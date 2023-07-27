USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports EPS of $0.21 for Q2 2023

MIAMI, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $4.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with net income of $5.3 million or $0.26 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.



The Company announced on June 28, 2023 the appointment of Luis de la Aguilera to succeed Aida Levitan, Ph.D. as Chairman of the Board of Directors for both the Company and the Bank. Levitan had served as chairman of the Board since 2017 and will continue to contribute as a valued member of the Board.

"I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as Chairman of this respected institution for the past six years. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Board of Directors, our dedicated employees, and supportive community for their unwavering commitment and collaboration," said Aida Levitan, Ph.D., who will continue as Board Director. "It is with great confidence, that our Board of Directors passes its leadership as Chairman to Luis de La Aguilera, President and CEO, along with confirming Kirk Wycoff, Managing Partner of Patriot Financial Partners, as Lead Independent Director."

"As President and CEO of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc., I am honored to assume the additional responsibility of Chairman of the Board. Our unwavering focus remains on organic and sustainable growth, ensuring that USCB Financial Holdings Inc. continues to thrive in a sound and prudent manner. We are a leading franchise in what I feel is one of the most attractive banking markets in the United States," said de la Aguilera. "On behalf of the Board and the entire USCB team, I thank Aida Levitan for her leadership for the past six years."

"Like others in the industry today, we are navigating a challenging operational environment with an inverted yield curve, higher deposit cost, and liquidity concerns. Despite these headwinds, we continue to execute our plans, steadily growing both loans and deposits, underscoring our resilience and commitment to serve our customers and community. As we look forward to the third quarter, we are encouraged by increased and diversified loan demand, which positions us well for the second half of 2023," said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President, and CEO.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.77% compared to 1.08% for the second quarter of 2022.



Annualized return on average stockholders' equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 9.13% compared to 11.38% for the second quarter of 2022.



The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 65.25% compared to 55.34% for the second quarter of 2022.



Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 2.73% compared to 3.37% for the same quarter ended 2022.



Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $14.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million or 9.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022.



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $209.8 million or 10.4% from June 30, 2022.



Total loans were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $223.2 million or 16.3% from June 30, 2022.



Total deposits were $1.9 billion at June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $182.6 million or 10.5% from June 30, 2022.



Total stockholders' equity was $183.7 million at June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $3.6 million or 2.0% from June 30, 2022. Total stockholders' equity includes after-tax unrealized security losses of $47.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to after-tax unrealized security losses of $36.9 million at June 30, 2022.



Asset Quality

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard methodology for the first and second quarter of 2023 and the incurred loss methodology for the preceding quarters.



The ACL increased by $3.0 million to $18.8 million at June 30, 2023 from $15.8 million at June 30, 2022.



The allowance for credit losses represented 1.18% of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.15% at June 30, 2022.



Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.03% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.00% at June 30, 2022.



Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $229 thousand or 14.2% compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2022.



Non-interest expense was $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $901 thousand or 9.4% compared to the same period in 2022.



Capital

During the quarter the Company repurchased 77,603 shares of USCB Financial Holdings Inc. at a weighted average price per share of $9.58. The aggregate purchase price for these transactions was approximately $746.9 thousand, including transaction costs. These repurchases were made through open market pursuant to the Company's publicly announced repurchase program. As of June 30, 2023, 172,397 shares remain authorized for repurchase under the program.



As of June 30, 2023, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.42% and 13.38%, respectively.



Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.40 was negatively affected by $2.41 due to after tax unrealized security losses of $47.1 million at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2022, tangible book value of $9.00 was negatively affected by $1.84 due to $36.9 million after tax unrealized security losses.



Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. To access the conference call, dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call or provide conference ID 6813115.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words "may," "will," "anticipate," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "aim," "plan," "estimate," "continue," and "intend," as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management's long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;

deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard;

the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;

effects of climate change;

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market and monetary fluctuations;

impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our margin;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company's operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations

Martha Guerra-Kattou

MGuerra@uscentury.com

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 20,847 $ 14,053 $ 40,558 $ 27,035 Investment securities 2,382 2,510 4,668 4,839 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 1,051 121 1,433 152 Total interest income 24,280 16,684 46,659 32,026 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking 200 17 243 33 Savings and money market accounts 6,968 615 11,753 1,166 Time deposits 2,145 271 3,202 530 FHLB advances and other borrowings 794 139 1,291 276 Total interest expense 10,107 1,042 16,489 2,005 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 14,173 15,642 30,170 30,021 Provision for credit losses 38 705 239 705 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,135 14,937 29,931 29,316 Non-interest income: Service fees 1,173 1,083 2,378 1,983 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net - (3 ) (21 ) 18 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 94 22 441 356 Loan settlement - - - 161 Other non-interest income 579 515 1,118 1,044 Total non-interest income 1,846 1,617 3,916 3,562 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,882 5,913 12,259 11,788 Occupancy 1,319 1,251 2,618 2,521 Regulatory assessments and fees 452 226 676 439 Consulting and legal fees 386 398 744 915 Network and information technology services 505 448 983 835 Other operating expense 1,908 1,315 3,348 2,665 Total non-interest expense 10,452 9,551 20,628 19,163 Net income before income tax expense 5,529 7,003 13,219 13,715 Income tax expense 1,333 1,708 3,214 3,566 Net income 4,196 5,295 10,005 10,149 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 19,590,359 20,000,753 19,722,152 19,997,869 Common shares, diluted 19,639,682 20,171,261 19,790,756 20,192,918

