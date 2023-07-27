DERIDDER, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high-hazard industries, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Net premiums earned
$
65,598
$
70,279
-6.7
%
$
134,779
$
137,835
-2.2
%
|Net investment income
7,724
6,485
19.1
%
15,157
12,598
20.3
%
|Net realized gains on investments (pre-tax)
75
1,079
-93.0
%
333
1,817
-81.7
%
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax)
2,048
(9,942
)
NM
3,417
(8,902
)
NM
|Net income
15,627
6,132
154.8
%
32,966
23,463
40.5
%
|Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.32
153.1
%
$
1.72
$
1.21
42.1
%
|Operating net income (loss)
13,950
13,134
6.2
%
30,004
29,060
3.2
%
|Operating earnings per share
$
0.73
$
0.68
7.4
%
$
1.56
$
1.50
4.0
%
|Book value per share
$
17.76
$
19.95
-11.0
%
$
17.76
$
19.95
-11.0
%
|Net combined ratio
85.4
%
86.7
%
83.9
%
83.4
%
|Return on average equity
18.6
%
6.3
%
20.0
%
12.0
%
G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "AMERISAFE's results in the second quarter reflect the Company's disciplined approach to the high-hazard workers' compensation market. Continued competition and rate decreases impacted top-line growth, while the combined ratio of 85.4% and annualized ROE of 18.6% remain industry-leading. Our long tenure, coupled with underwriting expertise and strong balance sheet position AMERISAFE for solid performance and long-term shareholder value creation."
INSURANCE RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
|Gross premiums written
$
71,704
$
74,460
-3.7
%
$
154,191
$
152,251
1.3
%
|Net premiums earned
65,598
70,279
-6.7
%
134,779
137,835
-2.2
%
|Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred
35,645
40,326
-11.6
%
74,654
78,067
-4.4
%
|Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits
19,972
19,913
0.3
%
36,954
35,026
5.5
%
|Policyholder dividends
490
688
-28.8
%
1,421
1,877
-24.3
%
|Underwriting profit (pre-tax)
$
9,491
$
9,352
1.5
%
$
21,750
$
22,865
-4.9
%
|Insurance Ratios:
|Current accident year loss ratio
71.0
%
71.0
%
71.0
%
71.0
%
|Prior accident year loss ratio
-16.7
%
-13.6
%
-15.6
%
-14.4
%
|Net loss ratio
54.3
%
57.4
%
55.4
%
56.6
%
|Net underwriting expense ratio
30.4
%
28.3
%
27.4
%
25.4
%
|Net dividend ratio
0.7
%
1.0
%
1.1
%
1.4
%
|Net combined ratio
85.4
%
86.7
%
83.9
%
83.4
%
- Voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter were 2.3% lower than the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to continued declines in approved loss costs in the states in which we write business. The average decline in approved loss costs for the second quarter of 2023 versus the second quarter of 2022 was approximately 7.5%.
- Payroll audits increased $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022, offset by $1.0 million in related premium adjustments, which includes endorsements, cancellations, earned-but-unbilled and certain regulatory accruals.
- Ceded premiums increased $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 as we purchased higher levels of reinsurance coverage at generally higher prices in 2023.
- The loss ratio for the second quarter was 54.3%, compared to 57.4% in the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable net loss reserve development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $10.9 million, primarily from accident years 2018 through 2021.
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the underwriting expense ratio was 30.4% compared with 28.3% in the same quarter in 2022. However, expense dollars were flat for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022, with the increased expense ratio this quarter driven by the decline in earned premiums.
- The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was 20.1% compared with 13.9% for 2022. The rate was higher than last year due to a decrease in the proportion of tax-exempt interest income relative to underwriting profit.
INVESTMENT RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
|Net investment income
$
7,724
$
6,485
19.1
%
$
15,157
$
12,598
20.3
%
|Net realized gains on investments (pre-tax)
75
1,079
-93.0
%
333
1,817
-81.7
%
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax)
2,048
(9,942
)
NM
3,417
(8,902
)
NM
|Pre-tax investment yield
3.2
%
2.5
%
3.2
%
2.4
%
|Tax-equivalent yield (1)
3.6
%
2.9
%
3.6
%
2.9
%
|________________________________
(1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.
- Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased 19.1% to $7.7 million from $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, due to higher yields on cash and fixed-income securities.
- Net unrealized gains on equity securities were $2.0 million in the second quarter as a result of generally favorable equity market returns during the quarter.
