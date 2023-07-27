WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp" or "we") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Highlights

The Bancorp reported net income of $49.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $30.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, or a 68% increase in income per diluted share.

Return on assets and equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 amounted to 2.6% and 27%, respectively, compared to 1.7% and 19%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (all percentages "annualized").

Net interest income increased 60% to $87.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $54.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income increases reflected the impact of continuing Federal Reserve rate increases on the Bancorp's variable rate loans and securities.

Net interest margin amounted to 4.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 4.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Loans, net were $5.27 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $5.49 billion at December 31, 2022 and $4.75 billion at June 30, 2022. Those changes reflected a decrease of 2% quarter over linked quarter and an increase of 11% year over year.

Gross dollar volume ("GDV"), representing the total amounts spent on prepaid and debit cards, increased $4.38 billion, or 15%, to $32.78 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase reflects continued organic growth with existing partners and the impact of clients added within the past year. Total prepaid, debit card, ACH and other payment fees increased 10% to $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Small business loans ("SBL"), including those held at fair value, grew 10% year over year to $804.0 million at June 30, 2023, and 2% quarter over linked quarter. That growth excludes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances which amounted to $3.8 million and $10.3 million at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Direct lease financing balances increased 13% year over year to $657.3 million at June 30, 2023, and 1% quarter over linked quarter.

At June 30, 2023, real estate bridge loans of $1.83 billion had grown 4% compared to the $1.75 billion balance at March 31, 2023, and 65% compared to the June 30, 2022 balance of $1.11 billion. These real estate bridge loans consist entirely of apartment buildings.

Security backed lines of credit ("SBLOC"), insurance backed lines of credit ("IBLOC") and investment advisor financing loans collectively decreased 15% year over year and decreased 8% quarter over linked quarter to $2.06 billion at June 30, 2023.

The average interest rate on $6.60 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing liabilities during the second quarter of 2023 was 2.37%. Average deposits of $6.48 billion for the second quarter of 2023 reflected an increase of 4% from the $6.25 billion of average deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Bancorp emphasizes safety and soundness, and liquidity. The vast majority of its funding is comprised of insured and small balance accounts. The Bancorp also has lines of credit with U.S. government agencies totaling approximately $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, as well as access to other liquidity.

As of June 30, 2023, tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 10.42%, 14.97%, 15.47% and 14.97%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively. The Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, National Association, each remain well capitalized under banking regulations.

Book value per common share at June 30, 2023 was $13.74 per share compared to $11.55 per common share at June 30, 2022, an increase of 19%. Increases resulting from retained earnings were partially offset by reductions in the market value of securities available for sale, which are recognized through equity.

The Bancorp repurchased 828,727 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $30.17 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

CEO and President Damian Kozlowski commented, "The Bancorp continued to produce record core profits and exemplar profitability in the second quarter. The outlook remains positive for 2023 and 2024 and we expect increasing profitability and earnings per share, while navigating a difficult market environment for most banks. We are maintaining guidance at $3.60 a share, without including the impact of anticipated share buy backs of $25 million per quarter in 2023."

Conference Call Webcast

You may access the LIVE webcast of The Bancorp's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET Friday, July 28, 2023 by clicking on the webcast link on The Bancorp's homepage at www.thebancorp.com. Or you may dial 1.888.259.6580, conference code 93720317. You may listen to the replay of the webcast following the live call on The Bancorp's investor relations website or telephonically until Friday, August 4, 2023 by dialing 1.877.674.7070, access code 720317#.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, National Association, (or "The Bancorp Bank, N. A.") provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release regarding The Bancorp's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including but not limited to the words "intend," "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "look," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "continue," or similar words, and are based on current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among others, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results, events or achievements to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. For further discussion of the risks and uncertainties to which these forward-looking statements may be subject, see The Bancorp's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Bancorp does not undertake to publicly revise or update forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as may be required under applicable law.

