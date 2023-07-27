DERIDDER, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high-hazard industries, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Net premiums earned $ 65,598 $ 70,279 -6.7 % $ 134,779 $ 137,835 -2.2 % Net investment income 7,724 6,485 19.1 % 15,157 12,598 20.3 % Net realized gains on investments (pre-tax) 75 1,079 -93.0 % 333 1,817 -81.7 % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 2,048 (9,942 ) NM 3,417 (8,902 ) NM Net income 15,627 6,132 154.8 % 32,966 23,463 40.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.32 153.1 % $ 1.72 $ 1.21 42.1 % Operating net income (loss) 13,950 13,134 6.2 % 30,004 29,060 3.2 % Operating earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.68 7.4 % $ 1.56 $ 1.50 4.0 % Book value per share $ 17.76 $ 19.95 -11.0 % $ 17.76 $ 19.95 -11.0 % Net combined ratio 85.4 % 86.7 % 83.9 % 83.4 % Return on average equity 18.6 % 6.3 % 20.0 % 12.0 %

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "AMERISAFE's results in the second quarter reflect the Company's disciplined approach to the high-hazard workers' compensation market. Continued competition and rate decreases impacted top-line growth, while the combined ratio of 85.4% and annualized ROE of 18.6% remain industry-leading. Our long tenure, coupled with underwriting expertise and strong balance sheet position AMERISAFE for solid performance and long-term shareholder value creation."

INSURANCE RESULTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 71,704 $ 74,460 -3.7 % $ 154,191 $ 152,251 1.3 % Net premiums earned 65,598 70,279 -6.7 % 134,779 137,835 -2.2 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 35,645 40,326 -11.6 % 74,654 78,067 -4.4 % Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 19,972 19,913 0.3 % 36,954 35,026 5.5 % Policyholder dividends 490 688 -28.8 % 1,421 1,877 -24.3 % Underwriting profit (pre-tax) $ 9,491 $ 9,352 1.5 % $ 21,750 $ 22,865 -4.9 % Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 71.0 % 71.0 % 71.0 % 71.0 % Prior accident year loss ratio -16.7 % -13.6 % -15.6 % -14.4 % Net loss ratio 54.3 % 57.4 % 55.4 % 56.6 % Net underwriting expense ratio 30.4 % 28.3 % 27.4 % 25.4 % Net dividend ratio 0.7 % 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.4 % Net combined ratio 85.4 % 86.7 % 83.9 % 83.4 %

Voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter were 2.3% lower than the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to continued declines in approved loss costs in the states in which we write business. The average decline in approved loss costs for the second quarter of 2023 versus the second quarter of 2022 was approximately 7.5%.

Payroll audits increased $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022, offset by $1.0 million in related premium adjustments, which includes endorsements, cancellations, earned-but-unbilled and certain regulatory accruals.

Ceded premiums increased $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 as we purchased higher levels of reinsurance coverage at generally higher prices in 2023.

The loss ratio for the second quarter was 54.3%, compared to 57.4% in the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable net loss reserve development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $10.9 million, primarily from accident years 2018 through 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the underwriting expense ratio was 30.4% compared with 28.3% in the same quarter in 2022. However, expense dollars were flat for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022, with the increased expense ratio this quarter driven by the decline in earned premiums.

The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was 20.1% compared with 13.9% for 2022. The rate was higher than last year due to a decrease in the proportion of tax-exempt interest income relative to underwriting profit.

INVESTMENT RESULTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 7,724 $ 6,485 19.1 % $ 15,157 $ 12,598 20.3 % Net realized gains on investments (pre-tax) 75 1,079 -93.0 % 333 1,817 -81.7 % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 2,048 (9,942 ) NM 3,417 (8,902 ) NM Pre-tax investment yield 3.2 % 2.5 % 3.2 % 2.4 % Tax-equivalent yield (1) 3.6 % 2.9 % 3.6 % 2.9 % ________________________________ (1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased 19.1% to $7.7 million from $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, due to higher yields on cash and fixed-income securities.

Net unrealized gains on equity securities were $2.0 million in the second quarter as a result of generally favorable equity market returns during the quarter.

