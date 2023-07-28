Tallinna Vesi increased its sales and profit in the second quarter

AS Tallinna Vesi's sales increased to €15.41 million and operating profit to €4.13 million in the second quarter. According to the Company's interim report for the second quarter of 2023, the increase in sales resulted from price increase to cover higher production costs.



In the second quarter, sales from water services provided to both private and commercial customers increased. Sales revenue from water services sold to AS Tallinna Vesi's commercial customers was €4.42 million in the second quarter, which is 4.1% more than last year. Sales from water services sold to private customers increased 23.2%t compared to the same period last year and totaled €6.15 million.

The Company's operating profit was €4.13 million in the second quarter. Operating profit grew by €1.05 million compared to the second quarter of last year. The operating profit for the six months of 2023 was €8.20 million, showing an increase of €2.11 million from the previous year.

The Company's net profit was €2.31 million in the second quarter of 2023, which is €1.36 million more than in the same period last year.

According to Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer of Tallinna Vesi, the increase in net profit is related to the change of price for water services that was applied from the fourth quarter of last year. "The recovery in net profit was driven by the increase in production costs being reflected in sales," he explained.

The quality indicators remaining stable at high levels indicate that Tallinna Vesi provides reliable water and wastewater services - water samples taken during the six months of 2023 confirmed that tap water meets 100% of the high quality standards established for drinking water. "High quality drinking water is a valuable resource that cannot be taken for granted. Behind the excellent water quality, there are many people, a lot of strategic work and science," Timofejev said.

Clean tap water has been ensured by an efficient water treatment process, regular monitoring and ongoing preventative maintenance work on the water network. "At the beginning of 2023, we introduced the ice pigging technique for the maintenance of water pipes, and in six months we have washed 73 km of water network with ice," Timofejev pointed out. Ice pigging is a unique pipe cleaning technology in which an ice slurry made of water and table salt is pumped through the pipeline.

Early in July this year, Tallinna Vesi provided clean drinking water at the XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival "Püha on maa" ("Sacred is the land"), by taking more than 100,000 litres of pure drinking water to the festival rehearsals and performances. This way, Aleksandr Timofejev says, the singers, dancers and the audience together managed to avoid the spending of resources related to the production, transport and handling of more than 200 thousand plastic bottles. At the Song and Dance Festival, water was provided from water tanks, as well as from drinking water taps that were set up at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds and Kalev Stadium. These taps are stationary and remain at the service of the people of Tallinn and its visitors.

Wastewater analyses confirmed that the wastewater treated in the second quarter contained significantly less pollutants than required by law. This indicator is important as the quality of treated effluent has a direct impact on the Baltic Sea and on the environment. "In the six months of 2023, we have taken 355 tons of debris, 89 tons of grit, 938 tons of nitrogen and 126 tons of phosphorus out of the wastewater," Timofejev pointed out.

The level of water loss in the water network dropped in the second quarter. Ongoing rehabilitation of water pipes contribute to reducing water losses. In 2023, Tallinna Vesi has rehabilitated 14 kilometers of networks and extensive reconstruction works continue over the summer as planned.

The biggest project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2023 is the reconstruction of digesters, which will result in Tallinna Vesi producing even more biogas from sludge generated during the wastewater treatment process. In parallel, construction works are currently underway at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Paljassaare for the construction of a cogeneration plant, which will allow to produce not only the heat energy, but also most of the electricity needed for the wastewater treatment process from biogas in the future. The cogeneration plant is scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter.

AS Tallinna Vesi entered into loan agreements totaling €131 million. The loan agreements concluded will facilitate AS Tallinna Vesi's capital investment program during 2023-2025. In 2023, the Company will invest €35 million to meet the Company's strategy and the objectives set out in the Public Water Supply and Sewerage System Development Plan adopted by the City. The loan agreements will facilitate the following major projects: reconstruction of digesters and construction of a combined heat and power plant at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, reconstruction of filters and clarifiers at the Water Treatment Plant, and investments to the reconstruction and construction of networks.

On May 17-19, the very first ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification took place and the certificate issued certifies that our information security management system meets the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2013. The certificate issued to AS Tallinna Vesi is valid until 26/06/2026.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to more than 24,900 private customers and businesses and 470,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the Company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the Company's shares are free floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