The Bancorp, Inc. Financial highlights (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Consolidated condensed income statements 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data) Net interest income $ 87,195 $ 54,569 $ 173,011 $ 107,422 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 361 (1,450 ) 2,264 3,509 Non-interest income ACH, card and other payment processing fees 2,429 2,338 4,600 4,322 Prepaid, debit card and related fees 22,177 20,038 45,500 38,690 Net realized and unrealized gains on commercial loans, at fair value 1,921 3,682 3,646 10,517 Leasing related income 1,511 1,545 3,001 2,518 Other non-interest income 1,298 350 1,578 470 Total non-interest income 29,336 27,953 58,325 56,517 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 33,167 25,999 62,952 49,847 Data processing expense 1,398 1,246 2,719 2,435 Legal expense 949 1,474 1,907 2,268 Legal settlement - 1,152 - 1,152 FDIC insurance 472 673 1,427 1,647 Software 4,317 4,165 8,554 8,029 Other non-interest expense 9,640 8,136 20,414 15,819 Total non-interest expense 49,943 42,845 97,973 81,197 Income before income taxes 66,227 41,127 131,099 79,233 Income tax expense 17,218 10,725 32,968 19,865 Net income 49,009 30,402 98,131 59,368 Net income per share - basic $ 0.89 $ 0.54 $ 1.78 $ 1.04 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.53 $ 1.76 $ 1.03 Weighted average shares - basic 54,871,681 56,801,518 55,160,642 56,962,000 Weighted average shares - diluted 55,269,640 57,453,730 55,653,950 57,772,538

Condensed consolidated balance sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2022 2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 6,496 $ 13,736 $ 24,063 $ 12,873 Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 874,050 773,446 864,126 329,992 Total cash and cash equivalents 880,546 787,182 888,189 342,865 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 776,410 787,429 766,016 826,616 Commercial loans, at fair value 396,581 493,334 589,143 995,493 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,267,574 5,354,347 5,486,853 4,754,697 Allowance for credit losses (23,284 ) (23,794 ) (22,374 ) (19,087 ) Loans, net 5,244,290 5,330,553 5,464,479 4,735,610 Federal Home Loan Bank, Atlantic Central Bankers Bank, and Federal Reserve Bank stock 20,157 12,629 12,629 1,643 Premises and equipment, net 26,408 21,319 18,401 16,693 Accrued interest receivable 34,062 33,729 32,005 19,264 Intangible assets, net 1,850 1,950 2,049 2,248 Other real estate owned 20,952 21,117 21,210 18,873 Deferred tax asset, net 19,215 18,290 19,703 23,344 Other assets 122,435 99,427 89,176 137,086 Total assets $ 7,542,906 $ 7,606,959 $ 7,903,000 $ 7,119,735 Liabilities: Deposits Demand and interest checking $ 6,554,967 $ 6,607,767 $ 6,559,617 $ 5,394,562 Savings and money market 68,084 96,890 140,496 486,189 Time deposits, $100,000 and over - - 330,000 - Total deposits 6,623,051 6,704,657 7,030,113 5,880,751 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 42 42 42 42 Short-term borrowings - - - 385,000 Senior debt 95,682 99,142 99,050 98,866 Subordinated debenture 13,401 13,401 13,401 13,401 Other long-term borrowings 9,917 9,972 10,028 39,125 Other liabilities 51,646 54,597 56,335 46,014 Total liabilities $ 6,793,739 $ 6,881,811 $ 7,208,969 $ 6,463,199 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 54,542,284 and 56,865,494 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 54,542 55,330 55,690 56,865 Additional paid-in capital 256,115 277,814 299,279 323,774 Retained earnings 467,450 418,441 369,319 298,474 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,940 ) (26,437 ) (30,257 ) (22,577 ) Total shareholders' equity 749,167 725,148 694,031 656,536 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,542,906 $ 7,606,959 $ 7,903,000 $ 7,119,735