- As of June 30, 2023, the carrying value of AMERISAFE's investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $962.7 million.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
During the second quarter of 2023, the Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on June 23, 2023 which represented a 9.7% increase in the quarterly dividend compared with 2022. On July 25, 2023 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on September 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023.
Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $17.76, an increase of 7.2% from $16.57 at December 31, 2022.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Net income
$
15,627
$
6,132
$
32,966
$
23,463
|Less:
|Net realized gains on investments
75
1,079
333
1,817
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
2,048
(9,942
)
3,417
(8,902
)
|Tax effect (1)
(446
)
1,861
(788
)
1,488
|Operating net income (2)
$
13,950
$
13,134
$
30,004
$
29,060
|Average shareholders' equity (3)
$
336,711
$
390,131
$
329,000
$
392,156
|Less:
|Average accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(10,792
)
(4,409
)
(12,964
)
2,332
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity (2)
$
347,503
$
394,540
$
341,964
$
389,824
|Diluted weighted average common shares
19,196,755
19,332,168
19,200,377
19,367,085
|Return on average equity (4)
18.6
%
6.3
%
20.0
%
12.0
%
|Operating return on average adjusted equity (2)
16.1
%
13.3
%
17.5
%
14.9
%
|Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.32
$
1.72
$
1.21
|Operating earnings per share (2)
$
0.73
$
0.68
$
1.56
$
1.50
_________________________
(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors' understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE's disclosure of these financial measures.
(3) Average shareholders' equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders' equity.
(4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders' equity.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
AMERISAFE has scheduled a conference call for July 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and comment on future periods. To participate in the conference call, dial 323-794-2551 (Conference Code 2247599) at least ten minutes before the call begins.
Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting the "Investor Relations Home" page of the "Investors" section of the Company's website (http://www.amerisafe.com). To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least fifteen minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call at the same website location.
ABOUT AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE's plans and performance. These statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management's views and expectations of the workers' compensation market, the Company's growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties and other factors on the business and operations of the Company and our policyholders and the market value of our investment portfolio. Additional factors that may affect our results are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE's Annual Report on Form 10-K. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Revenues:
|Gross premiums written
$
71,704
$
74,460
$
154,191
$
152,251
|Ceded premiums written
(3,965
)
(2,725
)
(8,144
)
(5,284
)
|Net premiums written
$
67,739
$
71,735
$
146,047
$
146,967
|Net premiums earned
$
65,598
$
70,279
$
134,779
$
137,835
|Net investment income
7,724
6,485
15,157
12,598
|Net realized gains on investments
75
1,079
333
1,817
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
2,048
(9,942
)
3,417
(8,902
)
|Fee and other income
214
135
411
248
|Total revenues
75,659
68,036
154,097
143,596
|Expenses:
|Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred
35,645
40,326
74,654
78,067
|Underwriting and other operating costs
19,972
19,913
36,954
35,026
|Policyholder dividends
490
688
1,421
1,877
|Provision for investment related credit loss expense (benefit)
(16
)
(14
)
(35
)
81
|Total expenses
56,091
60,913
112,994
115,051
|Income before taxes
19,568
7,123
41,103
28,545
|Income tax expense
3,941
991
8,137
5,082
|Net income
$
15,627
$
6,132
$
32,966
$
23,463
AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Basic EPS:
|Net income
$
15,627
$
6,132
$
32,966
$
23,463
|Basic weighted average common shares
19,139,735
19,273,934
19,135,564
19,302,805
|Basic earnings per share
$
0.82
$
0.32
$
1.72
$
1.22
|Diluted EPS:
|Net income
$
15,627
$
6,132
$
32,966
$
23,463
|Diluted weighted average common shares:
|Weighted average common shares
19,139,735
19,273,934
19,135,564
19,302,805
|Restricted stock and RSUs
57,020
58,234
64,813
64,280
|Diluted weighted average common shares
19,196,755
19,332,168
19,200,377
19,367,085
|Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.32
$
1.72
$
1.21
AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
|Assets
|Investments
$
928,730
$
888,987
|Cash and cash equivalents
33,922
61,469
|Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
122,721
125,677
|Premiums receivable, net
141,943
121,713
|Deferred income taxes
23,437
22,794
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
18,927
17,401
|Other assets
29,235
31,238
$
1,298,915
$
1,269,279
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses
$
684,613
$
696,037
|Unearned premiums
126,244
114,976
|Insurance-related assessments
18,015
17,653
|Other liabilities
129,476
123,181
|Shareholders' equity
340,567
317,432
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,298,915
$
1,269,279
