Medallion Financial Corp.: Medallion Bank Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the "Bank"), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2023 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly net income of $19.3 million, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $47.0 million with a net interest margin of 8.9%, compared to $40.0 million and 9.5% in the prior year quarter.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $8.9 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.6% of average loans outstanding, compared to 0.2% in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized ROA and ROE were 3.66% and 24.38%, respectively, compared to 4.20% and 25.86% for the prior year period.
  • The total loan portfolio grew 26.0% from June 30, 2022 to $2.064 billion as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total assets were $2.220 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.03% at June 30, 2023.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, "Quarterly earnings surpassed our own expectations, largely due to strong collection activity on our legacy medallion portfolio and our borrowers' ongoing resilience. Loan demand surged in the second quarter despite increasingly restrictive underwriting, reaching expected peak quarterly originations for the year. The banking environment also settled during the second quarter, and our access to deposits and contingent liquidity remained unhindered throughout. We believe we are positioned well given an uncertain economic outlook."

Recreation Lending Segment

  • The Bank's recreation loan portfolio grew 21.2% to $1.331 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.099 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest income was $34.4 million, compared to $30.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Recreation loans were 64.5% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, compared to 67.1% at June 30, 2022.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.87% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 0.96% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for recreation credit losses was $10.1 million, compared to a $6.7 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • The Bank's home improvement loan portfolio grew 38.4% to $728.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $526.4 million at June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest income was $11.6 million, compared to $9.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Home improvement loans were 35.3% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, compared to 32.1% at June 30, 2022.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.12% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.52% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for home improvement credit losses was $3.7 million, compared to a $1.7 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On July 27, 2023, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MBNKP." The dividend is payable on October 2, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," or the negative version of this word or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, such as "continuing." These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in Medallion Bank's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank's website. In addition, Medallion Bank's financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.'s results for the same period.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com

MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Total interest income$58,287 $44,905 $111,221 $86,249
Total interest expense 11,337 4,912 19,937 9,066
Net interest income 46,950 39,993 91,284 77,183
Provision for credit losses 8,857 5,986 12,716 8,130
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,093 34,007 78,568 69,053
Other income (loss)
Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets (21) (54) (273) (440)
Other non-interest income 284 392 568 548
Total other income (loss) 263 338 295 108
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits 4,588 3,466 8,980 6,971
Loan servicing 2,901 2,787 5,716 5,456
Collection costs 1,506 1,319 2,963 2,478
Regulatory fees 781 560 1,463 1,011
Professional fees 495 394 1,162 805
Occupancy and equipment 211 127 413 370
Other 1,263 1,251 2,365 2,143
Total non-interest expense 11,745 9,904 23,062 19,234
Income before income taxes 26,611 24,441 55,801 49,927
Provision for income taxes 7,282 6,581 15,047 13,283
Net income$19,329 $17,860 $40,754 $36,644


MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022
Assets
Cash and federal funds sold$97,492 $74,078 $93,946
Investment securities, available-for-sale 53,692 48,492 50,358
Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition costs 2,063,963 1,822,737 1,638,426
Allowance for losses (71,447) (61,630) (58,079)
Loans, net 1,992,516 1,761,107 1,580,347
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 7,259 10,381 14,053
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 7,366 6,600 5,766
Deferred tax assets 10,400 9,241 8,829
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 51,244 40,928 42,038
Total assets$2,219,969 $1,950,827 $1,795,337
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits and other funds borrowed$1,841,549 $1,607,110 $1,469,241
Accrued interest payable 2,272 2,422 1,303
Income tax payable 27,441 23,165 26,924
Other liabilities 22,219 10,613 14,460
Due to affiliates 823 862 478
Total liabilities 1,894,304 1,644,172 1,512,406
Total shareholders' equity 325,665 306,655 282,931
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,219,969 $1,950,827 $1,795,337


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