Average balance sheet and net interest income Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs(2) $ 5,730,384 $ 107,299 7.49 % $ 5,467,516 $ 55,100 4.03 % Leases-bank qualified(3) 3,801 100 10.52 % 3,665 63 6.88 % Investment securities-taxable 778,100 9,873 5.08 % 879,112 5,432 2.47 % Investment securities-nontaxable(3) 3,234 53 6.56 % 3,559 31 3.48 % Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 701,057 8,997 5.13 % 545,027 1,004 0.74 % Net interest earning assets 7,216,576 126,322 7.00 % 6,898,879 61,630 3.57 % Allowance for credit losses (23,895 ) (20,295 ) Other assets 231,035 243,459 $ 7,423,716 $ 7,122,043 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 6,399,750 $ 36,688 2.29 % $ 5,697,507 $ 4,390 0.31 % Savings and money market 78,252 728 3.72 % 556,847 1,200 0.86 % Total deposits 6,478,002 37,416 2.31 % 6,254,354 5,590 0.36 % Short-term borrowings - - - 11,593 32 1.10 % Repurchase agreements 41 - - 41 - - Long-term borrowings 9,949 128 5.15 % - - - Subordinated debentures 13,401 271 8.09 % 13,401 139 4.15 % Senior debt 96,890 1,280 5.28 % 98,816 1,280 5.18 % Total deposits and liabilities 6,598,283 39,095 2.37 % 6,378,205 7,041 0.44 % Other liabilities 88,276 89,422 Total liabilities 6,686,559 6,467,627 Shareholders' equity 737,157 654,416 $ 7,423,716 $ 7,122,043 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis(3) $ 87,227 $ 54,589 Tax equivalent adjustment 32 20 Net interest income $ 87,195 $ 54,569 Net interest margin(3) 4.83 % 3.17 %

(1)Interest on loans for 2023 and 2022 includes $10,000 and $41,000, respectively, of interest and fees on PPP loans. (2)Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans. (3)Full taxable equivalent basis, using 21% respective statutory federal tax rates in 2023 and 2022.

Average balance sheet and net interest income Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs(2) $ 5,858,040 $ 213,503 7.29 % $ 5,302,850 $ 105,638 3.98 % Leases-bank qualified(3) 3,582 169 9.44 % 3,839 130 6.77 % Investment securities-taxable 776,089 19,173 4.94 % 909,017 10,323 2.27 % Investment securities-nontaxable(3) 3,288 94 5.72 % 3,559 62 3.48 % Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 640,864 15,582 4.86 % 616,865 1,351 0.44 % Net interest earning assets 7,281,863 248,521 6.83 % 6,836,130 117,504 3.44 % Allowance for credit losses (23,215 ) (19,075 ) Other assets 234,037 232,402 $ 7,492,685 $ 7,049,457 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 6,401,678 $ 69,071 2.16 % $ 5,636,415 $ 5,796 0.21 % Savings and money market 105,105 1,947 3.70 % 544,515 1,400 0.51 % Time deposits 41,933 858 4.09 % - - - Total deposits 6,548,716 71,876 2.20 % 6,180,930 7,196 0.23 % Short-term borrowings 10,193 234 4.59 % 6,104 32 1.05 % Repurchase agreements 41 - - 41 - - Long-term borrowings 9,973 254 5.09 % - - - Subordinated debentures 13,401 532 7.94 % 13,401 255 3.81 % Senior debt 97,985 2,559 5.22 % 98,770 2,559 5.18 % Total deposits and liabilities 6,680,309 75,455 2.26 % 6,299,246 10,042 0.32 % Other liabilities 90,777 95,716 Total liabilities 6,771,086 6,394,962 Shareholders' equity 721,599 654,495 $ 7,492,685 $ 7,049,457 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis(3) $ 173,066 $ 107,462 Tax equivalent adjustment 55 40 Net interest income $ 173,011 $ 107,422 Net interest margin(3) 4.75 % 3.14 %

(1)Interest on loans for 2023 and 2022 includes $20,000 and $481,000, respectively, of interest and fees on PPP loans. (2)Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans. (3)Full taxable equivalent basis, using 21% respective statutory federal tax rates in 2023 and 2022.