As of June 30, 2023, the carrying value of AMERISAFE's investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $962.7 million.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on June 23, 2023 which represented a 9.7% increase in the quarterly dividend compared with 2022. On July 25, 2023 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on September 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023.

Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $17.76, an increase of 7.2% from $16.57 at December 31, 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 15,627 $ 6,132 $ 32,966 $ 23,463 Less: Net realized gains on investments 75 1,079 333 1,817 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 2,048 (9,942 ) 3,417 (8,902 ) Tax effect (1) (446 ) 1,861 (788 ) 1,488 Operating net income (2) $ 13,950 $ 13,134 $ 30,004 $ 29,060 Average shareholders' equity (3) $ 336,711 $ 390,131 $ 329,000 $ 392,156 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,792 ) (4,409 ) (12,964 ) 2,332 Average adjusted shareholders' equity (2) $ 347,503 $ 394,540 $ 341,964 $ 389,824 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,196,755 19,332,168 19,200,377 19,367,085 Return on average equity (4) 18.6 % 6.3 % 20.0 % 12.0 % Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 16.1 % 13.3 % 17.5 % 14.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.32 $ 1.72 $ 1.21 Operating earnings per share (2) $ 0.73 $ 0.68 $ 1.56 $ 1.50

(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%.

(2) Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors' understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE's disclosure of these financial measures.

(3) Average shareholders' equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders' equity.

(4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders' equity.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

AMERISAFE has scheduled a conference call for July 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and comment on future periods. To participate in the conference call, dial 323-794-2551 (Conference Code 2247599) at least ten minutes before the call begins.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting the "Investor Relations Home" page of the "Investors" section of the Company's website (http://www.amerisafe.com). To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least fifteen minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call at the same website location.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE's plans and performance. These statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management's views and expectations of the workers' compensation market, the Company's growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties and other factors on the business and operations of the Company and our policyholders and the market value of our investment portfolio. Additional factors that may affect our results are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE's Annual Report on Form 10-K. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 71,704 $ 74,460 $ 154,191 $ 152,251 Ceded premiums written (3,965 ) (2,725 ) (8,144 ) (5,284 ) Net premiums written $ 67,739 $ 71,735 $ 146,047 $ 146,967 Net premiums earned $ 65,598 $ 70,279 $ 134,779 $ 137,835 Net investment income 7,724 6,485 15,157 12,598 Net realized gains on investments 75 1,079 333 1,817 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 2,048 (9,942 ) 3,417 (8,902 ) Fee and other income 214 135 411 248 Total revenues 75,659 68,036 154,097 143,596 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 35,645 40,326 74,654 78,067 Underwriting and other operating costs 19,972 19,913 36,954 35,026 Policyholder dividends 490 688 1,421 1,877 Provision for investment related credit loss expense (benefit) (16 ) (14 ) (35 ) 81 Total expenses 56,091 60,913 112,994 115,051 Income before taxes 19,568 7,123 41,103 28,545 Income tax expense 3,941 991 8,137 5,082 Net income $ 15,627 $ 6,132 $ 32,966 $ 23,463

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic EPS: Net income $ 15,627 $ 6,132 $ 32,966 $ 23,463 Basic weighted average common shares 19,139,735 19,273,934 19,135,564 19,302,805 Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.32 $ 1.72 $ 1.22 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 15,627 $ 6,132 $ 32,966 $ 23,463 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,139,735 19,273,934 19,135,564 19,302,805 Restricted stock and RSUs 57,020 58,234 64,813 64,280 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,196,755 19,332,168 19,200,377 19,367,085 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.32 $ 1.72 $ 1.21

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 928,730 $ 888,987 Cash and cash equivalents 33,922 61,469 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 122,721 125,677 Premiums receivable, net 141,943 121,713 Deferred income taxes 23,437 22,794 Deferred policy acquisition costs 18,927 17,401 Other assets 29,235 31,238 $ 1,298,915 $ 1,269,279 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 684,613 $ 696,037 Unearned premiums 126,244 114,976 Insurance-related assessments 18,015 17,653 Other liabilities 129,476 123,181 Shareholders' equity 340,567 317,432 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,298,915 $ 1,269,279

