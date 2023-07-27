CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"We continue to drive strong organic growth in each of our three operating segments while expanding our companywide operating margin, consistent with our strategy. Revenues grew 27% over the prior year quarter, reflective of continued demand for our Consulting and Managed Services and Digital capabilities," said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron.
"Our updated annual guidance reflects our outlook for strong growth in 2023. We are pleased that our performance over the past six quarters has outpaced our 2022 investor day financial objectives, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver at or above those goals in the years ahead," added Hussey.
SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
Revenues increased $73.4 million, or 26.9%, to $346.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $273.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. This revenue growth was highlighted by 33.4% growth in the Consulting and Managed Services capability and 19.2% growth in the Digital capability in the aggregate across all industries during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same prior year period; and reflects the company's focus on accelerating growth in the healthcare and education industries and growing its presence in commercial industries.
Net income increased $10.8 million, or 78.1%, to $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.9 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.61, or 92.4%, to $1.27 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.66 for the second quarter of 2022.
Second quarter 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")(6) increased $15.9 million, or 50.9%, to $47.1 million, compared to $31.2 million in the same prior year period.
In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company's financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Amortization of intangible assets
$
1,974
$
2,818
Restructuring charges
$
1,699
$
2,069
Other losses (gains)
$
(623
)
$
21
Tax effect of adjustments
$
(808
)
$
(1,301
)
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
$
288
$
(100
)
Adjusted EBITDA(6) increased $15.3 million, or 46.0%, to $48.5 million, or 14.0% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.2 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income(6) increased $9.5 million, or 54.2%, to $27.0 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022.
The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 21.9% to 5,174 as of June 30, 2023 from 4,243 as of June 30, 2022. The utilization rate(5) of the company's Consulting capability increased to 76.0% during the second quarter 2023, compared to 73.2% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(5) for the company's Digital capability increased to 74.7% during the second quarter 2023, compared to 74.3% during the same period last year.
YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 RESULTS
Revenues increased $131.3 million, or 24.6%, to $664.7 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $533.4 million for the first six months of 2022. This revenue growth was highlighted by 25.5% growth in the Consulting and Managed Services capability and 23.5% growth in the Digital capability in the aggregate across all industries for the first six months of 2023, compared to the same period last year; and reflects the company's focus on accelerating growth in the healthcare and education industries and growing its presence in commercial industries.
Net income was $38.1 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $40.7 million for the first six months of 2022. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.95 for the first six months of 2023, compared to $1.94 for the same period last year. Results for the first six months of 2022 included a non-recurring, unrealized gain of $19.8 million, net of tax, related to the company's investment in a hospital-at-home company.
EBITDA(6) for the first six months of 2023 was $73.8 million, compared to $78.7 million in the same prior year period.
In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company's financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Amortization of intangible assets
$
4,205
$
5,678
Restructuring charges
$
3,983
$
3,624
Other losses (gains)
$
(188
)
$
33
Transaction-related expenses
$
-
$
50
Unrealized gain on preferred stock investment
$
-
$
(26,964
)
Tax effect of adjustments
$
(2,120
)
$
4,658
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
$
368
$
(81
)
Adjusted EBITDA(6) increased $22.7 million, or 40.9%, to $78.0 million, or 11.7% of revenues, for the first six months of 2023, compared to $55.3 million, or 10.4% of revenues, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income(6) increased $16.2 million, or 58.3%, to $44.0 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2023, compared to $27.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.
The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 21.9% to 5,174 as of June 30, 2023 from 4,243 as of June 30, 2022. The utilization rate(5) of the company's Consulting capability increased to 76.1% during the first six months of 2023, compared to 72.4% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(5) for the company's Digital capability was 72.8% during the first six months 2023, compared to 73.6% during the same period last year.
Additionally, in the first six months of 2023, Huron repurchased 826,542 shares of the company's common stock for $59.6 million.