Allowance for credit losses Six months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 (unaudited) 2022 (unaudited) 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance in the allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 22,374 $ 17,806 $ 17,806 Loans charged-off: SBA non-real estate 871 844 885 Direct lease financing 1,439 199 576 Consumer - other 3 - - Total 2,313 1,043 1,461 Recoveries: SBA non-real estate 298 33 140 SBA commercial mortgage 75 - - Direct lease financing 175 93 124 Consumer - home equity 49 - - Other loans - - 24 Total 597 126 288 Net charge-offs 1,716 917 1,173 Provision for credit losses, excluding commitment provision 2,626 2,198 5,741 Balance in allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 23,284 $ 19,087 $ 22,374 Net charge-offs/average loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Net charge-offs/average assets 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 %

Loan portfolio June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2022 2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) SBL non-real estate $ 117,621 $ 114,334 $ 108,954 $ 112,854 SBL commercial mortgage 515,008 492,798 474,496 425,219 SBL construction 32,471 33,116 30,864 27,042 Small business loans 665,100 640,248 614,314 565,115 Direct lease financing 657,316 652,541 632,160 583,086 SBLOC / IBLOC(1) 1,883,607 2,053,450 2,332,469 2,274,256 Advisor financing(2) 173,376 189,425 172,468 155,235 Real estate bridge loans 1,826,227 1,752,322 1,669,031 1,106,875 Other loans(3) 55,644 60,210 61,679 63,514 5,261,270 5,348,196 5,482,121 4,748,081 Unamortized loan fees and costs 6,304 6,151 4,732 6,616 Total loans, including unamortized fees and costs $ 5,267,574 $ 5,354,347 $ 5,486,853 $ 4,754,697

Small business portfolio June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2022 2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) SBL, including unamortized fees and costs $ 673,667 $ 648,858 $ 621,641 $ 571,559 SBL, included in loans, at fair value 134,131 140,909 146,717 168,579 Total small business loans(4) $ 807,798 $ 789,767 $ 768,358 $ 740,138

(1)SBLOC are collateralized by marketable securities, while IBLOC are collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies. At June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, IBLOC loans amounted to $806.1 million and $1.12 billion, respectively. (2)In 2020 The Bancorp began originating loans to investment advisors for purposes of debt refinancing, acquisition of another firm or internal succession. Maximum loan amounts are subject to loan-to-value ("LTV") ratios of 70%, based on third-party business appraisals, but may be increased depending upon the debt service coverage ratio. Personal guarantees and blanket business liens are obtained as appropriate. (3)Includes demand deposit overdrafts reclassified as loan balances totaling $403,000 and $2.6 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Estimated overdraft charge-offs and recoveries are reflected in the ACL and are immaterial. (4)The SBLs held at fair value are comprised of the government guaranteed portion of 7(a) Program loans at the dates indicated.

Small business loans as of June 30, 2023 Loan principal (Dollars in millions) U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans(1) $ 382 PPP loans(1) 4 Commercial mortgage SBA(2) 259 Construction SBA(3) 12 Non-guaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed 7(a) Program loans(4) 105 Non-SBA SBLs 35 Total principal $ 797 Unamortized fees and costs 11 Total SBLs $ 808

(1)Includes the portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and PPP loans which have been guaranteed by the U.S. government, and therefore are assumed to have no credit risk. (2)Substantially all these loans are made under the 504 Program, which dictates origination date LTV percentages, generally 50-60%, to which the Bancorp adheres. (3)Includes $8.0 million in 504 Program first mortgages with an origination date LTV of 50-60%, and $4.0 million in SBA interim loans with an approved SBA post-construction full takeout/payoff. (4)Includes the unguaranteed portion of 7(a) Program loans which are 70% or more guaranteed by the U.S. government. SBA 7(a) Program loans are not made on the basis of real estate LTV; however, they are subject to SBA's "All Available Collateral" rule which mandates that to the extent a borrower or its 20% or greater principals have available collateral (including personal residences), the collateral must be pledged to fully collateralize the loan, after applying SBA-determined liquidation rates. In addition, all 7(a) Program loans and 504 Program loans require the personal guaranty of all 20% or greater owners.