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Income statement data: Net interest income $ 14,173 $ 15,997 $ 16,866 $ 16,774 $ 15,642 Provision for credit losses 38 201 880 910 705 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,135 15,796 15,986 15,864 14,937 Service fees 1,173 1,205 1,093 934 1,083 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net - (21 ) (1,989 ) (558 ) (3 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 94 347 205 330 22 Other income 579 539 568 1,083 515 Total non-interest income 1,846 2,070 (123 ) 1,789 1,617 Salaries and employee benefits 5,882 6,377 6,080 6,075 5,913 Occupancy 1,319 1,299 1,256 1,281 1,251 Regulatory assessments and fees 452 224 222 269 226 Consulting and legal fees 386 358 371 604 398 Network and information technology services 505 478 483 488 448 Other operating expense 1,908 1,440 1,602 1,415 1,315 Total non-interest expense 10,452 10,176 10,014 10,132 9,551 Net income before income tax expense 5,529 7,690 5,849 7,521 7,003 Income tax expense 1,333 1,881 1,415 1,963 1,708 Net income $ 4,196 $ 5,809 $ 4,434 $ 5,558 $ 5,295 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,280 $ 63,251 $ 54,168 $ 73,326 $ 83,272 Securities available-for-sale $ 218,442 $ 229,409 $ 230,140 $ 248,571 $ 339,464 Securities held-to-maturity $ 220,956 $ 186,428 $ 188,699 $ 178,865 $ 116,671 Total securities $ 439,398 $ 415,837 $ 418,839 $ 427,436 $ 456,135 Loans held for investment (1) $ 1,595,959 $ 1,580,394 $ 1,507,338 $ 1,431,513 $ 1,372,733 Allowance for credit losses $ (18,815 ) $ (18,887 ) $ (17,487 ) $ (16,604 ) $ (15,786 ) Total assets $ 2,225,914 $ 2,163,821 $ 2,085,834 $ 2,037,453 $ 2,016,086 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 572,360 $ 633,606 $ 629,776 $ 662,808 $ 653,708 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,348,941 $ 1,196,856 $ 1,199,505 $ 1,133,834 $ 1,085,012 Total deposits $ 1,921,301 $ 1,830,462 $ 1,829,281 $ 1,796,642 $ 1,738,720 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 87,000 $ 120,000 $ 46,000 $ 26,000 $ 66,000 Total liabilities $ 2,042,229 $ 1,979,963 $ 1,903,406 $ 1,860,036 $ 1,836,018 Total stockholders' equity $ 183,685 $ 183,858 $ 182,428 $ 177,417 $ 180,068 Capital ratios:(2) Leverage ratio 9.32 % 9.36 % 9.61 % 9.48 % 9.43 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.27 % 12.04 % 12.53 % 12.56 % 12.65 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.27 % 12.04 % 12.53 % 12.56 % 12.65 % Total risk-based capital 13.42 % 13.20 % 13.65 % 13.65 % 13.74 % (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,313 $ 50,822 $ 61,892 $ 77,887 $ 80,254 Securities available-for-sale $ 224,913 $ 230,336 $ 242,144 $ 331,206 $ 370,933 Securities held-to-maturity $ 192,628 $ 187,826 $ 184,459 $ 116,733 $ 120,130 Total securities $ 417,541 $ 418,162 $ 426,603 $ 447,939 $ 491,063 Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,569,266 $ 1,547,393 $ 1,456,780 $ 1,398,761 $ 1,296,476 Total assets $ 2,183,542 $ 2,120,218 $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,270,657 $ 1,179,878 $ 1,150,049 $ 1,107,129 $ 1,071,709 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 601,778 $ 664,369 $ 653,820 $ 655,853 $ 644,975 Total deposits $ 1,872,435 $ 1,844,247 $ 1,803,869 $ 1,762,982 $ 1,716,684 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 93,075 $ 61,600 $ 37,500 $ 43,935 $ 36,330 Total liabilities $ 1,999,304 $ 1,936,847 $ 1,874,311 $ 1,841,503 $ 1,781,784 Total stockholders' equity $ 184,238 $ 183,371 $ 177,556 $ 185,288 $ 186,597 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.77 % 1.11 % 0.86 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Return on average equity (2) 9.13 % 12.85 % 9.91 % 11.90 % 11.38 % Net interest margin (2) 2.73 % 3.22 % 3.45 % 3.47 % 3.37 % Non-interest income to average assets (2) 0.34 % 0.40 % (0.02 )% 0.35 % 0.33 % Efficiency ratio (3) 65.25 % 56.32 % 59.81 % 54.58 % 55.34 % Loans by type (at period end): (4) Residential real estate $ 183,093 $ 184,427 $ 185,636 $ 186,551 $ 203,662 Commercial real estate $ 989,401 $ 987,757 $ 970,410 $ 928,531 $ 843,445 Commercial and industrial $ 169,401 $ 160,947 $ 126,984 $ 121,145 $ 131,271 Foreign banks $ 85,409 $ 97,405 $ 93,769 $ 94,450 $ 84,770 Consumer and other $ 167,845 $ 149,410 $ 130,429 $ 100,845 $ 109,250 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 3,871 % 3,886 % - % - % - % Total non-performing loans(5) $ 486 $ 486 $ - $ - $ - Non-performing loans to total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % - % - % - % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.02 % - % - % - % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2) 0.01 % (0.01 )% (0.00 )% 0.03 % (0.00 )% Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses $ 29 $ (49 ) $ (2 ) $ 91 $ (7 ) Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans 5.33 % 5.17 % 4.86 % 4.53 % 4.35 % Investment securities 2.26 % 2.20 % 2.13 % 1.94 % 2.04 % Total interest-earning assets 4.68 % 4.51 % 4.21 % 3.82 % 3.60 % Deposits 1.99 % 1.29 % 0.77 % 0.34 % 0.21 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 3.42 % 3.27 % 2.27 % 1.63 % 1.