OPERATING INDUSTRIES
The company's year-to-date 2023 revenues by operating segment as a percentage of total company revenues are as follows: Healthcare (49%); Education (32%); and Commercial (19%). Financial results by operating industry are included in the attached schedules and in Huron's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
OUTLOOK FOR 2023
Based on currently available information, the company increased guidance for full year 2023 revenues before reimbursable expenses to a range of $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues in a range of 12.0% to 12.5% and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $4.35 to $4.65.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(6)
In evaluating the company's financial performance and outlook, management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing their business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron's current financial results with Huron's past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature, including those concerning the company's current expectations about its future results, are "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "may," "should," "expects," "provides," "anticipates," "assumes," "can," "will," "meets," "could," "likely," "intends," "might," "predicts," "seeks," "would," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "continues," "goals," "guidance," or "outlook" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about future requirements and needs, results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: failure to achieve expected utilization rates, billing rates, and the necessary number of revenue-generating professionals; inability to expand or adjust our service offerings in response to market demands; our dependence on renewal of client-based services; dependence on new business and retention of current clients and qualified personnel; failure to maintain third-party provider relationships and strategic alliances; inability to license technology to and from third parties; the impairment of goodwill; various factors related to income and other taxes; difficulties in successfully integrating the businesses we acquire and achieving expected benefits from such acquisitions; risks relating to privacy, information security, and related laws and standards; and a general downturn in market conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, among others, those described under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Huron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues and reimbursable expenses:
Revenues
$
346,759
$
273,325
$
664,654
$
533,374
Reimbursable expenses
8,140
7,492
16,630
12,218
Total revenues and reimbursable expenses
354,899
280,817
681,284
545,592
Operating expenses:
Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization included below)
235,198
189,233
463,581
376,480
Reimbursable expenses
8,121
7,576
16,745
12,332
Selling, general and administrative expenses
64,019
46,033
126,308
94,428
Restructuring charges
1,699
2,069
3,983
3,624
Depreciation and amortization
6,143
6,902
12,517
13,766
Total operating expenses
315,180
251,813
623,134
500,630
Operating income
39,719
29,004
58,150
44,962
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense, net of interest income
(5,796
)
(2,446
)
(10,099
)
(4,642
)
Other income (expense), net
1,062
(4,881
)
2,781
19,484
Total other income (expense), net
(4,734
)
(7,327
)
(7,318
)
14,842
Income before taxes
34,985
21,677
50,832
59,804
Income tax expense
10,273
7,802
12,701
19,077
Net income
$
24,712
$
13,875
$
38,131
$
40,727
Earnings per share:
Net income per basic share
$
1.30
$
0.67
$
2.00
$
1.97
Net income per diluted share
$
1.27
$
0.66
$
1.95
$
1.94
Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per share:
Basic
18,939
20,582
19,029
20,715
Diluted
19,486
20,967
19,598
21,047
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net income
$
24,712
$
13,875
$
38,131
$
40,727
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
327
(656
)
379
(699
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment, net of tax
553
773
4,426
(1,888
)
Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax
2,463
971
134
5,296
Other comprehensive income
3,343
1,088
4,939
2,709
Comprehensive income
$
28,055
$
14,963
$
43,070
$
43,436
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,583
$
11,834
Receivables from clients, net
152,300
147,852
Unbilled services, net
174,409
141,781
Income tax receivable
6,475
960
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
29,734
26,057
Total current assets
379,501
328,484
Property and equipment, net
23,440
26,107
Deferred income taxes, net
1,397
1,554
Long-term investments
97,227
91,194
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,829
30,304
Other non-current assets
83,777
73,039
Intangible assets, net
19,188
23,392
Goodwill
624,966
624,966
Total assets
$
1,257,325
$
1,199,040
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,720
$
14,254
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