Small business loans by type as of June 30, 2023 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program and PPP loans) SBL commercial mortgage(1) SBL construction(1) SBL non-real estate Total % Total (Dollars in millions) Hotels and motels $ 74 $ - $ - $ 74 18% Full-service restaurants 24 4 2 30 7% Funeral homes and funeral services 27 - - 27 7% Car washes 17 2 - 19 5% Child day care services 15 1 1 17 4% Outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers 16 - - 16 4% Homes for the elderly 13 - - 13 3% Gasoline stations with convenience stores 12 - - 12 3% Offices of lawyers 9 - - 9 2% Fitness and recreational sports centers 8 - 2 10 2% Lessors of other real estate property 8 - 1 9 2% Limited-service restaurants 2 2 3 7 2% General warehousing and storage 7 - - 7 2% Plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning companies 6 - 1 7 2% Specialty trade contractors 5 - 1 6 1% Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 5 - - 5 1% Other miscellaneous durable goods merchant 5 - - 5 1% Technical and trade schools - 5 - 5 1% Packaged frozen food merchant wholesalers 5 - - 5 1% Amusement and recreation industries 4 - - 4 1% Offices of dentists 2 1 - 3 1% Warehousing and storage 3 - - 3 1% Vocational rehabilitation services 3 - - 3 1% Miscellaneous wood product manufacturing 3 - - 3 1% Other(2) 88 - 24 112 27% Total $ 361 $ 15 $ 35 $ 411 100%

(1)Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $106.0 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 Program loans with 50%-60% origination date LTVs. (2)Loan types of less than $3.0 million are spread over approximately one hundred different business types.

State diversification as of June 30, 2023 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and PPP loans) SBL commercial mortgage(1) SBL construction(1) SBL non-real estate Total % Total (Dollars in millions) California $ 74 $ 4 $ 3 $ 81 20% Florida 68 1 3 72 18% North Carolina 33 7 2 42 10% New York 26 - 3 29 7% New Jersey 20 - 3 23 6% Pennsylvania 21 - - 21 5% Georgia 16 - 1 17 4% Illinois 14 - 1 15 4% Texas 12 - 4 16 4% Other States <$15 million 77 3 15 95 22% Total $ 361 $ 15 $ 35 $ 411 100%

(1)Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $106.0 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 Program loans with 50%-60% origination date LTVs.

Top 10 loans as of June 30, 2023 Type(1) State SBL commercial mortgage (Dollars in millions) Mental health and substance abuse center FL $ 10 Funeral homes and funeral services ME 9 Hotel FL 9 Lawyer's office CA 8 Hotel NC 7 General warehousing and storage PA 7 Hotel FL 6 Hotel NY 6 Hotel NC 6 Mental health and substance abuse center NJ 5 Total $ 73

(1)All ten largest loans in our SBL portfolio are SBA 504 Program loans with 50%-60% origination date LTVs. The table above does not include loans to the extent that they are U.S. government guaranteed.

Commercial real estate loans, excluding SBA loans, are as follows including LTV at origination:

Type as of June 30, 2023 Type # Loans Balance Weighted average

origination date

LTV Weighted average

interest rate (Dollars in millions) Real estate bridge loans (multi-family apartment loans recorded at amortized cost)(1) 136 $ 1,826 71% 8.90% Non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value: Multi-family (apartment bridge loans)(1) 12 $ 216 76% 8.70% Hospitality (hotels and lodging) 2 28 65% 9.10% Retail 2 12 72% 7.30% Other 2 9 73% 5.20% 18 265 74% 8.55% Fair value adjustment (3) Total non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value 262 Total commercial real estate loans $ 2,088 72% 8.87%

(1)In the third quarter of 2021, we resumed the origination of multi-family apartment loans. These are similar to the multi-family apartment loans carried at fair value, but at origination are intended to be held on the balance sheet, so they are not accounted for at fair value.