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.97 % 2.08 % 1.25 % 0.59 % 0.38 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 198 196 191 191 192 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,569,266 $ 20,847 5.33 % $ 1,296,476 $ 14,053 4.35 % Investment securities (3) 422,544 2,382 2.26 % 493,352 2,510 2.04 % Other interest-earnings assets 87,536 1,051 4.82 % 69,503 121 0.70 % Total interest-earning assets 2,079,346 24,280 4.68 % 1,859,331 16,684 3.60 % Non-interest-earning assets 104,196 109,050 Total assets $ 2,183,542 $ 1,968,381 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 53,561 200 1.50 % $ 66,349 17 0.10 % Saving and money market deposits 940,095 6,968 2.97 % 781,076 615 0.32 % Time deposits 277,001 2,145 3.11 % 224,284 271 0.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,270,657 9,313 2.94 % 1,071,709 903 0.34 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 93,075 794 3.42 % 36,330 139 1.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,363,732 10,107 2.97 % 1,108,039 1,042 0.38 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 601,778 644,975 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 33,794 28,770 Total liabilities 1,999,304 1,781,784 Stockholders' equity 184,238 186,597 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,183,542 $ 1,968,381 Net interest income $ 14,173 $ 15,642 Net interest spread (4) 1.71 % 3.22 % Net interest margin (5) 2.73 % 3.37 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1) Net income $ 4,196 $ 5,809 $ 4,434 $ 5,558 $ 5,295 Plus: Provision for income taxes 1,333 1,881 1,415 1,963 1,708 Plus: Provision for credit losses 38 201 880 910 705 PTPP income $ 5,567 $ 7,891 $ 6,729 $ 8,431 $ 7,708 PTPP return on average assets:(1) PTPP income $ 5,567 $ 7,891 $ 6,729 $ 8,431 $ 7,708 Average assets $ 2,183,542 $ 2,120,218 $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 PTPP return on average assets (2) 1.02 % 1.51 % 1.30 % 1.65 % 1.57 % Operating net income:(1) Net income $ 4,196 $ 5,809 $ 4,434 $ 5,558 $ 5,295 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities - (21 ) (1,989 ) (558 ) (3 ) Less: Tax effect on sale of securities - 5 504 141 1 Operating net income $ 4,196 $ 5,825 $ 5,919 $ 5,975 $ 5,297 Operating PTPP income:(1) PTPP income $ 5,567 $ 7,891 $ 6,729 $ 8,431 $ 7,708 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities - (21 ) (1,989 ) (558 ) (3 ) Operating PTPP income $ 5,567 $ 7,912 $ 8,718 $ 8,989 $ 7,711 Operating PTPP return on average assets:(1) Operating PTPP income $ 5,567 $ 7,912 $ 8,718 $ 8,989 $ 7,711 Average assets $ 2,183,542 $ 2,120,218 $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 Operating PTPP return on average assets (2) 1.02 % 1.51 % 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.57 % Operating return on average assets:(1) Operating net income $ 4,196 $ 5,825 $ 5,919 $ 5,975 $ 5,297 Average assets $ 2,183,542 $ 2,120,218 $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 Operating return on average assets (2) 0.77 % 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.08 % Operating return on average equity:(1) Operating net income $ 4,196 $ 5,825 $ 5,919 $ 5,975 $ 5,297 Average equity $ 184,238 $ 183,371 $ 177,556 $ 185,288 $ 186,597 Operating return on average equity (2) 9.13 % 12.88 % 13.23 % 12.79 % 11.39 % Operating Revenue:(1) Net interest income $ 14,173 $ 15,997 $ 16,866 $ 16,774 $ 15,642 Non-interest income 1,846 2,070 (123 ) 1,789 1,617 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities - (21 ) (1,989 ) (558 ) (3 ) Operating revenue $ 16,019 $ 18,088 $ 18,732 $ 19,121 $ 17,262 Operating Efficiency Ratio:(1) Total non-interest expense $ 10,452 $ 10,176 $ 10,014 $ 10,132 $ 9,551 Operating revenue $ 16,019 $ 18,088 $ 18,732 $ 19,121 $ 17,262 Operating efficiency ratio 65.25 % 56.26 % 53.46 % 52.99 % 55.33 % (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Annualized.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):(1) Total stockholders' equity $ 183,685 $ 183,858 $ 182,428 $ 177,417 $ 180,068 Less: Intangible assets - - - - - Tangible stockholders' equity $ 183,685 $ 183,858 $ 182,428 $ 177,417 $ 180,068 Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end): Total common shares issued and outstanding 19,544,777 19,622,380 20,000,753 20,000,753 20,000,753 Tangible book value per common share(2) $ 9.40 $ 9.37 $ 9.12 $ 8.87 $ 9.00 Operating diluted net income per common share:(1) Operating net income $ 4,196 $ 5,825 $ 5,919 $ 5,975 $ 5,297 Total weighted average diluted shares of common stock 19,639,682 19,940,606 20,172,438 20,148,208 20,171,261 Operating diluted net income per common share: $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets Tangible stockholders' equity $ 183,685 $ 183,858 $ 182,428 $ 177,417 $ 180,068 Tangible assets $ 2,225,914 $ 2,163,821 $ 2,085,834 $ 2,037,453 $ 2,016,086 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 8.25 % 8.50 % 8.75 % 8.71 % 8.93 % (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.