27,472
27,268
Accrued payroll and related benefits
126,430
171,723
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
11,208
10,530
Deferred revenues
24,703
21,909
Total current liabilities
199,533
245,684
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred compensation and other liabilities
34,363
33,614
Long-term debt
395,000
290,000
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
41,407
45,556
Deferred income taxes, net
35,404
32,146
Total non-current liabilities
506,174
401,316
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 21,863,932 and 22,507,159 shares issued, respectively
218
223
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,840,319 and 2,711,712 shares, respectively
(141,407
)
(137,556
)
Additional paid-in capital
279,070
318,706
Retained earnings
390,679
352,548
Accumulated other comprehensive income
23,058
18,119
Total stockholders' equity
551,618
552,040
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,257,325
$
1,199,040
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
38,131
$
40,727
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
12,549
13,766
Non-cash lease expense
3,340
3,174
Lease-related impairment charge
2,086
-
Share-based compensation
23,151
15,166
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
382
397
Allowances for doubtful accounts
53
47
Deferred income taxes
1,755
7,089
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment, excluding transaction costs
1
(1,117
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities
(233
)
33
Change in fair value of preferred stock investment
-
(26,964
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture:
(Increase) decrease in receivables from clients, net
(4,440
)
(28,825
)
(Increase) decrease in unbilled services, net
(32,567
)
(28,329
)
(Increase) decrease in current income tax receivable / payable, net
(6,141
)
9,394
(Increase) decrease in other assets
(4,880
)
3,984
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities
(5,594
)
(13,524
)
Increase (decrease) in accrued payroll and related benefits
(44,277
)
(43,420
)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
2,804
(1,834
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(13,880
)
(50,236
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,725
)
(6,800
)
Investment in life insurance policies
(2,188
)
-
Distributions from life insurance policies
2,956
-
Purchases of businesses
38
(1,948
)
Capitalization of internally developed software costs
(12,998
)
(3,974
)
Proceeds from note receivable
154
157
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
4,750
Divestiture of business
-
207
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,763
)
(7,608
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
987
1,185
Shares redeemed for employee tax withholdings
(9,728
)
(7,011
)
Share repurchases
(60,368
)
(52,443
)
Proceeds from bank borrowings
230,000
224,000
Repayments of bank borrowings
(125,000
)
(114,780
)
Payments for debt issuance costs
(58
)
-
Deferred payments on business acquisition
(1,500
)
(1,875
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
34,333
49,076
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
59
(55
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,749
(8,823
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
11,834
20,781
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
16,583
$
11,958
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended
June 30,
Percent
Increase
(Decrease)
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
Percent
Increase
(Decrease)
Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands):
2023
2022
2023
2022
Healthcare:
Revenues
$
173,768
$
128,474
35.3
%
$
322,817
$
250,350
28.9
%
Operating income
$
49,151
$
30,364
61.9
%
$
81,406
$
58,396
39.4
%
Segment operating margin
28.3
%
23.6
%
25.2
%
23.3
%
Education:
Revenues
$
110,694
$
88,225
25.5
%
$
214,841
$
168,887
27.2
%
Operating income
$
27,397
$
21,691
26.3
%
$
50,562
$
35,997
40.5
%
Segment operating margin
24.8
%
24.6
%
23.5
%
21.3
%
Commercial:
Revenues
$
62,297
$
56,626
10.0
%
$
126,996
$
114,137
11.3
%
Operating income
$
10,472
$
11,915
(12.1
)%
$
24,539
$
24,129
1.7
%
Segment operating margin
16.8
%
21.0
%
19.3
%
21.1
%
Total Huron:
Revenues
$
346,759
$
273,325
26.9
%
$
664,654
$
533,374
24.6
%
Reimbursable expenses
8,140
7,492
8.6
%
16,630
12,218
36.1
%
Total revenues and reimbursable expenses
$
354,899
$
280,817
26.4
%
$
681,284
$
545,592
24.9
%
Segment operating income
$
87,020
$
63,970
36.0
%
$
156,507
$
118,522
32.0
%
Items not allocated at the segment level:
Other operating expenses
42,923
29,912
43.5
%
89,263
63,460
40.7
%
Depreciation and amortization
4,378
5,054
(13.4
)%
9,094
10,100
(10.0
)%
Total operating income
39,719
29,004
36.9
%
58,150
44,962
29.3
%
Other income (expense), net
(4,734
)
(7,327
)
(35.4
)%
(7,318
)
14,842
N/M
Income before taxes
$
34,985
$
21,677
61.4
%
$
50,832
$
59,804
(15.0
)%
Other Operating Data:
Number of revenue-generating professionals by segment (at period end) (1):
Healthcare
2,059