State diversification as of June 30, 2023 15 largest loans as of June 30, 2023 State Balance Origination

date LTV State Balance Origination

date LTV (Dollars in millions) (Dollars in millions) Texas $ 768 73% Texas $ 43 72% Georgia 258 70% Texas 42 75% Florida 220 70% Texas 39 75% Ohio 91 69% Tennessee 37 72% Tennessee 84 70% Michigan 37 62% Michigan 69 70% Florida 33 72% Alabama 67 72% Texas 33 67% Other States each <$65 million 531 72% Michigan 33 79% Total $ 2,088 72% Oklahoma 31 78% Texas 31 62% Indiana 30 76% Ohio 29 74% Georgia 29 69% Texas 29 77% New Jersey 28 77% 15 largest commercial real estate loans $ 504 73%

Institutional banking loans outstanding at June 30, 2023 Type Principal % of total (Dollars in millions) SBLOC $ 1,078 52% IBLOC 806 39% Advisor financing 173 9% Total $ 2,057 100%

For SBLOC, we generally lend up to 50% of the value of equities and 80% for investment grade securities. While the value of equities has fallen in excess of 30% in recent years, the reduction in collateral value of brokerage accounts collateralizing SBLOCs generally has been less, for two reasons. First, many collateral accounts are "balanced" and accordingly have a component of debt securities, which have either not decreased in value as much as equities, or in some cases may have increased in value. Second, many of these accounts have the benefit of professional investment advisors who provided some protection against market downturns, through diversification and other means. Additionally, borrowers often utilize only a portion of collateral value, which lowers the percentage of principal to collateral.

Top 10 SBLOC loans at June 30, 2023 Principal amount % Principal to collateral (Dollars in millions) $ 18 41% 16 62% 14 35% 10 32% 9 64% 9 44% 8 70% 8 73% 6 29% 6 51% Total and weighted average $ 104 49%

Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC)

IBLOC loans are backed by the cash value of eligible life insurance policies which have been assigned to us. We generally lend up to 95% of such cash value. Our underwriting standards require approval of the insurance companies which carry the policies backing these loans. Currently, fifteen insurance companies have been approved and, as of June 30, 2023, all were rated A- (Excellent) or better by AM BEST.

Direct lease financing by type as of June 30, 2023 Principal balance(1) % Total (Dollars in millions) Construction $ 118 18% Government agencies and public institutions(2) 82 12% Waste management and remediation services 81 12% Real estate and rental and leasing 71 11% Retail trade 47 7% Health care and social assistance 30 5% Manufacturing 22 3% Professional, scientific, and technical services 21 3% Finance and insurance 18 3% Wholesale trade 17 3% Transportation and warehousing 12 2% Educational services 9 1% Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction 8 1% Other 121 19% Total $ 657 100%

(1)Of the total $657.0 million of direct lease financing, $579.0 million consisted of vehicle leases with the remaining balance consisting of equipment leases. (2)Includes public universities and school districts.

Direct lease financing by state as of June 30, 2023 State Principal balance % Total (Dollars in millions) Florida $ 93 14% Utah 65 10% California 61 9% Pennsylvania 40 6% New Jersey 39 6% New York 33 5% North Carolina 32 5% Texas 30 5% Maryland 29 4% Connecticut 27 4% Washington 16 2% Idaho 16 2% Georgia 14 2% Iowa 13 2% Ohio 12 2% Other States 137 22% Total $ 657 100%

