Medallion Financial Corp.: Medallion Bank Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the "Bank"), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).



2023 Second Quarter Highlights

Quarterly net income of $19.3 million, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $47.0 million with a net interest margin of 8.9%, compared to $40.0 million and 9.5% in the prior year quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was $8.9 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.6% of average loans outstanding, compared to 0.2% in the prior year quarter.

Annualized ROA and ROE were 3.66% and 24.38%, respectively, compared to 4.20% and 25.86% for the prior year period.

The total loan portfolio grew 26.0% from June 30, 2022 to $2.064 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Total assets were $2.220 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.03% at June 30, 2023.



Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, "Quarterly earnings surpassed our own expectations, largely due to strong collection activity on our legacy medallion portfolio and our borrowers' ongoing resilience. Loan demand surged in the second quarter despite increasingly restrictive underwriting, reaching expected peak quarterly originations for the year. The banking environment also settled during the second quarter, and our access to deposits and contingent liquidity remained unhindered throughout. We believe we are positioned well given an uncertain economic outlook."

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank's recreation loan portfolio grew 21.2% to $1.331 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.099 billion at June 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $34.4 million, compared to $30.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Recreation loans were 64.5% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, compared to 67.1% at June 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.87% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 0.96% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for recreation credit losses was $10.1 million, compared to a $6.7 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.



Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank's home improvement loan portfolio grew 38.4% to $728.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $526.4 million at June 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $11.6 million, compared to $9.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Home improvement loans were 35.3% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, compared to 32.1% at June 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.12% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.52% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for home improvement credit losses was $3.7 million, compared to a $1.7 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.



Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On July 27, 2023, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MBNKP." The dividend is payable on October 2, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," or the negative version of this word or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, such as "continuing." These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements.

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 58,287 $ 44,905 $ 111,221 $ 86,249 Total interest expense 11,337 4,912 19,937 9,066 Net interest income 46,950 39,993 91,284 77,183 Provision for credit losses 8,857 5,986 12,716 8,130 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,093 34,007 78,568 69,053 Other income (loss) Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets (21 ) (54 ) (273 ) (440 ) Other non-interest income 284 392 568 548 Total other income (loss) 263 338 295 108 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 4,588 3,466 8,980 6,971 Loan servicing 2,901 2,787 5,716 5,456 Collection costs 1,506 1,319 2,963 2,478 Regulatory fees 781 560 1,463 1,011 Professional fees 495 394 1,162 805 Occupancy and equipment 211 127 413 370 Other 1,263 1,251 2,365 2,143 Total non-interest expense 11,745 9,904 23,062 19,234 Income before income taxes 26,611 24,441 55,801 49,927 Provision for income taxes 7,282 6,581 15,047 13,283 Net income $ 19,329 $ 17,860 $ 40,754 $ 36,644





MEDALLION BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)