 Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,637 1,765 2,040 1,902 2,570 Allowance for credit losses (15,722 ) (15,382 ) (17,005 ) (16,555 ) (15,957 ) Loans, net 1,569,546 1,603,646 1,578,456 1,573,248 1,486,992 Premises and equipment, net 2,625 2,848 3,072 3,382 3,736 Bank owned life insurance 25,519 25,334 25,127 24,955 24,788 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,452 7,462 7,472 7,483 7,493 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 41,708 43,790 39,828 40,848 38,599 Total assets $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 $ 2,042,215 $ 2,048,501 $ 1,885,352 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 742,160 $ 740,650 $ 811,671 $ 758,716 $ 715,432 Demand interest-bearing 29,324 30,798 37,815 35,183 45,511 Money market and savings 633,620 616,864 671,016 597,244 626,156 Time 333,192 329,298 271,238 317,935 165,040 Total deposits 1,738,296 1,717,610 1,791,740 1,709,078 1,552,139 Junior subordinated debt securities 54,221 54,186 54,152 54,117 54,097 Other borrowings - 75,000 - 100,000 100,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 28,894 25,417 24,069 21,248 20,372 Total liabilities 1,821,411 1,872,213 1,869,961 1,884,443 1,726,608 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 112,167 111,609 111,257 110,786 110,289 Retained earnings 73,423 68,082 62,297 54,628 49,106 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,355 ) (1,130 ) (1,300 ) (1,356 ) (651 ) Total shareholders' equity 184,235 178,561 172,254 164,058 158,744 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 $ 2,042,215 $ 2,048,501 $ 1,885,352 - - - CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier I leverage ratio 9.01 % 8.76 % 7.98 % 8.21 % 8.27 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.07 % 8.54 % 8.23 % 7.98 % 8.09 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.73 % 12.08 % 11.77 % 11.57 % 11.84 % Total equity/ total assets 9.19 % 8.71 % 8.43 % 8.01 % 8.42 % Book value per share $ 21.98 $ 21.37 $ 20.67 $ 19.70 $ 19.09 Common shares outstanding 8,383,772 8,355,378 8,332,479 8,327,781 8,317,161







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended June 30,

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2023 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,577,529 5.97 % $ 23,476 $ 1,582,332 5.76 % $ 22,472 Federal funds sold 170,608 5.26 % 2,238 156,941 4.55 % 1,760 Investment securities 152,781 3.83 % 1,458 154,667 3.43 % 1,307 Total interest earning assets 1,900,918 5.73 % 27,172 1,893,940 5.47 % 25,539 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,207 18,098 All other assets (2) 63,752 62,247 TOTAL $ 1,983,877 $ 1,974,285 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 30,346 0.16 % 12 $ 34,032 0.08 % $ 7 Money market and savings 609,200 2.50 % 3,793 626,666 2.01 % 3,104 Time 326,291 4.53 % 3,688 310,246 3.81 % 2,911 Other 90,188 4.59 % 1,033 71,108 4.33 % 760 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,056,025 3.24 % 8,526 1,042,052 2.64 % 6,782 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 718,171 728,986 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,441 26,326 Shareholders' equity 183,240 176,921 TOTAL $ 1,983,877 $ 1,974,285 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.93 % $ 18,646 4.02 % $ 18,757 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $175,000 and $226,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.4 million and $17.0 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,577,529 5.97 % $ 23,476 $ 1,464,922 4.46 % $ 16,298 Federal funds sold 170,608 5.26 % 2,238 145,329 0.77 % 280 Investment securities 152,781 3.83 % 1,458 172,766 2.62 % 1,128 Total interest earning assets 1,900,918 5.73 % 27,172 1,783,017 3.98 % 17,706 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,207 19,735 All other assets (2) 63,752 61,444 TOTAL $ 1,983,877 $ 1,864,196 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 30,346 0.16 % 12 $ 42,380 0.08 % $ 8 Money market and savings 609,200 2.50 % 3,793 636,692 0.37 % 582 Time 326,291 4.53 % 3,688 153,859 0.54 % 206 Other 90,188 4.59 % 1,033 119,970 2.30 % 687 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,056,025 3.24 % 8,526 952,901 0.62 % 1,483 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 718,171 734,481 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,441 19,139 Shareholders' equity 183,240 157,675 TOTAL $ 1,983,877 $ 1,864,196 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.93 % $ 18,646 3.65 % $ 16,223 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(175,000) and $83,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.4 million and $15.0 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,579,917 5.86 % $ 45,948 $ 1,418,314 4.43 % $ 31,184 Federal funds sold 163,812 4.92 % 3,998 244,809 0.34 % 416 Investment securities 153,719 3.63 % 2,765 151,324 2.71 % 2,030 Total interest earning assets 1,897,448 5.60 % 52,711 1,814,447 3.74 % 33,630 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,656 19,244 All other assets (2) 63,003 62,500 TOTAL $ 1,979,107 $ 1,896,191 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 32,179 0.12 % 19 $ 40,300 0.09 % 17 Money market and savings 617,885 2.25 % 6,897 679,662 0.37 % 1,247 Time 318,313 4.18 % 6,599 151,588 0.45 % 338 Other 80,701 4.48 % 1,793 110,370 2.34 % 1,279 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,049,078 2.94 % 15,308 981,920 0.59 % 2,881 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 723,548 737,928 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,383 20,724 Shareholders' equity 180,098 155,619 TOTAL $ 1,979,107 $ 1,896,191 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.98 % $ 37,403 3.42 % $ 30,749 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(401,000) and $402,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.2 million and $14.6 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.