Capital ratios Tier 1 capital Tier 1 capital Total capital Common equity to average to risk-weighted to risk-weighted tier 1 to risk assets ratio assets ratio assets ratio weighted assets As of June 30, 2023 The Bancorp, Inc. 10.42% 14.97% 15.47% 14.97% The Bancorp Bank, National Association 11.59% 16.67% 17.16% 16.67% "Well capitalized" institution (under federal regulations-Basel III) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50% As of December 31, 2022 The Bancorp, Inc. 9.63% 13.40% 13.87% 13.40% The Bancorp Bank, National Association 10.73% 14.95% 15.42% 14.95% "Well capitalized" institution (under federal regulations-Basel III) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50%

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selected operating ratios Return on average assets(1) 2.65% 1.71% 2.64% 1.70% Return on average equity(1) 26.67% 18.63% 27.42% 18.29% Net interest margin 4.83% 3.17% 4.75% 3.14%

(1)Annualized

Book value per share table June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 Book value per share $ 13.74 $ 13.11 $ 12.46 11.55

Loan quality table June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.28% 0.26% 0.33% 0.18% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47% 0.46% 0.50% 0.39% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.44% 0.44% 0.41% 0.40% Nonaccrual loans $ 14,027 $ 12,938 $ 10,356 $ 3,698 Loans 90 days past due still accruing interest 563 873 7,775 4,848 Other real estate owned 20,952 21,117 21,210 18,873 Total nonperforming assets $ 35,542 $ 34,928 $ 39,341 $ 27,419

Gross dollar volume (GDV) (1) Three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Prepaid and debit card GDV $ 32,776,154 $ 34,011,792 $ 29,454,074 $ 28,394,897

(1) Gross dollar volume represents the total dollar amount spent on prepaid and debit cards issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A.

Business line quarterly summary Quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Dollars in millions) Balances % Growth Major business lines Average

approximate

rates(1) Balances(2) Year over

year Linked

quarter

annualized Loans Institutional banking(3) 6.4% $ 2,057 (15%) (33%) Small business lending(4) 6.8% 808 10% 9% Leasing 6.9% 657 13% 2% Commercial real estate (non-SBA loans, at fair value) 8.5% 262 nm nm Real estate bridge loans (recorded at book value) 9.0% 1,826 65% 17% Weighted average yield 7.5% $ 5,610 Non-interest income % Growth Deposits: Fintech solutions group Current

quarter Year over

year Prepaid and debit card issuance, and other payments 2.3% $ 5,985 6% nm $ 24.6 10%

(1)Average rates are for the three months ended June 30, 2023. (2)Loan and deposit categories are based on period-end and average quarterly balances, respectively. (3)Institutional Banking loans are comprised of security backed lines of credit (SBLOC), collateralized by marketable securities, insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC), collateralized by the cash surrender value of eligible life insurance policies, and investment advisor financing. (4)Small Business Lending is substantially comprised of SBA loans. Loan growth percentages exclude short-term PPP loans.

Summary of credit lines available

Notwithstanding that the vast majority of The Bancorp's funding is comprised of insured and small balance accounts, The Bancorp maintains lines of credit exceeding potential liquidity requirements as follows. The Bancorp also has access to other substantial sources of liquidity.

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Federal Reserve Bank $ 2,055,492 Federal Home Loan Bank 752,400 Total lines of credit available $ 2,807,892

Estimated insured vs uninsured deposits

The vast majority of The Bancorp's deposits are insured and low balance and accordingly do not constitute the liquidity risk experienced by certain institutions. Accordingly the deposit base is comprised as follows.

June 30, 2023 Insured 91% Low balance accounts 5% Other uninsured 4% Total deposits 100%

Calculation of efficiency ratio(1) Three months ended June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 87,195 $ 76,760 Non-interest income 29,336 25,740 Total revenue $ 116,531 $ 102,500 Non-interest expense $ 49,943 $ 43,475 Efficiency ratio 43% 42%

(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing GAAP total non-interest expense by the total of GAAP net interest income and non-interest income. This ratio compares revenues generated with the amount of expense required to generate such revenues, and may be used as one measure of overall efficiency.

Contacts

The Bancorp, Inc.

Andres Viroslav

Director, Investor Relations

215-861-7990

andres.viroslav@thebancorp.com