1,619
27.2
%
2,059
1,619
27.2
%
Education
1,701
1,407
20.9
%
1,701
1,407
20.9
%
Commercial (2)
1,414
1,217
16.2
%
1,414
1,217
16.2
%
Total
5,174
4,243
21.9
%
5,174
4,243
21.9
%
Revenue by capability:
Consulting and Managed Services (3)
$
197,255
$
147,871
33.4
%
$
374,449
$
298,455
25.5
%
Digital
149,504
125,454
19.2
%
290,205
234,919
23.5
%
Total
$
346,759
$
273,325
26.9
%
$
664,654
$
533,374
24.6
%
Number of revenue-generating professionals by capability (at period end)(1):
Consulting and Managed Services (4)
2,473
2,018
22.5
%
2,473
2,018
22.5
%
Digital
2,701
2,225
21.4
%
2,701
2,225
21.4
%
Total
5,174
4,243
21.9
%
5,174
4,243
21.9
%
Utilization rate by capability (5):
Consulting
76.0
%
73.2
%
76.1
%
72.4
%
Digital
74.7
%
74.3
%
72.8
%
73.6
%
(1)
Consists of our full-time consultants who generate revenues based on the number of hours worked; full-time equivalents, which consists of coaches and their support staff within the Culture and Organizational excellence solution, consultants who work variable schedules as needed by clients, and full-time employees who provide software support and maintenance services to clients; and our Healthcare Managed Services employees who provide revenue cycle billing, collections insurance verification and change integrity services to clients.
(2)
The majority of our revenue-generating professionals within our Commercial segment can provide services across all of our industries, including healthcare and education.
(3)
Managed Services capability revenues within our Healthcare segment was $17.3 million and $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; and $37.1 million and $29.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Managed Services capability revenues within our Education segment was $4.9 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; and $9.6 million and $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(4)
The number of Managed Services revenue-generating professionals within our Healthcare segment as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 772 and 504, respectively.
The number of Managed Services revenue-generating professionals within our Education segment as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 106 and 96, respectively.
(5)
Utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of hours our billable consultants worked on client assignments during a period by the total available working hours for these billable consultants during the same period. Available hours are determined by the standard hours worked by each billable consultant, adjusted for part-time hours, and U.S. standard work weeks. Available working hours exclude local country holidays and vacation days. Utilization rates are presented for our revenue-generating professionals who primarily bill on an hourly basis. We have not presented utilization rates for our Managed Services professionals as most of the revenues generated by these employees are not billed on an hourly basis.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (6)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$
346,759
$
273,325
$
664,654
$
533,374
Net income
$
24,712
$
13,875
$
38,131
$
40,727
Add back:
Income tax expense
10,273
7,802
12,701
19,077
Interest expense, net of interest income
5,796
2,446
10,099
4,642
Depreciation and amortization
6,330
7,097
12,883
14,219
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (6)
47,111
31,220
73,814
78,665
Add back:
Restructuring charges
1,699
2,069
3,983
3,624
Other losses (gains)
(623
)
21
(188
)
33
Transaction-related expenses
-
-
-
50
Unrealized gain on preferred stock investment
-
-
-
(26,964
)
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
288
(100
)
368
(81
)
Adjusted EBITDA (6)
$
48,475
$
33,210
$
77,977
$
55,327
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues (6)
14.0
%
12.2
%
11.7
%
10.4
%
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (6)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
24,712
$
13,875
$
38,131
$
40,727
Weighted average shares - diluted
19,486
20,967
19,598
21,047
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.27
$
0.66
$
1.95
$
1.94
Add back:
Amortization of intangible assets
1,974
2,818
4,205
5,678
Restructuring charges
1,699
2,069
3,983
3,624
Other losses (gains)
(623
)
21
(188
)
33
Transaction-related expenses
-
-
-
50
Unrealized gain on preferred stock investment
-
-
-
(26,964
)
Tax effect of adjustments
(808
)
(1,301
)
(2,120
)
4,658
Total adjustments, net of tax
2,242
3,607
5,880
(12,921
)
Adjusted net income (6)
$
26,954
$
17,482
$
44,011
$
27,806
Adjusted weighted average shares - diluted
19,486
20,967
19,598
21,047
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (6)
$
1.38
$
0.83
$
2.25
$
1.32
(6)
In evaluating the company's financial performance and outlook, management uses earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing the company's business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron's current financial results with Huron's past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