Main financial indicators

€ million

except key ratios



Quarters 2 Variance 2023/ 2022



6 months Variance 2023/ 2022



2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Sales 15.41 13.00 12.97 18.5% 30.01 25.05 24.75 19.8% Gross profit 5.80 4.42 5.23 31.3% 11.52 8.80 10.41 30.8% Gross profit margin % 37.66 33.98 40.34 10.8% 38.38 35.12 42.07 9.3% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 6.10 4.69 6.80 29.9% 12.11 9.34 13.03 29.8% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 39.57 36.09 52.44 9.6% 40.37 37.26 52.63 8.4% Operating profit 4.13 3.08 5.20 34.0% 8.20 6.09 9.86 34.7% Operating profit - main business 3.81 2.83 4.96 34.9% 7.73 5.74 9.46 34.5% Operating profit margin % 26.79 23.70 40.09 13.1% 27.33 24.29 39.83 12.5% Profit before taxes 3.41 2.98 5.11 14.5% 6.93 5.88 9.68 17.9% Profit before taxes margin % 22.12 22.88 39.40 -3.3% 23.11 23.48 39.10 -1.6% Net profit 2.31 0.96 3.07 141.8% 5.81 3.84 7.62 51.6% Net profit margin % 15.02 7.36 23.70 104.1% 19.37 15.31 30.80 26.6% ROA % 0.90 0.38 1.21 137.4% 2.27 1.52 2.22 48.8% Debt to total capital employed % 57.66 57.09 57.20 1.0% 57.66 57.09 57.20 1.0% ROE % 2.06 0.85 2.75 142.0% 5.26 3.46 5.27 52.1% Current ratio 1.31 1.81 2.75 -27.6% 1.31 1.81 2.75 -27.6% Quick ratio 1.24 1.75 2.69 -29.1% 1.24 1.75 2.69 -29.1% Investments into fixed assets 5.77 2.85 5.57 16.6% 10.44 7.73 5.63 35.1% Payout ratio % - 78.52 80.42 - 78.52 80.42

Gross profit margin - Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit margin - Operating profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation - Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin - Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Net profit margin - Net profit / Net sales

ROA - Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed - Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE - Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio - Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio - (Current assets - Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business - water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand As of 30 June As of 31 December ASSETS Note 2023 2022 2022 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 12,952 23,541 12,650 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 8,601 6,643 8,989 Inventories 1,246 982 1,197 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 22,799 31,166 22,836 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 236,263 215,830 229,869 Intangible assets 5 817 637 688 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 237,080 216,467 230,557 TOTAL ASSETS 259,879 247,633 253,393 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Leases 955 662 883 Loans 3,615 3,630 3,630 Trade and other payables 9,555 9,665 10,225 Prepayments 3,313 3,296 3,749 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 17,438 17,253 18,487 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 41,190 38,130 39,150 Leases 2,105 1,063 1,607 Loans 82,739 78,540 76,708 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 264 303 496 Other payables 84 70 101 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 132,400 124,124 124,080 TOTAL LIABILITIES 149,838 141,377 142,567 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 72,029 68,244 72,814 TOTAL EQUITY 110,041 106,256 110,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 259,879 247,633 253,393





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Quarter 2 6 months For the year ended 31 December Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Revenue 7 15,405 13,002 30,005 25,054 54,558 Cost of goods and services sold 9 -9,603 -8,583 -18,490 -16,254 -37,660 GROSS PROFIT 5,802 4,419 11,515 8,80 16,898 Marketing expenses 9 -205 -189 -419 -388 -703 General administration 9 -1,317 -1,094 -2,620 -2,225 -4,399 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 10 -153 -55 -275 -102 -476 OPERATING PROFIT 4,127 3,081 8,201 6,085 11,320 Financial income 11 26 1 36 3 8 Financial expenses 11 -747 -108 -1,302 -205 -682 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 3,406 2,974 6,935 5,883 10,646 Income tax 12 -1,093 -2,017 -1,121 -2,047 -2,240 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,313 957 5,814 3,836 8,406 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 2,313 957 5,814 3,836 8,406 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 2,313 957 5,814 3,836 8,406 Earnings per A-share (in euros) 13 0,12 0,05 0,29 0,19 0,42







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand 6 months For the year ended 31 December Note 2023 2022 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 8,200 6,085 11,320 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 4,5,9,10 3,914 3,250 6,817 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees 10 -292 -269 -544 Other non-monetary adjustments 6 -157 0 0 Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -22 -12 -32 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 343 -271 -2,841 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -526 -485 309 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 11,460 8,298 15,029 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets -10,495 -7,351 -20,701 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl. connection fees 1,724 1,215 1,593 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 24 13 53 Interest received 36 3 9 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -8,711 -6,120 -19,046 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl. swap interests -1,243 -218 -616 Lease payments -593 -230 -524 Received loans 45,500 0 0 Repayment of loans -39,318 -1,818 -3,636 Dividends paid 12 -6,515 -12,835 -12,835 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 12 -278 -95 -165 Income tax paid on dividends 12 0 0 -2116 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -2,447 -15,196 -19,892 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 302 -13,018 -23,909 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 12,650 36,559 36,559 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

OF THE PERIOD 12,952 23,541 12,650

